Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are back in harness for PSG as they restart their Ligue 1 season on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • Mbappe, Messi and Hakimi were just three of the 14 Ligue 1 players who reached the semifinals in Qatar
  • PSG are currently five points clear of second-placed Lens who they meet in Flanders on Sunday
PARIS: Normal service is set to resume in France on Wednesday with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both set to feature for leaders Paris Saint-German as they restart their Ligue 1 season, 45 days after it was popped on ice for the World Cup, with a home game against struggling Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi, however, will not be on show in round 16 as he is still at home, celebrating Argentina’s success in the World Cup final in Qatar.

The club, though, has been buoyed by reports last week that the 35-year-old Messi is set to sign a one-year extension to his contract which expires in the summer.

Mbappe, who scored a hat trick in the World Cup final but still ended up on the losing side as France flunked the penalty shootout, reported back to training on Wednesday with Achraf Hakimi, one of the standouts in Morocco’s run to the semifinals.

Mbappe, Messi and Hakimi were just three of the 14 Ligue 1 players— from eight different clubs — who reached the semifinals in Qatar.

Neymar, whose Brazil crashed out to Croatia in the quarterfinals, was back on Thursday with compatriot Marquinhos, with both expected to play a role in Wednesday’s game at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are currently five points clear of second-placed Lens who they meet in Flanders on Sunday.

Lens, meanwhile, will look to keep up the pressure on PSG going into that game when they head down to Nice on Thursday.

Third-placed Rennes have Croatia’s Lovro Majer and on-loan Wales defender Joe Rodon back from action in Qatar as they head to Reims on Thursday.

“For me, it’s a second season that’s starting up again, with the same uncertainties, the same unknowns before a first league match of the season,” said Rennes manager Bruno Genesio. “We’ll see which teams have best managed this.”

Marseille, who are just one point behind in fourth, host a Toulouse side that is bumping around in mid-table.

Messi is not the only World Cup winner in Ligue 1 – Nicolas Tagliafico has also been enjoying his moment in the sun and will be absent for Lyon’s trip to Brest on Wednesday.

“Tagliafico has become world champion and I take the opportunity to congratulate him,” said Lyon coach Laurent Blanc who took charge in October when Peter Bosz was sacked after a five-match winless run.

“He is due to return on January 1 and he is getting married on the 28th. He has a lot to celebrate at the moment.

“I hope he will come back in good shape. To be a world champion is not nothing. May he come back quickly.”

Lyon are currently eighth in the table, 10 points away from the Champions League places, prompting Blanc to insist that they will need to be busy in the January transfer window if they are to compete.

“We have to improve the team,” he said on Monday. “I am not demanding anything at all. I am telling my owners, my directors, that if we want to achieve our set objectives, we have to improve the squad. That’s all.”

There will also be focus on the relegation zone as bottom side Angers, three points behind Strasbourg, travel to Ajaccio who are only four points and two places above them.

 

Wednesday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Ajaccio vs. Angers, Troyes vs. Nantes, Auxerre vs. Monaco (1600), Clermont vs. Lille (1800), Brest vs. Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg (both 2000)

Thursday (2000 GMT unless stated)

Lorient vs. Montpellier (1600), Reims vs. Rennes (1800), Marseille vs. Toulouse, Nice vs. Lens

Riyadh Derby drama: 5 things we learned from Saudi Pro League return

RIYADH: There was plenty to talk about after the first full Saudi Professional League program since the World Cup.

With a third of the season over, here are five things Arab News learned.

1. Riyadh derby brings World Cup quality and excitement

In the biggest game of the day — not just in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Asia but arguably also the world — Al-Nassr drew 2-2 with Al-Hilal in their much-anticipated derby. The visitors, and defending champions, twice took the lead but were pegged back twice in what was an enthralling contest.

Some of the biggest names in the league, both foreign and domestic, made their mark in what was an entertaining game. Odion Ighalo, top scorer last season, got the first with a classic striker’s finish. There was a better goal early in the second half from this campaign’s current top scorer in Talisca, who picked up the ball outside the area and then fired home a low shot while on the run.

Then Salem Al-Dawsari scored from the penalty spot to give Al-Hilal a lead that would have put them top of the table but there was still time for Abdulrahman Gahreeb to side foot a volley home from just inside the area that earned the hosts a point and place them as league leaders. There is still a very long way to go however and with just three points separating the top five, it is impossible to predict what will happen and that is how it should be.

 

2. Al-Dawsari did what he could not do in Qatar

It seems a little strange. Just a month previously, Salem Al-Dawsari, the man who had given Saudi Arabia an unforgettable and historic win over Argentina with a spectacular goal, missed a penalty against Poland. If the ball had gone in then the score would have been 1-1 and the Green Falcons could have been on their way to the second round of the World Cup.

On that day however, former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a fine save and preserved Poland’s lead, and helped the Europeans go to the last 16. On Monday, Al-Dawsari faced another ex-Arsenal shotstopper in the form of David Ospina. It was a similar penalty but this time the ball hit the back of the net. It meant that the 31-year-old banished any World Cup demons he may have had after the spot kick failure and also put Al-Hilal in a great position.

 

3. Hamdallah brings back Moroccan magic

Al-Ittihad are just two points off the top after a 3-0 win over Al-Taawoun but if we cast our minds back just a couple of weeks to the semifinal of the World Cup and had Abderrazak Hamdallah shot a little earlier inside the French area then maybe that game, that huge game, would have gone to extra time and then anything could have happened.

If Hamdallah — the call-up to the Moroccan squad came late — feels any frustration about events in Qatar, he took it out against Al-Taawoun. The striker scored twice against the high-flying opponents to give them what was only a second defeat of the season.

The striker can feel as proud as any Moroccan as to the exploits of the national team but the important mission now is helping Al-Ittihad win a first title since 2009. If the Atlas Lions can reach the last four of the World Cup then there is no reason why the Tigers can’t become champions of Saudi Arabia.

Hamdallah could be the difference, a ruthless finisher who only needs a chance to provide three points. If Monday’s evidence is anything to go by, then the Moroccan is in the mood for goals.

 

4. Al-Shabab stutter at restart

It was mentioned back in October but if there was one club that really didn’t want the World Cup break to come it was Al-Shabab and it was confirmed with a 4-1 defeat at Al-Fateh. The Whites were looking dominant and dropped just two points from their opening eight games. New coach Vicente Moreno and his players were very much on the same page, and with goals coming from all around the team and a tight defense, talk of a first title since 2012 was starting to be heard.

It was always going to be a difficult game at Al-Fateh but Moreno will be disappointed with how his team, who had got themselves back on level terms early in the second half, quickly conceded two goals in four minutes after conceding the same number in the previous 720 minutes of action. While there will be no panic from the coach, and this will be greeted as a first defeat of the season that was going to happen at some point, there will also be a sense that an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league has been missed. Al-Shabab need to bounce back.

 

5. Promoted teams still struggling

There is an undoubted gap between the top two tiers these days in Saudi Arabian football and the three teams that came up at the end of last season are fighting with all their might now to prevent being dragged back down the ladder.

Al-Khaleej have lost their last five after their latest 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ettifaq. Three of the four points collected so far came with a win over bottom club Al-Batin and with just four goals scored this season, confidence is low.

Even lower in the table are next-to-bottom Al-Adalah who lost at home to in-form Abha and are also struggling to find the net. The best performing promoted club are Al-Wehda with eight points, the same combined total as the other two but they are only in 12th and know that improvements need to be made in order to be certain of topflight football next season.

Nets run streak to 9 games  with 125-117 victory over Cavaliers  

  • The Nets’ nine-game winning streak is their longest since a 14-game streak in the 2005-06 season
  • Miami Heat, playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110
LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 32 points apiece as the Brooklyn Nets pushed their NBA winning streak to nine games Monday with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn edged ahead of the Cavs for third place in the Eastern Conference, withstanding a late Cleveland surge even after Durant fouled out with 1:54 left to play.

The Nets were up by 10 when Durant departed after he was whistled for an offensive foul while driving to the basket.

Irving, who played a key role alongside LeBron James in Cleveland’s 2016 championship run, had the last word against his former team.

Darius Garland’s floater cut the deficit to four points with 44 seconds remaining, but Irving made a pair of free throws and Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton came up with a big block and the Nets held on.

The Nets’ nine-game winning streak is their longest since a 14-game streak in the 2005-06 season. They have won 14 of their last five games.

In the first half, Durant passed former San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan for 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as the Nets built a quick lead.

The Cavs cut a 13-point deficit to one with 3:54 left in the first half, but the Nets responded with a vengeance to lead 65-49 at the break.

They kept the lead in double digits until late in the fourth quarter.

Garland scored 18 of his 46 points in the fourth to keep the Cavs in it, but Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell was held to 15 — and didn’t connect on either of his two shots in the final period.

TJ Warren added 23 points off the bench for Brooklyn and Royce O’Neale, Claxton and Yuta Watanabe scored 10 each as the Nets became just the second Eastern Conference team to beat Cleveland on their home floor this season.

In Detroit, the Los Angeles Clippers dominated overtime to beat the Pistons 142-131.

Clippers guard Paul George scored seven of his game-high 32 points in the extra session as Los Angeles came out on top of a back-and-forth battle.

It had looked to be going the other way when Detroit pushed their lead to 14 with 3:34 to play and the Clippers took George out of the game.

But the Pistons made just two free throws in the remainder of regulation and the Clippers surged — Terance Mann making his first basket of the game to force overtime.

The Miami Heat, playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110.

The Heat led most of the second half before Minnesota tied it up late in the third quarter. But the Heat closed the period on a 9-2 scoring run to lead 93-86 going into the final frame.

Max Strus led the Heat with 19 points and Kyle Lowry added 18. Tyler Herro’s 14 points included a jump shot from the corner over Austin Rivers with 33.2 seconds left that put Miami up 113-108.

Anthony Edwards, who scored 29 points for Minnesota, drove for a basket that pulled the Timberwolves within three, but they could get no closer.

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race

  • The leading boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker
SYDNEY: Australian boat Andoo Comanche held a slim lead in the Sydney-Hobart yacht race Tuesday but will need winds to pick up if it is going to challenge the course’s record time.

About 22 hours after the boats departed Sydney Harbor, Andoo Comanche was leading the three other 100-foot supermaxis — the fastest boats in the blue water classic.

The boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker.

LawConnect was in third while defending champion Black Jack was at the rear of the supermaxi pack.

There were hopes Andoo Comanche could beat the race record time after the fleet took advantage of favorable winds on Monday afternoon, although those conditions lightened overnight.

The race leader will need to make up about 76 nautical miles to challenge the record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec — set by Comanche under a different skipper in 2017.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast north to north-easterly winds would build throughout Tuesday to about 35 knots, potentially freeing the fleet for a speedy run through the treacherous Bass Strait to the finish line in the Tasmanian state capital.

Commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Arthur Lane, said a record time for the 628-nautical mile race could not be discounted.

“It should be an early evening finish because the winds will increase all day today. It will get fast and furious from here on, and I would expect them to be, before midnight, in Hobart,” he told Nine News.

“They are behind race record at the moment, but the winds are increasing. They are going to be very, very fresh from midday onwards today. So, I think you will find that the record is still quite possible to break.”

While the supermaxis can hit high downwind speeds, they must balance it with the need to avoid breakages and sail damage.

The Bass Strait, which separates Tasmania from the mainland, can unleash perilous conditions.

In 1998, a deep depression proved catastrophic for the fleet. Six sailors were killed, and 55 more were rescued after five boats sank.

Race officials said only two of the original 109 boats at sea had been forced to retire to date.

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

  • Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to Baseball Federation of Cuba  
HAVANA: The US will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to FCB. It clears the way for MLB stars such as Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to play for Cuba in the WBC in March if they choose to accept a potential invitation.

It’s up to each country’s national governing body to pick the players on its WBC team. Final 30-man rosters are due Feb. 7 for the WBC, which begins March 8 with Cuba facing the Netherlands in Taiwan.

While the sport of choice for much of Latin America is soccer, baseball dominates in Cuba. The island has gained fame around the world for its baseball talent.

But in recent years, hundreds of those players have defected from Cuba to play professionally elsewhere. Most notably, many have become US residents and stars with major league teams in the US

The defections are largely due to a not-so-uncommon geopolitical spat between the two seaside neighbors, leaving Cuban players stuck in the middle.

Cuban athletes competing on the island can’t earn a paycheck under the communist government, which prohibited professional sports following the Cuban revolution 60 years ago.

Longtime sanctions by the US make it largely impossible for Cubans to play professionally for an American team without defecting. Meanwhile, Cuba historically has not allowed Cuban players who defected on their national team rosters.

The defections have taken a toll on Cuba’s performance in international baseball competitions. For example, the Cuban baseball team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of previously winning medals in the sport.

In November, Cuba changed its tune and invited several top players who defected to represent the country in the World Baseball Classic, a tournament that features some of the sport’s top players competing in Japan, Taiwan and the US

Weeks later, Cuban officials accused the Biden administration of blocking those players from representing Cuba.

In a statement Saturday, FCB President Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo called the permit a “positive step,” and said the Cuban federation should have more information about the team’s WBC roster once it has more details about the license granted by the US.

At the same time, Perez Pardo also criticized the US, tweeting Saturday that “it is arbitrary and discriminatory that a permit from the government of this country (the US) is needed to attend” the WBC.

Arsenal comeback opens up seven-point Premier League lead

LONDON: Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates on Monday.
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the game around in the space of five second half minutes before Eddie Nketiah stepped up in the absence of Gabriel Jesus to seal all three points.
Said Benrahma’s first half penalty had given the Hammers the lead, but David Moyes’ men remain just one point above the relegation zone in 16th.
Arsenal’s momentum toward a first league title since 2004 could have been halted by a six-week break for the World Cup.
Mikel Arteta made no allowances for his stars that have been away in Qatar as William Saliba started just eight days after being part of the French squad that lost the final on penalties to Argentina.
However, that decision backfired when Saliba hesitated to allow Michail Antonio latch onto a ball over the top and then dived in on Jarrod Bowen.
Despite Bowen not going to ground immediately, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Benrahma confidently dispatched the penalty.
Arsenal thought they had a spot-kick of their own in first half stoppage time but Oliver reversed his initial decision after seeing a replay of Martin Odegaard’s shot come off Aaron Cresswell’s head rather than the left-back’s arm.
The Gunners got the break they needed to turn the tide eight minutes after the break when Odegaard’s mishit shot fell perfectly into the path of Saka to sidefoot home.
Martinelli added the second goal moments later with the help of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was far too easily beaten at his near post.
A prolonged injury layoff for Jesus had raised doubts over Arsenal’s ability to maintain their title challenge in the coming months with games against Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United to come in January alone.
But Nketiah grabbed his opportunity on his first Premier League start of the season with a brilliant spin and low finish into the far corner from Odegaard’s pass 21 minutes from time.
Manchester City can reduce the gap at the top to five points and move back above Newcastle into second place with victory when they travel to Leeds on Wednesday night.
However, another show of resilience from Arsenal showed the fight that lies ahead of the defending champions if they are to retain the title once more in the second half of the season.

