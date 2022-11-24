Snapchat rolls out series of activations for World Cup 2022

You are here

The company has also partnered with MENA broadcasters beIN Sports, MBC, Saudi Broadcasting Authority and Rotana to host football highlights and talk shows on Snapchat. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • Innovations include curated content, AR lenses and on-ground experiences in Qatar
Arab News

DUBAI: Snapchat has introduced a host of new activations for users during the World Cup in Qatar.  

Owners Snap said 55 percent share sports-related topics on the platform, while 58 percent engage with such content.

Moreover, some 83 percent of football fans use a phone while watching TV, according to FIFA.

Activations include on-ground experiences in Qatar, new augmented reality lenses, immersive challenges, and curated content from regional broadcasters.

Snapchat has partnered with four AR developers from the Middle East and North Africa region — Mohamad El Asmar from Oman and Maha Aldosary, Ibrahim Boona and Fahad Mutlaq from Saudi Arabia — to create new lenses for the World Cup.

The platform has also partnered with several organizations to create AR experiences, teaming up with Qatar Tourism for visits to the Doha Corniche, and with telecom provider Ooredoo for the FIFA World Cup Challenge, which includes a series of interactive AR games including juggling, balancing, and scoring as many goals as possible.

Snap has also partnered with Saudi travel platform Almatar, which will see the travel agency use Snapchat’s AR technology to interact with and reward fans through the use of seven lenses, each of which is designed to provide a different experience.

In addition to new lenses and brand partnerships, Snapchat is also promoting World Cup-related content created by Snap Stars and regional broadcasters.

The company has also partnered with MENA broadcasters beIN Sports, MBC, Saudi Broadcasting Authority and Rotana to host football highlights and talk shows on Snapchat.

Users are able to subscribe to digital publishers like Augustus for football news and updates, and follow regional creators Bander Halwani, Khaled Alalyan and Abdulaziz Alabdon, who will share stories about trending topics, and Omar Farouk and Huda Sports, who will host fan-inspired conversations from Doha.

Fears over Iranian attacks on UK-based TV journalists

Fears over Iranian attacks on UK-based TV journalists
ANAN TELLO

  • Staff had recently received death threats from undercover agents of Iran’s guard corps in the UK capital
  • Baillie pointed out that despite “good security measures in place,” members of staff at Iran International are concerned
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could be active inside Britain, UK-based journalists from television channel Iran International have warned.
Adam Baillie, a senior studio producer at the organization, told Arab News: “While threats in themselves aren’t new, it is worrying for our staff to know they could be targeted on British soil.”
Baillie said that staff had recently received death threats from undercover agents of Iran’s guard corps in the UK capital, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.
Baillie added: “From the information we have been given, the threats against us are not from freelance supporters of the Iranian government, but directly from the IRGC who, after all, have been explicit in their threats against us.
“Brig. Gen. (Hossein) Salami has said that they are coming for us.
“There is always the chance that freelancers could be tempted to act alone, as it were, but we are well prepared for this.”
Baillie pointed out that despite “good security measures in place,” members of staff at Iran International are concerned.
He added: “This is an added stress to what is such a stressful situation for Iranians everywhere.”
Baillie also said that police had deployed armed response vehicles around the TV studios in Chiswick Park to deter potential attacks on journalists.
He said: “The threats against us have increased in line with the spread of unrest within Iran.
“We are now the main source of uncensored news within Iran; we mirror back to Iran what is happening in Iran. That does not fit in with the Iranian government’s usual media policies.”

Television academy names El-Menawy Emmys member

Television academy names El-Menawy Emmys member
Arab News

  • El-Menawy has served as an Emmy jury panel member in the news and documentary category for the past seven years
Arab News

LONDON: The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Wednesday named Al-Masry Al-Youm Editor-in-Chief Abdel Latif El-Menawy as an Emmy Awards member.

El-Menawy has served as an Emmy jury panel member in the news and documentary category for the past seven years.

Commenting on the announcement, El-Menawy said that television production, whether news or drama, has become a huge industry as important and creative as film, especially with the global boom in television networks and online streaming services, which made the competition for viewers even tougher.

The 2022 Emmy awards for the TV and drama category were announced on Monday during the 50th International Emmy Awards ceremony, with 60 nominees from 23 countries across 15 categories.

British drama series won seven awards in the main Emmy categories, with BBC’s "Vigil" picking up best drama series and "Sex Education" winning the outstanding comedy category.

The American Emmy Awards were launched in 1949 to recognize television works.

The Emmys are organized by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, an organization comprising leading media organizations and personalities from over 50 countries and 500 companies across all television sectors.

Hate speech emerges on Malaysian TikTok as political uncertainty drags out

Hate speech emerges on Malaysian TikTok as political uncertainty drags out
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Malaysia still has no new government, 4 days since voters cast ballots
  • TikTok on ‘high alert’ after slew of posts about 1969 deadly race riot emerged
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Hate speech has been dominating Malaysia’s corner of TikTok, experts said on Wednesday, as political uncertainty continued after a general election ended in a hung parliament.

After divisive polls on Saturday failed to produce a clear winner, Malaysians throughout the country have been glued to their screens for the latest updates on the formation of their next government, an issue still to be decided four days after 14.7 million Malaysians cast their ballots.

Nearly 6 million Malaysians were eligible to vote for the first time in the election, the first since a constitutional amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

The campaign period saw politicians taking to social media in efforts to woo youth votes, with video-sharing platform TikTok emerging as the most popular.

“Many political campaigns target these youth,” Faisal Aziz, president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), told Arab News. “However, the videos lacked any constructive conversations and instead fan sentiments of hatred and divisiveness.”

As Malaysia’s election crisis drags on, TikTok has turned into a hotbed for hate speech and disinformation.

Malaysia ranked the sixth highest for TikTok's penetration rate globally, with most of its 4 million users aged under 30, according to 2022 research by Digital Business Lab.

In a statement on Wednesday, TikTok said it was on “high alert” and would “aggressively remove any violative content.”

Social media users in Malaysia have been reporting a slew of posts mentioning a deadly race riot in Kuala Lumpur on May 13, 1969, which left around 200 people dead days after opposition parties supported by the ethnic Chinese community made inroads in an election. Around 40 percent of Malaysia’s 32 million population are minorities.

The company, which is owned by China-based firm ByteDance, said it had removed videos with May 13-related content that violated its community guidelines, adding that the company had “zero tolerance” against any form of hate speech and violent extremism.

Dr. Ryan Chua, program director of human rights non-governmental organization Pusat Komas, told Arab News that narratives of racial and religious politics were “amplified” by social media, which had led to the results of the elections.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist, multi-ethnic alliance, Pakatan Harapan, had topped the race with 82 out of 222 parliamentary seats, while the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had unexpectedly won 73 seats. Both groups were short of the 112 seats needed for a simple majority to form a government.

“Race and religious rhetoric have created a split amongst the voters,” Chua said.

The social media narrative has also led to police setting up 24-hour checkpoints on roads throughout the country to ensure public safety and security.

“This is the first phenomena in Malaysia where such narratives are elevated even further through TikTok,” Hisham Muhaimi, project officer at the Initiative to Promote Tolerance and Prevent Violence, told Arab News.

“The authorities should do more than just asking users to prevent provocative content,” he said. “I believe the damage is done and this reflects the poor and ineffective content moderations by TikTok.”

Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel

Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel
Reuters

  • Russian court ordered Google to reopen the Duma's blocked YouTube channel.
Reuters

LONDON: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered Google to reinstate the blocked YouTube channel of the State Duma, Russia’s parliament, the Duma said in a statement.

The US tech giant, which owns YouTube, blocked on April 9, 2022, the YouTube channel of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma.

Google stated at the time that the decision came in compliance with the US sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accused, in April, Washington of violating rights and freedoms as well as attempting to monopolize information.

Earlier this year, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube cracked down on Russian state media content following pressure from European officials to address the information war in Ukraine.

Iranian actors arrested for public removal of headscarves

Iranian actors arrested for public removal of headscarves
Arab News

  • Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are among those detained for supporting protests
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested by authorities in Iran after they removed their headscarves in public.

The removal of the headscarf was to support protests in Iran, calling for freedom for women, following the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

The two award-winning actors have been detained and accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities, according to multiple media reports.

Ghaziani is known for films such as “As Simple as That,” “Days of Life,” and “Rabidity.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Ghaziani said: “Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath.”

Riahi, who is also the founder and CEO of the Komak Charity Foundation and an ambassador of the Mehrafarin Foundation in Iran, is known for shows such as “Days of Life” and “After the Rain,” and movies such as “The Last Supper” and “This Woman Won’t Talk.”

Riahi appeared without her hijab in an interview with Iran International TV in September.

Other actors including Mitra Hajjar and Baran Kosar were also summoned on Sunday, according to Mizan Online.

The actors are not alone in facing the wrath of Iranian authorities.

Last month, Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi was prevented from leaving Iran to attend the BFI London Film Festival, where his latest film “Subtraction” was being screened.

In July, acclaimed director Jafar Panahi was forced to serve a six-year jail sentence that had been handed down a decade ago, after he attempted to find information about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had been detained earlier.

At least 378 people, including 47 children and 27 women, have been killed by security forces during the protests, according to the non-profit Iran Human Rights.

“Based on our information, the killing of protesters were committed exclusively by the Islamic Republic’s repressive forces. The responsibility for the killing of protesters rests solely with the Islamic Republic and its leader, Ali Khamenei,” said director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

The UN Human Rights Council is holding a special session on Nov. 24 to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran.

