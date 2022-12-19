You are here

  • Home
  • Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances

Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances

Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
Stefanos Tsitsipas came out on top in a thrilling final over Andrey Rublev. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmwd4

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances

Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
  • Tsitsipas beats Rublev as players prep for new season
  • Abu Dhabi event is mainstay on global calendar
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The 14th Mubadala World Tennis Championship served up another memorable three-day festival here at the weekend, with a new champion crowned in front of thousands of spectators.

An exciting week at the Arabian Gulf’s leading tennis experience was capped in fine style with Stefanos Tsitsipas coming out on top in a thrilling final over Andrey Rublev, which underlined the championship’s status as one of the most anticipated events on the region’s sporting and social calendar.

Following the UAE Special Olympics tennis demonstration earlier on the weekend, Mohammed Al-Yammahi, aged 11, a champion equestrian athlete at the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination, undertook the coin toss for the final. Rublev and Tsitsipas then took their friendly rivalry to the next level with an exceptional match.

Tsitsipas, who had looked impressive all week in victories over Cam Norrie and world No. 3 Casper Ruud, came bursting out of the blocks breaking the Rublev serve in the first game and continued to dominate, breaking again in game five before sealing the opening set 6-2.

The second set went with serve and Tsitsipas had to dig deep with some big shots to square matters at 3-3. The set continued with serve until Rublev produced some stunning counter play to break his Greek opponent in game 10, taking the set 6-4 and sending the match into a deciding set.

In a repeat of the opening set, Tsitsipas broke the Rublev serve, held his own and broke again for a 3-0 lead that he would hold on to, finally wrapping up the set 6-2 to secure a first MWTC title at the second time of asking, having made the final on his first appearance in 2019.

“I would just like to thank everyone for coming out to support us, especially knowing there was a World Cup final happening a bit later, we really appreciate the support. It was great to get three matches in here this week and search for some big preparation for the coming season. Andrey is a great competitor and we had a great match,” said Tsitsipas as he collected the new championship trophy.

“What we as players are trying to do is unite people, bring them together through tennis. I’m really happy to be playing in the Middle East. I’ve said before we should be playing more tennis events here. It’s the perfect location and can host big events.”

Outgoing champion Rublev added: “What we are looking for here is to play these matches at a great level ahead of the new season against some good players and that’s what we had. It was a great tournament and I’m always happy to be here. It’s been a pleasure to be back in Abu Dhabi playing in front of you guys.”

It was a fitting finale to a week in which world No. 2 Ons Jabeur made history in becoming the first woman to win back-to-back MWTC titles following her victory over British No. 1 and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Earlier in the day, Ruud sealed third place at his maiden MWTC with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory over world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who was making his regional debut.

“The first match didn’t go my way, but I performed well in today’s game. I’m having a longer season in comparison to others as I’ll be taking some time off after Australia so events such as these have really helped me work on my game and get me ready to perform on the big stage,” said Ruud.

Topics: Mubadala World Tennis Championship Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev UAE tennis

Related

Ons Jabeur set for big 2023 with landmark defense of Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown
Sport
Ons Jabeur set for big 2023 with landmark defense of Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown
Mubadala World Tennis Championship set for gripping finale
Sport
Mubadala World Tennis Championship set for gripping finale

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
  • The partnership agreement with the BFF is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to strengthen its existing ties with Asian footballing organizations
  • Women’s football in Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation across all levels of the game
Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has kicked on with its quest for international collaborations by teaming up with the sport’s Bangladesh governing body via the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Inked in the Qatari capital Doha by SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal and his Bangladesh Football Federation counterpart, Kazi Salahuddin ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final, the MoU will see the two Asian federations work together in areas such as women’s football, technical development, football management, talent identification, and refereeing.

The partnership agreement with the BFF is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to strengthen its existing ties with Asian footballing organizations and support the development of the game. Key areas of the linkup will be centred around youth and women’s football.

Women’s football in Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation across all levels of the game, from grass roots development to refereeing and coaching.

The women’s national team recently made history by lifting the country’s first-ever women’s title after being crowned champions of the South Asian Football Federation Championship.

Al-Misehal said: “Bangladesh is an important partner to Saudi Arabia, and all of us could see during this FIFA World Cup the unbelievable passion they share for football.

“We hope to help transform that passion into further development opportunities to make football across our nations more competitive and played by more youth.”

Salahuddin said: “We are delighted to partner with the SAFF, and we salute Saudi Arabia’s recent progress and constant drive to improve football and sports in general, as evidenced by their win against mighty Argentina during the FIFA World Cup.

“We hope to benefit from this partnership and offer a stronger platform for boys and girls to fulfil their football potential.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

Related

Saudi Football Federation, Ecuadorian counterparts sign MoU in Doha
Saudi Sport
Saudi Football Federation, Ecuadorian counterparts sign MoU in Doha
Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever
Corporate News
Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente secures third world title in Sharjah

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente secures third world title in Sharjah
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente secures third world title in Sharjah

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente secures third world title in Sharjah
  • American ace and Emirati colleague Thani Al-Qemzi claimed team title despite double race exit at Khalid Lagoon
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

SHARJAH: In a dramatic close to the season, Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente won his third drivers’ title in the UIM F1H2O World Championship here on Sunday after the Grand Prix of the Middle East.

Torrente thought his championship hopes had been destroyed after just eight of 38 laps when a brush with Poland’s Bartek Marszalek sent him sideways into an unavoidable collision with teammate Thani Al-Qemzi, putting both Abu Dhabi boats out of the race.

Sweden’s Jonas Andersson, who had grabbed the lead following a flying start, looked to be on his way to a second successive race victory to retain his world title before technical problems on the 28th lap forced his retirement.

His departure paved the way for French three-time former world champion Philippe Chiappe to secure victory on Khalid Lagoon in the last race of his illustrious career.

For Torrente, who won back-to-back world titles in 2018 and 2019, Sunday’s championship conclusion was built on his victories in the opening two rounds of the season in France and Italy, backed up by successive podium finishes.

For Al-Qemzi, who finished third in the championship behind Andersson, the wait for a first world drivers’ triumph goes on, although there can be no doubt about his hunger for success, as illustrated by his Grand Prix win in Sardinia two months ago.

The dynamic Abu Dhabi duo had already delivered a fifth consecutive team title to the UAE capital before today’s action got underway with the season’s final three-stage qualifying session.

Andersson grabbed an initial race advantage over Torrente by edging him into third place in the qualifying shoot-out, as Chiappe secured pole position. Trailing Torrente by three points at the start of the championship showdown, with Al-Qemzi another seven points away, the Swede made the perfect start, powering his way past Chiappe to take the lead into the first turn.

After six laps, the departure of Finn Filip Roms brought out a yellow flag. Just two laps after the restart, the crown looked to be heading back to Sweden following the inescapable crash between Torrente and Al-Qemzi, who were both unhurt.

But Andersson, winner of Friday’s Grand Prix of Sharjah, had clearly been experiencing mechanical issues during qualifying, and they eventually caught up with him.

 Grand Prix of the Middle East positions:

1. Philippe Chiappe

2. Bartek Marszalek +02.73

3. Alberto Comparato +17.48

4. Alec Weckstrom +23.57

5. Kalle Viippo +28.90

6. Cedric Deguisne +50.17

7. Ben Jelf +2 laps

8. Alexandre Bourgeot +2 laps

2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship points positions:

1. Shaun Torrente (US) 69

2. Jonas Andersson (Sweden) 66

3. Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 59

4. Alec Weckstrom (Finland) 48

5. Ferdinand Zandbergen (Netherlands) 34

6. Philippe Chiappe (France) 33

7. Bartek Marszalek (Poland) 33

8. Alberto Comparato (Italy) 26

Topics: 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship

Related

Double podium for Team Abu Dhabi as Shaun Torrente edges to 3rd world title
Sport
Double podium for Team Abu Dhabi as Shaun Torrente edges to 3rd world title
Torrente claims Grand Prix victory as Team Abu Dhabi make perfect start in France
Sport
Torrente claims Grand Prix victory as Team Abu Dhabi make perfect start in France

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners
  • Millions take to the streets to celebrate Sunday’s remarkable penalty shoot-out victory over France
  • ‘It’s a good team who did us proud. The biggest celebration will be when they arrive’
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi and his teammates set off for Argentina with the most coveted prize in football as millions of compatriots waited to welcome them home on Monday and catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy.
In the capital Buenos Aires and throughout the country, millions took to the streets to celebrate Sunday’s remarkable penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Qatar.
Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career with the one trophy that was missing as he produced a performance that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.
France had fought back from 2-0 down in the last 10 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to equalize and force extra time in a pulsating match watched by an 89,000 crowd in Lusail Stadium.
Messi seemed to have decided the match in extra time with his second goal of the game before his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick to bring the score to 3-3 and force penalties.
Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive spot kick to win the shootout 4-2 for Argentina — but this was Messi’s moment.
And while the players were able to celebrate with an estimated 40,000 fans inside the stadium on Sunday night, there are 45 million back home eager to welcome their heroes on Monday evening.
“Of course, it’s what we’re all waiting for,” teacher Veronica Silva, 44, said from the Plaza de Mayo square in central Buenos Aires where celebrations went on into Sunday night.
“This will continue for a couple of days. It started now and it won’t end tomorrow because they arrive tomorrow: it will go on for longer.”
“Of course we can’t wait to see the players, all of them,” added cleaner Rosa Rodriguez, 63.
“It’s a good team who did us proud. The biggest celebration will be when they arrive.”
Messi had tasted bitter defeat in the 2014 final against Germany but in his fifth and final World Cup, the 35-year-old finally emulated Argentina idol Diego Maradona by leading his nation to World Cup glory for the first time since 1986.
Tens of thousands of blue and white-shirted Argentina fans rose to salute Messi as he told them “We’re champions of the world!” on the stadium microphone.
Later he told Argentine television: “Obviously I wanted to finish my career with this. I can’t ask for any more.
“My career is coming to end because these are my final years. What more could there be after this?“
But he said he would continue with the Argentina squad. “I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion,” he added.
FIFA will be delighted with a pulsating final that capped one of the most controversial World Cups in history, with the Qatari organizers having to face persistent questions about the country’s treatment of migrant workers and its laws on homosexuality.
Neutrals will be happy that Messi has finally won a World Cup. However, with his hat-trick — and the Golden Boot for top scorer at the tournament with eight goals — Mbappe surely showed he is ready to inherit the mantle of the world’s best player.
Argentina, now three-time world champions, dominated the first half of the final as Messi scored a 23rd minute penalty after Ousmane Dembele tripped Angel Di Maria.
The mercurial Messi was then part of a superb move that led to Di Maria sweeping home Argentina’s second goal after 36 minutes.
The defending champions finally got back into the game in the second half as Randal Kolo Muani was dragged down by Nicolas Otamendi in the penalty area and Mbappe converted from the spot with only 10 minutes left.
A minute later, Mbappe scored a superb volley to bring France level.
In extra time, Messi knocked in the rebound when Hugo Lloris parried Martinez’s saved shot in the 108th minute to give Argentina the lead once again.
But when Mbappe’s shot hit Montiel’s outstretched arm, the referee pointed to the penalty spot and the French forward stroked it home to become the first player to score a World Cup hat-trick since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966.
His heroics were not enough despite also knocking in France’s first shoot-out spot-kick, as Montiel gave Argentina a 4-2 victory after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt.
“All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it,” said Martinez, adding that victory was “destiny.”
France coach Didier Deschamps rued the failure to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.
“I don’t want to take any merit away from Argentina but there were lots and lots of emotions and it was cruel at the end because we were so close,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Messi Argentina

Related

Update ‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha
Sport
‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha
Messi’s Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France
Sport
Messi’s Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France

‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha

‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha

‘Sheikh’ Messi leads Argentina to World Cup win in Doha
  • Captain scored twice, France striker Kylian Mbappe hit hattrick as thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3
  • Tens of thousands of Argentina fans rose to salute Messi as he told them “we’re champions of the world!”
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday, scoring twice against France in one of the all-time great finals with the South Americans holding their nerve to triumph in a penalty shootout.
Messi finally crowned his record-breaking career by claiming football’s biggest prize with a performance that will go down in World Cup history, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.
France had fought back from 2-0 down in the last 10 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored twice to equalize and force extra time in a pulsating match watched by an 89,000 crowd in Lusail Stadium.
Messi seemed to have decided the match in extra time with his second goal of the game before his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick to bring the score to 3-3 and force penalties.
Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive spot kick to win the shootout 4-2 for Argentina — but this was Messi’s moment.
He had tasted bitter defeat in the 2014 final against Germany but in his fifth and final World Cup, the 35-year-old finally emulated Argentina idol Diego Maradona by leading his nation to World Cup glory for the first time since Maradona’s victory in Mexico City in 1986.
Tens of thousands of blue and white-shirted Argentina fans rose to salute Messi as he told them “we’re champions of the world!” on the stadium microphone.
Later he told Argentine television: “Obviously I wanted to finish my career with this. I can’t ask for any more.
“My career is coming to end because these are my final years. What more could there be after this?“
But he said he would continue with the Argentina squad. “I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion,” he added.
FIFA will be delighted with a pulsating final that capped one of the most controversial World Cups in history, with the Qatari organizers having to face persistent questions about the country’s treatment of migrant workers and its laws on homosexuality.
Neutrals will be happy that Messi has finally won a World Cup. However, with his hat-trick — and the Golden Boot for top scorer at the tournament with eight goals — Mbappe surely showed he is ready to inherit the mantle of the world’s best player.
Argentina, now three-time world champions, dominated the first half of the final as Messi scored a 23rd minute penalty after Ousmane Dembele tripped Angel Di Maria.
The mercurial Messi was then part of a superb move that led to Di Maria sweeping home Argentina’s second goal after 36 minutes.
They appeared to be cruising to a straightforward victory as France, who had battled a virus in their camp in the past few days, were completely overrun.
But the defending champions finally got back into the game in the second half as Randal Kolo Muani was dragged down by Nicolas Otamendi in the penalty area and Mbappe converted from the spot with only 10 minutes left.
A minute later, Mbappe scored a superb volley to bring France level.
In extra time, Messi forced a diving save from French keeper Hugo Lloris in the final minutes and Lautaro Martinez could have put Argentina ahead but Dayot Upamecano superbly intervened to snuff out the danger.
Messi knocked in the rebound when Lloris parried Martinez’s saved shot in the 108th minute to give Argentina the lead once again.
But when Mbappe’s shot hit Montiel’s outstretched arm, the referee pointed to the penalty spot to the Argentinians’ disgust and Mbappe stroked it home to become the first player to score a World Cup hat-trick since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966.
A superb match went to penalties and Montiel scored the decisive spot kick to win the shootout 4-2.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who saved Kingsley Coman’s attempt in the shootout, said the victory was “destiny.”
“All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.”
France coach Didier Deschamps rued the failure to become the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.
“I don’t want to take any merit away from Argentina but there were lots and lots of emotions and it was cruel at the end because we were so close,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina France

Related

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return
  • Jockey steers My Frankel to victory on first ride in Kingdom since February
  • ‘The race worked out beautifully,’ Englishman says
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: James Doyle partnered My Frankel to a comfortable success in the Crown Prince Cup (Domestic Group 1) at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Godolphin-retained jockey was having his first rides in Saudi Arabia since the Saudi Cup meeting in February and struck on the former Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old to land the feature SAR1 million ($266,000) contest.

Doyle first rode in Saudi Arabia in the 2013-14 season and before Saturday his last winner was in the 2019-20 season. My Frankel was his seventh winner from 63 rides in the country.

Speaking after the ride, Doyle said: “My Frankel was brilliant. They had said he would rate the highest of the runners, so he was pretty well fancied.

“The race worked out beautifully. He’s a horse that can lead, but we were a little unsure on how the race would set up, with pacemakers from other stables. We ignored the pacemakers and just rode our own race.

“He was stepping up in trip for the first time in Saudi, but he’d seen the mile and a half out quite well from his time in England, so I knew he’d stay. It was just a case of trying to keep the fractions as smooth as possible as he’s a relentless galloper, rather than a real quickener.

“The straight in Saudi is quite long, so when you’re in front for the whole way, it does seem a long way, but he had plenty left and was a ready winner.

“I think the penciled in plans for him are to drop back to 2,000 meters and be targeted at the King’s Cups (on Jan. 14.) The drop back in trip wouldn’t be a worry,” he added.

Doyle also mentioned the special atmosphere on the day and his hopes of returning to ride in Saudi Arabia.

“From spending a lot of time in Saudi over the years, it was nice to see such a big crowd there. The reception My Frankel got was pretty incredible,” he said.

“It’s a huge team HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Bin Abdulaziz has and they’re very passionate about their horse and the racing, so it was great to see.

“I look forward to hopefully coming back here again soon.”

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup

Related

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Sport
Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf
Sport
Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
Four Iran security force members killed in attack: State media
Four Iran security force members killed in attack: State media
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since hard-line policy eased
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since hard-line policy eased
Pakistani Taliban seize counter-terrorism center in Bannu, government says operation to be completed soon
Pakistani Taliban seize counter-terrorism center in Bannu, government says operation to be completed soon
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.