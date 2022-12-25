You are here

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Photos and videos posted on social media showed some fans screaming in pain. (Supplied)
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt

Multiple injuries after stage collapses at basketball game in Egypt
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: At least 27 people were injured after a metal stand full of spectators collapsed during a basketball game held Saturday on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital.
Al-Ahly and Ittihad of Alexandria were up against each other at in the Hassan Mostafa Halls Complex in Cairo last night when, during the game’s third quarter, Ittihad fans were seen falling off when the metal platform collapsed.
Photos and videos posted on social media showed some fans screaming in pain, according to Ahram Online. 
The Egyptian Health ministry dispatched 21 ambulances to venue, the website said. The ministry later said the injuries were not life-threatening and no deaths were reported. 
In an update Sunday morning the ministry said all those injured have been dismissed from hospital, except for two cases who remained to receive treatment.
A sports ministry spokesman quoted by local television said the collapse occurred due to a crowd rush.
“The stage collapsed because of a crowd rush,” Mohamed Fawzi, the ministry spokesman, told Sada El-Balad.

 

 

 

Topics: Egypt basketball

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities
Updated 25 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin's abilities

Newcastle boss Howe lauds Saint-Maximin’s abilities
  • Howe believes the Frenchman is the best in the business when it comes to dribblers in the Premier League
Updated 25 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin is a whole lot more than just a Newcastle United impact sub to head coach Eddie Howe.

In fact, Howe has declared he believes the Frenchman is the best in the business when it comes to dribblers in the Premier League.

Saint-Maximin has endured a difficult season. After kicking off the campaign with a glittering performance against Manchester City and a goal-of-the-season contender at Wolverhampton Wanderers, injury saw the player sit out weeks of action.

And since his return to full fitness, Newcastle’s form has meant the 25-year-old former Nice and Monaco man has been left warming the United bench.

However, that does not mean Howe sees the player as purely a “Plan B.”

Howe said: “He’s absolutely not in that role. He’s a key player from the off, when he’s 100 percent fit.

“For me, if he is unavailable at any time it is a disaster because he’s unique and he’s got those skills that any defender doesn’t want to play against.

“Now, the team has performed really, really well in his absence, which has been a great thing because I just think it adds strength to the team and to the squad.

“Ideally you don’t want to become reliant on any one player. I think if you are, then you’re putting yourself in a very difficult position – and our aim is to try to build the squad strong enough and robust enough that we can cope with any absence.”

Howe continued: “Maxi, along with all the other players, you have to manage.

“He’s a real character and we love him for that. He’s got a really nice personality, he’s really good to work with, but like every player, he’ll want to play, I’ve got no doubt about that, and he’ll be pushing to play, but that’s a great thing for us.

“We want a squad that is competitive with everyone desperate to play, but then respecting those decisions you make at certain times when you don’t get that wish.”

The Magpies tomorrow travel to the East Midlands to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

It is a trip that holds bad memories for Howe and United, as they were beaten 4-0 there on Dec. 12, 2021.

United will again have to deal with the player who was the catalyst for that Leicester win 12 months ago, James Maddison.

It is understood Howe is a huge fan of the player, but he would not be drawn on any potential move for him.

“Full respect for him and his abilities,” he said.

“I’ve seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. I think he’s been brilliant and a great advert for the Premier League.

“He’s a Leicester City player and I fully respect that. I’d never talk about another contracted player coming here. He’s a player I do respect.”

While January is unlikely to see a huge net spend for the Magpies, unlike the last two windows, Howe admits exits could be on the agenda.

He said: “I think there could be one or two departures but certainly, from my side, I’d love to keep everyone together.

“I wouldn’t want to necessarily lose anyone at this moment in time but you have to understand the player’s perspective as well. That’s something we’ll try to think about at all times.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Newcastle

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
  • Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé's sons and known as Edinho, arrived
  • Saturday Hours later, Edinho, a former Santos goalkeeper, posted a picture showing his hand holding his father's
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

SAO PAULO: Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other hospital statements have been published since.
Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived Saturday, one day after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho, who works for a soccer club in southern Brazil, had said then that only doctors could help his father.
“He (Edson) is here,” Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, said in a posting on Instagram with a picture showing her sitting next to Edinho and two of his children at the hospital. “I am not leaving, no one will take me out of here.”
Hours later, Edinho, a former Santos goalkeeper, posted a picture showing his hand holding his father’s.
“Dad... my strength is yours,” Pelé’s son said.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pelé, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.
Kely Nascimento and her sister Flavia Arantes do Nascimento used their social media channels Friday night to post an undated picture of Pelé apparently holding Kely with one hand as he lay on his hospital bed and Flavia slept on a couch.
“We continue to be here, in this fight and with faith. Another night together,” Kely Nascimento wrote.
The hospital has not mentioned any signs of Pelé’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported last weekend that Pelé’s chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pelé’s family denied that report.
Pelé led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

Topics: Pele Brazil cancer

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return

Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
  • A nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment
  • As a result of his deportation, Djokovic was banned from entering Australia again but that decision has been reversed
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Novak Djokovic is hoping he will receive a warm welcome from the public when he returns to the Australian Open next month, now that the drama surrounding his vaccination status and deportation is officially behind him.
A nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, Djokovic was unable to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the season in 2022 after he was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment.
As a result of his deportation, Djokovic was banned from entering Australia again but that decision has been reversed and the world number five is pleased he will get the chance to vie for a 10th title in Melbourne and a men’s record-equalling 22nd major crown overall.
“I always ask the best from myself so let’s see. Over the years I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” Djokovic told reporters at the World Tennis League in Dubai on Friday.
“After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis.”
The 35-year-old Djokovic was unable to compete in two of the four majors this year as his vaccination stance meant he was also forced to sit out the US Open.
However, he finished his 2022 campaign with a bang, winning titles in Tel Aviv, Astana and the ATP Finals in Turin, as well as reaching the final of the Paris Masters.
He also picked up trophies in Rome and Wimbledon and tallied up a 42-7 win-loss record throughout the season.
The Serb had mentioned in the past he would like to play into his 40s.
Asked if he still felt that way, Djokovic said: “I would like to play as long as I possibly can. I don’t have really any number in my head. Things are progressing so far pretty well for me. I can’t complain. So as long as I play at this level, as long as I have the fire, I’ll keep going.”
Meanwhile, world number one Iga Swiatek was happy to see herself land in the fifth spot on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes.
However, the 21-year-old Pole admits she hopes to expand her endorsement portfolio so her earnings aren’t just dependent on her performances on court.
According to Forbes, Swiatek has made $14.9 million over the past year, $9.9 million of which came from tournament prize money.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams — who have spent significantly less time competing on tour in 2022 — are the top two athletes on the list, with the former reportedly earning $51.1 million and the latter making $41.3 million.
“It’s not my motivation. The most fun I have on court is when I actually don’t think about things like that,” assured Swiatek, who won eight titles in 2022, including two Grand Slams.
“I’m pretty happy that my life changed so much that I can compete at the highest level and earn so much money from it because this is also something that is really helping us appreciate the sport we have.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero’s welcome in his hometown

Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero’s welcome in his hometown
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero's welcome in his hometown

Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero’s welcome in his hometown
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina: Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was greeted by a crowd estimated at 100,000 in his hometown, Mar de Plata.

It was Argentina’s third title but Martinez is the first World Cup winner from the resort town south of Buenos Aires, where tennis player Guillermo Vilas was previously the most famous sports personality.

Martinez showed the crowd in front of the beach on Thursday his trophy as goalkeeper of the tournament and told them it was “not only for me but for all the kids, the little goalkeepers, who dream of going for the fourth star.”

“This is a beautiful thing, that a goalkeeper gets this recognition, because this is almost always given to strikers,” said Martinez, who left Argentina at 17 to join Arsenal in England and now plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

He has developed a reputation as a penalty shootout specialist after his success in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil and then against France in Doha.

“On penalties I become strong and I know that people respect me, I know because opposing players have told me so,” he said.

Martinez defended his strategy of trying to disconcert penalty takers.

“When you take the first penalty in a world final, you know the other guy is going to be very nervous,” he said. “I try to play them, to push the ball away a little bit, to talk to them.”

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera criticized Martinez on Friday for mocking French star Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final.

“This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic,” she said.

Topics: World Cup 2022

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Kane's state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain
  • Kane's missed penalty late on against Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris was a key moment in England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France
  • Conte expects his star player to put that disappointment behind him now he's back on club duty
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted Harry Kane will be in the right frame of mind when the England striker returns to Premier League action following his World Cup heartache.
Kane’s missed penalty late on against Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris was a key moment in England’s 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.
However, Conte expects his star player to put that disappointment behind him now he’s back on club duty, starting with Monday’s clash at London rivals Brentford.
“No, honestly (I am not worried) because we’re talking about a world class striker,” Conte told reporters on Friday.
“In football you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored.
“I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us.”
Tottenham are currently fourth in the table but eight points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game more than their bitter north London rivals.
Conte’s contract is set to expire after the end of the season, although Spurs do have the option to extend it by 12 months.
“I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play,” Conte said.
“In this case Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.
“We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution. But I am really happy here.”
Spurs will be without Argentina’s World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero at Brentford, with Lloris only named on the bench if he is involved at all.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte Harry Kane English Premier League (EPL)

