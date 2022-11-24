Snapchat rolls out series of activations for World Cup 2022

DUBAI: Snapchat has introduced a host of new activations for users during the World Cup in Qatar.

Owners Snap said 55 percent share sports-related topics on the platform, while 58 percent engage with such content.

Moreover, some 83 percent of football fans use a phone while watching TV, according to FIFA.

Activations include on-ground experiences in Qatar, new augmented reality lenses, immersive challenges, and curated content from regional broadcasters.

Snapchat has partnered with four AR developers from the Middle East and North Africa region — Mohamad El Asmar from Oman and Maha Aldosary, Ibrahim Boona and Fahad Mutlaq from Saudi Arabia — to create new lenses for the World Cup.

The platform has also partnered with several organizations to create AR experiences, teaming up with Qatar Tourism for visits to the Doha Corniche, and with telecom provider Ooredoo for the FIFA World Cup Challenge, which includes a series of interactive AR games including juggling, balancing, and scoring as many goals as possible.

Snap has also partnered with Saudi travel platform Almatar, which will see the travel agency use Snapchat’s AR technology to interact with and reward fans through the use of seven lenses, each of which is designed to provide a different experience.

In addition to new lenses and brand partnerships, Snapchat is also promoting World Cup-related content created by Snap Stars and regional broadcasters.

The company has also partnered with MENA broadcasters beIN Sports, MBC, Saudi Broadcasting Authority and Rotana to host football highlights and talk shows on Snapchat.

Users are able to subscribe to digital publishers like Augustus for football news and updates, and follow regional creators Bander Halwani, Khaled Alalyan and Abdulaziz Alabdon, who will share stories about trending topics, and Omar Farouk and Huda Sports, who will host fan-inspired conversations from Doha.