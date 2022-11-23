You are here

With Philippines visit, US VP Harris shows support against ‘intimidation’ in South China Sea

Special With Philippines visit, US VP Harris shows support against ‘intimidation’ in South China Sea
US Vice President Kamala Harris tours the village of Tagburos in Palawan, Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo)
Updated 23 November 2022
Ellie Aben

  • Harris is highest-ranking American official to visit Palawan, island off disputed South China Sea
  • Philippines, China have long-running dispute over strategic, resource-rich waterway
MANILA: The historic visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to a Philippine island off the South China Sea this week was meant to showcase Washington’s support for one of its oldest security allies in Asia, experts have said, as the Southeast Asian country faced what she called “intimidation and coercion” in the disputed waterway.

Harris’ stop on Palawan, an island facing the South China Sea, was part of a three-day visit to the Philippines amid high geopolitical tensions in the region.

She was the highest-ranking American official to have visited the isle, her arrival taking place just days after an incident between the Philippine navy and the Chinese coastguard.

Onboard a Philippine vessel docked in Puerto Princesa bay on Tuesday, Harris said the US and broader international community “have a profound stake in the future of this region.”

“America’s prosperity relies on the billions of dollars that flow through these waters every day. And we are proud to work with you in your mission,” she added.

“As an ally, the United States stands with the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.”

The South China Sea is a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s sweeping claim, a ruling that was rejected by Beijing as it continued to send fishing vessels and raise structures in the region, part of which is a Philippine exclusive economic zone.

A Philippine military commander said on Monday that a Chinese coastguard ship “forcefully retrieved” a piece of rocket that was being towed by a Philippine vessel, a claim that China has denied.

“Beijing just can’t seem to stop harassing and coercing its smaller neighbors,” Gregory B. Poling, a South China Sea expert from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.

The Philippine government has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity in the South China Sea in the past few years. Amid increasing tensions with Beijing, the Philippines established in May three coast guard outposts on three islands in the disputed maritime area to monitor ship movements.

Harris’ trip also came amid strained relations between China and the US, particularly over Taiwan, the democratically governed island China regards as its own.

“(But) I don’t think China was a primary audience; the Philippines was,” Poling said. “It sends China the same message: That the United States is committed to standing with its ally.

“The trip sends a message of reassurance to the Philippines, that the United States remains committed to modernizing the alliance and defending Filipino lives and rights in the South China Sea.”

Arsenio Andolong, a spokesperson from the Philippines’ Department of National Defense, said Harris’ visit sent a strong message that Washington considered Manila “an important ally.”

“The defense department sees this as a really clear message that they will stand by their obligations under the MDT (mutual defense treaty),” Andolong told Arab News.

The treaty is a 70-year-old pact stipulating that the Philippines and US would support each other if either were attacked by an external party.

Harris’ trip was “valuable” as it showed how the US “will live up to its obligations” under the treaty, Stephen Cutler, security expert and former FBI legal attache, told Arab News.

“I also hope that they will go far beyond the military significance,” Cutler said. “I think what she does, by coming here and making the kinds of comments that she did, was to show that the United States is interested in a lot more than simply military matters.”

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi
  • “North Korea’s nuclear missile development is a severe and pressing threat to Japan’s national security,” Hayashi said
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state, a position that has also been shared in the G7 Foreign Ministers Statement issued on the 21st as well as in the resolution by the IAEA General Conference in September, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Tuesday said.
Hayashi was replying to a question from Arab News Japan on whether Japan would be willing to recognize North Korea as a nuclear state. Hayashi replied by saying that North Korea remains a threat to Japan.
“On November the 18th, North Korea launched an ICBM-grade ballistic missile and it has been conducting ballistic missile tests at an unprecedented pace,” Hayashi pointed out. “North Korea’s nuclear missile development is a severe and pressing threat to Japan’s national security. It is also a clear and severe challenge to international society and cannot be condoned.”
Hayashi noted that Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held a summit meeting with US President Joe Biden and South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol on November 13 and the three leaders emphasized the importance of coordination between them.
However, he added, they sought “continuous dialogue” with North Korea in order to peacefully and diplomatically solve any issues they have and wanted North Korea to return to the negotiating table.
“The Japanese government will continue to work closely with US, ROK and international society at large and seek the complete resolution of national security and denuclearization of the North Korean Peninsula,” Hayashi stated.

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack
  • President Roberta Metsola said in a twitter statement that the parliament “is under a sophisticated cyberattack"
  • A “pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility”
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament’s web site came under a cyberattack by a pro-Moscow group only hours after lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the legislature’s president said Wednesday.
President Roberta Metsola said in a twitter statement that the parliament “is under a sophisticated cyberattack” and that a “pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility.”
The legislature’s spokesman Jaume Duch said that the website “is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic.” He added that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.”
In distributed denial of service attacks, the instigators render web sites unreachable by bombarding them with junk data packets. DDoS attacks do not damage networks because they do not penetrate them. But they can be a major nuisance, especially when targeting sites the public depends on for vital information and services.
Metsola said that the EU’s “IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems.”
She note that it came “after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism.”
In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the Feb. 24 start of the invasion before an international court.
The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 9 months have amounted to war crimes.
Sometimes, state-backed hackers have used DDoS attacks as a smokescreen for more serious attacks, as occurred in Ukraine prior to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. But mostly they are used as a “noisy” political tool by hacktivists whose affiliations may be murky.

Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants

Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants

Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants
  • All of the Kyiv capital region, where over three million people live, lost electricity and running water
  • “The murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror,” Zelensky said in a tweet
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing at least six civilians as Moscow pursued a campaign to pitch Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
All of the Kyiv capital region, where over three million people live, lost electricity and running water, Kyiv’s governor said, as were many other regions where emergency blackouts were necessary to help conserve energy and carry out repairs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to brief a special session of the UN Security Council shortly by video link about Russia’s assault on civilian infrastructure.
“The murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror,” Zelensky said in a tweet. “Ukraine will continue to demand a decisive response from the world to these crimes.”
Officials across the border in Moldova said electricity was also lost to more than half of their country, the first time a neighboring state has reported such extensive damage from the war in Ukraine triggered by Russia’s invasion nine months ago.
Blackouts forced the shutdown of reactors at Ukraine’s Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the south and the Rivne and Khmelnitskyi plants in the west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.
“Currently, they (power units) work in project mode, without generation into the domestic energy system,” Energoatom said.
Ukraine’s largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.
SIRENS, EXPLOSIONS, DARKNESS
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine in a nationwide alert.
Explosions reverberated throughout Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon as Russian missiles bore down and Ukrainian air defense rockets were fired in efforts to intercept them.
Four civilians had been killed and 34 injured, five of them children, in Kyiv, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement posted on Telegram. Ukraine’s defense ministry said two people were killed by missile strikes elsewhere.
“Our little one was sleeping. Two years old. She was sleeping, she got covered. She is alive, thanks be to God,” said Fyodr, a Kyiv resident walking away from a smoldering apartment building that was hit in Kyiv, dragging a suitcase.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday evening at least 80 percent of people in the capital remained without power and water, but Kuleba said repair crews were working hard and “electricity will begin to appear in the coming hours. Don’t panic!“
By 6 p.m., electricity in half of the western city of Lviv had been restored following repairs, its mayor said.
Most thermal and hydro-electric power plants were forced to shut down as well, Ukraine’s energy ministry said earlier. As a result, it said, the great majority of electricity consumers in areas of the country under Ukrainian control were cut off.
Earlier, Russian missiles hit a maternity hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight, killing a baby, the regional governor said on the Telegram messaging service.
Blasts were also reported in other cities, where further information about casualties was not immediately available.
Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said air defenses had shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles launched, including 20 of the 30 that targeted Kyiv.
Since October, Russia has acknowledged targeting Ukraine’s civilian energy grid far from front lines with long-range missiles and drones as a Ukrainian counter-offensive has wrested back territory from Russian occupiers in the east and south.
Moscow says the aim of its missile strikes is to weaken Kyiv’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate; Ukraine says the attacks on infrastructure amount to war crimes, deliberately intended to harm civilians to break the national will.
That will not happen, Zelensky vowed in an earlier video address posted on the Telegram messaging app.
“We’ll renew everything and get through all of this because we are an unbreakable people,” he said.
SPILLOVER BLACKOUT IN MOLDOVA
Moldova, like Ukraine a former Soviet republic once dominated by Moscow but now pro-Western, has long worried about the prospect of fighting spreading across its borders.
“Massive blackout in Moldova after today’s Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Twitter, adding the grid operator was trying to reconnect “more than 50 percent of the country to electricity.”
With the first snow of Ukraine’s generally frigid winter falling, authorities worry about the impact of power cuts affecting millions of people.
Zelensky on Tuesday announced special “invincibility centers” would be set up around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, Internet, mobile phone links and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock.
In addition, Europe’s biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead.
A series of Russian battlefield setbacks in the east and south included a Russian retreat earlier this month from the key southern city of Kherson to the east bank of the Dnipro River that bisects the country.
Ground battles continue to rage in the east, where Russia is pressing an offensive along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk, which has been held by its proxies since 2014.
For their part, Ukrainian forces killed about 50 Russian soldiers in an attack on an ammunition depot in the eastern Luhansk region, and up to 15 Russians in a separate attack in the Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv’s military said on Wednesday.
No further details were given and Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
Moscow says it is carrying out a “special military operation” to protect Russian speakers in what President Vladimir Putin calls an artificial state carved from Russia. Ukraine and the West call the invasion an unprovoked land grab.
Western responses have included billions of dollars worth of financial aid and state-of-the-art military hardware for Kyiv and waves of punitive sanctions on Russia.

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
  • Hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video
  • Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
The office of the governor of Logar province, south of the capital of Kabul, invited “honorable scholars, elders, tribal leaders and local people” to the stadium in the town of Pul Alam in Logar. The invitations for the 9 a.m. event were extended via social media.
Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each, after being convicted in a local court of theft and adultery, said an official in the governor’s office who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to share details with the media.
The official said hundreds of people attended the lashings and that a ban was imposed on taking photos and video.
Such public lashings, as well as public executions and stonings for purported crimes, were common during the first period of Taliban rule, from 1996 until 2001 when the militants were driven out in a US-led invasion.
After a 20-year insurgency, the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, coinciding with the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from the country.
In the immediate aftermath of their second takeover of the country, the Taliban promised to be more moderate and allow for women’s and minority rights. Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including a ban on girl’s education beyond the sixth grade.
The first confirmed public lashing since last year’s Taliban takeover took place Nov. 11, when 19 men and women received 39 lashes each for alleged theft, adultery and running away from home.
The resumption of the practice underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The former insurgents have struggled in their transition from warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and the international community’s withholding of official recognition.

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
  • he semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

LONDON: The UK Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.
The top court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”
Supreme Court President Robert Reed said the five justices were unanimous in the verdict.
The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?”
The Conservative UK government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.
The pro-independence government in Edinburgh wants to revisit the decision, though, arguing that Britain’s departure from the European Union — which a majority of Scottish voters opposed — has radically changed the political and economic landscape.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon argues that she has a democratic mandate from the Scottish people to hold a new secession vote because there is an independence-supporting majority in the Scottish Parliament.
During Supreme Court hearings last month, Dorothy Bain, the Scottish government’s top law officer, said the majority of Scottish lawmakers had been elected on commitments to hold a fresh independence referendum. She also said a referendum would be advisory, rather than legally binding — though a “yes” vote would create strong momentum for Scotland to break away.
UK government lawyer James Eadie argued that power to hold a referendum rests with the UK Parliament in London, because “it’s of critical importance to the United Kingdom as a whole,” not just Scotland.
Polls suggest Scots are about evenly split on independence — and also that a majority of voters do not want a new referendum anytime soon.
Independence supporters plan to rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and at other sites later Wednesday.
Scotland and England have been politically united since 1707. Scotland has had its own parliament and government since 1999 and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. The UK-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.
Sturgeon has said that if her government loses the court case, she will make the next UK national election a de-facto plebiscite on ending Scotland’s three-century-old union with England. She has not given details of how that would work.

