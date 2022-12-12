ILT20 delivers on local player development vow as 24 Emiratis named for inaugural edition

DUBAI: With just over one month to go before the first smart ball is bowled at the Dubai International Stadium, the International League Twenty20 has named the UAE cricketers who will compete in its inaugural edition.
The announcement, made in conjunction with the ILT20’s six franchises — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors — also firmed up the final teams leading into the league’s opening on Friday, Jan. 13.
With 24 coveted places available — four players per team with at least two in the starting 11 of each side in every match — the decision marked an historic milestone for Emirates Cricket and the prospect of a bright future for the associate nation in player development.
The move to allow UAE cricketers to play in a world-class tournament ratified by the International Cricket Council has been hailed by many in the game as giving a major boost to associate cricket.
Mubashshir Usmani, secretary-general of Emirates Cricket, said: “Today is an extremely rewarding day. We continue to reiterate that at its heart the league is built on a foundation of development for UAE cricket and the UAE players.
“To be in the position to now share with the cricketing world that we have delivered on this mandate, with the support of and commitment from our franchises, that 24 of the best available UAE talent has been secured (by the franchises) is an incredible day for Emirates Cricket and the board.
“We are delighted that alongside a number of capped players the performance and development teams identified a number of budding uncapped players from an exceptionally deep pool on offer,” Usmani added.
The UAE players secured by ILT20’s six franchises are: Matiullah Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sabir Ali, and Zawar Farid for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; Rohan Mustafa, Sheraz Ahmad, Ali Naseer, and Ronak Panoly for Desert Vipers; Hazrat Luqman, Chirag Suri, Jash Ginyani, and Raja Akif Ullah Khan for Dubai Capitals; Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, CP Rizwaan, and Ashwanth Valthapa for Gulf Giants; Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind, and Zahoor Khan for MI Emirates; and Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullah for Sharjah Warriors.