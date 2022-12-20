What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age

Author: Pauline Pooi Yin Leong

This book provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the internet on Malaysian politics and how it has played a pivotal role in influencing the country’s political climate.

It lays out the background of Malaysia’s political history and media environment, and addresses the ramifications of mediaization for the political process, including public relations, advertising and online campaigns.

The book examines the internet’s role and effect on Malaysian democracy, as well as its consequences for political actors and the citizenry, such as the development of cyber-warfare, and the rise of propaganda or “fake” news in the online domain. It also investigates the interplay between traditional and new media.