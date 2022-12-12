You are here

  • Home
  • ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition

ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition

ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition
The move to allow UAE cricketers to play in a world-class tournament has been hailed by many in the game as giving a major boost to associate cricket. (ilt20.ae)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gaukb

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition

ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition
  • Announcement ‘incredible day’ for Emirates Cricket: Board secretary-general
  • Move will allow UAE cricketers to play in world-class tournament ratified by ICC
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: With just over one month to go before the first smart ball is bowled at the Dubai International Stadium, the International League Twenty20 has named the UAE cricketers who will compete in its inaugural edition.

The announcement, made in conjunction with the ILT20’s six franchises — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors — also firmed up the final teams leading into the league’s opening on Friday, Jan. 13.

With 24 coveted places available — four players per team with at least two in the starting 11 of each side in every match — the decision marked an historic milestone for Emirates Cricket and the prospect of a bright future for the associate nation in player development.

The move to allow UAE cricketers to play in a world-class tournament ratified by the International Cricket Council has been hailed by many in the game as giving a major boost to associate cricket.

Mubashshir Usmani, secretary-general of Emirates Cricket, said: “Today is an extremely rewarding day. We continue to reiterate that at its heart the league is built on a foundation of development for UAE cricket and the UAE players.

“To be in the position to now share with the cricketing world that we have delivered on this mandate, with the support of and commitment from our franchises, that 24 of the best available UAE talent has been secured (by the franchises) is an incredible day for Emirates Cricket and the board.

“We are delighted that alongside a number of capped players the performance and development teams identified a number of budding uncapped players from an exceptionally deep pool on offer,” Usmani added.

The UAE players secured by ILT20’s six franchises are: Matiullah Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sabir Ali, and Zawar Farid for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; Rohan Mustafa, Sheraz Ahmad, Ali Naseer, and Ronak Panoly for Desert Vipers; Hazrat Luqman, Chirag Suri, Jash Ginyani, and Raja Akif Ullah Khan for Dubai Capitals; Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, CP Rizwaan, and Ashwanth Valthapa for Gulf Giants; Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind, and Zahoor Khan for MI Emirates; and Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullah for Sharjah Warriors.

Topics: Cricket UAE

Related

UAE cricket fizzes with excitement as competitions make post-pandemic comeback
Sport
UAE cricket fizzes with excitement as competitions make post-pandemic comeback
UAE T20 set for 2023 launch in crowded cricket calendar
Sport
UAE T20 set for 2023 launch in crowded cricket calendar

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup

Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
  • Three African teams had fallen in the quarter-final stage
  • The first African team to reach the quarters were Cameroon in Italia ‘90
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Saturday made them the first African team to reach the last four of a World Cup.
Three African teams had fallen in the quarter-final stage before Walid Regragui’s side finally ended the continent’s long wait for a semifinal spot.
Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 had all made strong runs in the tournament but were unable to go beyond the last eight.
The first African team to reach the quarters were Cameroon in Italia ‘90 where the ‘Indomitable Lions’, having beaten Colombia in the last 16, came up against Bobby Robson’s England.
David Platt put England ahead in the 25th minute but the introduction of the 38-year-old Roger Milla at the break sparked a turnaround.
Milla won a penalty which Emmanuel Kunde converted in the 61st minute and then four minutes later set Eugene Ekeke to put the African side ahead.
But Gary Lineker’s 83rd minute penalty took the game into extra-time and the England poacher struck again in the 105th minute to end Cameroon’s dream.
Despite the defeat Cameroon took a deserved lap of honor at the San Paolo stadium in Naples having won many hearts and much respect with their performances which began with a 1-0 win over Argentina in their opening group game.
Senegal’s run to the last eight in South Korea and Japan was all the more impressive given it was their first appearance in a World Cup tournament.
The Lions made a grand entry beating the defending champion and favorite France 1-0 in the opening match.
That shock victory was followed up draws with Denmark (1-1) and Uruguay (3-3) to set up a round of 16 clash with Sweden which was won 2-1 thanks to two goals from Henri Camara, the second the match-winning ‘golden goal’ in extra-time.
Turkiye were the opponents in the last eight but this time the golden goal rule proved to be the undoing of the Africans — after the game ended goalless in 90 minutes, Ilhan Mansiz struck four minutes into extra-time to send the Turks through.
That was the last ‘golden goal’ scored in a men’s international tournament, with FIFA returning to normal extra-time for the 2006 edition.
Until Saturday’s Moroccan success, the nearest an African team had been to the last four was in 2010 when Ghana were a last-second penalty away from the semifinals.
The game finished 1-1 after normal time with Sulley Muntari canceling out Diego Forlan’s opener.
In the final moments of extra-time Uruguay forward Luis Suarez prevented a certain goal with a deliberate handball on the goalline to deny Ghana a winner.
Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan smashed the resulting spot kick against the bar and Uruguay then won the penalty shoot-out.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Morocco

Related

Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Sport
Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Morocco’s tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
Sport
Morocco’s tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run

Argentina revel in ‘home’ support at World Cup

Argentina revel in ‘home’ support at World Cup
Fans of Argentina celebrate their team's victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match against The Netherlands. AFP
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Argentina revel in ‘home’ support at World Cup

Argentina revel in ‘home’ support at World Cup
  • Argentine football venues are renowned for their seething intensity — iconic Buenos Aires cauldrons such as the Bombonera or Monumental tremble with passionate ferocity
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Lionel Messi and Argentina’s bid for a third World Cup crown is being boosted by hordes of traveling fans that have transformed each of their matches in Qatar into virtual home games.
Argentine football venues are renowned for their seething intensity — iconic Buenos Aires cauldrons such as the Bombonera or Monumental tremble with passionate ferocity.
Those kinds of scenes have been recreated regularly at Doha’s Lusail Stadium, where tens of thousands of Argentine fans have created a raucous wall of blue-and-white-shirted sound.
Argentina have already played three games at the glittering 88,966-seat arena, where Messi and his team-mates will battle Croatia on Tuesday, aiming to book a place in the World Cup final.
After most Argentina games, the “Albiceleste” have lingered on the pitch long after the final whistle, sharing a moment of emotionally charged communion with their supporters.
“We like to take advantage of these moments with the people who are here and in Argentina, where everyone is euphoric,” Messi said following Friday’s quarter-final win over the Netherlands.
According to the Argentine embassy in Qatar, between 35,000 and 40,000 fans have traveled to the World Cup to support the team, one of the largest contingents of overseas supporters at the tournament. 
That sizeable support has been augmented by thousands of Qatar-based migrant workers from India and Bangladesh, where Messi and Argentina enjoy widespread support.
“Compared to France, Argentina aren’t quite at the same level as a team — but they are a team who are benefiting from the support they have here,” the Argentina-born former France striker David Trezeguet told AFP.
At the end of each of their victories at the World Cup, after joining supporters in post-match singing, Argentina’s players will repeat the line that they are playing for “45 million” of their compatriots.
“What I do, I do for the 45 million, They are going through a bad economic period. Giving people joy is the best thing that I can do at the moment,” said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the hero of Friday’s penalty shootout win over the Netherlands.

- Economic hardships -

Trezeguet believes the bond between Argentina’s players and their supporters has been forged by the economic crisis battering the country, where inflation has skyrocketed.
“My first memories of the Argentina team were in Mexico in 1986. It was crazy back then, but nothing like as crazy as it is now,” Trezeguet said. “The socio-economic situation in Argentina at the moment has made the support for the team more passionate than ever.”
According to reports in the media, many of the fans who have traveled to Qatar have spent years saving up to make the trip, diligently converting their Argentine pesos into US dollars in order to avoid the ravages of inflation.
Others such as Beto, a fan in his 60s interviewed by AFP as he walked through Doha’s Souq Waqif, have traveled to Qatar from the United States or elsewhere after emigrating overseas. The passion, however, remains as intense as ever.
“Even though I’ve lived in the United States for a long time, if you cut my wrist, I will bleed blue and white,” Beto told AFP. 
“We have an immense passion for football. We suffer a lot on a daily basis because there are problems in our country, the economy is not doing well. But football gives us this energy which allows us to go from nothing to everything.” 
That passion is evoked in two songs that have regularly reverberated around Qatar’s stadiums when Argentina are playing — “Vamos Argentina” and “Muchachos,” a de facto national anthem of the national team which name-checks Messi, Diego Maradona and the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and Britain. 
“Argentina is a complex, politically fractured country. There are few subjects that unite the country — but the Falklands and the football team do,” said Edgardo Esteban, director of the Falklands Museum in Buenos Aires. 

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Lionel Messi

Related

FIFA opens probe after fiery Argentina-Netherlands World Cup game
Sport
FIFA opens probe after fiery Argentina-Netherlands World Cup game

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi seeks end to 20-year wait for world powerboat title

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi seeks end to 20-year wait for world powerboat title
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi seeks end to 20-year wait for world powerboat title

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi seeks end to 20-year wait for world powerboat title
  • Veteran plans all-out attack at Sunday’s final in Sharjah
  • Has to overcome 9-point lead of teammate Shaun Torrente
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi says he will give everything to secure a dream title triumph when the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship reaches a grand finale in Sharjah at the weekend.

Chasing a maiden F1H2O drivers’ crown, the Emirati heads into the Grand Prix of Sharjah double header needing to wipe out a nine-point lead held by teammate Shaun Torrente, and hold off a big challenge from Sweden’s reigning champion, Jonas Andersson, another nine points away in third.

Al-Qemzi, a three-time winner on Khalid Lagoon, is relishing the opportunity to end his 20-year wait to be crowned world champion on home waters in the UAE, and to give Team Abu Dhabi a fifth consecutive team title.

“I hope this is the season where I achieve my goal to become world champion,” said the veteran driver. “It will be difficult, but I’ll be giving everything to achieve the dream.

“Khalid Lagoon is one of the most beautiful places where we race, and one of the best circuits for me. It gives you options, and racing is always very fast. Of course, I want to win for myself, but I also want to work with Shaun to secure the team title again.”

Al-Qemzi gave himself a fighting chance with a superb victory in the penultimate round of the championship in Italy in October.

His first target is to clinch a record-breaking fourth Grand Prix victory in Sharjah on Friday to set up a dramatic climax in Sunday’s final race of the season.

Torrente, who claimed his 2018 and 2019 world titles in dramatic style in Sharjah without winning the final Grand Prix, followed up victories in France and Italy with two more podiums to top this season’s standings.

“I’ve had a really amazing season,” said the 2016 winner in Sharjah. “I’ve been on the podium in every race, and if I continue like that, I have an excellent chance of a third world championship.

“I love racing in Sharjah. But at the same time, Thani and Jonas have both had success there.

“We’ve all won races there, so it’s very interesting. Obviously, I would like to win the first race and really lock it down, and maybe even clinch the championship, but we’ll just see how it goes.

In the buildup to Sharjah, Torrente and Al-Qemzi have undergone intensive training together in Abu Dhabi under the guidance of team manager Guido Cappellini.

“Thani is my closest rival, but we’re going to maintain our friendship and rivalry within the team and push each other,” said Torrente. “If anybody else is going to win the title, I want it to be Thani. But I want my third title really badly, and I’ll push hard to get it.

“Jonas will always be a threat until he is mathematically eliminated. We’ll just take it one race at a time and hopefully come out on top and win the championship.”

The 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship leading points positions are: Shaun Torrente (UAE) 64, Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 55, Jonas Andersson (Sweden) 46, Ferdinand Zandbergen (Netherlands) 34, Alec Weckstrom (Finland) 30, Peter Morin (France) 21.

Topics: UIM Formula 1 World Powerboat Championship (F1H2O)

Related

Al-Qemzi wins vital Italian Grand Prix to set UAE climax to title race
Sport
Al-Qemzi wins vital Italian Grand Prix to set UAE climax to title race
UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge
Sport
UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge

Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou celebrates winning Qatar World Cup quarter-final match against Portugal. AFP
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom
  • Bounou kept 2018 runners-up Croatia at bay in their tournament opener
  • The 31-year-old Bounou hasn’t put a foot wrong since his return against Canada, the country of his birth
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Yassine Bounou has learned to be patient in his career, but the Morocco goalkeeper with a show-stopping nickname is proving he more than belongs on the big stage at this World Cup.
An unused squad member at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Bounou — or “Bono” as the name on his shirt reads — has played a fundamental part in helping Morocco set a new benchmark for African football in Qatar.
With 14 foreign-born players in the squad, it has been a case of unity in diversity for Morocco — there is no better example of that solidarity than a defense which has conceded just once in five matches here.
Bounou kept 2018 runners-up Croatia at bay in their tournament opener. He suddenly disappeared just before kick-off in a 2-0 win over Belgium, having lined up with the team for the national anthems.
Replaced by Munir El Kajoui, coach Walid Regragui later cleared up the mystery by explaining Bounou had felt unwell after sustaining a knock against Croatia.
The 31-year-old Bounou hasn’t put a foot wrong since his return against Canada, the country of his birth. Despite Nayef Aguerd’s own goal, a 2-1 victory sent Morocco through as the surprising Group F winners.
Remarkably, no opposing player has scored against Morocco at this World Cup — and that remains true despite the North Africans needing penalties to see off Spain in the last 16.
After Pablo Sarabia smacked the post with Spain’s first kick, Bounou saved from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets as Morocco won 3-0 in the shootout to reach the quarter-finals for the very first time.
He was again man of the match in a 1-0 victory over Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dreams by denying the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in stoppage time.
“These kinds of moments are difficult to believe,” said Bounou, “but we’ve come to change the mentality, our insecurity. Moroccan players can compete against anyone in the world.”
“I think the most important thing, except the semifinal and that, is that we’ve changed that mentality and the generation after us will know that Moroccan players can do all this.”

- Long route to top -

Bounou’s success is a prime example of persistence paying off.
Born in Montreal, Bounou and his family returned to Morocco when he was seven. He joined the Wydad Casablanca academy and broke into the first team aged 19, appearing in the 2011 CAF Champions League final.
He signed for Atletico Madrid the following year, spending two seasons with the reserves, before moving on loan to Real Zaragoza in the second division.
With opportunities limited at Atletico, he left the club permanently for Girona in 2016 and helped them immediately win promotion to the Spanish top flight.
Herve Renard selected Munir as his first-choice ‘keeper at the 2018 World Cup, a campaign which ended in the group stage, but Bounou has since made the number one shirt his own.
After Girona’s relegation, Bounou joined Sevilla on loan for the 2019-20 season and starred as the Spanish club won a record-extending sixth Europa League title.
He soon dislodged Czech international Tomas Vaclik, signing a long-term deal with Sevilla, and earned the Zamora award last term as the ‘keeper with the lowest ratio of goals conceded per game in La Liga.  
“When you have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it gives you confidence, and Yassine gives us that,” said Regragui after his side knocked out Portugal. 
“He’s not someone who thinks he’s someone else. So he helped us a lot. And when Yassine makes that kind of save (against Ronaldo) and gets into the game, we’re virtually unstoppable.”
Already the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco have no intention of slowing down ahead of a monumental clash with holders France.
“When you are part of the story, you don’t grasp what’s happening very quickly. Everything’s good, we’ll stay focused. We’re happy about what we’ve done so far. But with time, we’ll realize,” said Bounou.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Yassine Bounou Morocco

Related

Morocco’s tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
Sport
Morocco’s tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
France eye World Cup glory as Morocco loom
Sport
France eye World Cup glory as Morocco loom

Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final

Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final
This combination picture shows Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (R) and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi. AFP
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final

Modric and Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final
  • Now aged 35, this has been billed as Messi’s last chance to win a World Cup, eight years on from Argentina’s defeat in the final to Germany in Rio de Janeiro
Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup dream remains alive but an indefatigable Croatia side inspired by the enduring brilliance of Luka Modric stands in their way in Tuesday’s semifinal in Doha.
Argentina have recovered from the shock of losing their opening game in Qatar to Saudi Arabia and made the last four with an exhausting win on penalties against the Netherlands at the end of a fractious quarter-final on Friday.
Having been 2-0 up and cruising after 83 minutes, with Messi setting up one goal in sublime fashion and netting a penalty, they conceded twice late on and had to survive extra time before triumphing 4-3 in a shoot-out.
Backed by an enormous contingent of traveling supporters who have brought the passion, noise and color of Argentina’s own stadiums to this World Cup, Messi and his teammates are starting to believe this really could be their year.
“We have balls, passion, heart and we are doing this for 45 million people,” said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and Argentina’s optimism now has only increased after seeing great rivals Brazil go out in the last round.
Now aged 35, this has been billed as Messi’s last chance to win a World Cup, eight years on from Argentina’s defeat in the final to Germany in Rio de Janeiro.
He is determined to seize the chance and has already scored his first two goals in the knockout rounds of any World Cup, netting against Australia in the last 16 before his penalty against the Dutch.
World Cup glory would complete a wonderful career for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is possibly the greatest club player ever.
After years of being unfulfilled at international level he inspired Argentina to victory at last year’s Copa America, but he knows there are no more dogged or durable opponents than Croatia.
After all, any sense of relief at avoiding having to play Brazil in the last four will be tempered by the prospect of facing a Croatian side who knocked out the favorites on penalties and never know when they are beaten.
“They are a great team who matched up to Brazil and at times were much better,” admitted Messi.
“They have good players across the whole midfield and they have been working with the same coach since the last World Cup, so they all know each other very well.”

- ‘Safer than money in the bank’ -

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni switched to a five-man defense against the Netherlands as he brought Lisandro Martinez into his line-up.
But the midfield is always key against Croatia, with Modric still controlling games at 37 and Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic completing a formidable trio.
After reaching the final four years ago, Croatia have beaten Japan and Brazil on penalties to make the semis here.
They have gone to extra time in eight of their last nine major tournament knockout matches and the nation of just four million people has nothing to lose as they eye a place in the final against France or Morocco.
And in Modric they have a master, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner who starred as Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage four years ago.
“I think Mateo, Luka and Marcelo are the best midfield in history. When you pass them the ball, it is safer than having your money in the bank,” said Josip Juranovic, another standout at right-back.
“We are so lucky to have them in the team.”
Modric’s history with Argentina goes back to 2006, when he made his international debut for Croatia aged 20 in a friendly between the teams.
Messi scored in that game but Croatia won 3-2. Zlatko Dalic’s team will not be afraid of Argentina or their number 10 when the sides meet again at Lusail Stadium.
Asked about how they would handle Messi, Croatia forward Bruno Petkovic responded: “We don’t have a specific plan, at least not yet, for stopping Messi and usually we don’t concentrate on one player, but Argentina is not only Messi.”
Two players who will not feature for Argentina, however, are defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna, both of whom are suspended.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Luka Modric Lionel Messi Argentina Croatia

Related

After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
Sport
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi’s World Cup dream
In Maradona’s shadow, Messi strives for Argentina’s forever love
Sport
In Maradona’s shadow, Messi strives for Argentina’s forever love

follow us

Latest updates

ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition
ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition
Saudi Arabia spent $1.4bn on incentives for local military industry in 21/22: GAMI governor
Saudi Arabia spent $1.4bn on incentives for local military industry in 21/22: GAMI governor
British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign
British Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel holiday campaign
Aramco Gulf Operations Co. inks deal with KGOC to develop Durra gas field
Aramco Gulf Operations Co. inks deal with KGOC to develop Durra gas field
Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup
Morocco make it fourth time lucky for Africa at World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.