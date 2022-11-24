You are here

THE BREAKDOWN: Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses artisanal rug shown at Dubai Design Week  

THE BREAKDOWN: Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses artisanal rug shown at Dubai Design Week  
Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash’s work went on show at Dubai Design Week. (Supplied)
Rawaa Talass

THE BREAKDOWN: Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses artisanal rug shown at Dubai Design Week  

THE BREAKDOWN: Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses artisanal rug shown at Dubai Design Week  
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Here, Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses her artisanal rug, shown at Dubai Design Week this month, in her own words.  

I really like to focus on the traditional. Maybe that’s because of the history behind the land that I come from. This year, I thought it would be great to be able to shed a strong light on artisans in this trade fair. 




Ghada Kunash’s work went on show at Dubai Design Week. (Supplied)

Because of the situation in the Levant area, artisans cannot even afford their basic materials, let alone ship and market their products. People are leaving. When you lose the hand, you lose the craft. Those people are as important as preserving our language.    

The concept of “Bsat” — which means ‘rug’ in Arabic — comes from the fact that weaving is a very important industry in our area. It requires a state of patience and it gives tranquility. It's a kind of meditation for those who practice it. 

The work was made by artisans across the region and assembled in Lebanon. The block printing was done by Syrians, and Palestinian ladies worked on the embroidery. The weaving was done by the Jordanian master weaver Ishraq Zraikat. I designed it and sponsored the whole project, but I insisted that we put all the names of those who worked on this piece very clearly on the map.




Ghada Kunash’s latest work. (Supplied)

I wanted to show that the countries of this area all have the same traditional industries and that they can work together. The natural topographical, rather than the political, map of the area seemed like a really nice concept that transmits to the public what we wanted to say.

We added the national flower for each part of the Levant, like the black iris of Jordan, the anemone of Palestine, and the white jasmine of Syria. In Greater Syria, we are known for our olives and oranges, so we added their colors too. 

People’s reaction to the work was very emotional. They were touched and wanted to understand why we used a map of the Levant. It's the heart of the world, as I see it. It might be a biased point of view — but this is where I come from. We are the source of old civilizations and we need to celebrate that.

RECIPES FOR SUCCESS: Chef ArChan Chan offers advice and a delicious chicken wings recipe

RECIPES FOR SUCCESS: Chef ArChan Chan offers advice and a delicious chicken wings recipe
Updated 24 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RECIPES FOR SUCCESS: Chef ArChan Chan offers advice and a delicious chicken wings recipe

RECIPES FOR SUCCESS: Chef ArChan Chan offers advice and a delicious chicken wings recipe
  • The executive chef of Hong Kong’s Ho Lee Fook was in Riyadh earlier this month, where her restaurant has launched a pop-up eatery in Riyadh Season’s Al-Murabaa food zone
Updated 24 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH:Chef ArChan Chan’s story is one that could inspire many an aspiring cook. By her own admission, Chan had “no idea about cooking,” when she started her career, but she is now executive chef of the Cantonese restaurant Ho Lee Fook in Hong Kong.  

“In many Asian countries, like Hong Kong — where I grew up, cooking is not really (considered) a profession. I was a foodie who loves eating and I knew that I wanted to do something I was passionate about,” Chan told Arab News. “So, when I went to university, I asked my lecturer if there were any food-related subjects I could take. He told me the university offered a catering course, so that’s how I first got into the industry, but also through tourism and hotels. That’s how I began working in kitchens.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ho lee fook (@holeefookhk)

Earlier this month, Chan was in Riyadh, where her restaurant has launched a pop-up eatery in Riyadh Season’s Al-Murabaa food zone. Here, she discusses the versatility of spring onions and avoiding a ‘military-like’ kitchen atmosphere, and provides a recipe for chicken wings. 

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

If you’re planning to cook meat — any meat — soak it in four percent brine. It adds a lot of flavor and tenderness. You can do that before any method of cooking; it’s a very simple way to make things tasty. 

What’s the one ingredient you believe can improve any dish? 

I love spring onion or scallion. It’s an ingredient that works with a lot of dishes. It adds texture and flavor to something as simple as steamed fish. You pour hot oil on and some spring onion on it. It just releases those flavors, especially if you add a bit of soya sauce and a bit of salt and sugar. It’s delicious. You can even add it to instant noodles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ho lee fook (@holeefookhk)

What customer request most annoys you?  

It doesn’t necessarily annoy me, but it can be difficult when someone asks to modify a dish. We understand that people have different needs, of course; sometimes there is a dietary requirement. But it’s definitely challenging to deal with people who don’t want garlic, or spring onion, or some other ingredient that we use a lot. We can accommodate those requests, but we know the dish will taste different.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 

I love anything that’s cooked in a wok. It’s just really, really satisfying — the fire and the smell of the smoke. It's always sizzling. So, anything that I can cook with a wok, especially wok fry, is great. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ho lee fook (@holeefookhk)

As a head chef, are you quite calm and laidback? Or are you a strict disciplinarian? 

I spent some time in old-school kitchens, where the head chef would be, like, yelling — very military-like. But I’ve also spent some time in kitchens where it was a little bit more like: You can’t yell at someone; you can't use fear. Personally, I like to guide (my staff). My rules are things like: I need honesty. I need care. I need respect. These are things that people working together need to agree on. That’s a very basic thing to do as a human being. And once you agree, there's a lot of opportunity. 

It's OK to make mistakes. But I urge them to ask questions. So, there's a lot of guidance, and then a lot of challenging, like, “Why have you done this? What goes through your mind when choosing this method?” 

Chef ArChan’s Chongqing chicken wings. (Supplied)

RECIPE: Chef ArChan’s Chongqing chicken wings 

INGREDIENTS: 

1kg chicken wings 

1 packet potato starch 

2 tbsp chopped garlic 

1 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns 

1 stalk spring onion, cut into 4cm lengths 

50g dried chilli 

1L water 

40g salt 

1 tbsp of ground spices (cumin, five spice, or spice mix) 

INSTRUCTIONS: 

1. Add the salt to the water and stir until salt is dissolved, giving you a 4% salt solution. 

2. Lightly coat chicken wings in potato starch. 

3. Deep fry chicken wings at 180C for six minutes, or pan fry for 10-15 minutes until golden brown. 

4. Season the wings with some salt and your favorite ground spices. 

5. Sauté the garlic, Sichuan peppercorns and spring onion in a pan on high heat. 

6. Add a tablespoon of water and the dried chilli. Sauté until fragrant. 

7. Add the fried chicken wings to the pan. Toss for 15 seconds to absorb all the flavors. Serve. 

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  

British actress Florence Pugh spotted in Moroccan label  
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British actress Florence Pugh was spotted in an ensemble by Moroccan-led label Casablanca in Los Angeles on Tuesday.  

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who chose the futuristic look from Casablanca’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.  

 

Featuring peek-a-boo cutouts and oversized lapels, the outfit is everything fashion insiders have come to expect from the pioneering brand.  

Corbin-Murray finished off the look with understated Tiffany & Co. jewelry. 

Casablanca, founded by Charaf Tajer, is known for its use of luxury silk and cashmere in clothing inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots.  

The label has been flaunted by the likes of British singer Dua Lipa in the past, while US actor Nicolas Cage starred in a recent campaign for the brand.  

No stranger to the limelight, Tajer partnered with Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a new collection in March. 

The seven-piece collection, a mix of sporty and elegant designs, was divided into two launches. 

The first, inspired by tennis bags and titled Apres Tennis, was released on April 20. The second launch, Mosaic Story, which dropped on May 2, was inspired by landmarks in Rome, the city where Bulgari was founded. 

The brand’s debut runway during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2018 was a love letter to the designer’s parents who met while working side by side in a clothing atelier in the fashion district of Casablanca. 

Casablanca is also known for its charitable initiatives.  

In March, the label pledged to donate all proceeds from sales on its website this weekend to help Africans fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.  

In a statement on its Instagram, the Paris-based label said: “Throughout the growth of Casablanca, our ambition is to support as many people in need as we can, on every level. Globally, many countries and people are in need of critical help as a repercussion of countless unnecessary wars and conflicts.” 

For her part, Pugh is set to star “Dune: Part 2,” with shooting locations confirmed in Jordan and the UAE. However, it is unclear whether the star will touch down in the Middle East for her role in the hugely anticipated sci-fi film. 

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans
Updated 23 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans

Chairman, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group on company evolution, Saudi expansion plans
Updated 23 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: It has been quite a year for family firm Ermenegildo Zegna Group. The Italian company last week announced it had signed an agreement to enter into a long-term license for Tom Ford fashion with the Estee Lauder Companies.

The news came as Estee Lauder revealed its acquisition of Tom Ford for $2.8 billion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

In December last year, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange with a market cap of $2.4 billion. The luxury menswear label also significantly rebranded, adopting a singular name, Zegna, and a minimalist logo.

For the heritage brand, the future is as important as maintaining its Italian roots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

And the group’s chairman and chief executive officer, Gildo Zegna, told Arab News about Zegna’s expansion plans for Saudi Arabia.

With the Middle East and Africa reporting recent quarterly growth of 86.4 percent year-on-year, the region is considered a key market for the company.

Zegna said: “Our Dubai Mall store has become the benchmark for our business – 30 different nationalities shop there daily – it’s just unbelievable.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

With Dubai expecting 1 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he anticipated it would be a profitable month.

And following a trip to Saudi Arabia, Zegna revealed that expansion plans for the Middle East were in full swing.

“It was a very exciting trip – I am amazed to see the resources the people are putting into the country – they want to invest in the future and modernity.

“The key is to be there with good partners which we have (Al-Malki Group), and I think we’re going to get great locations and get super busy,” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

In 2023, Saudi Arabia will see the opening of two Zegna boutiques, with several more in the pipeline within the next three to five years in yet more expansion for the 112-year-old label.

It was in 1910 when Ermenegildo Zegna established Lanificio Zegna, a wool mill making the finest textiles from natural fibers, in his hometown of Trivero, Italy.

The business grew into a luxury group including menswear, Thom Browne, acquired in 2018, and one-of-a-kind Made in Italy Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

On Dec. 20 last year, Zegna rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, making history as the firm became the first Italian fashion brand to list there.

“Going public was probably the biggest and hardest decision of my life – I was putting the firm and the family at stake,” he said.

After much research and planning, the deal went ahead in agreement with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII L.P.

“I also think that it was the best way to prepare the company for the next generation – with the right governance and resources,” Zegna added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

The founding family remains major shareholders with a 62 percent stake. And this year’s financial records would appear to confirm that Zenga’s move was the right one.

For the third quarter of this year, the group posted revenues of 357 million euros ($366 million), up 27.6 percent year-on-year, taking the revenues for the first nine months of 2022 to 1.09 billion euros.

Ahead of the initial public offering, the company rebranded itself by putting all three clothing lines under one umbrella.

Zegna said: “We decided to consolidate and have one brand – Zegna.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

Brand equity had always been a strong focus at Zegna, and the latest move has created a more streamlined identity for the label, as did its new logo featuring a double-stripe signifier.

Although known for its made-to-measure suits using top-quality fabrics, the brand has branched out into creating luxury leisure wear under the creative direction of Italian fashion designer Alessandro Sartori.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, I called in the executive committee to launch a new project that changed the perception of Zegna from tailoring to luxury leisure wear – that was the beginning of a new era and probably one of the smartest decisions I made,” Zegna added.

Through focusing on category management and creating iconic products such as the triple stitch sneaker and knitwear, Zegna has become more accessible to different age groups.

Referring to the overshirt and casual pants he was wearing for the Arab News interview, the company boss said it was the new Zegna norm and an approach that appealed to loyalists and younger generations.

“It’s about creating excellent products with a contemporary style in innovative fabrics,” he added.

With its made-to-measure service, everything from sneakers to knitwear, outerwear and suits can be customized in various materials and colors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

This year, Zegna also unveiled an exclusive partnership with Real Madrid as its official travel wear partner – a move capitalizing on football’s growing relationship with high fashion. Dior, Moncler, and Off-White are some of the other big brands that have signed deals with major football clubs.

Footballers make influential brand ambassadors. In the Zegna campaign, the Real Madrid players are seen wearing the brand’s signature overshirt and triple stitch sneakers, highlighting its timeless yet contemporary approach to design.

Italian-made menswear aside, its textiles division remains a global benchmark for luxury fabrics and one of the company’s most significant growth drivers.

Third-quarter financial results showed textile revenues hitting $31 million, up 33.3 percent year-on-year. The firm continues to supply its textiles to some of the most premium high-end brands, including Gucci and Tom Ford.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

With a vertically integrated supply chain, the brand has strong control over its suppliers. Last year, alongside Prada, it acquired an Italian cashmere producer.

Zegna said: “Filati Biagioli Modesto is a company I bought with Mr. Bertelli of Prada to make sure we have a good supply of traceable cashmere that is becoming very scarce. From sheep to shop, we are the only luxury company that is fully integrated.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEGNA (@zegnaofficial)

Elsewhere, from its Achill farm in New South Wales, Australia comes the finest merino wool, shipped to the firm’s Italian mills and then onto shops.

He pointed out that through its supply chain, the company was stronger in terms of sustainability with traceable fiber.

Zegna noted that the firm had always attempted to give back to the environment, whether through its Oasi Zegna forest reserve in Italy, or upcycling.

“Our #UseTheExisting project utilizes leftovers of existing fibers and fabrics to minimize waste,” Zegna added.

Items from the eco-conscious collection can be purchased online and in store.

Ivanka Trump shares family photos from Egyptian holiday

Ivanka Trump shares family photos from Egyptian holiday
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Ivanka Trump shares family photos from Egyptian holiday

Ivanka Trump shares family photos from Egyptian holiday
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Ivanka Trump has flown to Egypt for a family holiday, days after she announced she was bowing out of political life and would not join her father Donald Trump on his 2024 presidential campaign.

“A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!” she wrote on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

She shared snaps of herself, alongside her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children at the pyramids, riding camels and exploring the Hanging Church in Old Cairo, as well as the Ben Ezra Synagogue.

The holiday comes hot on the heels of her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

On Nov. 12, Tiffany was escorted down the aisle by her father as she married Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)y

 

Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas wow crowd at Riyadh show

Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas wow crowd at Riyadh show
The troupe performed on Nov. 21 and 22 in front of a cheering crowd. (Supplied)
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas wow crowd at Riyadh show

Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas wow crowd at Riyadh show
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia this week at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard World.  

The troupe performed on Nov. 21 and 22 to a cheering crowd.

“America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

In September, the all-female troupe, led by Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan, won season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” taking home the $1 million grand prize.  

Last month, they had their first regional show outside of Lebanon in Dubai. They presented two dances to the packed crowd at The Pointe.  

The troupe performed in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

They also performed a brand-new routine at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.  

