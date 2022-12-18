UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper

You are here

An Irish soldier checks the time as he waits outside Hammoud Hospital in the southern city of Sidon (Saida) on December 18, 2022 to transport the body of Irish soldier Sean Rooney to Beirut airport for repatriation. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

  • Attack that killed 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham took place near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya on Wednesday night
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers held a memorial at the Beirut airport on Sunday for an Irish soldier killed by a mob that opened fire last week at two vehicles belonging to the UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, a traditional stronghold of the militant Hezbollah group.
The attack that killed 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham took place near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya on Wednesday night, as he and seven other Irish peacekeepers from UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, were on their way to the Beirut airport.
A person familiar with the investigation said local residents were angered and became aggressive when two UNIFIL armored vehicles took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which the residents said is not part of the area under UNIFIL’s mandate.
One of the unidentified attackers shot Rooney in the head, a security official said. Three other Irish peacekeepers in another UNIFIL vehicle were wounded after the car crashed into the aluminum shutters of a building and rolled over as it tried to flee the scene.
At the airport memorial, UN peacekeepers stood by Rooney’s coffin after it arrived from a hospital the southern city of Sidon. His body was then transferred to a military carrier to be taken back to Ireland.
“We shall always keep in mind our fallen comrades in arms, as they represent an example of an unwavering commitment to UNIFIL and this country,” the UNIFIL chief, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, said at the memorial.
Representatives of Lebanese caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim and army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun also attended.
The Lebanese authorities have not yet commented on the ongoing investigation, though the security official added that seven bullets were retrieved from the vehicle.
The Irish military declined to comment on the incident to the AP.
Confrontations between residents in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL troops are not uncommon. In January, unknown perpetrators attacked Irish peacekeepers in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing items. The residents accused them of taking photographs of residential homes, though the UN mission denied this.
UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah group, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.
That resolution also called for a full cessation of Israeli-Hezbollah hostilities, which has not happened.

Updated 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi-controlled court sentences 16 Yemenis to death, 13 others to prison

Yemeni fighters, loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement, secure a rally in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
  • These acts of mass killing expose militia’s criminal attitude against Saada population, top Justice Ministry official says
Updated 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Sanaa-based attorney said that a Houthi-run court has condemned 16 Yemenis to death on grounds of working with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the militia’s Yemeni opponents.

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer who defends abductees held in Houthi prisons, said that the Specialized Criminal Court of First Instance has commuted the death sentences of 16 Yemenis, including seven held by the Houthis, and sentenced 13 others to prison terms of varying lengths after convicting them of communicating with the coalition and sending the locations of military facilities and leaders.

All 29 people hail from Saada, the Houthi movement’s heartland.

The same group of individuals was placed on trial for the first time in October, when a Houthi court accused them of communicating with the coalition and Yemeni governments between January 2014 and December 2020.

Sabra told Arab News that the ruling is the primary one and that he filed an appeal against it, adding that the convicts being detained by the Houthis are civilians, including teachers and farmers.

“The trial and appeal will go before the same court, and if it sustains the judgment, we will file an appeal with the Supreme Court,” he said.

A Yemeni government official and other activists have branded the charges as “malicious” and intended as retaliation against Yemenis who oppose the militia and the confiscation of their property in Houthi-controlled regions.

Faisal Al-Majidi, undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Justice, accused the Houthis of using the court system to punish Yemeni government supporters and to legitimize rampant looting of the property of militia opponents.

“The court is used as a glove to settle rivalries with individuals who oppose the ideology of the Houthi militia, and their money is taken on the pretext of communicating with the aggressors,” Al-Majidi told Arab News.

“These acts of mass killing expose the Houthi group's criminal attitude against the Saada population.”

Since the first day of their military coup against the Yemeni government in late 2014, the Houthis have abducted hundreds of Yemenis, severely tortured them in jail, and charged them with collaborating with the Yemeni government and the coalition.

A large number of politicians, including the former president, top government officials, activists, journalists, and military and security personnel were also punished in absentia by the Houthis, who took their houses and property in Sanaa and the other places they control.

The province of Saada in Yemen’s north has been home to the Houthi militia for almost two decades, and it has been the site of six wars between the Yemeni government and the Houthis since 2004, when the Houthis initiated a military insurrection against the government.

Separately, the UN’s International Organization for Migration reported that 9,849 Yemeni families (59,094 individuals) had been displaced from their homes in war-torn provinces from Jan. 1 to Dec. 10, 2022, despite the significant cessation of hostilities over the past eight months as a result of the UN-brokered ceasefire.

Eighty percent of the displaced individuals in Marib, Lahj, Dhale and other Yemeni cities were forced from their homes owing to safety concerns, while 20 percent left for economic reasons, according to the organization.

More than 2 million people who have escaped Houthi repression and conflict in their homes reside in camps and buildings in the government-controlled city of Marib, which has the highest concentration of displaced persons in Yemen.

 

 

Iran under fire for detaining top actor

Iran under fire for detaining top actor
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Iran under fire for detaining top actor

Iran under fire for detaining top actor
  • Inmate killed in prison riot
  • Unrest blamed for currency fall
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Celebrities and rights groups have called on the Iranian regime to free actor Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most prominent figures yet arrested in its three-month crackdown on protests.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, after issuing a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement and condemning the execution of protesters — and removing her headscarf.

Her Instagram account, which boasts more than 8 million followers, was no longer accessible on Sunday.

Her arrest has also generated anger on social media, with exiled actor Golshifteh Farahani calling Alidoosti “the brave actress of Iran” and demanding her release.

The unrest was sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was accused by the morality police of violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Alidoosti has considerable international renown, performing in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the 2016 film “The Salesman.”

Somayeh Mirshamsi, assistant director on “The Salesman,” said Alidoosti had called her father to say she was being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, run by the Intelligence Ministry.

Prominent figures from the country’s cinema gathered outside Evin Prison, Iranian daily Shargh reported, including co-stars from “Leila’s Brothers,” a film which Alidoosti went to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to promote.

The group included actor Payman Maadi and director Saeed Roustayi, as well as Alidoosti’s father Hamid, who played football for Iran in the 1970s.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said women including Alidoosti “are being arrested and jailed in Iran for refusing to wear forced hijabs.”

Also on Sunday, a rights group said a prison inmate had been shot dead and more than a dozen wounded in a riot that erupted when detainees protested an imminent execution.

The unrest, which took place at the central prison in the northern city of Karaj, began on Saturday when prisoners opposed the transfer of an inmate to solitary confinement ahead of execution, the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said.

Separately, Central Bank Gov. Ali Salehabadi acknowledged that “the events of the past two months” had contributed, along with US sanctions, to a record fall of the Iranian currency, but suggested dollars could be injected into the market to shore up the troubled rial.

Iran’s troubled currency fell to a new low against the US dollar on Saturday as Iranians desperate to find safe havens for their savings tried to buy dollars, other hard currencies or gold.

Jordan’s striking truck drivers sign deal with lawmakers to end protest

Updated 36 min 56 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan’s striking truck drivers sign deal with lawmakers to end protest

  • Workers told their demands for lower fuel prices, taxes will be met
  • Agreement comes after police officer was killed in clashes last week
Updated 36 min 56 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Truck drivers in Jordan’s southern city of Maan have signed an agreement with lawmakers to end a 17-day strike that has seen major disruption to traffic and supply chains and the death of a senior police officer.

Under the deal, which was signed by six members of parliament, the drivers agreed to evacuate main highways and go back to work under a pledge that their demands would be met.

The workers — most of whom hail from the southern cities of Maan, Tafileh and Karak — have demanded lower fuel prices and the cancellation of a special tax on fuel derivatives.

The price of fuel, especially diesel and kerosene, has increased considerably in Jordan over the past few months, with the government blaming international markets.

The government also said it generated about 1 billion Jordanian dinars ($1.4 billion) from the tax on fuel derivatives.

Despite the agreement, a copy of which was seen by Arab News, some of the protesting workers, who include bus and taxi drivers from other cities across Jordan, said they would continue to strike.

Several truck drivers from Maan, which is about 350 km south of Amman, told the Jo24 news website that they would go on with their “peaceful” protest until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, bus drivers and passengers traveling from the port city of Aqaba through Maan to Amman told Arab News that the desert highway was quiet on Sunday but with a heavy presence of security forces.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said the scores of trucks that had lined the road over the past two weeks were nowhere to be seen.

Besides the disruption to traffic, Jordanian authorities said that a senior police officer had died after being shot in a clash with protesters in Maan’s Al-Husseiniya district on Thursday.

He was identified as Col. Abdul Razzaq Al-Dalabeeh, deputy police chief of Maan. Three other officers were hurt in the clashes.

During a press conference following Al-Dalabeeh’s funeral on Friday, the government said security agencies would maintain a “strict approach” to dealing with rioting and violence, while respecting people’s right to demonstrate peacefully.

Interior Minister Mazen Farayeh said some of the sit-ins in Maan and other regions had turned violent, with protesters blocking streets and attacking government institutions.

The Public Security Department said that 44 people accused of involvement in protests against rising fuel prices were arrested over the weekend.

“Forty-four people who participated in the riots in a number of regions in the kingdom have been arrested and they will be referred to the judiciary,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the department’s cybercrime unit announced the temporary suspension of the social platform TikTok in Jordan, citing “user misuse and the platform’s failure to deal with content inciting violence.”

Police teams are investigating posts on several social media platforms for possible links to hate speech, incitement to violence, and attacks on law enforcement agencies and property.

 

 

Emotional Beirut farewell for slain Irish peacekeeper as calls grow for probe into killing

Emotional Beirut farewell for slain Irish peacekeeper as calls grow for probe into killing
Updated 50 min 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Emotional Beirut farewell for slain Irish peacekeeper as calls grow for probe into killing

Emotional Beirut farewell for slain Irish peacekeeper as calls grow for probe into killing
  • Patriarch Al-Rahi: ‘It is time for state to put its hand on illegal weapons’
  • Rmeish residents accuse Hezbollah affiliates of trespassing on border lands
Updated 50 min 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi said on Sunday that a transparent Lebanese and international investigation should be launched into the death of Irish soldier Sean Rooney, who was shot dead while on a UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

In his Sunday sermon, Al-Rahi said that the time has come for the state to “put its hand on every unlawful and illegal weapon” and implement UN Resolution 1701 “in letter and spirit.”

The implementation of the resolution, which intended to resolve the 2006 war, has so far has been “selective, arbitrary, and restricted by the decision of de facto forces,” he added.

Al-Rahi’s remarks came as UNIFIL Command received the body of 23-year-old Rooney, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday evening when the vehicle he was driving came under fire in an area outside the scope of UNIFIL operations in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border.

The victim was hit by a bullet in the head from one out of seven rounds fired at the vehicle.

His body was examined by a Lebanese forensic doctor at Hammoud Hospital in Sidon before it was handed to UNIFIL Command for direct transport to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

The Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers held a memorial at Beirut airport for the Irish soldier.

At the memorial, UN peacekeepers stood by Rooney’s coffin after it arrived from the hospital.

His body was then transferred to a military carrier to be taken back to Ireland.

Rooney was on his way to Beirut airport on Wednesday with other soldiers in the vehicle to leave for home on holiday when the attack took place.

Arab governments denounced the killing.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for a transparent investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

It declared the Kingdom’s total rejection of all forms of violence and its support for the UNIFIL mission.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stressed the need to ensure the security and safety of missions taking part in peacekeeping tasks of the UN in order to protect the role assigned to them by the Security Council.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry demanded that an investigation be opened into the circumstances of the attack and that the perpetrators be held accountable.

Investigations into the incident in the coastal town of Al-Aqabiya are ongoing.

Two soldiers have recovered from wounds sustained in the attack and a third soldier is still undergoing hospital treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

No accusation has been brought against any perpetrator and no arrests have been made.

The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate, which is in charge of the investigation from the Lebanese side, has summoned many of the witnesses who were present in the area when the UNIFIL vehicle was besieged.

A security source told Arab News that some people in the area had been in hiding since the attack.

While UNIFIL has kept quiet about the course of its own investigation, it was reported that Hezbollah was conducting a separate probe into the killing.

A civilian source following the investigations expressed his surprise at the “extreme secrecy” of the crime scene, adding that the reason for the banning of media from the area had “nothing to do with Hezbollah.”

Parallel to the Al-Aqabiya incident, a dispute escalated between residents of the border town of Rmeish and Hezbollah over the party’s move to bulldoze land and build facilities on areas owned by residents outside the town, extending to the southern borders.

The municipality of Rmeish in the Bint Jbeil region received a letter signed by the heirs of real estate in a farm adjacent to the borders of the town of Aita Al-Shaab.

The signatories to the petition, who own title deeds in the names of their grandfathers and fathers dating back decades, complained that Hezbollah operatives bulldozed their properties, set up installations and prevented residents from approaching.

The complainants said that last week, members of Green Without Borders, an association affiliated with Hezbollah, trespassed on their real estate and cut down perennial oak trees.

The Hezbollah affiliates asked landowners to show documents proving their ownership and prevented them from approaching, the complainants added.

Rmeish Mayor Elie Shoufani said that the Green Without Borders association worked to build a road at the border and encroach on property belonging to residents of Rmeish.

The works took place in full view of the Lebanese army operating in an area subject to Resolution 1701 in the south despite the objection and anger of the residents, said the mayor.

In his Sunday sermon, Patriarch Al-Rahi expressed his objections to the events in Rmeish.

He said: “Influential parties in the region and elements of the de facto forces affiliated with one of the parties in the area are carrying out these transgressions.”

He called on security services to “remove the violations immediately, withdraw the external elements from the town, and put an end to all practices and infringements that harm coexistence.”

Ali Al-Amin, editor-in-chief of the Janoubia website — which specializes in southern Lebanon news — told Arab News that the Green Without Borders association, which had previously presented itself as a civil association, was relaunching as a “resistance group.”

He added that Hezbollah “wanted to send a message to the outside” that it remained in firm control of southern Lebanon.

 

