Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law

Osama Rabie
Osama Rabie
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law

Osama Rabie
  • Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said that the canal cannot be “sold, leased or borrowed for collateral”
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP Reuters

CAIRO; The chairman of Egypt’s Suez Canal has affirmed the waterway is “not for sale,” in a bid to allay fears over a draft law under discussion in parliament.
On Tuesday, the legislature approved in principle a bill proposed by the government seeking to establish a sovereign wealth fund “that can carry out all economic and investment activities” for the Suez Canal Authority.
The draft bill has sparked wide debate on social media.
Many fear the fund would undermine the state’s sovereignty over the waterway which accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade and is a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt.
Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said that the canal cannot be “sold, leased or borrowed for collateral.”
He added the purpose of the fund is to invest in megaprojects.
The proposed bill comes with Egypt’s economy struggling under growing foreign debt, and the local currency plunging against the dollar.
In October, the government said Egypt had clinched a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund conditioned on a currency depreciation and state subsidy cuts.
Economist Hani Tawfiq suggested in a Facebook post that the purpose of the proposed sovereign fund would likely be to “exchange state debt for bonds issued by the fund (and) guaranteed by Suez Canal revenues.”
Rabie nonetheless denied this in his press conference.
He said the purpose of the fund was to draw foreign investment.
But the bill has already provoked widespread anger among Egyptians on social media, where it was among the top trending topics all week.
Former Suez Canal Chairman Mohab Mamish said the new law would be “impossible to implement and opens the door to unprecedented changes ... that allow for the presence of foreigners in the Suez Canal’s management.”
The foreign investors could “change the system upon which the canal’s management has been based for years and which has returned record profits,” Mamish said in remarks published by local media.
In another development, the international cooperation minister said the World Bank’s executive board had approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection program,
The funds will support the government’s Takaful and Karama conditional and unconditional cash transfer program, first launched in 2015, which targets low-income Egyptians eligible for government support.
The network has already received $900 million in funds since its launch in 2015 and helps around 12.8 million people in the Arab world’s most populous country.

 

Topics: suez canal Egypt

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert
Updated 23 December 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert
  • Reem Alsalem spoke of widespread systematic violence against women and girls
  • The special rapporteur also urged Libyan authorities to punish those responsible
Updated 23 December 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: A Jordanian human rights expert working for the United Nations has called on Libyan authorities to take urgent action to protect women and girls in the country from what she called a “continuous cycle of rampant violence and mistreatment,” compounded by “complete impunity” for those responsible.
The UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, said on Friday that she was “deeply disturbed at the widespread, systematic, and grave levels of violence faced by Libyan women and children, including girls.
“Femicide, or the killing of women on multiple grounds, is rife; as are acts of physical, economic, political and domestic violence in the private and public sphere,” Alsalem said in a statement.
Her comments followed an eight-day visit to the North African country during which, she said, she also received reports detailing “profoundly discriminatory and dehumanizing treatment endured by non-Libyan women and children, including girls, as well as horrific levels of torture, sexual violence, abduction for ransom, detention, trafficking in persons, forced labor and unlawful killings.”
While she described the invitation from the Government of National Unity to visit the country as encouraging, Alsalem lamented the many obstacles that she encountered on her trip, including delays in entering the country, her inability to visit prisons and detention centers where women and girls are being held, and being prevented from traveling to the east of the country to conduct visits she had planned prior to her arrival.
Special rapporteurs are independent experts who serve in individual capacities on a voluntary basis at the UN’s Human Rights Council. They are not staff members of the UN and are not paid for their work.
Alsalem put the lack of legal retribution for crimes committed against women and girls down to the “political deadlock, insecurity, instability, governance and rule-of-law challenges and problematic legal frameworks that are not in line with Libya’s international human rights obligations.”
The proliferation of armed groups and weaponry in Libya is feeding complex cross-border criminal enterprises, she added, and making an already “appalling situation” worse. She also expressed concern about the “increasing restrictions” imposed on civil society and international organizations trying to operate in Libya.
Alsalem called for the protection of women and girls to be a priority in “all dealings” with Libyan authorities. To better tackle the issue, she said the authorities must prioritize legislative reforms, including the adoption of a 2021 Draft Law on violence against women. She also recommended that they end impunity and boost support for governmental institutions and women’s organizations, and for the economic empowerment and political participation of women.
The UN expert also called for an end to “the pushback of migrants and refugees at sea to Libya, where their lives are at risk.”
She added: “Opportunities for access to fair asylum procedures, evacuation opportunities and voluntary returns to their countries must be scaled up.”

Topics: UN Libya violence against women human rights

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
  • Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh
  • The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

TUNIS: Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda demonstrated on Friday in front of the Justice Ministry in the capital to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders, suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria.
Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahda, saying the arrest earlier this week was politically motivated. They called it part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the popular movement and distract the public from his political troubles.
The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11 percent of voters turned out for the first round of legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted an effort by Saied to reshape the political system.
Ennahda was the biggest party in Tunisia’s last parliament when Saied dissolved it last year. The president called the elections to create a new legislature with weaker powers, saying it would solve the North African country’s protracted economic and political crisis.
The day after the vote, an anti-terrorism judge ordered the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahdha. The decision was linked to a broader case involving other Ennahdha officials.
At Saturday’s demonstration in Tunis, protesters chanted for Larayedh’s release and the president’s resignation. Police kept them behind metal barriers.
“The fact that 90 percent of voters abstain from going to the polls signifies a disavowal of the political process initiated by President Saied. This is the beginning of the end of this process,” Ennahda leader Noureddine Bhiri told The Associated Press.
He said that “Saied now has no other alternative but to resign and call for early presidential elections in order to protect the country against instability that can affect the entire region.”
Ennahda officials pledged to hold further demonstrations in January.
Saied rejected criticism over the low turnout in Sunday’s election, saying the most important measure will be what happens in the second round of voting on Jan. 19.
Tunisia was seen as a model of democracy in the region after protesters overthrew their autocratic leader in 2011, unleashing the Arab Spring uprisings.

Topics: Tunisia Protests Ennahda party

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis
  • Suspect allegedly forged e-documents, faked employment contracts, falsely stated firm had hired Emirati citizens
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of a private-company director found to have faked the employment of Emirati citizens.
The suspect allegedly forged e-documents, faked employment contracts, and falsely stated that his company had hired Emirati citizens, the Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
It was claimed he intended to obtain the benefits and financial support provided by the Nafis (a UAE private-sector jobs initiative) and various Emiratization programs.
The UAE attorney general received a report about the incident from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and ordered the launch of an urgent investigation into the matter.
The resulting inquiry proved that the director had committed the actions and falsely hired more than 40 citizens, aided by several company employees.
The attorney general urged officials from relevant private-sector bodies to be responsible and perform their roles in qualifying Emirati cadres and improving their skills, as well as contributing to the process of economic development.
 

Topics: UAE prosecution employment contracts

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM
Updated 23 December 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

No stability in Middle East 'without strong Iraq': Italian PM

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her first bilateral trip outside Europe since taking office in October
Updated 23 December 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: There will be no stability in the Middle East “without a strong Iraq,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a visit to the country.

Italy’s first female head of government was speaking to Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on the sidelines of a meeting in Baghdad, her first bilateral trip outside Europe since taking office in October.

She said: “Iraq is a nation that has taken important steps forward in terms of security and political stability and, in our opinion,it can look to its reconstruction with optimism.

“Italy has always been on the front line in supporting Iraq in every way. There can be no stability and prosperity in the Middle East without a strong Iraq.”

Meloni, who also met Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbus, described Iraq as “a friend, which has shown that it believes in democracy with the recent formation of its government.”

A source in the Italian premier’s office told Arab News that increased trade links and cooperation in the fields of agriculture and health were the main issues discussed by Meloni and Al-Sudani.

The Iraqi leader also thanked Italy for its role with the international coalition against Daesh, and said his country was keen “to activate partnership and investment paths with Italy and all the countries of the European Union.

“Iraq is ready to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas,” Al-Sudani added. 

Meloni lauded the Iraqi government’s decision to declare Christmas Day a national holiday. “I consider this as an important sign of great respect for religious freedom.”

During her time in the capital, Meloni made a Christmas visit to representatives of the Italian armed forces deployed in Baghdad as part of the NATO Mission Iraq, currently led by Italy under the command of Gen. Giovanni Maria Iannucci.

Topics: Italy Iraq

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament
  • Semra Guzel jailed pending trial in September over a charge of membership in a terrorist organization
  • General assembly voted to strip her of parliamentary status for not attending six sessions of parliament without an excuse
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: A member of Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish opposition party lost her seat in parliament for missing several sessions, the Official Gazette showed on Friday, after she was jailed pending trial on terrorism charges .
Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was jailed pending trial in September over a charge of membership of a terrorist organization, a detention her party said was unlawful.
Guzel had her parliamentary immunity lifted in March after photos of her from several years ago with a militant from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) circulated on Turkish media.
On Thursday, the general assembly voted to strip her of parliamentary status for not attending six sessions of parliament without an excuse.
Of the 372 lawmakers that voted in the 600-seat parliament, 330 backed taking away Guzel’s seat, state-owned Anadolu Agency said. The decision was published in the Official Gazette on Friday.
Two other HDP parliamentarians had their statuses revoked in 2020 after convictions against them became final.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist allies frequently accuse the HDP of being the PKK’s political wing. Thousands of HDP members have been tried in recent years over similar accusations. The party denies any links to terrorism.
The HDP said in a statement that Guzel’s parliamentary status being revoked was the “latest link in the political coup being carried out” by the AKP.
“Unfortunately, the parliament, whose reason for existence is to hold the people’s will above all, was made to be part of this political coup with an unlawful and unethical decision,” it said.
When the photos first surfaced in January, Guzel said the person was her fiance and the photos were taken when she visited him during a peace process between the Turkish state and the PKK that broke down in 2015.
Critics say Turkish courts bend to Erdogan’s and his party’s will. The government denies this.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. It is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Topics: Turkiye

