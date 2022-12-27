You are here

  • Home
  • Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election
Pedestrians walk on a street in the historical Sur district in Diyarbakir. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjhnc

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

DIYARBAKIR, Turkiye: Bullet marks reveal the spot where a rights lawyer was shot in the head at the height of clashes in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir between Kurdish militants and security forces in 2015.

Much of the Kurdish-majority city of over one million had to be rebuilt after the street battles, in which Tahir Elci, the president of the local bar association, died near a famous mosque.

But the wounds still fester as Turkiye heads into an election due by June from which the main pro-Kurdish party could be excluded.

Last year, prosecutors called for the Peoples’ Democratic Party — parliament’s third-largest — to be banned over alleged “terrorism” ties.

And just last week, a top prosecutor asked judges to strip the HDP of government funding, leaving the party’s election campaign in limbo.

“We have six million voters (in the nation of 85 million) and want a courageous candidate to support the Kurds,” said Orhan Ayaz, who was elected Diyarbakir mayor in 2019 but never allowed to assume his post despite winning 72 percent of the vote.

More than 60 other elected HDP officials have suffered the same fate, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government accusing them of “terrorism” and appointing ruling party members to run towns and cities in their place.

Thousands of HDP officials and supporters are behind bars, including the party’s former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, an engaging speaker who ran against Erdogan in a 2016 election from jail.

Since the 1990s, nearly a dozen Kurdish parties have either been banned or have dissolved themselves in the face of prosecution.

The HDP won 12 percent of the vote in a 2018 election — a share that could become disenfranchised should the party be banned by June.

The government accuses the party of “organic” ties to the PKK, a militia whose decades-long insurgency has seen it designated as a “terrorist” organization by Washington and the European Union.

The Turkish army has launched air strikes against the PKK and its Kurdish allies in northern Iraq and Syria in response to a November bombing that killed six in the heart of Istanbul.

“These terrorism charges serve to criminalize the HDP,” Ayaz said.

“The PKK is a popular movement born of the pressure suffered by the Kurds. It did not fall from the sky,” he added.

“We want a political solution. The military way is not a solution, but you need a democratic system to silence the guns.”

The vote of Kurds, often described as the world’s largest people without a state, has been decisive in past close Turkish elections. But Ayaz warned that Kurds “will not support a party that does not support us.”

Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted AKP, in power since 2002, won 30 percent of the vote in Diyarbakir in the 2018.

“The Kurds will not vote for their enemy,” warned one local businessman on condition of anonymity. “But they can remain neutral, and that will be enough for Erdogan to prevail.”

Analyst Mesut Azizoglu said both the government and opposition parties fear being associated too closely with the Kurds heading into the vote.

“The government — all governments, from beginning of the republic to today — are afraid of the Kurds and all their policies are based on this fear,” the Tigris Social Research Center (Ditam) think-tank president said. “Our message is: Don’t be afraid, we don’t want to separate from Turkiye,” said Azizoglu, who is Kurdish.

“But opposition leaders don’t want to be seen with Kurds, either, and their silence helps Erdogan,” he said.

Abdullah Zeytun, 34, a lawyer with the Human Rights Association in Diyarbakir, fears rising tensions during the election campaign.

“This government does not tolerate the slightest criticism,” said Zeytun, who finds himself embroiled in more than a dozen court cases linked to politics.

Huseyin Beyoglu, Diyarbakir’s government-appointed acting mayor, or kayyum, disagrees.

“There has never been a Kurdish problem in Turkiye, and certainly not in Diyarbakir” he said, welcoming “competition between parties.” But Naci Sapan, a veteran columnist for the Tigris daily, is pessimistic.

“If we compare today to the 1980s, it’s worse on all fronts: economic, social, political,” he said.

Topics: Kurds Turkiye

Related

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
Middle-East
Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
Suspect charged with deadly shooting of Kurds in Paris
World
Suspect charged with deadly shooting of Kurds in Paris

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide
  • The riyal was exchanged at 1,200 per dollar in Aden, Al-Mukalla and other liberated areas on Tuesday compared to 1,170 last week
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni riyal began plummeting in government-controlled areas this week, days after the head of the Presidential Leadership Council said his government will be unable to pay public employees due to Houthi strikes.

The riyal was exchanged at 1,200 per dollar in Aden, Al-Mukalla and other liberated areas on Tuesday compared to 1,170 last week, erasing months of improvement over the previous nine months.

In April, the value of the riyal increased by around 13 percent, rising to over 1,000 against the dollar from around 1,260 after the UN-brokered ceasefire went into force and the presidential council was formed.

The riyal sustained its recovery in the months after the founding of the council and the announcement of the Saudi and Emirati contribution of $3 billion to the Yemeni economy.

Traders said this week that the riyal started to decline apparently in response to Rashad Al-Alimi’s warning last week that the government will not pay public workers on its territory because Houthi drone attacks on oil installations in Hadramout and Shabwa had halted oil exports, the government’s principal source of income.

Previous waves of currency devaluation in Yemen have driven up the costs of gasoline, transportation, food and other essentials, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian catastrophe and driving millions of Yemenis to starvation.

In October, the Houthis started attacking oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa in an effort to compel the government to accept their demand of sharing oil earnings and paying public personnel in regions under their control who had not been paid since late 2016.

Mustafa Nasr, director of the Economic Media Center, told Arab News on Tuesday that the current devaluation of the riyal is expected in the wake of Houthi strikes, and that the currency may fall further if the central bank exhausts its foreign currency reserves.

“Given the cessation of oil shipments from the ports, the drop is expected. Due to the existence of certain cash reserves at the central bank, the current degree of deterioration is within normal bounds,” Nasr said.

“However, the scenario would be disastrous if the central bank stops selling the currency, and the riyal will drastically depreciate.”

The riyal was valued at 250 per dollar at the beginning of 2015, and hit an all-time low of 1,700 per dollar in December 2021.

Among other measures, the government shut down unlicensed exchange firms and firms engaged in currency transactions, provided local traders and importers with dollars, and requested that Sanaa-based financial institutions relocate their operations to Aden in order to prevent the devaluation of the riyal.

The latest devaluation comes as the UN painted a bleak picture of Yemen’s humanitarian situation in 2023, estimating that 21.6 million Yemenis — 75 percent of whom are women and children — out of the country’s 32.6 million population will require humanitarian assistance, with 13.4 million requiring immediate assistance.

In its Humanitarian Needs Overview published on Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 20.3 million Yemenis will need assistance to access vital health services, 17.3 million will need food assistance, 15.3 million will need assistance to access clean water and meet basic sanitation needs, and 2.2 million children will need nutrition support.

The UN said the depreciation of the riyal will continue in the next year due to the drop in money transfers from outside, as well as the decline in foreign currency reserves and oil exports.

“The significant reduction in remittances, oil exports and foreign currency reserves, coupled with the division in the country’s governmental financial structures, will be the main drivers of a continued depreciation of the YER (riyal),” OCHA’s report said.

Topics: Yemeni riyal Houthis Yemen

Related

Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal
Middle-East
Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal
Special Amnesty International criticizes Houthis for harassing media, prosecuting journalists
Media
Amnesty International criticizes Houthis for harassing media, prosecuting journalists

Lebanese MP calls for crackdown on currency smugglers

Lebanese MP calls for crackdown on currency smugglers
Updated 27 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MP calls for crackdown on currency smugglers

Lebanese MP calls for crackdown on currency smugglers
  • Abu Al-Hassan said the smugglers were worsening the availability of hard currency
  • Comments came as central bank blamed a sharp devaluation of Lebanese pound since Christmas on currency speculation and smuggling
Updated 27 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Lebanese MP has called for action against smugglers who are worsening the economic crises by smuggling already scarce US dollars out of the country to Syria.

Hadi Abu Al-Hassan said the smugglers, who are capitalizing on the weak Lebanese pound, were worsening the availability of hard currency and causing “insane” rises in exchange rates.

He said that “well-known gangs buy dollars from the local market in frightening quantities and smuggle them into Syria,” and added that the official and black market exchange rates had “risen insanely and without controls” as a consequence.

“The bag changers who are present at night on the road to the Al-Masnaa border point are known by name and their destination is Syria. Why do the judiciary and security services not act? Are these money changers even licensed in the first place?”

His comments came as the central bank blamed a sharp devaluation of the Lebanese pound since Christmas on currency speculation and smuggling.

The bank devalued the pound to 38,000 to the dollar on Tuesday on the official Sayrafa exchange platform, after it soared to more than 47,000 pounds on the parallel market and at exchange houses.

The new official value is a sharp decline from Dec. 23, the last day of trading before Christmas, when it stood at 31,200.

Riad Salameh, the bank’s governor, said that the slide “caused inflation, which harmed the Lebanese citizens.”

Lebanon has previously said shortages in fuel, medicine and foods have been exacerbated by gangs smuggling to Syria. Abu Al-Hassan said that the “the same scenario is being repeated” now with currency.

Dr. Nassib Ghobril, an economist, said there was an “interdependence” between Lebanon and Syria in terms of the demand for the dollar. 

“Merchants come to Lebanon to buy it, especially in the Bekaa region, due to its scarcity in Syria. In Lebanon, a parallel market arose as a result of the lack of liquidity in foreign currencies and the sharp decline in the flow of capital. 

“It is an unregulated market and no one knows how it moves in the presence of speculators who take advantage of the economic and political situation to achieve profits.”

Ghobril said that Lebanon’s import bill had “touched $18 billion, which means $18 billion has left the country, and it cannot be all in favor of the Lebanese economy. Part of it is certainly in favor of the Syrian economy.”

Topics: Lebanon currency Smugglers

Related

Special A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon
Middle-East
A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon
Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
  • In a report Tuesday, IHR identified 100 detainees who face potential capital punishment
  • The report said many of them have limited access to legal representation
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: At least 100 Iranians arrested in more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Earlier this month, Iran executed two men in connection with the protests, an escalation of the authorities’ crackdown that activists say is meant to instill public fear.
In a report Tuesday, IHR identified 100 detainees who face potential capital punishment, including at least 11 already sentenced to death.
Five detainees on the IHR list are women.
The report said many of them have limited access to legal representation.
“By issuing death sentences and executing some of them, they (the authorities) want to make people go home,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.
“It has some effect,” he told AFP, but “what we’ve observed in general is more anger against the authorities.”
“Their strategy of spreading fear through executions has failed.”
In an updated death toll issued Tuesday, IHR said 476 protesters have been killed so far.
Iran’s top security body in early December gave a toll of more than 200 people killed, including security officers.
At least 14,000 people have been arrested since the nationwide unrest began, the United Nations said last month.
Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public from a crane on December 12 after being sentenced by a court in Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife.
Four days earlier, Mohsen Shekari, also 23, had been executed for wounding a member of the security forces.
The judiciary has said that nine others have been handed death sentences over the protests, of whom two have been allowed retrials.
The father of death row inmate Mohammad Ghodablou has issued a plea on social media calling for his son’s release, saying “he made a big mistake.”
“Mohammad has so far had no criminal record,” the father said in a video circulated this week, claiming he suffers from a mental disorder.
Ghodablou, 22, was charged in Tehran with “corruption on earth” for “attacking police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others.”
The judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported Monday that Ghodablou had undergone psychiatric evaluation that concluded he “was aware of the nature of his crime.”
US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) noted in a report issued Monday a rise of 88 percent in executions in 2022 compared to last year and an eight-percent rise in death sentences, the vast majority of them for murder or drug offenses.
According to London-based rights group Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in its use of the death penalty, with at least 314 people executed in 2021.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran death penalty

Related

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Middle-East
Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
Updated 27 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries

Palestinian factions commemorate launch anniversaries
  • Palestinian factions see the mobilization of supporters on these occasions as a clear expression of their popularity in the absence of general Palestinian elections
Updated 27 December 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinian rival factions are competing to mobilize supporters in rallies commemorating the anniversaries of their launch, most of which fall in November and December each year.

Fatah will be holding a rally commemorating its launch on Dec. 31 in Al-Katiba Square in Gaza City and will be making every effort to mobilize a larger number of supporters than its political opponent, Hamas, which organized its anniversary rally two weeks ago in the same place.

Other Palestinian factions, such as the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, organized their launch festivals in Al-Katiba Square as well.

Palestinian factions see the mobilization of supporters on these occasions as a clear expression of their popularity in the absence of general Palestinian elections.

The Palestinian territories witnessed the last elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006, in which Hamas won a large majority. Since then, no presidential or legislative elections have been held due to political divisions and Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007.

With each rally, the name of Al-Katiba Square (which translates to “Battalion” in English) changes to represent that faction’s color, with members of Fatah calling it the “Yellow Battalion,” Hamas calling it the “Green Battalion,” and the Islamic Jihad and PFLP designating it “black” and “red,” respectively.  

During the course of the Hamas rally on Dec. 14, spokesman Hazem Qassem said in several posts on social media platforms that “unprecedented crowds of hundreds of thousands (participated) in the 35th launch festival of Hamas.”

About a month before that, the official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, estimated that hundreds of thousands participated in the festival commemorating the death of Yasser Arafat.

The owner of an engineering company, who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, expressed his skepticism at the numbers based on the size of Al-Katiba Square, which does not allow for an excess of 60,000 participants.

The popularity of Palestinian factions, especially Hamas and Fatah, is witnessing a significant decline in light of the political division since 2007. However, the latest opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research last September showed Fatah’s lead over Hamas by a small percentage.

Al-Katiba Square, named after an Egyptian army battalion that was stationed in it during the era of Egyptian rule in the Gaza Strip before the 1967 war, once hosted tests for selecting fighters for the Palestine Liberation Army.

The PLA was established as a military wing of the Palestine Liberation Organization, whose mission was to fight Israel, according to the decisions of the Arab summit in Egypt in 1964. It recruited members among Palestinian refugees, headed by Ahmed Al-Shugairi, the first president of the PLO.

Salim Al-Mubayed, a Palestinian historian, told Arab News that Al-Katiba Square was the headquarters of the first battalion that joined Al-Shugairi’s army after its members underwent examinations under the supervision of doctors and officers from the Egyptian army in Gaza.

Topics: Hamas Palestinian factions Fatah Islamic Jihad Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Related

First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Sport
First Palestinian referee to take part in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan
Middle-East
Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain
  • Relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade
  • Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Turkiye on Tuesday, as the two countries normalize ties after four years of strain.
Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.
After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdogan agreed to “work together to create a new era in relations” on a basis of respect for mutual interests.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lillian presents the letter of credence to Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on December 27, 2022. (AFP)


Irit Lillian, Israeli’s charge d’affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting her letter of confidence to Erdogan.
Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel’s ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.
Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkiye recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed a number of Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.
Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history.

Topics: Turkiye Israel

Related

Middle-East
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
Turkiye summons French envoy after Paris shooting
Middle-East
Turkiye summons French envoy after Paris shooting

Latest updates

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election
Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election
Nigerian cyclist’s two-year journey to Saudi Arabia for Umrah 
Nigerian cyclist’s two-year journey to Saudi Arabia for Umrah 
Riyadh festival showcases authentic Saudi cuisines
Riyadh festival showcases authentic Saudi cuisines
Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth
Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth
Saudi project clears 1,028 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears 1,028 Houthi mines in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.