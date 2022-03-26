Egypt launches yacht race to boost tourism

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met in the Jordanian city of Aqaba to discuss the impact of global developments on food security and energy.
They discussed ways to enhance cooperation “in all fields, especially trade and economy,” said Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.
“The meeting witnessed an exchange of views and visions on the overall political and economic situation at the regional and international levels, especially with regard to confronting the repercussions and effects of the current global conditions on the sectors of food security, energy and trade, in a way that preserves regional stability and security.”
Al-Kadhimi’s media office said they discussed the promotion of joint Arab action in various fields, expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange “to achieve the interests of brotherly peoples in prosperity and development.”
This is the second summit of its kind hosted by Jordan. The first was held last August in Amman between the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
The latest meeting comes days after a summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh between El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
The meeting preceded a regional tour that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken started on Saturday that includes Israel, the Palestinian territories, Morocco and Algeria.