You are here

  • Home
  • Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

In this file photo taken on October 4, 2022 former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on October 4, 2022 former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fcm7

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

  • Allegations against Weinstein helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other industries
  • Weinstein had said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and had pleaded not guilty
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the one-time Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by foreign object involving one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim.
The jury could not reach a verdict on two allegations, including rape, by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, and did not reach a verdict on charges relating to one other women.
Weinstein, 70, already is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.
In Los Angeles, Weinstein faced seven counts of rape and sexual assault from four women for encounters between 2004 and 2013.
During five weeks of testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusers including documentary filmmaker Siebel Newsom said Weinstein lured them to what they believed were business meetings.
Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the counts where the jury could not reach a verdict, including the allegations made by Siebel Newsom.
The women had alleged during often-graphic testimony that the powerful producer of “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” masturbated in front of them and groped or raped them.
Siebel Newsom and three other women offered testimony that provided the basis for the two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault that Weinstein faced.
Four additional women offered similar stories to buttress the prosecution’s arguments that Weinstein routinely abused his position as a Hollywood power player to prey on women.
They said he promised help with securing an audition or a book deal, and then arranged meetings where staff disappeared and left them alone with him.
Weinstein had said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and had pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorneys argued that the women willingly had sex with Weinstein because they believed he would help their careers, part of what they said was a widespread “casting couch” culture in the film industry. In two of the cases, they said the sexual contact was fabricated.
They also highlighted that some of the accusers, including Siebel Newsom, kept in contact with Weinstein, which they argued did not make sense if he had attacked them.
Siebel Newsom attended a pre-Oscars party hosted by Weinstein with her husband, and sent Weinstein dozens of friendly emails over the years.
Weinstein was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021.
In New York, Weinstein is appealing his conviction and prison sentence.
Allegations against Weinstein helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other industries.

 

Topics: Harvey Weinstein rape case

Related

Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction
Lifestyle
Harvey Weinstein appeals sex crimes conviction
Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers
Lifestyle
Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s best-known actresses, was arrested days after she posted a string of messages supporting the ongoing protest movement in the country, with the Cannes Film Festival calling for her immediate release on Monday. 

Alidoosti, who starred in 2016 Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” was arrested on Saturday, a week after she posted on Instagram expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari who was recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests. 

She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the compulsory hijab and holding a piece of paper reading “women, life, freedom” — the slogan of the protest movement. 

On Monday, the Cannes Film Festival called for the immediate release of the actress. 

“The @Festival_Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release,” the festival posted on Twitter, along with the hashtag #FreeTaranehAlidoosti. 

“In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women's rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.” 

Alidoosti's Instagram account, which had more than eight million followers, had been shut down. In her last Instagram post, the actor said: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.” 

Topics: Taraneh Alidoosti Cannes Film Festival Iran Protests 2022

Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 

Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 
Updated 19 December 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 

Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 
Updated 19 December 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

JEDDAH: Saudi film “Valley Road,” penned and helmed by Khalid Fahad, is a delightful dramatic comedy about a 13-year-old mute boy named Ali (Hamad Farhan). The feel-good work closed out the recent Red Sea International Film Festival and was a fitting tribute for the event.  

Fahad — who won the American Film Award and the Best Short Film Award at the Saudi Film Festival for “Little Bird” and the Golden Eagle Award for "The Investor" (2017)  — places Ali at the center of a fable-like story. 

 

 

Ali is mute, but selectively so which only his elder sister, Siham (Aseel Omran), understands. She is certain that his so-called disability is part of his character. She thinks he is perfect as he is and hopes her education in a neighboring city will help her to earn and pull the family out of poverty. Well meaning and cheerful, she is against any treatment for Ali, but their father, Nasser (Naif Khalaf), obstinately believes that the boy needs medical care.  

So, Nasser takes Ali on a trip across the scenic countryside to meet a local doctor. But the lad gets lost on the way and then begins the hilarity. Alone in what appears to be the wilderness, he embarks on a series of partly imaginary adventures,  and realizes that he is perfectly capable of taking life's challenges head-on. He realizes he may even be able help others in distress, a policemen who is part of the large canvas of characters.   

 

 

Fahad has written “Valley Road” so that the characters evolve during the course of the film with the father's change being the most visible. Above all, the movie works as a metaphor for the need to place faith in children and not to underestimate their intelligence.  

Mrs UAE’s gown gains recognition as Mrs India wins Mrs World 2022

Mrs UAE’s gown gains recognition as Mrs India wins Mrs World 2022
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Mrs UAE’s gown gains recognition as Mrs India wins Mrs World 2022

Mrs UAE’s gown gains recognition as Mrs India wins Mrs World 2022
  • Pamela Serena’s outfit designed to highlight the UAE’s pearling traditions
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: While Mrs India was crowned the new Mrs World 2022 in an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, Mrs UAE Pamela Serena also impressed the jury. 

Serena’s outfit, designed to highlight the UAE’s pearling traditions, was one of five gowns recognized as part of the Manish Vaid Designers Choice Awards. Serena, who is of Indian descent, was born and raised in the UK, but has been living in Dubai for more than 10 years.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by fredgalle (@fredgalle)

 

India's Sargam Koushal was crowned Mrs World 2022 at the glitzy event, the first time a contestant from the country has won the contest in 21 years. 

“I'm so excited. Love you India, love you the world,” said the beauty queen after receiving the crown. 

 

 

Second place went to Mrs Canada and third to Mrs Polynesia. 

The UAE did not rank in the top 16 for Mrs World 2022. 

Topics: Mrs World 2022 Mrs UAE

Related

Two Mideast representatives runners-up at Mrs World competition
Fashion
Two Mideast representatives runners-up at Mrs World competition
Mrs. World gives up crown after onstage melee in Sri Lanka
Offbeat
Mrs. World gives up crown after onstage melee in Sri Lanka

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas, who won the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” returned this week to Dubai to wow their fans with yet another breathtaking performance.

The all-female troupe performed at a star-studded event that celebrated the Emirati property development company Damac’s 40th anniversary.

In completely black suits and hats, they showcased a brand-new routine by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

The guests in attendance included Egyptian TV presenter Nour Al-Ghandour, Moroccan TikToker Shahinaz Al-Bouchi and Saudi TV presenter Lojain Omran.

This is not the group’s first performance in Dubai since they won “America’s Got Talent.”

They performed in October at Dubai’s The Pointe.

Later that month, they also danced at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.

Topics: Mayyas Dubai

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story
Updated 16 December 2022
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story
  • Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion movie is weird and wonderful
Updated 16 December 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: Those still reeling from Disney’s bizarre live-action remake of “Pinocchio” earlier this year can take solace from the director’s name above the credits of Netflix’s stop-motion animation version of the same story. Guillermo del Toro, perhaps better than any current filmmaker, knows how to wring the weird out of a tall tale, and so it proves with his take on Carlo Collodi’s “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”

Rather than the whimsical fantasy of Disney’s 1940’s hand-drawn animation (and its decidedly inferior successor), del Toro sets his “Pinocchio” in Fascist Italy between the two World Wars and, as you may expect, imbues his wooden boy with a far darker origin story than that of a kindly old man granted a wish by a fairy.

Carpenter Geppetto (David Bradley from “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones”) loses his young son during a bombing raid and, in a drunken, grief-stricken rage, hacks down the tree by the graveside, whittling it into a puppet in a frenzied, Frankenstein-esque sequence that is as much about unfathomable grief as it is about fairy tales. Tilda Swinton’s wood sprite breathes life into the boy, and tasks Ewan McGregor’s Sebastian J Cricket (who had been living in the tree) with acting as Pinocchio’s guide. Though initially horrified by his own creation, Geppetto slowly warms to the young puppet, only to see him snatched away by the sinister Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and Ron Perlman’s government official. Sebastian and Geppetto, having realized the danger Pinocchio is in, set out to bring him home.

Del Toro’s take makes some startingly dark turns. (Supplied)

To be clear, this is definitely not a Disney movie. Del Toro’s take makes some startingly dark turns — at one point, Perlman’s Podestà wonders aloud what the Italian army could do with an invincible wooden soldier — and Pinocchio’s descent into the underworld is every bit as surreal and visually arresting as you’d expect from the creator of “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

But there remains a heart-warming sentiment at the center of this stunningly beautiful, intriguing movie. The voice performances are all great (McGregor’s in particular), but the lovingly created world, and its painstakingly animated inhabitants, are breathtaking. To wring such an emotional experience from such well-known characters is a rare skill, but one which del Toro has in abundance.

Topics: Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro

Latest updates

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 
Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor
Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor
Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design
Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.