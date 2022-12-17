You are here

Pakistani FM’s ‘butcher of Gujarat’ remark on Modi sparks nationwide protest in India

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha shout slogans as they prepare to burn an effigy of Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s over his remarks against PM Narendra Modi, during a demonstration in Amritsar on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 17 December 2022

  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s comment came after Indian FM said Pakistan was ‘epicenter of terrorism’
  • Indian ruling party workers burnt Pakistan’s flag, minister’s effigy during rallies on Saturday
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a nationwide protest after Pakistan’s top envoy referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “butcher of Gujarat” on the sidelines of a UN meeting.
Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India are nuclear-armed neighbors and archrivals, who gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
In a war of words after a UN session on terrorism in New York earlier in the week, India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, accused Pakistan of being the “epicenter of terrorism.”
In response, his counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hit back saying Pakistan had lost far more lives to terrorism than India, which sought to conflate Muslims and terrorists in both countries.
He told Jaishankar that “(the late Al-Qaeda leader) Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister of India.”
Bhutto-Zardari was referring to Modi, who was accused of not doing enough to prevent the killings of nearly 1,000 Muslims during 2002 riots in India’s western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister.
The remark sparked outrage among Indian government officials, with foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, saying it was a “new low even for Pakistan.”
On Friday evening, BJP party workers held a demonstration in front of the Pakistani High Commission embassy in New Delhi. And on Saturday, in rallies throughout the country, they burnt the Pakistani flag and Bhutto-Zardari’s effigy.
“India cannot accept the remarks of the Pakistani foreign minister and that’s why we have held demonstrations at different places,” Rakesh Tripathi, BJP spokesperson in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News.
“This low-level comment against the Indian prime minister is not acceptable to us. As a democratic country we have burnt the effigies of the Pakistani leader to register our anger. This protest took place everywhere in India.”
Tripathi said that the Pakistani foreign minister’s remark would affect attempts to normalize ties.
“India has always taken the initiative to improve ties with Pakistan. But we cannot accept such wordings against the Indian prime minister,” he added.
Sudheendra Kulkarni, political commentator and adviser to former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said: “Bilawal Bhutto should have been self-restrained in referring to the Indian prime minister. Nothing can be achieved by India and Pakistan maligning each other.
“The two governments should immediately work to reduce the temperature and begin to improve relations which have remained frozen for a long time.”
He pointed out that it was India, which next year was due to host two major international summits, that could set a good example.
“India is going to host the G20 and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summits in 2023. Both India and Pakistan are members of the SCO. Therefore, India has a responsibility to engage Pakistan constructively and thereby give leadership to South Asia,” Kulkarni, a former BJP leader, told Arab News.
He added that Modi had used the Sanskrit phrase vasudhaiva kutumbakam (meaning, the world is one family) as the motto for the Indian-hosted G20 Summit.
“The concept of global family should begin from the neighborhood, that is South Asia should be regarded as one civilizational family. Unfortunately, there is a gap between India’s slogan and its actions to promote cooperation,” he said.
“India has a responsibility to engage Pakistan constructively and thereby give leadership to South Asia.”
 

LONDON: A woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday.
London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform.
The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition.
Asake said he was “overwhelmed with grief” at Ikumelo’s death.
“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” he wrote on Instagram.
The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries.
It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by Ikumelo’s death.
“Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time,” he said.
“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible.”
The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.

 

French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel

French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel

French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel
  • Around 50 people on board a boat "in difficulty" off the northern French coast were rescued by a Navy vessel
  • Another Navy vessel rescued 31 other shipwrecked migrants in the same area and took them to the port of Boulogne
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

LILLE, France: More than 160 migrants who tried to reach England on flimsy boats were rescued from freezing waters in the Channel overnight Friday, just days after a fatal shipwreck, French officials said Saturday.
Around 50 people on board a boat “in difficulty” off the northern French coast were rescued by a Navy vessel and taken to the port of Calais, regional maritime officials said.
Another Navy vessel rescued 31 other shipwrecked migrants in the same area and took them to the port of Boulogne.
Coast Guards brought 45 more people onshore in Calais after they issued a distress call, while a lifeboat went to the aid of a further 40 people nearby.
All were attended to by rescue services.
More than 40,000 migrants — a record — have reached England by boat from northern France this year, risking their lives to cross one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, often under dangerous weather conditions.
On Wednesday, at least four people died in a shipwreck off the southern English port of Dover.
That tragedy came just over a year after at least 27 people died in the Channel in another incident.
The UK government is trying to pass new laws to prevent the record numbers of migrants from attempting the Channel crossing, including making any such arrivals inadmissible for asylum claims.

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid
  • The volley of missiles unleashed Friday came as President Vladimir Putin held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • In the capital Kyiv, the metro had stopped running so that people wrapped in winter coats could take shelter at underground stations
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine worked Saturday to restore electricity and water supplies after Russia’s latest wave of attacks pitched multiple cities into darkness and forced people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heating or running water.
The volley of missiles unleashed Friday came as President Vladimir Putin held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up bombardments.
In the capital Kyiv, the metro had stopped running so that people wrapped in winter coats could take shelter at underground stations after air raid sirens rang out on Friday morning.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the metro service was relaunched early Saturday, the water supply had been restored and 75 percent of the city’s population had their heating supply back.
Power was also restored throughout the eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said, after the strikes left Ukraine’s second city without electricity.
Ukraine’s national energy provider imposed emergency blackouts, saying on Saturday that the energy system “continues to recover.”
Ukrenergo had warned the extent of the damage in the north, south and center of the country meant it could take longer to restore supplies than after previous attacks.
Ukraine’s military command said in a statement Saturday: “The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions,” referring to two cities in the eastern Donetsk region.
Russian troops were also trying to regain lost ground around Lymanskyi, in the south, the statement added.
In Russia, Putin sought out proposals from his military commanders on how Russia should proceed with the Ukraine offensive, according to the Kremlin.
The Kremlin released footage Friday of Putin presiding over a round-table meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov among other top brass.
After a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Russia since October has pursued an aerial onslaught against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.
But France and the European Union have said the suffering inflicted on freezing civilians constitutes war crimes, with the bloc’s foreign policy chief calling the bombings “barbaric.”
Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday the strikes had targeted Ukraine’s military and energy facilities, while also disrupting “the transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production.”
“All assigned targets were hit,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.
Russia fired 74 — mainly cruise — missiles Friday, 60 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses, according to the Ukrainian army.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes hit power and water supplies in Kyiv and 14 regions.
Regional officials said their air defense forces had shot down 37 out of 40 missiles.
In the central city of Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, Friday’s air strikes hit a residential building.
The missiles killed a 64-year-old woman and a young couple with a son, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Saturday, wounding 13 others.
In the south, fresh Russian shelling in Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukraine, killed a 36-year-old man and injured a 70-year-old woman, governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said Saturday morning.
A separate strike hit a geriatric center in the village of Stepanivka just north of Kherson, he added later, but there were no casualties reported.
Kherson has been subjected to persistent Russian shelling since Moscow’s forces retreated in November, and power was cut in the city earlier this week.
Moscow has said the strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a response to an explosion on the Kerch bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Ukrainian defense officials said this week that their forces had downed over a dozen Iranian-made attack drones launched at Kyiv, a sign that Western-supplied systems are having an impact.
The country’s military leaders have also warned Moscow is preparing for a major winter offensive, including a fresh attempt to take Kyiv.
Russia meanwhile on Saturday accused Moldova of “political censorship” after it suspended the broadcasting license of six television channels over accusations of misinformation.
Moldova — which sits on Ukraine’s southwestern border — said on Friday the decision was made because of the “lack of correct information” in their coverage of national events and Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Moscow also responded to the EU’s decision Friday to impose further sanctions, adding restrictions on the export of drone engines to Russia or countries like Iran looking to supply Moscow with weapons.
The new package of “illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures” would not achieve its goal, Russia’s foreign ministry said Saturday.

Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos

Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos

Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

LESBOS ISLAND: A two-month-old baby was recovered dead from a migrant wreckage off Lesbos in the early hours of Friday, a coroner told AFP on Saturday.
The baby boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, coroner Theodoros Nousias said.
The wreckage occurred when the plastic dinghy carrying migrants of mostly African origin hit rocks on the shore in the Fara area, sources at the Lesbos migrant reception center told AFP.
The migrants managed to reach shore and inform the local authorities.
The Greek coast guard service said on Saturday it had been called to the area at noon on Friday. It found 30 migrants alive and the dead baby.
Two migrants were slightly injured.
Humanitarian organization MSF Sea tweeted on Saturday evening that it had received an alert about people in need.
Its team “provided medical and psychological support to 34 survivors,” it said, giving a higher tally than the coast guards. “Tragically, a two-month-old baby was found dead.”
The NGO complained that police blocked its team from reaching the migrants for two hours and coast guards did the same with another team.
“We will never know if these two hours would have allowed us to save the life of the baby,” it said.
MSF Sea said it believed 16 other people from the boat had reached Lesbos and were now missing, including the baby’s mother.
The Greek coast guard service says it rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of 2023, compared to fewer than 600 over the same period last year.
Many people fleeing Africa and the Middle East seek to enter Greece, Italy and Spain in hope of better lives in the European Union.
The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants as dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world’s nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.
The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30 percent of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30.” Currently, 17 percent of terrestrial and 10 percent of marine areas globally are protected.
They also have to settle on amounts of funding that would go to financing projects to protect and restore natural areas. The draft framework calls for closing a $700 billion gap in financing by 2030. Most of that would come from reforming subsidies in the agriculture, fisheries and energy sectors but there are also calls for tens of billions of dollars in new funding that would flow from rich to poor nations.
“From the beginning of the negotiations, we’ve been seeing systematically some countries weakening the ambition. The ambition needs to come back,” Marco Lambertini, the director general of WWF International said, adding that they needed a “clear conservation target” that “sets the world on a clear trajectory toward delivering a nature positive future.”
Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault expressed more optimism. Guilbeault told The Associated Press Saturday morning that he has heard “few people talk about red lines” and that means “people are willing to talk. People are willing to negotiate.”
“I’ve heard a lot of support for ambition from all corners of the world,” Guilbeault said. “Everyone wants to leave here with an ambitious agreement.”
The ministers and government officials from about 190 countries mostly agree that protecting biodiversity has to be a priority, with many comparing those efforts to climate talks that wrapped up last month in Egypt.
Climate change coupled with habitat loss, pollution and development have hammered the world’s biodiversity, with one estimate in 2019 warning that a million plant and animal species face extinction within decades — a rate of loss 1,000 times greater than expected. Humans use about 50,000 wild species routinely, and 1 out of 5 people of the world’s 8 billion population depend on those species for food and income, the report said.
But they are struggling to agree on what that protection looks like and who will pay for it.
The financing has been among the most contentious issues, with delegates from 70 African, South American and Asian countries walking out of negotiations Wednesday. They returned several hours later.
In a statement released on behalf of the group by Brazil after the walkout, they demanded that a new funding mechanism dedicated to biodiversity be established and that developed countries provide $100 billion annually in financial grants to emerging economies until 2030.
“Only a framework with clear targets and an architecture for resource mobilization and access can be considered an ambitious framework,” the group said in a joint statement.
The donor countries — the European Union and 13 countries — responded Friday with a statement promising to increase biodiversity financing. They noted they doubled biodiversity spending from 2010 to 2015 and committed to several billion dollars more in biodiversity funding since then.
Zac Goldsmith, the UK’s minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment, acknowledged the focus cannot only be on popular protection measures like the 30 by 30 goal.
“The 30-by-30 is a headline target, but you can’t deliver 30-by-30 without a whole range of other things being agreed as well,” he said. “We’re not gonna have 30-by-30 without finance. We’re not going to have it unless other countries do as Costa Rica has and break the link between agricultural productivity and land degradation and deforestation. And we’re not gonna be able to do any of these things if we don’t address ... subsidies.”
Even protection targets are still being squabbled over. Many countries believe 30 percent is an admirable goal but some countries are pushing to water the language down to allow among other things sustainable activities in those areas that conservationists fear could result in destructive logging and mining. Others want language referencing ways to better manage the other 70 percent of the world that wouldn’t be protected.
Other disagreements revolve around how best to share the benefits from genetic resources and enshrining the rights of Indigenous groups in any agreement. Some Indigenous groups want direct access to funding and a voice in designating protected areas that impact Indigenous peoples.
“Any protected areas that affect Indigenous peoples need to have the free prior informed consent of Indigenous peoples, otherwise there will be the same old patters of Indigenous peoples being displaced by protected areas,” Atossa Soltani, the director of global strategy for the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, an alliance of 30 Indigenous nations in Ecuador and Peru working to working to permanently protect 86 million acres of rainforest, said in an email interview.
The other challenge is including language — similar to the Paris Agreement on climate change — that creates a stronger system to report and verify the progress countries make. Many point to the failures of the 2010 biodiversity framework, which saw only six of the 20 targets partially met by a 2020 deadline.
“It’s very important for parties to see what others are doing. It’s important for civil society, people like you to track our progress or sometimes unfortunately lack thereof,” Guilbeault said. “It’s an important tool to help keep our feet to the fire. If it’s effective on climate. We should have it on nature as well.”

