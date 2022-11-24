Afghan women protest on eve of UN day against violence

You are here

Afghan women have been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return to power, but small groups have staged flash protests that are usually quickly shut down. (AFP)
  • Afghan women have been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return to power in August last year
  • Most women government workers have lost their jobs since the Taliban returned to power
KABUL: More than a dozen Afghan women protested briefly in Kabul Thursday, calling for their rights to be recognized on the eve of the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Afghan women have been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return to power in August last year, but small groups have staged flash protests that are usually quickly shut down, sometimes violently.
“We will fight for our rights to the end and we will not surrender,” read a sign in the Dari language carried by one of the protesters.
Most of the group wore dark sunglasses, their heads covered with a veil and a surgical mask obscuring their face.
Taliban fighters kept a close eye on proceedings, while cars marked with the logo of the intelligence services circled the neighborhood.
Most women government workers have lost their jobs — or are being paid a pittance to stay at home — since the Taliban returned to power. Women have also been barred from traveling without a male relative, and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when outside the home.
Earlier this month the Taliban barred women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
Schools for teenage girls have also been shuttered across most of the country.
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is usually marked around the world on November 25.
According to the UN, violence against women and girls remains the most widespread human rights violation in the world, affecting one in three women — a figure largely unchanged over the past 10 years.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting
Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
AP

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting
  • The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city
  • The gunman was identified as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010
Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
AP

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia: A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said.
The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.
“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee, said Wednesday.
Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.
The gunman was identified as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010. Police said he had one handgun and several magazines of ammunition.

Above, Andre Bing, the Walmart manager who opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store. (Virginia DMV/Chesapeake Police via AP)


Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and one team leader said: “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us.” Then Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.
At first, Tyler doubted the shooting was real, thinking that it was an active shooter drill.
“It was all happening so fast,” she said, adding: “It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me. I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”
Police said three of the dead, including Bing, were found in the break room. One of the slain victims was found near the front of the store. Three others were taken to hospitals where they died.
Tyler, who started working at Walmart two months ago and had worked with Bing just a night earlier, said she never had a negative encounter with him, but others told her he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing people up for no reason.
“He just liked to pick, honestly. I think he just looked for little things ... because he had the authority. That’s just the type of person that he was. That’s what a lot of people said about him,” she said.
Employee Jessie Wilczewski told Norfolk television station WAVY that she hid under a table, and Bing looked and pointed his gun at her. He told her to go home, and she left.
Police said the dead included a 16-year-old boy whose name was being withheld because of his age. The other victims were identified as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.
It was not immediately clear whether they were workers or shoppers.
Pyle was a “lovely, generous and kind person,” said Gwendolyn Bowe Baker Spencer, who said that her son and Pyle had plans to marry next year. Pyle had adult children in Kentucky who will be traveling to Virginia, Spencer said.
“We love her,” Spencer said, adding: “She was an awesome, kind individual.”
The attack was the second time in a little more than a week that Virginia has experienced a major shooting. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip on Nov. 13. Two other students were wounded.
The assault at the Walmart came days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding 17. Last spring, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Tuesday night’s shooting also brought back memories of another attack at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman who targeted Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso, Texas, and killed 23 people.
A database run by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows that the US has now had 40 mass killings so far in 2022. That compares with 45 for all of 2019, the highest year in the database, which defines a mass killing as at least four people killed, not including the killer.
According to the database, more than a quarter of the mass killings have occurred since Oct. 21, spanning eight states and claiming 51 lives. Nine of those 11 incidents were shootings.

Topics: US

China COVID-19 infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

China COVID-19 infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

China COVID-19 infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

China COVID-19 infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
  • Surge in infections diminishing investors’ hopes that China will soon ease the rigid zero COVID-19 policy
  • China’s leadership has stuck by its zero COVID-19 policy, which includes some of the strictest restrictions in the world
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localized lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world’s second largest economy.
The surge in the number of infections, at record highs not seen since an outbreak in Shanghai earlier this year, is diminishing investors’ hopes that China will soon ease the rigid zero COVID-19 policy that, along with a downturn in the property market, is battering the economy.
The restrictions have also extracted a toll on China’s increasingly frustrated residents, as well as output at factories including the world’s biggest iPhone plant, which has been rocked by violent clashes between workers and security personnel in a rare show of dissent.
“We believe reopening is still likely to be a prolonged process with high costs,” Nomura analysts wrote in a note. The brokerage cut its GDP forecast for the fourth quarter to 2.4 percent year-over-year from 2.8 percent, and also cut its forecast for full-year growth to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent.
China’s leadership has stuck by its zero COVID-19 policy, which includes some of the strictest restrictions in the world, saying it is necessary to save lives and prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed.
However, in an acknowledgement of the pressure on the economy, the cabinet said China would use timely cuts in bank cash reserves and use other monetary policy tools to make sure there is enough liquidity, state media reported on Wednesday, a hint that a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) may be coming soon.
China recorded 31,444 new local COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, breaking the record set on April 13, when Shanghai was in a city-wide lockdown that would last two months.
China stocks fell on Thursday as concerns over the record-high caseload overshadowed optimism from fresh economic stimulus.
While official infection tallies are low by global standards, China tries to stamp out every infection chain, making it a global outlier under a signature policy of President Xi Jinping.
China recently began loosening some measures related to mass-testing and quarantine, and is trying to avoid catch-all measures such as lockdowns like the one imposed on Shanghai’s 25 million residents.
Recently, cities have been using more localized and often unannounced lockdowns. In Beijing, for example, numerous residents said they had received notices from their housing compounds in recent days informing them of three-day lockdowns.
Nomura analysts estimate that more than one-fifth of China’s total GDP is under lockdown, a figure that exceeds the size of the British economy.
“Shanghai-style full lockdowns could be avoided, but they might be replaced by more frequent partial lockdowns in a rising number of cities due to surging COVID case numbers,” Nomura analysts wrote. The bank has also lowered its GDP growth forecast for next year to 4.0 percent from 4.3 percent.
The city of Zhengzhou, where workers at the massive Foxconn factory that makes iPhones for Apple Inc. staged protests, announced five days of mass testing in eight of its districts, the latest city to revive daily tests for millions of residents.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim appointed prime minister

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim appointed prime minister
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim appointed prime minister

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim appointed prime minister
  • Anwar’s appointment caps a three-decade long journey from heir apparent to a prisoner
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed prime minister on Thursday, the sultan’s palace said, and will be sworn in at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT).

A general election on Saturday ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances, one led by Anwar and the other ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.

Anwar’s appointment caps a three-decade long journey from heir apparent to a prisoner convicted of sodomy, to longtime opposition leader.

The 75-year-old has time and again been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years: he was deputy prime minister in the 1990s and the official prime minister-in-waiting in 2018.

In between, he spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption in what he says were politically motivated charges aimed at ending his career.

Topics: Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia

Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says

Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says

Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says
  • The surrogate mother lived in the Donbas, an eastern region of Ukraine partially occupied by Russian forces
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Two American babies born to a surrogate mother from eastern Ukraine and evacuated to Russia after the start of the war have been returned to their US parents, the private group behind the operation, Project Dynamo, said Wednesday.
The twins, a boy and a girl, were “rescued” Tuesday after the organization’s first mission on Russian territory, Project Dynamo said in a statement.
The Tampa, Florida-based group was created by former military personnel in 2021 to help evacuate US and Afghan allies during the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The children were not kidnapped but evacuated to Estonia “contacts” in Russia, Peter D’Abrosca, a spokesman for the group, told AFP.
The surrogate mother lived in the Donbas, an eastern region of Ukraine partially occupied by Russian forces. Fleeing the war, she first sought refuge in Crimea before reaching St. Petersburg, where she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in early September, according to the release.
The babies were sent to an orphanage in the city and the parents, a couple from Texas who requested anonymity, had sought to get them back unsuccessfully. The parents then contacted the NGO and one of its cofounders, Bryan Stern, traveled to Estonia to set up the mission from the town of Narva, on the Russian border.
The release does not specify how the extraction of the babies occurred, stating only that “the mission took about a week to set up and was completed in one day.”
Bryan Stern voiced his “deep appreciation to the US embassies in Moscow and Tallinn, without providing details to any assistance they may have offered.
Questioned about what help the US embassies offered, the spokesman for the NGO simply said they had “played a role.”
The US State Department also declined to provide clarification.
“We are aware of this information,” a spokesman said. “For privacy reasons, we will not comment further at this time.”
US citizenship is automatically granted to children of American couples born abroad to surrogate mothers or through in-vitro fertilization, provided that at least one parent has biological ties to the baby.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Eastern Ukraine Surrogate mother Project Dynamo

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi

Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state: Hayashi
  • “North Korea’s nuclear missile development is a severe and pressing threat to Japan’s national security,” Hayashi said
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan cannot accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state, a position that has also been shared in the G7 Foreign Ministers Statement issued on the 21st as well as in the resolution by the IAEA General Conference in September, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Tuesday said.
Hayashi was replying to a question from Arab News Japan on whether Japan would be willing to recognize North Korea as a nuclear state. Hayashi replied by saying that North Korea remains a threat to Japan.
“On November the 18th, North Korea launched an ICBM-grade ballistic missile and it has been conducting ballistic missile tests at an unprecedented pace,” Hayashi pointed out. “North Korea’s nuclear missile development is a severe and pressing threat to Japan’s national security. It is also a clear and severe challenge to international society and cannot be condoned.”
Hayashi noted that Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held a summit meeting with US President Joe Biden and South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol on November 13 and the three leaders emphasized the importance of coordination between them.
However, he added, they sought “continuous dialogue” with North Korea in order to peacefully and diplomatically solve any issues they have and wanted North Korea to return to the negotiating table.
“The Japanese government will continue to work closely with US, ROK and international society at large and seek the complete resolution of national security and denuclearization of the North Korean Peninsula,” Hayashi stated.

Topics: Japan North Korea missile

