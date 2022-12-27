You are here

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Yacht Whisper (R) chases Andoo Comanche at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race Monday on Sydney Harbor. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race
  • The leading boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australian boat Andoo Comanche held a slim lead in the Sydney-Hobart yacht race Tuesday but will need winds to pick up if it is going to challenge the course’s record time.

About 22 hours after the boats departed Sydney Harbor, Andoo Comanche was leading the three other 100-foot supermaxis — the fastest boats in the blue water classic.

The boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker.

LawConnect was in third while defending champion Black Jack was at the rear of the supermaxi pack.

There were hopes Andoo Comanche could beat the race record time after the fleet took advantage of favorable winds on Monday afternoon, although those conditions lightened overnight.

The race leader will need to make up about 76 nautical miles to challenge the record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec — set by Comanche under a different skipper in 2017.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast north to north-easterly winds would build throughout Tuesday to about 35 knots, potentially freeing the fleet for a speedy run through the treacherous Bass Strait to the finish line in the Tasmanian state capital.

Commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Arthur Lane, said a record time for the 628-nautical mile race could not be discounted.

“It should be an early evening finish because the winds will increase all day today. It will get fast and furious from here on, and I would expect them to be, before midnight, in Hobart,” he told Nine News.

“They are behind race record at the moment, but the winds are increasing. They are going to be very, very fresh from midday onwards today. So, I think you will find that the record is still quite possible to break.”

While the supermaxis can hit high downwind speeds, they must balance it with the need to avoid breakages and sail damage.

The Bass Strait, which separates Tasmania from the mainland, can unleash perilous conditions.

In 1998, a deep depression proved catastrophic for the fleet. Six sailors were killed, and 55 more were rescued after five boats sank.

Race officials said only two of the original 109 boats at sea had been forced to retire to date.

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
  • Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to Baseball Federation of Cuba  
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

HAVANA: The US will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to FCB. It clears the way for MLB stars such as Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to play for Cuba in the WBC in March if they choose to accept a potential invitation.

It’s up to each country’s national governing body to pick the players on its WBC team. Final 30-man rosters are due Feb. 7 for the WBC, which begins March 8 with Cuba facing the Netherlands in Taiwan.

While the sport of choice for much of Latin America is soccer, baseball dominates in Cuba. The island has gained fame around the world for its baseball talent.

But in recent years, hundreds of those players have defected from Cuba to play professionally elsewhere. Most notably, many have become US residents and stars with major league teams in the US

The defections are largely due to a not-so-uncommon geopolitical spat between the two seaside neighbors, leaving Cuban players stuck in the middle.

Cuban athletes competing on the island can’t earn a paycheck under the communist government, which prohibited professional sports following the Cuban revolution 60 years ago.

Longtime sanctions by the US make it largely impossible for Cubans to play professionally for an American team without defecting. Meanwhile, Cuba historically has not allowed Cuban players who defected on their national team rosters.

The defections have taken a toll on Cuba’s performance in international baseball competitions. For example, the Cuban baseball team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of previously winning medals in the sport.

In November, Cuba changed its tune and invited several top players who defected to represent the country in the World Baseball Classic, a tournament that features some of the sport’s top players competing in Japan, Taiwan and the US

Weeks later, Cuban officials accused the Biden administration of blocking those players from representing Cuba.

In a statement Saturday, FCB President Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo called the permit a “positive step,” and said the Cuban federation should have more information about the team’s WBC roster once it has more details about the license granted by the US.

At the same time, Perez Pardo also criticized the US, tweeting Saturday that “it is arbitrary and discriminatory that a permit from the government of this country (the US) is needed to attend” the WBC.

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead
Updated 34 min 7 sec ago

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead
Updated 34 min 7 sec ago

LONDON: Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates on Monday.
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the game around in the space of five second half minutes before Eddie Nketiah stepped up in the absence of Gabriel Jesus to seal all three points.
Said Benrahma’s first half penalty had given the Hammers the lead, but David Moyes’ men remain just one point above the relegation zone in 16th.
Arsenal’s momentum toward a first league title since 2004 could have been halted by a six-week break for the World Cup.
Mikel Arteta made no allowances for his stars that have been away in Qatar as William Saliba started just eight days after being part of the French squad that lost the final on penalties to Argentina.
However, that decision backfired when Saliba hesitated to allow Michail Antonio latch onto a ball over the top and then dived in on Jarrod Bowen.
Despite Bowen not going to ground immediately, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Benrahma confidently dispatched the penalty.
Arsenal thought they had a spot-kick of their own in first half stoppage time but Oliver reversed his initial decision after seeing a replay of Martin Odegaard’s shot come off Aaron Cresswell’s head rather than the left-back’s arm.
The Gunners got the break they needed to turn the tide eight minutes after the break when Odegaard’s mishit shot fell perfectly into the path of Saka to sidefoot home.
Martinelli added the second goal moments later with the help of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was far too easily beaten at his near post.
A prolonged injury layoff for Jesus had raised doubts over Arsenal’s ability to maintain their title challenge in the coming months with games against Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United to come in January alone.
But Nketiah grabbed his opportunity on his first Premier League start of the season with a brilliant spin and low finish into the far corner from Odegaard’s pass 21 minutes from time.
Manchester City can reduce the gap at the top to five points and move back above Newcastle into second place with victory when they travel to Leeds on Wednesday night.
However, another show of resilience from Arsenal showed the fight that lies ahead of the defending champions if they are to retain the title once more in the second half of the season.

BIRMINGHAM: Liverpool got off to the flying start they craved on the Premier League’s return from the World Cup as a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Monday cut the gap on the top four to five points.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding position before half-time.
But Jurgen Klopp’s men had to endure some nervy moments in the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa before teenager Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench to secure the three points with his first senior goal.
Liverpool struggled to match their standards of recent seasons during the first part of the season, but looked refreshed to inflict Unai Emery’s first league defeat since taking charge of Villa.
Salah is one of a number of Klopp’s key players who was not involved in Qatar and took just five minutes to net his 15th goal of the season.
The Egyptian swept home Andy Roberson’s pass after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s through ball had opened up the Villa defense.
Emery’s men were left to rue a host of big chances to get immediately back on level terms as Liverpool showed no sign of remedying their defensive issues so far this season.
Leon Bailey and Watkins were both guilty of wasteful finishing.
At the other end, Darwin Nunez was even more profligate despite causing chaos with his powerful running in behind the Villa backline.
The Uruguayan headed over Robertson’s inviting cross and then fired straight at Villa’s stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen with just the Swede to beat after Ezri Konsa’s error.
Van Dijk was not so forgiving to finally give the visitors a two-goal cushion as the Dutch defender calmly steered home Salah’s pass from a corner.
But Villa refused to accept their fate in a breathless second half.
Watkins had the ball in the net within three minutes of the restart but had just strayed offside before firing into the far corner.
John McGinn also fluffed his lines with just goalkeeper Alisson to beat before the home side got the goal their start to the second half deserved.
Watkins made one of his more difficult chances count with a brilliant header back across goal to halve Villa’s arrears.
Liverpool’s relative lack of strength in depth compared to their competitors for a place in the top four was exposed by Klopp needing to turn to two teenagers off the bench as 17-year-old Ben Doak also made his first Premier League appearance.
But 18-year-old Bajcetic showed a maturity beyond his years with a calm finish after Nunez had been denied once more by Olsen.

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

LONDON: Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.
Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.
It was the sixth game in a row in which Tottenham had fallen behind.
The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
Updated 26 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United 'title contenders,' says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
  • Brendan Rodgers believes players “with hunger and point to prove” can take rival Eddie Howe’s team to the top
Updated 26 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

LEICESTER: Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester City manager, has stepped over the line Eddie Howe refuses to cross and labelled Newcastle United title contenders.
Head coach Howe has been keen to sidestep any suggestion the Magpies find themselves in a title race, despite three points at Leicester City taking United above Manchester City and into second spot in the Premier League.
Northern Irishman Rodgers, who came so close to ending a Liverpool title drought back in 2014, believes Newcastle have the tools to push the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal all the way.
Speaking after goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton downed his Foxes side at the King Power Stadium, Rodgers, when asked if Newcastle are in the title race, said: “Absolutely. Having watched them through the season and seeing them today, they’ve obviously got that hunger with a point to prove. You make a great start and that gives you the freedom that you can stay there. There have obviously been some very results.
“The players they’ve signed are top players. (Sven) Botman is a proper player, he knows football. He’s aggressive and defends the box well. Kieran Trippier is a very experienced player and knows the game. You’ve got Dan Burn in alongside him.
“The guys that were brought in January, the likes of (Bruno) Guimaraes. Joelinton has developed and improved. There is no reason why they can’t be if they can make the squad stronger in January.
“They can cover players that might get injured and keep everybody fit then they can be up there. With the home support and fanatical fanbase, they can have a great chance.”
Howe was not quite as enthusiastic when asked about his side’s title dreams.
“I’ve got no problem with the supporters talking and dreaming and speculating about what we can achieve,” he said.
“And there’s no doubt you guys (journalists) will because I can’t control that.
“I just think the only thing we need to be mindful of eternally is we just have to focus on what we can control, which is our own thoughts, actions, how we train and how we prepare.
“We can’t look too far ahead or listen to too much news, media or whatever. We can only focus on our training and focus on it game-by-game because this is the toughest league in the world for a reason.
“Our opposition will no doubt be watching us and preparing for us so we need to be ready.”
However, on a lighter note, he later added: “We can do anything. The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us. I want the fans to believe we can do anything.”

