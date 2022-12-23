You are here

Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725m

Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of as many as 87 million users. (AFP/File)
Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of as many as 87 million users. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • Facebook has been accused of violating various federal and state laws by letting app developers and business partners harvest their personal data without their consent
  • Cambridge Analytica used users data for the purposes of voter profiling and targeting during 2016 US presidential campaign
LONDON: Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users’ personal information.
The proposed settlement, which was disclosed in a court filing late on Thursday, would resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of as many as 87 million users.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the proposed settlement the largest to ever be achieved in a US data privacy class action and the most that Meta has ever paid to resolve a class action lawsuit.
“This historic settlement will provide meaningful relief to the class in this complex and novel privacy case,” the lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, Derek Loeser and Lesley Weaver, said in a joint statement.
Meta did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which is subject to the approval of a federal judge in San Francisco. The company said in a statement settling was “in the best interest of our community and shareholders.”
“Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program,” Meta said.
Cambridge Analytica, now defunct, worked for Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in 2016, and gained access to the personal information from millions of Facebook accounts for the purposes of voter profiling and targeting.
Cambridge Analytica obtained that information without users’ consent from a researcher who had been allowed by Facebook to deploy an app on its social media network that harvested data from millions of its users.
The ensuing Cambridge Analytica scandal fueled government investigations into its privacy practices, lawsuits and a high-profile US congressional hearing where Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by lawmakers.
In 2019, Facebook agreed to pay $5 billion to resolve a Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices and $100 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it misled investors about the misuse of users’ data.
Investigations by state attorneys general are ongoing, and the company is fighting a lawsuit by the attorney general for Washington, D.C.
Thursday’s settlement resolved claims by Facebook users that the company violated various federal and state laws by letting app developers and business partners harvest their personal data without their consent on a widespread basis.
The users’ lawyers alleged that Facebook misled them into thinking they could keep control over personal data, when in fact it let thousands of preferred outsiders gain access.
Facebook argued its users have no legitimate privacy interest in information they shared with friends on social media. But US District Judge Vince Chhabria called that view “so wrong” and in 2019 largely allowed the case to move forward.

China's ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists

China’s ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
  • A total of 4 people have been fired as a result of the incident, sources close to the company told
BEIJING: Employees of Chinese tech giant ByteDance improperly accessed data from social media platform TikTok to track journalists in a bid to identify the source of leaks to the media, the company admitted Friday.
TikTok has gone to great lengths to convince customers and governments of major markets like the United States that users’ data privacy is protected and that it poses no threat to national security.
But parent company ByteDance told AFP on Friday that several staffers accessed two journalists’ data as part of an internal probe into leaks of company information to the media.
They had hoped to identify links between staff and a Financial Times reporter and a former BuzzFeed journalist, an email from ByteDance’s general counsel Erich Andersen seen by AFP said.
Both journalists previously reported on the contents of leaked company materials.
None of the employees found to have been involved remained employed by ByteDance, Andersen said, though he did not disclose how many had been fired.
In a statement to AFP, ByteDance said it condemned the “misguided initiative that seriously violated the company’s Code of Conduct.”
Employees had obtained the IP addresses of the journalists in a bid to determine whether they were in the same location as ByteDance colleagues suspected of disclosing confidential information, a company review of the scheme led by its compliance team and an external law firm found, according to Andersen.
The plan failed, however, partly because the IP addresses only revealed approximate location data.
TikTok has again come under the spotlight in the United States, with Congress poised to approve a nationwide ban on using the wildly popular short-video app on government devices owing to perceived security risks.
The House of Representatives could this week adopt a law prohibiting the use of TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants, a move that would follow bans in around 20 US states.
TikTok has sought to convince US authorities that US data is protected and stored on servers located in the country.
But following media reports, it has also admitted that China-based employees had access to US users’ data, although the company insisted it was under strict and highly limited circumstances.

TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators

TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators
TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators

TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators
DUBAI: TikTok held a year-end party to celebrate its community of creators at an event that merged the real and virtual worlds.

Dubbed the “#ForYouParty,” the event saw guests undertake an immersive journey through the platform’s most popular trends and communities.

As guests entered the event space, they were given the viral ASMR cracking clay ball with a color hidden inside that determined their route through the interactive displays and activations.

These included the Bookster’s Nook with recommended reads from #BookTok; Open Mic Mini Stage for performers and comedians; and Viral Eats from #FoodTok posts.

The event also featured musical performances by Talia Lahoud, Yassmina, Abdullah Mohammad Al Shamsi, Aly Louka, Llunr, and Lamis Kan. TikTok creator AlMuhareb also performed.

An awards section was part of the event and included such categories as Creator of the Year, Breakthrough Creator of the Year, and Comedy Creator of the Year.

Tarek Abdalla, regional general manager at TikTok Middle East, Turkiye, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, said: “We are filled with pride as we celebrate our community, who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022.

“From sharing innovative ideas to turning their passions into successful careers, the members of our community have shown incredible resilience and creativity.”
 

Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC's Saudi Idol

Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol
Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol

Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol
  • The opening two episodes included some emotional scenes as would-be stars auditioned for the four judges in the hope of receiving the votes they needed to progress
  • The show is hosted by Saudi musician Rajeh Alharthi, and the celebrity judges are singers Aseel Abu Bakr, Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Assala Nasri and Majid Al-Mohandes
RIYADH: The first season of MBC’s “Saudi Idol” began this week with a look at the first batches of aspiring singers who auditioned for judges in the hope of being chosen to proceed to the next phase of the contest.

In common with other editions of the reality TV singing competition around the world, hopefuls across a range of musical genres began by auditioning for a panel of expert judges who decided which ones deserved the chance to progress and perform in front of a live audience.

The Kingdom’s version of the show is hosted by musician and TV presenter Rajeh Alharthi, and the celebrity judges are Yemeni singer and composer Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Syrian singer Assala Nasri, and Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al-Mohandes.

The opening two episodes, filmed in Riyadh and broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday night on MBC1 and MBC Iraq, included some emotional moments as the would-be stars performed for the judges in the hope of receiving the minimum of three “yes” votes they needed to move on to the next phase.

The contestants in the first episode included Lamar Ali from Jizan, Khaled Gharibi from Taif, and Thikra Al-Hadi from Riyadh, all of whom impressed the entire panel of judges and received four yes votes. Issa bin Saleh, 19, progressed with three yeses; the no came from from Al-Shamsi, who said she aimed, through her rejection, to provide the young singer with an incentive to improve.

Saad Al-Kaltham looked to be out of luck when he received two rejections, from Nasri and Al-Shamsi, but was given a second chance to sing again and this time he was voted through to the next stage.

Each contestant had a story to tell about their lives and desire to sing, such as Ali Al-Nimri from Taif, who revealed that he has had health problems. That did not prevent him from impressing most of the judges as he claimed three yes votes, with only Al-Shamsi not convinced that he deserved to proceed.

Rinad Al-Mahdi from Jizan told how she discovered her talent for singing at an early age but her father had insisted that she prioritize her academic studies. She said hoped Saudi Idol would make her dreams come true; she got off to a good start by making it through the first test with four yeses.

The first episode concluded with Abdullah Al-Amiri from Jeddah, who said he comes from a family of artists and plays several musical instruments. He also impressed the whole panel and received four votes of approval.

The auditions continued in Wednesday night’s second episode. Saud Sharif and Monirah Al-Ali progressed with three yeses, while Mouna Khoury, Afnan Abdullah, Fahd Al-Jomhour, Saad Al-Naji, Ziad Lahtha and Ziad Abdul Kader each impressed all four of the judges.

The episode ended on a moving note as contestant Bushra Hammoud, a young woman with hemiplegia, which is paralysis of one side of the body, secured the three yeses she needed to proceed. Only Abu Bakr voted no. Other contestants who made it through included Rakan Al-Harbi, Jaber Othman and Hassan Asiri.

Saudi Idol airs on MBC 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and on MBC Iraq at at 11:00 p.m. Iraq time.
 

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti's release

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release

Global celebrities and festivals call for Iranian star Taraneh Alidoosti’s release
  • The Oscar-winning actress is being detained at the infamous Evin prison
  • She was arrested for her posts on Instagram, where she spoke out against the death penalty on protesters
DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, arguably Iran’s most popular star, was arrested at her home on Saturday and is reportedly being held at the infamous Evin prison in Tehran.
Before her Instagram account was shut down, she wrote: “I’ve inherited this courage from the women of my land, who for years have been living their lives, every day with resistance . . . I will stay, I will not quit, I will stand with the families of the prisoners and murdered and demand their rights.”
The Oscar-winning actress was arrested for her posts on Instagram, where she spoke out against the death penalty on protesters who have taken to the streets since the police murder of Mahsa Amini in September.
“The trials of those who are facing capital charges related to protests have been a total travesty of justice,” said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“The defendants are reportedly tortured into confessing, deprived of access to lawyers of their choosing, and rushed through trial proceedings that bypass safeguards in Iran’s own penal code and criminal procedure law,” Far said.
The Iranian government has been cracking down on members of the film industry, barring some from leaving the country and arresting others.
Now, with Alidoosti’s arrest, the global film community is further outraged and calling on the government to release her.
An open letter, signed by prominent actors such as Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson, reads: “As members of the international arts community, we demand the immediate release of Academy Award-winning actress, mother and activist Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested on 17 December 2022 and has been taken into custody at Evin prison, Iran, where many other political prisoners also remain.”
It added: “The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international peers would be distracted. But we are not distracted. We are outraged.”
Film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, The Berlinale, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, and the European Film Academy, among others, have expressed solidarity with the actress and demanded her release.

“We call on Iranian authorities to put an end to the arbitrary detentions. The Iranian people are being denied fundamental freedoms, among them expression and peaceful assembly,” said EFA chairman Mike Downey.
Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnezhad were among those who took to social media to express their solidarity with Alidoosti and outrage against the regime.
Farhadi, who has worked with Alidoosti on four films, said: “I stand with Taraneh and demand her release alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other less-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life.”

Farrokhnezhad used his Instagram account with 2.7 million followers to send a message to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
He wrote: “You are the culprit for all the recent events, you are to blame for every blood that is spilled on the ground from both sides of the people and the security forces, you are to be blamed for all the financial injuries that are inflicted on the country, you are to blamed for the divergent gaze and the Pharaoh’s position that you have on yourself.”

At least 469 people, including 63 children and 32 women, have been killed by security forces in the current nationwide protests, and at least 39 protesters are currently at risk of execution or death penalty sentences, according to NGO Iran Human Rights.
“Not succeeding in quashing protests in the past three months, Islamic Republic leaders are trying to reign by fear through protester executions,” said director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam.

 

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
  • Display designed as part of World Cup
  • Culture, adventure, nature and wellness focus
DUBAI: Imagination, the global experience design company, recently partnered with Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar to create an interactive experience for tourists in Doha Port’s new visitor center.

Imagination designed and delivered the concept proposal in one week, and launched the project seven weeks later, in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which started on Nov. 20.

The agency created three key zones — adventure & adrenaline, nature & wellness and culture & hospitality. Each zone encouraged visitors to discover more about that theme while they were in Qatar.

Imagination incorporated QR codes to make the experience more interactive. After scanning the QR code, visitors were able to learn more about activities under that theme and book ones that interested them.

The agency partnered with its Sydney office for design and content development, as well as Poland-based firm AM Concept, for visualization and real-time rendering.

“This project is a significant milestone for us in our World Cup journey as an agency working with multiple partners and brands on a global scale. It has been brilliant to bring our content and destination offering to life and showcase our capability to deliver world-class experiences even on a tight timeline,” said Jason Robard, executive creative director of Imagination Middle East.

