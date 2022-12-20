You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
Short Url

https://arab.news/j4y4f

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Nathaniel Silver and Diana Seave 

Isabella Stewart Gardner (1840–1924) assembled an extraordinary collection of art from diverse cultures and eras—and built a Venetian-style palazzo in Boston to share these exquisite treasures with the world. But her life and work remains shrouded in myth.

Separating fiction and fact, this book paints an unforgettable portrait of Gardner, drawing on her substantial personal archive and including previously unpublished findings to offer new perspectives on her life and her construction of identity.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
books
What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Pauline Pooi Yin Leong 

This book provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the internet on Malaysian politics and how it has played a pivotal role in influencing the country’s political climate.

It lays out the background of Malaysia’s political history and media environment, and addresses the ramifications of mediaization for the political process, including public relations, advertising and online campaigns.

The book examines the internet’s role and effect on Malaysian democracy, as well as its consequences for political actors and the citizenry, such as the development of cyber-warfare, and the rise of propaganda or “fake” news in the online domain. It also investigates the interplay between traditional and new media.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Authors: Felix Gillette, John Koblin

HBO changed how stories could be told on TV. The network’s meteoric rise heralded the second golden age of television with serialized shows that examined and reflected American anxieties, fears, and secret passions through complicated characters who were flawed and often unlikable.

This book is the deeply reported, definitive story of one of America’s most daring and popular cultural institutions, laying bare HBO’s growth, dominance, and vulnerability within the capricious media landscape over the past 50 years, says a review published on goodreads.com.

 

Topics: What We’re Reading

Related

What We’re Reading: Thriving At Work
books
What We’re Reading: Thriving At Work

What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Qadri Ismail

The lack of peace in Sri Lanka is commonly portrayed as a consequence of a violent, ethno- nationalist conflict between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority. Viewed in this light, resolution could be attained through conflict management.

But, as Qadri Ismail reveals, this is too simplistic an under- standing and cannot produce lasting peace.
“Abiding by Sri Lanka” examines how the disciplines of anthropology, history, and literature treat the Sri Lankan ethnic conflict. Anthropology, Ismail contends, approaches Sri Lanka as an object from an “outside” and western point of view, according to a review on goodreads.com.

History, addressing the conflict from the “inside,” abides by the place and so promotes change that is nationalist and exclusive. neither of these fields imagines an inclusive community. Literature, Ismail argues, can.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion
books
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion

What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Einstein

Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Authors: Jim Ottaviani and Jerel Dye

In “Einstein,” writer Jim Ottaviani and artist Jerel Dye take us behind the veneer of Einstein’s celebrity, painting a complex and intimate portrait of the world’s most well-known scientist.
While the broad outlines of what Einstein did are well known, who he was remained hidden from view to most ... even his closest friends.
This is the story of a scientist who made many mistakes, and even when he wanted to be proven wrong, was often right in the end.
It’s a story of a humanist who struggled to connect with people. And it’s a story of a reluctant revolutionary who paid a high price for living with a single dream.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion
books
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion
What We Are Reading Today: Global Discord
books
What We Are Reading Today: Global Discord

What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion

What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion

What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Jefferson Cowie

American freedom is typically associated with the fight of the oppressed for a better world.
“Freedom’s Dominion” from Jefferson Cowie “is an excellent look at how freedom is often, by whites who feel they are losing their entitlement, defined and manifests as opposition to the US federal government,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
This book is about the white people in Barbour county Alabama and how they don’t like change especially if it benefits minorities.
“A riveting history of the long-running clash between white people and federal authority, this book radically shifts our understanding of what freedom means in America,” said the review.
Sustaining a smooth and rhythmic beat throughout the book, Cowie traces the battle between the “freedom” to dominate others and the federal government’s uneven but crucial commitment to enabling all Americans to secure something resembling the “full blessing of American life,” said the review.
Cowie comments in his conclusion that since the 1960s, a second “redemption” has been occurring. He really makes the case for history’s importance in today’s matters.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Global Discord
books
What We Are Reading Today: Global Discord
What We Are Reading Today: The Last Campaign
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Last Campaign

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
Where We Are Going Today: Vanilla Patisserie in Eastern Province of KSA
Photo by Jasmine Bager
Riyadh’s ‘Qariat Zaman’ offers old-school experience for young visitors
“Oloum Al-Marjala” is a school showcasing activities that used to take place in a classroom around four decades ago. (Supplied)
Saudi designers inspired by gems of culture, heritage
Saudi designers inspired by gems of culture, heritage
Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 
Golf Saudi signs off on its best year yet 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.