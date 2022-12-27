You are here

Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade 'still a threat' in Pakistan despite crackdown

Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade ‘still a threat’ in Pakistan despite crackdown
This undated photo taken in Syria shows Pakistani fighters from the Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade holding the militant group’s flag. (Social media)
Updated 14 sec ago

Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade ‘still a threat’ in Pakistan despite crackdown

Iran-backed Zainabiyoun Brigade ‘still a threat’ in Pakistan despite crackdown
  • Tehran recruited Pakistanis for Syria operations
  • Several returned home, especially after COVID-19 lockdowns
Updated 14 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

MARDAN: The Zainabiyoun Brigade, an Iran-backed militant outfit that sent young Pakistanis to fight in Syria, remains a threat to the South Asian nation’s security, experts say, despite a recent crackdown on the group’s activity.

The US Treasury placed the Zainabiyoun Brigade on its financial blacklist in January 2019, in what it said was a “pressure campaign to shut down the illicit networks the (Iranian) regime uses to export terrorism and unrest across the globe.”

The group’s fighters — many of them minors — were recruited in Pakistan and among Pakistani refugees by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Basij militia, and trained for operations in the Syrian civil war, which broke out in 2011.

Some of the recruits have returned to Pakistan, especially during COVID-19 closures, prompting authorities to step up its crackdown on their activity.

Since last year, Pakistani counterterrorism police have arrested a number of Iran-trained militants connected to a series of assassinations, mainly in the seaside megapolis of Karachi in Sindh province. Police said they were Zainabiyoun Brigade members.

In late July, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told the Senate that the Zainabiyoun were among the militants “found actively involved in terrorist activities” in the country from 2019 to 2021.

“They were involved in sectarian targeted killing as well as recruitment,” Abdul Basit Khan, a research fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, who researches violent extremism, told Arab News.

“Following law enforcement crackdowns resulting in arrests of Zainabiyoun fighters, their activities have declined considerably ... However, that does not mean that Zainabiyoun’s threat has vanished and subsided. So, the law enforcement agencies need to closely monitor its fighters without lowering their guard.”

While counterterrorism authorities in Sindh did not respond to requests for comment on their surveillance of the group, multiple sources at Pakistani intelligence agencies told Arab News that Zainabiyoun militants and their families have continued to receive financial support from Iran — an issue that could pose a problem in relation to their allegiance back home.

“The real question which makes this entity problematic for Pakistan is that of loyalty, as the members of this militant organization have fought a foreign power’s war for ideological reasons and thus this ideological affiliation trumps their association with the land of their birth,” Umar Karim, a University of Birmingham researcher focusing on the conflict in Syria, told Arab News.

The militants should be seen as foreign fighters who were not only deployed as “cannon fodder” to Iran’s regional wars, but who are likely to act as a “fifth column” in their own countries, he said.

“These people should be treated just like those who remain (on) the payroll of any other external organization or state entity and a potential challenge to national security, especially in case of a crisis in Pakistan-Iran ties.”

Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed

Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed

Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed
  • At least 19 people were injured in the accident, police said
  • There was no immediate word as to what caused the bus to swerve
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

CAIRO: A passenger bus slammed into a parked truck on a highway in the Sudanese city of Omdurman early on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, police said.
The bus swerved off the road and hit a parked truck in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a police statement. At least 19 people were injured in the accident, police said.
The bus was heading to Khartoum from Fasher, the provincial capital North Darfur province, police said. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to the Omdurman hospital, while the dead were taken to the morgue.
There was no immediate word as to what caused the bus to swerve.
Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Thousands of people are killed every year in road accidents in the impoverished African country.

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

PIDIE, Indonesia: At least 20 Rohingya have died at sea in recent weeks, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, as boats carrying hundreds of the persecuted Muslims landed in Indonesia while others were believed to be adrift in the Indian Ocean.
A boat washed ashore in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Monday carrying 174 Rohingya, most of them dehydrated, fatigued and in need of urgent medical care after weeks at sea, local disaster agency officials said.
Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project, which provides support to Rohingya, said the boat was the same as one earlier reported missing and feared to have sank.
The UNHCR on Monday said 2022 could be one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the Rohingya, as a growing number of them flee desperate conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh.
The Rohingya have long been persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, which borders Bangladesh. For years many have fled to countries like Thailand, and Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia between November and April when seas are calmer.
Nearly 1 million live in crowded conditions in Bangladesh, including many of the hundreds of thousands who fled a deadly crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017.
Rights groups have recorded a significant increase in the number leaving the camps, from about 500 last year to an estimated 2,400 this year. It is not clear what is driving the larger exodus. Some activists believe the lifting of COVID restrictions around Southeast Asia, a favored destination for the Rohingya, could be a factor.
“We came here from the largest Bangladesh refugee camp with the hope that the Indonesian people would give us the opportunity of education,” said Umar Farukh, who spoke in a shelter crowded with Rohingya men, women and children receiving care from Indonesian medics.
The group is the latest in a series of boat landings and rescues around the region in recent weeks.
There were 57 other Rohingya who reached Aceh on Sunday, while two other boats carrying a combined 230 people landed in November.
Earlier this month, Sri Lanka’s navy rescued 104 Rohingya, while Thai authorities saved six others who were found clinging to a floating water tank.

Russia's Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia

Russia’s Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia

Russia’s Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia
  • US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

The United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia “on the battlefield” in order to destroy it, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published Monday.
“The actions of the countries of the collective West and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky under their control confirm the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis,” Lavrov said.
“It is no secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country.”
President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a “special operation” to “denazify” and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies say Moscow’s invasion was merely an imperialist land grab.
The coalition of countries opposing Russia’s invasion in Ukraine — from NATO members to US allies such as Japan and Australia — has proven resilient, defying predictions that rising energy prices in part caused by the war could fracture the grouping.
Like most senior Russian officials, Lavrov has over the last decade adopted an increasingly hawkish position, supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and railing against what he and Putin have called the West’s attempts to constrain Russia and dominate global affairs.
Lavrov reiterated that Russia and the United States cannot maintain normal connection, blaming the administration of the US President Joe Biden.
“It is objectively impossible to maintain normal communication with the Biden administration, which declares the infliction of a strategic defeat on our country as a goal,” Lavrov said.
He added that Washington’s “confrontational anti-Russian course is becoming more and more acute and comprehensive.”
US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.
The United States has provided billions of dollar in support to Ukraine, with the latest $1.85 billion aid package announced last week, further angering Moscow.
In Lavrov’s remarks published earlier by TASS, the foreign minister gave Kyiv an ultimatum to meet Moscow’s demands for settlement or the Russian army will decide the issue.

Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat

Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat

Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
  • Taipei, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, on Monday reported the larges-ever Chinese air force incursion into the island's air defence identification zone, with 43 Chinese planes crossing an unofficial buffer between the two sides
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday announced an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing the threat from an increasingly hostile China.
Beijing considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan a part of its territory, to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and the island lives under the constant fear of a Chinese invasion.
China’s sabre-rattling has intensified in recent years under President Xi Jinping, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further deepened worries in Taiwan that Beijing might move similarly to annex the island.
China’s “intimidation and threats against Taiwan are getting more obvious,” President Tsai Ing-wen told a press conference after a high-level government meeting on national security.
“No one wants war... but my fellow countrymen, peace will not fall from the sky.”
“The current four-month military service is not enough to meet the fast and ever-changing situation,” she said. “We have decided to restore the one-year military service from 2024.”
The extended requirement will apply to men born after January 1, 2005, Tsai added.
Mandatory service used to be deeply unpopular in Taiwan, and its previous government had reduced it from one year to four months with the aim of creating a mainly volunteer force.
But recent polling showed more than three-quarters of the Taiwanese public now believes that is too short.
Tsai described the extension as “an extremely difficult decision... to ensure the democratic way of life for our future generations.”
“We can only avoid a war by preparing for a war and we can only stop a war by being capable of fighting a war.”
The prospect of a Chinese invasion has increasingly worried Western nations and many of China’s neighbors.
Xi, China’s most authoritarian leader in decades, has made clear that what he calls the “reunification” of Taiwan cannot be passed on to future generations.
Taiwan and China split at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, and Tsai has said becoming a part of China is not acceptable to the people of the island.
Taiwan is a mountainous island and would present a formidable challenge to an invading force, but it is massively outgunned with 89,000 ground forces compared with China’s one million, according to a Pentagon estimate released last month.
Beijing also has a huge advantage in military equipment.
Taiwan has stepped up reservist training and increased its purchases of warplanes and anti-ship missiles to bolster its defenses. But experts have said that is not enough.
The island needs to go further than just extending mandatory service, said J. Michael Cole, a TaipeXi-based analyst.
“Given the threat level and the example of Russia in Ukraine, I hope the Taiwanese public realizes that such measures are needed,” he told AFP.
“The threat that Taiwan faces is just as existential.”
The military service announcement on Tuesday came two days after Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, which were held in response to what Beijing described as “provocations” and “collusion” between Washington and Taipei.

Aid agencies halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on female staff

Aid agencies halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on female staff
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Aid agencies halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on female staff

Aid agencies halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on female staff
  • The Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced its concern over the ban and urged the Taliban to reconsider it
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: International aid agencies halted their work in Afghanistan on Monday after the Taliban regime banned them from employing female staff.

ActionAid, Christian Aid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE and the International Rescue Committee — which employs 3,000 women in Afghanistan — have all suspended operations.

Christian Aid was “rapidly seeking clarity ... and urging the authorities to reverse the ban,” head of global programs Ray Hasan said.

“While we do this, we are unfortunately pausing the work of our programs.

“Millions of people in Afghanistan are on the verge of starvation. Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking.”

Hasan said that a ban on female aid workers would “only curtail our ability to help the growing number of people in need.”

ActionAid said that if women were banned from working with them it would “prevent us from reaching out to half of the population that are already reeling from hunger.”

FASTFACT

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced its concern over the ban and urged the Taliban to reconsider it.

It said: “ActionAid has made the difficult decision to temporarily halt most of its programs in Afghanistan until a clearer picture emerges.”

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban administration to reverse the ban.

“Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital,” it said.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced its concern over the ban and urged the Taliban to reconsider it. Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said it reflected a willful policy to further
limit Afghan women’s rights.

He said this “perplexing decision” would not only deprive Afghan women of a source of income for themselves and their families, but also seriously affect humanitarian and relief operations in Afghanistan.

The OIC chief described the ban as self-defeating and urged Kabul authorities to reconsider it “for the sake of social inclusion of women and the continuation of a much-needed international humanitarian safety net in Afghanistan.”

Last week the Taliban also banned women from attending university, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

