Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s best-known actresses, was arrested days after she posted a string of messages supporting the ongoing protest movement in the country, with the Cannes Film Festival calling for her immediate release on Monday.

Alidoosti, who starred in 2016 Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” was arrested on Saturday, a week after she posted on Instagram expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari who was recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests.

She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the compulsory hijab and holding a piece of paper reading “women, life, freedom” — the slogan of the protest movement.

On Monday, the Cannes Film Festival called for the immediate release of the actress.

“The @Festival_Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release,” the festival posted on Twitter, along with the hashtag #FreeTaranehAlidoosti.

“In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women's rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.”

Alidoosti's Instagram account, which had more than eight million followers, had been shut down. In her last Instagram post, the actor said: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.”