UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis

ABU DHABI: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of a private-company director found to have faked the employment of Emirati citizens.
The suspect allegedly forged e-documents, faked employment contracts, and falsely stated that his company had hired Emirati citizens, the Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
It was claimed he intended to obtain the benefits and financial support provided by the Nafis (a UAE private-sector jobs initiative) and various Emiratization programs.
The UAE attorney general received a report about the incident from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and ordered the launch of an urgent investigation into the matter.
The resulting inquiry proved that the director had committed the actions and falsely hired more than 40 citizens, aided by several company employees.
The attorney general urged officials from relevant private-sector bodies to be responsible and perform their roles in qualifying Emirati cadres and improving their skills, as well as contributing to the process of economic development.
