Cuba rushes to build first female boxing team, one of last nations to do so

HAVANA: Boxing powerhouse Cuba on Saturday staged a series of official female boxing matches for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 Revolution, just a few weeks after lifting a taboo on the sport.
While women have been boxing for decades, in community and basement gyms, they were banned from the state-dominated sports system and competitions.
The 14 competitors in the seven fights were among 26 women already selected to receive special attention due to their promise to compete internationally for the Communist-run country.
“I feel super proud. Winning an official competition is a dream come true for me. We women have been waiting for this possibility for a long time,” Eliani de la Caridad Garcia, 27 and mother of a 2-year-old girl, told Reuters.
Garcia, who became the first woman to win a state-sponsored match in the country, was speaking in a gym and training area where many athletes, including male boxers, were cheering the women on.
The women now are competing for a ticket in the six Olympic divisions en route to the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, in June 2023.
The Caribbean island — long hailed for its top-ranked male boxers — has won 41 gold medals in the Olympic games since Munich in 1972, topping global charts.
But until now, it was one of a handful of countries that did not practice women’s boxing among the 202 nations affiliated with the International Boxing Association. Female boxers had no choice but to migrate to reach the highest levels of their sport.
Coach Julio Cesar Morales, who for decades trained male boxers and has now begun to work with the women, was eager to get started.
He told Reuters Cuba was hopeful women’s boxing would achieve international results, perhaps not right away as the team was just getting started, but in the medium term.
“The Cuban woman is a guerrilla in all spheres of life,” Cesar said. (Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Writing by Marc Frank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Was Palestine the biggest winner at the World Cup?
Qatar 2022 shows Israel has a long way to go before it scores in the Arab world
With Netanyahu’s upcoming government, winning hearts and minds will be tougher than ever, analysts say
Updated 18 December 2022
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: This year’s FIFA World Cup welcomed fans from across the world, and the quadrennial event is ground zero for reporters. Many football fans snubbed Israeli reporters, though, in a sign of Palestinian solidarity.
For weeks, fans flocked to Doha to be part of the spectacle. The 2022 World Cup held in Qatar was one for the ages. Its message is one of unity for the love of the game, and for the first time, people in fan zones, stadiums, and even players expressed support for Palestine, flying the Palestinian flag and wheeling out pro-Palestinian slogans, chants and songs.
Although this year’s World Cup has been tremendous fun, with Saudi Arabia beating the great Argentina in the group stage and Morocco beating the Spanish and Portuguese before their emotionally draining loss a few days ago, it is the political views, on full display, that have become a significant talking point.
While special direct flights brought fans from Tel Aviv to Doha for the tournament, many fans chose to give Israeli reporters the cold shoulder, as a number of journalists experienced and showcased live on television.
Almost two years ago, four Arab League member states signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords, through which Israel aims to forge formal ties with countries of the region. Qatar was not one of them.
Videos of fans, mostly Arabs, shunning Israeli media went viral on social platforms. A video was shared on Nov. 18 of a citizen from Qatar in Doha’s Souq Waqif refusing an interview after learning that the reporter worked for an Israeli TV channel.
Two days later, another video showed a group of Lebanese fans walking away from a journalist when he revealed he was from Israel. One of them said to the Channel 12 reporter: “There is no such thing as Israel. It is Palestine. Israel does not exist,” in an apparent rejection of normalization.
Israeli journalist Raz Shechnik, who was in Doha covering FIFA World Cup news, took to Twitter to express his frustration. He shared on Nov. 26 instances in which Arab fans walked away from him when they found out he represented Israel. His video showed three women and a man carrying the Palestinian flag and telling the journalist: “There is nothing called Israel. It is just Palestine.”
In the same video, Moroccan fans, who first posed, but, upon learning that Shechnik was from Israel, walked away with one of them said: “Israel, no. Palestine, yes.” The reporter shouted: “But we have peace,” and “you signed the peace agreements,” about Morocco’s Abraham Accords in Dec. 2020.
The Twitter thread by Yedioth Ahronoth’s reporter also showed fans interrupting a live broadcast to chant and wave the Palestinian flag and more Qataris refusing to speak with him, shocked when they heard the channel was Israeli.
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi tweeted on Nov. 27 about being challenged the day before by a Saudi football fan, who told the Kan 11 TV correspondent he was “not welcome here (in Qatar)” and that “there is only Palestine; there is no Israel.”
Using the tournament’s global stage, the Palestinian flag — alongside pro-Palestinian sentiments — was omnipresent throughout the Qatar World Cup, attracting considerable attention.
The Palestinian flag took center stage seven times.
The Morocco national football team raised it after their World Cup victories, including their Dec. 6 win over Spain, when they made it to the quarterfinals despite the North African country’s government normalizing ties with Israel.
Moroccan fans in the stadium also held a “Free Palestine” banner during their team’s victory over Belgium in Group E on Nov. 27.
Similarly, Tunisian fans hoisted a banner reading “Free Palestine” during the Australia-Tunisia game on Nov. 26, while Qatar fans waved Palestine flags of different sizes at the Qatar-Netherlands match on Nov. 29.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
This has come despite Israel’s PR campaigns in the region following the 2020 signing of the US-brokered peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, and later with Sudan and Morocco. After the deals were signed, senior Israeli Foreign Ministry official Eliav Benjamin voiced, in a briefing, hopes to normalize ties with “all countries in the region, in the Middle East and North Africa.
Daoud Kuttab, a former journalism professor at Princeton University and founder and former director of the Institute of Modern Media at Al-Quds University, told Arab News: “There is no doubt that what we saw transpire at the World Cup shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Arab public — and indeed most of the people of the world — are genuine supporters of the rights of Palestinians to be free.”
Kuttab added: “The countries that signed the Abraham Accords claimed at the time that they are hoping to be able to influence Israeli policy towards Palestinians, but, on the ground, a record number of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers, and a well-known Palestinian-American TV reporter was shot dead without the Israeli army even agreeing to investigate this case.”
One Saudi journalist who is following the events in Doha closely said: “It is interesting the typical Qatari mannerism which the World Cup has been dealt with. While in Arabic, Qatari commentators were championing the Palestinian cause, and refusing to recognize Israel; in English and Hebrew they were welcoming Israeli fans and reporters and gifting them souvenirs in front of cameras.
“Typically, political statements would be banned or at least frowned upon at sporting events, especially in a non-democratic country such as Qatar. However, I would say the pro-Palestinian rhetoric was hyped so that Arab sentiment would be distracted from the fact that actually, Doha which has no diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv has actually allowed Israeli fans and reporters in,” he added.
“I am not saying there is no sincere Arab solidarity with Palestinians. I am saying if Israel doesn’t correct path — and it is unlikely to do so under an ultra right wing government spearheaded by Netanyahu — we will see much more anti-Israel PR stunts such as what we have seen in Doha,” concluded the Saudi journalist.
Prior to the commencement of the World Cup, Qatari network Al Jazeera Arabic posted stories and social media posts suggesting Doha ordered Israel to allow Palestinians to be able to fly over and watch the game; an apparent spin on the actual story which is that Israeli airlines and citizens were allowed to fly direct to Doha.
Around the same time, AFP’s Fact Check — the fake news watch service of the renowned international French news agency — published a report detailing how pro-Palestinian propaganda was pushed ahead of the world cup to soften the blow.
Archive images of Qatari buildings dressed in Palestinian flags were presented as recent, and fake stories of people converting to Islam were being circulated as a cover up.
Of course, with an ultra right-wing government expected to be formed under Prime Minister Designate Benjamin Netenyahu, Israel’s already difficult crusade to win over the Arab world is only likely to become more difficult.
Kuttab stressed that the “Israeli government from the center or the right will not win over the hearts and minds so long as the Palestinian people are living under occupation and colonial settlement enterprise.
“Nothing happening in Israel short of ending their illegal and immoral occupation will change the minds of free people everywhere, and certainly will not change Arab and Muslim opinions,” he added.
Argentina fans at Doha parties believe Messi’s day has come
Argentina fans packed the Souq Waqif market and fan zones around the Qatar capital.
The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP
DOHA: Thousands of Argentina fans packed the center of Doha ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against France, amid a desperate scramble to find tickets.
Even as Croatia beat Morocco in the third-place contest Saturday, Argentina fans packed the Souq Waqif market and fan zones around the Qatar capital.
The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state.
At least 40,000 Argentinians are estimated to be in Doha, many wearing blue and white number 10 Messi shirts around the streets.
About 10,000 supporters of Kylian Mbappe’s France, who are looking to win a second straight title, are in Qatar, officials say.
“Tomorrow we will be champions,” chanted a crowd of more than 2,000 Argentinians in the Souq Waqif market.
“It’s crazy. I have never experienced anything like this in my whole life,” said 23-year-old Camila Bernstein, who is in Doha with her father and brothers.
“I never thought we would reach the final. It’s the best moment of my life, we are going to win and become champions,” she said.
“We all believe this will be Messi’s day,” said Ricardo Schwarz, a teacher from Cordoba, his voice hoarse from singing the fan songs for more than an hour.
“I still don’t have a ticket but I have not given up hope yet,” he added. “They are on the market but they are expensive.”
Supporters have told AFP that tickets with a face value of $750 are being offered for more than $4,000 on WhatsApp groups set up to trade in seats at the 88,500 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Similar big crowds of sky blue and white shirts were seen at the FIFA fan festival and other fan parks set up for the World Cup.
The rare French fans on the streets of Doha said they were wary of the atmosphere.
“They are not hostile, but it is clear there are more Argentinians than French here,” said Luc Gardez, who sat at a restaurant in the Msheireb district wearing a national team shirt.
“It is Messi’s last tournament and there will be a lot of emotion but I think France have the mentality to cope,” added the supporter from Rennes.
France coach Didier Deschamps has also said he expects a one-sided atmosphere in the stadium on Sunday.
“I expect a festive atmosphere with the Argentine people who are passionate and will be right behind their team.
“They sing a lot and are very expressive. That’s good, it’s a World Cup final after all, but our opponents are not in the stands.”
Modric, 37, sets sights on Nations League title for Croatia
The 37-year-old won his 162nd cap in the 2-1 win over Morocco
Croatia will now attempt to win the Nations League title next June
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP
DOHA: Luka Modric led Croatia to the bronze medal at the World Cup on Saturday and revealed he will extend his international career into 2023 in an attempt to win the Nations League.
The 37-year-old won his 162nd cap in the 2-1 win over Morocco, four years after helping his country to the World Cup runners-up spot behind France.
Croatia will now attempt to win the Nations League title next June in the four-team finals also featuring Netherlands, Italy and Spain.
“That’s the plan,” said Modric when asked if he intends to keep playing international football.
“It would be a nonsense not to play in the Nations League, and then we’ll see how to proceed. I definitely want to stay for the Nations League.”
Croatia were defeated by a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in the World Cup semifinals but Modric insisted that his team have cemented a place among the heavyweights of the sport.
“We achieved something major for the Croatian football. We wanted the gold, we were close,” he told broadcaster HRT.
“In the end, we return to Croatia as winners. Croatia is not a miracle that appears every 20 years. We proved that we are constant, that we cannot be seen as dark horses but as a football power.”
Callum Wilson a concern for Newcastle with Premier League return on the horizon
The 30-year-old suffered what was described as a “minor strain” while at the World Cup
Howe said: “We’ve only seen Callum briefly. I don’t want to give too much away to be honest.”
Updated 17 December 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has cast doubt over the return of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.
The 30-year-old suffered what was described as a “minor strain” while at the World Cup, although he was named on the bench for England’s quarterfinal loss to France.
Following United’s 2-1 friendly win over Rayo Vallecano, Howe revealed he does not believe the injury-prone frontman is still suffering with that problem, but was cryptic when asked why he held Wilson back from a United return, unlike the Magpies’ other two Three Lions.
On Wilson, Howe said: “We’ve only seen Callum briefly. I don’t want to give too much away to be honest.”
When quizzed further on his vague answer, he continued: “Callum’s come back OK. As I say, with different training loads. I don’t want to get too technical with everybody but with different training loads, we’ve just had to tread carefully with one or two players.”
United eased to victory against Rayo, who fielded Radamel Falcao and former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune, thanks to goals from Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood. Matt Targett netted an own goal to reduce the winning margin.
Victory was claimed without the services of Wilson, as mentioned, and also Sweden international forward Alexander Isak, who has been out of action since September.
And according to Howe, it does not look like Isak, the Magpies’ club record signing, will be available when they return to competitive action on Tuesday, when Bournemouth are the visitors in the Carabao Cup.
“With Alex there was no fixed return date with him. I think we’ve just tried to look at his recovery day by day, and get him to the best physical place he can be, in the ideal time,” said Howe.
“We hope to have him fit for the Bournemouth game but that is (at this stage) looking unlikely. And then we just take it on a game-by-game basis.”
The head coach was without 16 players for the St. James’ Park friendly with key men such as Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Isak still sidelined.
Returning from World Cup duty with England, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were both thrown straight back into the action.
And the goalkeeper, who sat on the bench for all of England’s run to the quarterfinals in Qatar, was called into action early, making a smart reaction stop to deny Raul de Tomas an opener.
It did not take long for the Magpies, fresh from their trip to Riyadh, to burst into life, and it was one of this season’s success stories.
Trippier found Jacob Murphy, who laid into the midfielder in the area and faced with the sprawling Stole Dimitrievski, Longstaff lashed into the roof of the net for 1-0.
In an even affair, the La Liga high-flyers looked bright on the break but United controlled the possession for large periods, with Joe Willock and Longstaff particularly prominent. The latter had a header cleared off the line as Newcastle pushed for a second.
That second did not come until after the break, and it was Wood who netted it.
Having dropped into pockets of space with ease and impressed in his forward role, Wood got himself on the scoresheet in the second period when he hammered into the top corner from the spot after Willock was felled in the area.
And while the Magpies pushed for a third in front of another bumper home crowd, it was the visitors — who sit just two points off the Champions League spots in Spain — who netted a consolation as an Alvaro Garcia center from the left was unfortunately turned into his own net by Targett.
“It was hugely important to win the game, and we wanted to play well,” said Howe. “I thought the character of the players was important as these games aren’t always easy. The players managed themselves really well, and I thought we could’ve scored more. Most players got through unscathed and with some good minutes under their belt.”
Atlas Lions’ achievements in Qatar will be remembered for outpouring of pride among Arab nations
Updated 17 December 2022
John Duerden
DOHA: It is finally over, and Morocco can go home to a heroes’ welcome.
The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a downbeat and pointless affair when teams are heartbroken at missing out on a place in the final, but there are times when it is a chance for the fans and the players to celebrate something special, and to say “thank you” to each other.
That was the case for both teams when South Korea lost 3-2 to Turkey in 2002 in Daegu, and that was certainly the case for Morocco on Saturday evening.
Croatia won the game 2-1, scoring two fabulous first half goals and probably just about deserved to take bronze. It would have been pleasant for Morocco to say they had finished third in the World Cup but as time passes, few will remember this game, though will never forget everything that happened before it.
As a spectacle and contest, however, it was an enthralling one. Josko Gvardial’s beautiful diving header after seven minutes was a perfect end to a well-worked free-kick. Less than two minutes later, Achraf Dari equalized, another header from a set piece.
And three minutes before the break, Mislav Orsic’s delightful chip from the left side of the area ended up in the top opposite corner.
Both teams continued to have chances. They met in the opening group game in what now seems like a year ago and played out a cagey 0-0 draw. Few then would have predicted that they would face each other again in this tournament, but a lot has happened since then.
As all know by now, Morocco went on to win their next two games, against Belgium and Canada and to deservedly top Group F.
Then came a penalty shootout win over Spain that sent the country wild with delight, with Achraf Hakimi’s decisive panenka penalty and penguin celebration already iconic World Cup moments. That was followed by an even bigger deal, a 1-0 win over Portugal in last Saturday’s quarterfinal, a victory that was as heroic as it was deserved. The semifinal against France ended in a 2-0 defeat, though the Atlas Lions pushed the defending champions all the way and had chances.
Morocco then were exhausted and racked with injuries but managed to produce a game against Croatia which was a feast of football — another worthy achievement by both teams.
It was also an atmosphere to drink in. The BBC said that while Argentine fans had brought their A game to stadiums during this World Cup,they had just been outdone by the supporters of Morocco who were the best in Qatar.
The game was not only a chance for the players and fans to say farewell, but also one more opportunity for everyone to enjoy the best atmosphere at the tournament.
The supporters did their utmost to roar their heroes on to victory, but there was just not enough in the tank.
The injuries that took centre-backs Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd out of the game with France — and fans will long debate as to what would have happened in that game had they, along with Bayern Munich defender Nasser Mazraoui, been fit to play — were on display here, as both the central defensive understudies were unable to finish the game.
Sofyan Amrabat, who had been the standout defensive midfielder at the whole tournament, had to drop back into the defense in the second-half and was somewhat fortunate to get away with a clear foul in the area on Gvardiol.
Yet Morocco kept going until the end and Youssef En-Nesyri headed just over in the 96th minute when he could have taken the game into extra-time.
In this seventh game in 25 days for both teams, the Reds, with all their injuries and exhaustion, never stopped running and fighting.
The fans wanted nothing less and were rewarded for their support. There was disappointment at the end from the players but when the dust settles, they will look back at a hugely successful tournament.
Hakim Ziyech and Hakimi came into the World Cup as the team’s biggest stars and produced performances worthy of that label.
They were joined by the likes of Amrabat, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, striker En-Nesryi and midfielder Azz-Eddine Ounahi.
It will not be too long before such names are appearing in the UEFA Champions League and we have not seen the last of them playing at the highest levels of club football.
We have also not seen the last of Morocco. Coach Walid Regragui will be targeting the African Cup of Nations, which they will enter as the team to beat, and then there is qualification for the 2026 World Cup to consider.
Morocco have shown they can compete with the best in Qatar, and have shown the rest of the Arab world — and anyone else watching — what is possible.