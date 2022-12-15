Jordan hands long prison terms to 2 captagon smugglers

You are here

Much of the production of captagon — an amphetamine that has a big market in the Middle East — takes place in zones controlled by the Syrian government. (AFP)
  • The two men had attempted to smuggle over 1.9 million captagon pills from Syria to Jordan in 2021
  • The pills were found by narcotics officers in wood-burning stoves
AMMAN: Jordan’s judiciary on Thursday sentenced two men to long prison terms for attempting to smuggle nearly two million captagon pills into the country from Syria, a judicial source told AFP.
The state security court handed a 20-year prison term and a fine of 20,000 Jordanian dinars ($28,000) to one of those convicted — a Syrian — and a 10-year-term, along with a 10,000 dinar fine, to a Jordanian, the source said.
The two men, whose identities have not been disclosed, had attempted to smuggle more than 1.9 million captagon pills from Syria to Jordan in 2021, the source added.
The pills were found by narcotics officers in wood-burning stoves.
The Jordanian army reported in February that an organized ring had attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the country using drones and with the support of armed groups.
According to organizations that track drug smuggling, much of the production of captagon — an amphetamine that has a big market in the Middle East — takes place in zones controlled by the Syrian government.
Jordanian security forces have tightened border controls in recent years.

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi raises the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
WASHINGTON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat.
Visiting Washington for a US-Africa summit, El-Sisi raised the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met a day earlier with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
“This is a very vital and existential matter to us. And we thank the United States for its support and its attention,” El-Sisi told Blinken.
“Reaching a legally binding agreement can achieve something good in accordance with international standards and norms. We are not asking for anything other than that,” he said.
“We need your support on this matter.”
Blinken in the meeting “emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution” on the dam “that would safeguard the interests of all parties,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Blinken also raised human rights, acknowledging recent releases of political prisoners but calling for “further progress to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Price said.
The massive $4.2 billion dam on the Nile, set to be the largest in Africa, has been the source of intense friction between Ethiopia and Egypt as well as Sudan.
Egypt, which relies on the river for 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, fears that the dam will reduce its already scarce supply of water.
Abiy has promised to continue talks on the dam but has also gone ahead both with filling and operating the initial turbines.
The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president El-Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
Trump, while in the White House, made waves by suggesting Egypt could attack the dam, a possibility publicly dismissed by Cairo.
President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a lower-key approach, favoring diplomacy but not linking aid to the issue.
But Biden’s relations soured with Ethiopia over unrelated concerns of rights abuses in an offensive against rebels in the Tigray region, which has come to a halt after a deal last month.
Biden took office seeking a greater distance from El-Sisi over domestic rights concerns but he has welcomed his role in brokering a cease-fire last year in the Gaza Strip and in hosting last month’s UN climate summit.

Qatar detains Briton in criminal probe into death at offshore platform

Qatar detains Briton in criminal probe into death at offshore platform
Qatar detains Briton in criminal probe into death at offshore platform

Qatar detains Briton in criminal probe into death at offshore platform
DOHA: Qatari authorities have detained a British national as part of a criminal investigation into the death of a Briton at an offshore facility, where another Briton was also injured, a Ministry of Interior official said on Wednesday.

In response to a Reuters query, the official said in a statement that the Dec. 12 incident involved three British nationals who had been working for a contractor firm.

"One individual sustained fatal injuries, another was hospitalized and released. A third individual has been detained as part of a criminal investigation by the relevant authorities," the official said without elaborating.

A spokesman for the British foreign office confirmed the fatal incident. "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities," he said in a statement.

 

Lebanon fails for 10th time to elect president

Lebanon fails for 10th time to elect president
Lebanon fails for 10th time to elect president

Lebanon fails for 10th time to elect president
BEIRUT: Lebanese parliament has failed for the 10th time to elect a president on Thursday, prolonging an institutional void amid a deep economic crisis.

This week’s vote was reflected the previous session to elect a president, with many MPs spoiling their ballots, including one who cast a vote for “Nelson Mandela.”

Last week, Hezbollah opponent Michel Moawad won the support of 39 MPs, but fell well short of the required majority.

Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body

Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body
Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body

Iran blames US after being removed from UN rights body
  • Foreign ministry spokesman: ‘Removing a legal member of the commission is a political heresy’
  • Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in Iran street violence
TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday accused the United States of orchestrating its removal from a UN women’s rights body over its response to protests triggered by death of Mahsa Amini.
The Islamic republic has seen waves of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s dress code for women.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in the street violence, leading to international condemnation and Iran’s removal Wednesday from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).
Iran pointed the finger of blame at the United States, saying the move was a result of its arch-foe’s concerted efforts and that it lacked “legal justification.”
“This one-sided action of the US... is an attempt to impose unilateral political demands and ignore electoral procedures in international institutions,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.
“Removing a legal member of the commission is a political heresy which discredits this international organization and also creates a unilateral procedure for future abuses of international institutions,” he added.
Iran, which was elected to the body in April for a four-year term, was stripped of its membership with immediate effect.
A simple majority was needed to adopt the move, which was approved after 29 members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted in favor, eight countries including Russia and China voted against and 16 abstained.
The text of the UN resolution said the Iranian authorities “continuously undermine and increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often with the use of excessive force.”
The head of Iran’s high council for human rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the motive of the United States for supporting the resolution was to protect its own interests.
The US “only pursues its inhumane and anti-human rights interests and goals” by issuing “false and hypocritical statements and comments” against Iran, he said in a Twitter post.
Iran said on December 3 that more than 200 people had been killed in the unrest, including security personnel. Human rights groups based abroad say the country’s security forces have killed more than 450 people.
Iran has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests. It has carried out two executions in the past week. Campaigners say a dozen other defendants face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Irish soldier killed on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
  • UN peacekeeping mission launch investigation
  • senior Hezbollah official denies involvement of group
DUBLIN: An Irish soldier was shot and killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and a second was in a critical condition after a “hostile” crowd surrounded their armored vehicle, Ireland’s defense minister said on Thursday.
The soldiers, part of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), were on what Simon Coveney, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, said was considered a standard run from UNIFIL’s area of operations in south Lebanon to Beirut when the incident happened in Al-Aqbieh late on Wednesday.
“The two armored vehicles effectively got separated. One of them got surrounded by a hostile mob, I think that’s the only way you could describe them, and shots were fired. Unfortunately, one of our peacekeepers was killed,” Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE.
“This was not expected, yes there has been some tension on the ground between Hezbollah forces and UNIFIL in recent months but nothing like this.”
The convoy carrying eight personnel was traveling to Beirut as two of the members were returning to Ireland on compassionate leave following the death of family members, Irish defense forces chief of staff Seán Clancy told RTE.
The second soldier remains in a critical condition in a UN managed hospital having undergone surgery, Clancy said.
The two other soldiers in the vehicle are being treated for minor injuries while the remaining four personnel from the other vehicle were not injured.
The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said it was coordinating with the Lebanese armed forces and had launched an investigation.
“At the moment, details are sparse and conflicting,” UNIFIL said in a statement.
Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati expressed his deep regret over the incident and called for an investigation, urging all parties to “show wisdom and patience.”
The Lebanese army offered its condolences but did not give additional details on the incident.
A senior Hezbollah official said an “unintentional incident” had led to the death of an Irish soldier on a UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, saying the armed group was not involved.
Wafiq Safa told Reuters his party offered its condolences “after the unintentional incident that took place between the residents of Al-Aqbieh and individuals from the Irish unit,” and urged the party not be “inserted” into the incident.
Coveney, in New York for a UN Security Council meeting, said he will meet UN Secretary General António Guterres later on Thursday to discuss the incident.
Irish peacekeepers have been in Lebanon since 1978 and it is the first Irish fatality there in two decades, Coveney said.
“We’re all very shocked and deeply saddened, it is a reminder to us of the extraordinary sacrifices that our peacekeepers make on a constant basis,” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told reporters in Brussels.

