World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Portugal deny Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat

Portugal deny Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to enter the pitch during Qatar World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland. AFP
Updated 16 sec ago

Portugal deny Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat

Portugal deny Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat
  • The 37-year-old striker was surprisingly dropped for the last 16 clash on Tuesday, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory
  • “Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected,” said the federation
Updated 16 sec ago

DOHA: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to abandon the World Cup squad after being benched against Switzerland.
The 37-year-old striker was surprisingly dropped for the last 16 clash on Tuesday, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory.
Ronaldo appeared from the bench, but a report from Portuguese publication Record said the striker had previously threatened to leave in a tense conversation with coach Fernando Santos.
“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar,” said the federation.
“Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected.”
The FPF said Ronaldo’s appearance against Switzerland was a further demonstration of his commitment to the cause.
Ronaldo is the most-capped Portuguese player and the top men’s international goalscorer of all time.
Portugal face Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals, where Ramos may again get the nod over Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not train with the other substitutes on Wednesday after the game, instead taking part in a gym session alongside the starters against Switzerland.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Switzerland

Lebanon fails for 9th time to elect a president

Lebanon fails for 9th time to elect a president
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon fails for 9th time to elect a president

Lebanon fails for 9th time to elect a president
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanese parliament has failed for the ninth time on Thursday to elect a president.

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called on political blocs to make their votes and share their views, according to state news agency (NNA) statement.

Legislators will again meet next Thursday to attempt to fill the vacancy.

Topics: Lebanon

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu moves closer to coalition deal

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu moves closer to coalition deal
Updated 28 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu moves closer to coalition deal

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu moves closer to coalition deal
  • Deal announced overnight promises the Shas party five ministerial jobs in Netanyahu’s incoming government
Updated 28 min 55 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime-minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu struck a deal with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Thursday on allocating cabinet jobs in a key step toward forming a government ahead of a looming deadline.
The deal announced overnight promises the Shas party five ministerial jobs in Netanyahu’s incoming government, which is expected to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history.
“We have achieved another step toward forming a government,” said Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, whose victory in a November 1 election set him up to retake power after just 14 months in opposition.
Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party has already signed coalition deals with three controversial extreme right parties — Religious Zionism, Jewish Power and the virulently anti-LGBT Noam.
Likud’s agreements with Shas and another ultra-Orthodox bloc, United Torah Judaism, are provisional, not binding coalition deals. Additional pacts will be required before a government is announced, the parties have said.
One complication is that Shas leader Aryeh Deri has been convicted of tax offenses, which, according to Israel’s attorney general, bars him from serving in cabinet.
Israel’s parliament, where Netanyahu and his allies now control a majority, may seek to pass legislation allowing Deri to serve in cabinet before firming up a coalition deal.
Under the Shas-Likud deal, Deri will be both interior minister and health minister in Netanyahu’s next government, in addition to being named deputy prime minister.
If confirmed, Deri would become Israel’s first ultra-Orthodox Jewish deputy premier.
Last month’s election put Netanyahu and his allies in a position to form a stable, right-wing government, ending an unprecedented period of political deadlock that forced five elections in less than four years.
Some Israeli political analysts had forecast that Netanyahu would move to announce a coalition days after receiving his mandate from President Isaac Herzog on November 13.
But the coalition talks have proved complex, with Netanyahu forced to give sensitive portfolios to controversial figures, including Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben Gvir, who has been promised the national security ministry with responsiblity for the border police in the occupied West Bank despite his fiercely anti-Arab rhetoric.
Netanyahu’s 28-day mandate from Herzog expires at midnight (2200 GMT) Sunday.
He is widely expected to seek a two-week extension, as several issues remain unresolved, including the allocation of portfolios within his own Likud party, according to Israeli media reports.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol

15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol
Updated 08 December 2022
AP

15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol

15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol
  • It is still being investigated whether the suspects had brought the meth in from Myanmar
Updated 08 December 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Thai soldiers clashed with suspected drug smugglers in a forested area in the country’s north near the Myanmar border, killing 15, authorities said Thursday.
The soldiers encountered the group of suspects carrying backpacks Wednesday evening and ordered them to stop, but they instead opened fire, according to the Pha Muang Task Force, the military unit in charge of security in Thailand’s northern border provinces.
A firefight ensued for about 10 minutes, the agency said. No soldiers were wounded but on Thursday morning when the military returned to inspect the scene in the Fang district of Chiang Mai province, they found 15 suspected smugglers dead and 29 backpacks packed with crystal meth, authorities said.
It was still being investigated whether the suspects had brought the meth in from Myanmar. The route is a common one for drugs being smuggled into Thailand.
The exact quantity of crystal meth seized was also not immediately available, and the task force did not say whether any suspects are believed to have escaped.

Topics: Thailand

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket
Updated 08 December 2022
Jon Pike

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket
  • As the sport’s franchises continue to grow, the role of the ‘12th player’ has taken on more importance
Updated 08 December 2022
Jon Pike

If evidence is needed of cricket’s attempts to ape the commercial march of football, then the decision of the Board for Control of Cricket in India, or BCCI, to introduce a tactical substitute system into the Indian Premier League, known as the IPL, in 2023 is an example. However, it has taken years to arrive at this position.

Substitutes were introduced in professional football for the qualifying rounds of the 1954 World Cup, although it was not until 1970 that they were allowed in the finals, despite having been added to the Laws of the Game in 1958. Many countries adopted the measure during the 1950s but English football authorities dragged their feet and it was not until 1965 that the first substitution was made in the English league. In 2022-23, five substitutes are allowed, whilst, in 2021, trials took place relating to substitutes for players suspected to have suffered concussion during a match.

The same concern has been taken seriously in cricket. In July 2019, the International Cricket Council, or ICC, announced a provision for concussion-substitution in Test cricket. If a player suffers concussion and becomes unfit to take any further part in the match, a like-for-like substitute is allowed to play. There are restrictions. If a specialist batter is injured and there is no specialist batter in the squad, but an all-rounder is available, then that player is only allowed to bat. A specialist bowler cannot substitute for a specialist batter. The first call on the provision occurred soon after its introduction. In August 2019, a specialist Australian batter was concussed in a Test with England at Lords and was replaced with a like-for-like substitute.

Prior to this sensible concussion provision, any injury incurred by a player during a match, sufficient to lead to him or her to leave the field either for the remainder of the match or for a shorter time, triggered the use of the “12th player.” Traditionally, this was the player, or one of the players, who was not selected in the starting lineup. Given that the player may not be happy to be omitted, there was no guarantee that the duties would be conducted with good grace and efficiency. One very famous player, who was not selected for the starting 11 when first picked for his country, is rumored to have paid someone else to perform his duties.

Since the 12th player is not permitted to either bat or bowl in the match, the duties are mostly unglamorous. They involve taking out replacement equipment, including bats, messages from coach and/or captain, drinks, ensuring that the team bath has been run to proper temperature, that drinks have been procured for consumption at the end of the day’s play, and sympathizing with a colleague who has been dismissed harshly or cheaply. One legend of the game is rumored to have had a permanent 12th man one season when captaining a county side because he was concerned with horse racing. The messages exchanged in the middle were mainly about the results of a race and which horse to select for another race.

On occasion, fate strikes a 12th player. This could be a catch or an outstanding or calamitous piece of fielding. One famous example occurred at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in 2005, when England’s substitute fielder pounced on the ball at cover, threw down the stumps, to leave a well-set Australian captain out of his ground. The moment irked the Australian for years, even more so as it was a decisive one in the game.

In recent years, there has been a tendency for the 12th player to be someone on the fringe of the team, so as to provide him or her with a taste of the action. In addition, some of the tasks have changed. Formal, timed, drinks breaks are now common, communal baths are less common, and additional ways of communicating messages exist. The BCCI’s proposal for IPL 2023 will go beyond the role of the 12th player as a partial substitute, effectively severing their traditional link as a substitute fielder.

Although the details of the BCCI’s scheme have not yet been revealed, it is thought likely to follow the lines of the Impact Player system used in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 competition. At the toss, each team was able to name four substitutes, one of whom could replace any member of the starting team at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings. The player was able to replace someone who had already been dismissed and bat, as long as no more than 11 players batted. Alternatively, a bowler who had already delivered some overs, could be replaced, with the substitute allowed a full quota of four overs.

There have been previous experiments with substitute systems. Super subs were introduced into one-day internationals, or ODIs, by the ICC in 2005. Under this, a substitute, who had to be named prior to the toss, was a direct replacement for another player. If the original player had been dismissed, the substitute could not bat and could only bowl the number of overs that the original player had not delivered. The system proved to be unpopular with players. It was judged that sides who were already advantaged by winning the toss also benefitted from using their substitute to far greater effect. The experiment was ended in March 2006.

Australia’s Big Bash League experimented with an X Factor system in 2020, whereby teams were able to substitute a member of the starting team after 10 overs of the first innings if the player had not already batted or bowled more than one over. Utilization of the substitute system has been infrequent, suggesting a lack of traction. It has been dropped for the 2022/23 tournament. This flies in the face of the BCCI’s direction of travel and may represent a divergence in T20 innovation philosophy between boards, players and viewers in different countries. It will be fascinating to follow how this plays out in the forthcoming global evolution of T20 franchise cricket.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

World’s elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

World’s elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

World's elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

World’s elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
  • Kenyan duo Daniel Kibet and Dickson Chumba confirmed for men’s race
  • Ethiopia’s former world marathon champion Mare Dibaba and Kenya’s Angela Tanui will line up in the women’s event
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s leading distance runners will participate in this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on Dec. 17, it has been revealed by the organizers.

Kenya’s Daniel Kibet, winner of the 2019 Istanbul Marathon and second-place finisher at this year’s Milan Marathon, has confirmed his place on the starting line for the fourth edition of the race in less than two weeks. He will be joined by compatriot Dickson Chumba, who has won two of the World Marathon Majors (Tokyo in 2014 and 2018, and Chicago in 2015).

Meanwhile, the women’s race will feature 2015 Marathon World Champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mare Dibaba, from Ethiopia, alongside Angela Tanui, from Kenya, who won the Amsterdam Marathon in 2021 and finished fourth and second respectively in the 2022 Tokyo Marathon and 2019 Vienna Marathon.

A record 20,000 runners are expected to line up for this year’s event, which includes a new route for the 42.2km race. The day also features other contests including the marathon relay (two runners completing 21.1km each), and 10km, 5km and 2.5km runs. The event starts in front of ADNOC’s headquarters, and the runners will pass a host of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Since its inception, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has attracted interest from the world’s elite marathon runners who view our event as a great way to finish their season and begin preparations for next year. The caliber of elites for this year’s race speaks volumes of how quickly Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi ADNOC Marathon have earned a reputation on the world’s long-distance running map.

“Attracting more than 20,000 participants is clear evidence of the event’s distinguished position in the community and its ability to enhance collective efforts and encourage healthy and active lifestyles. The participation is still open across all distances and accessible to participants of all abilities.”

Meanwhile, the race organizers have revealed a new medal design for those who complete the various races. The medal will incorporate a reference to the expected record number of participants due to take part this year.

Topics: marathon Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

