US Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

US Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo river with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants to the US. (Reuters)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week.
In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. Under the court’s order, the case will be argued in February and the stay will be maintained until the justices decide the case.
The limits, often referred to as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times and turned away most people who requested asylum at the border on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Immigration advocates sued to end the policy, saying it goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the US to escape persecution. They’ve also argued that the policy is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them.
“We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which had been arguing to end Title 42′s use.
The ruling Tuesday said specifically that the Supreme Court will review the issue of whether the states have the right to intervene in the legal fight over Title 42. Both the federal government and the immigration advocates have argued that the states waited too long to intervene and even if they hadn’t waited so long, that they don’t have sufficient standing to intervene.
In a dissent, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson said that even if the court were to find the states have the right to intervene and Title 42 was lawfully adopted “.... the emergency on which those orders were premised has long since lapsed.”
The judges said the “current border crisis is not a COVID crisis.”
“And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort,” the justices wrote.
A federal judge sided with advocates in November and set a Dec. 21 deadline to end the policy. Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and cause an “unprecedented calamity” that they said the federal government had no plan to deal with.
Roberts, who handles emergency matters that come from federal courts in the nation’s capital, issued a stay to give the court time to more fully consider both sides’ arguments.
The federal government asked the Supreme Court to reject the states’ effort while also acknowledging that ending the restrictions abruptly would likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.”
The precise issue before the court is a complicated, largely procedural question of whether the states should be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit, which had pitted advocates for the migrants against the federal government. A similar group of states won a lower court order in a different court district preventing the end of the restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that it was ending use of the policy.
Until the judge’s November order in the advocates’ lawsuit, the states had not sought to take part in that case. But they say that the administration has essentially abandoned its defense of the Title 42 policy and they should be able to step in. The administration has appealed the ruling, though it has not tried to keep Title 42 in place while the legal case plays out.

Co-leader of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

Co-leader of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
Updated 28 December 2022
AP

Co-leader of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

Co-leader of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
Updated 28 December 2022
AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan: The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.
Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it’s significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought.
Fox, 39, returned to federal court four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
They were accused of organizing a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Their arrest, as well as the capture of 12 others, was a stunning coda to a tumultuous year of racial strife and political turmoil in the US
The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the “driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way.”
But Judge Robert J. Jonker said that while Fox’s sentence was needed as a punishment and deterrent to future similar acts, the government’s request for life in prison is “not necessary to achieve those purposes.”
“It’s too much. Something less than life gets the job done in this case,” Jonker said, later adding that 16 years behind bars “is still in my mind a very long time.”
Jonker said he also considered the emotional baggage Whitmer has to carry due to the plot.
“It undoubtedly affects other people who are in public office or are considering public office,” he said. “They have to count the cost. That does need a forceful sentence from the court.”
In addition to the prison sentence, Fox will have to serve five years of supervised release. He’ll also get credit for more than two years in custody since his arrest.
“Responding to domestic terrorism plots has been a priority for the Department of Justice since its founding and we’re going to continue to spare no expense to make sure we disrupt plots like these,” US Attorney Andrew Birge told reporters outside the courthouse following the sentencing.
Fox wore orange prison clothes with long slicked-back hair and a full beard. He showed little reaction when the sentence was read.
Daniel Harris, who was acquitted by a jury earlier this year for his involvement in the plot, sat next to Fox’s mother in the gallery and hugged her after the sentencing was read. Fox looked into the gallery multiple times, often mouthing words.
He shook his head and repeatedly smirked while Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler spoke. Kessler said Fox’s smirking was a sign that he showed no regret.
Fox and Croft were convicted at a second trial in August, months after a different Grand Rapids jury couldn’t reach a verdict but acquitted Harris and one other man. Croft, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, will be sentenced Wednesday.
In 2020, Fox and Croft met with like-minded provocateurs in Ohio, trained with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin and took a ride to “put eyes” on Whitmer’s vacation home with night-vision goggles, according to evidence.
“People need to stop with the misplaced anger and place the anger where it should go, and that’s against our tyrannical ... government,” Fox declared that spring, boiling over COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to gun ownership.
Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. The FBI, which was secretly embedded in the group, broke things up by fall.
“They had no real plan for what to do with the governor if they actually seized her. Paradoxically, this made them more dangerous, not less,” Kessler said in a court filing ahead of the hearing.
At the time, Fox was living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, the site of clandestine meetings with members of a paramilitary group and an undercover FBI agent. His lawyer, Christopher Gibbons, said he was depressed, anxious and smoking marijuana daily.
Gibbons had said a life sentence would be extreme.
“My client stands on the record, maintains his innocence and he looks forward to getting it all before the panel at the Court of Appeals,” Gibbons told reporters after Tuesday’s sentencing.
Jonker said there was nothing that made him think of Fox as a “natural leader,” but said conspiracies like the plot to kidnap Whitmer take “a lot of fuel” and that Fox “provided it.”
“It’s important to recognize the likelihood of this ever happening, thank God, was low because law enforcement was on it early,” Jonker said. “I think the chances of this actually happening were incredibly remote.”
In arguing Tuesday for a life sentence, Kessler said, “I think you could say that none of this would have happened if Mr. Fox was not involved.”
“They wanted a second civil war or revolution,” Kessler said of the conspirators. “They wanted to ruin everything for everybody. This wasn’t about masks or about vaccines. They were talking about overthrowing the government before the coronavirus pandemic. They had enough guns and armor for a small war.”
Fox was regularly exposed to “inflammatory rhetoric” by FBI informants, especially Army veteran Dan Chappel, who “manipulated not only Fox’s sense of ‘patriotism’ but also his need for friendship, acceptance and male approval,” Gibbons said.
Two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft received substantial breaks of between 2 1/2 years and four years behind bars.
Three members of a paramilitary group that trained with Fox were convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act. Their sentences, handed down earlier this month in state court, ranged between 7 to 12 years.
Five more are awaiting trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer’s vacation home is located.
When the plot was extinguished, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” In August, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

UN urges Taliban to end 'terrible' restrictions on women

UN urges Taliban to end ‘terrible’ restrictions on women
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

UN urges Taliban to end ‘terrible’ restrictions on women

UN urges Taliban to end ‘terrible’ restrictions on women
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief insisted on Tuesday, condemning their “terrible” consequences.

“No country can develop — indeed survive — socially and economically with half its population excluded,” Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

“These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan’s borders.”

He said the policies risked destabilizing Afghan society.

“I urge the de facto authorities to ensure the respect and protection of the rights of all women and girls — to be seen, to be heard and to participate in and contribute to all aspects of the social, political and economic life of the country,” said Turk.

On Saturday, Afghanistan’s hardline rulers banned women from working in nongovernmental organizations. The Taliban have already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls.

“This latest decree by the de facto authorities will have terrible consequences for women and for all Afghan people,” Turk said.

“Banning women from working in NGOs will deprive them and their families of their incomes, and of their right to contribute positively to the development of their country and to the well-being of their fellow citizens.”

The move is the latest blow against women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year.

“The ban will significantly impair, if not destroy” these NGOs’ capacity to deliver essential services, Turk said, calling it all the more distressing with Afghanistan in the grip of winter, when humanitarian needs are at their highest.

Several foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan.

Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa, and not allowed into parks.

The international community has made respecting women’s rights a sticking point in negotiations with the Taliban government for its recognition and the restoration of aid.

“Women and girls cannot be denied their inherent rights,” said Turk.

“Attempts by the de facto authorities to relegate them to silence and invisibility will not succeed.”

'She thought she would die': Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea

‘She thought she would die’: Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
Updated 27 December 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

‘She thought she would die’: Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea

‘She thought she would die’: Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
  • At least 174 people adrift at sea rescued by fishermen
  • Survivor says 20 people died on journey and were thrown overboard
Updated 27 December 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: More than 200 rescued Rohingya refugees were receiving emergency health assistance in Indonesia, a UN agency said on Tuesday, after they were saved by fishermen when calls on the regional countries to assist them fell on deaf ears for weeks.

The International Organization for Migration has confirmed that at least 174 Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat reached the coastal village of Muara Tiga in Pidie district of northern Aceh province on Monday.

The group of 36 men, 31 women and 107 children arrived about a day after 57 Rohingya refugees landed in the province’s Aceh Besar district.

“The group is in very poor health condition, with many suffering severe dehydration and malnutrition,” the International Organization for Migration said in a written response to Arab News.

“IOM’s medical team is currently conducting basic health assessments.”

Eros Shidqy Putra, a member of Indonesia's National Refugee Task Force, told Arab News that the refugees would be placed under the care of the local government for the time being.

“After that, we will move them to a province which is already housing refugees,” he said. “Aceh is not a province that shelters refugees.”

At least five boats carrying hundreds of refugees had left the coast of Cox’s Bazar, the largest Rohingya settlement in Bangladesh, in late November, in an attempt to cross the Andaman Sea to another host country.

One boat carrying 154 refugees was rescued by a Vietnamese offshore company and handed over to the Myanmar Navy, while a vessel carrying 104 people was rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy on Dec. 18.

The UN Refugee Agency previously said it had received unconfirmed reports that a boat carrying 180 people had sunk.

International organizations and activists have urged countries in the region for weeks to rescue the refugees stranded at sea, but despite multiple appeals for help, no official assistance was dispatched.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, the brother of Hatamonesa, a 27-year-old woman who was with her five-year-old daughter onboard the boat that arrived in Indonesia on Monday, spoke to his sister on Tuesday after more than a month with no communication.

“We feel like we got a new world today,” Khan said. “We could see their faces again. It’s really a moment of joy for all of us.”

During the call, Khan learned that his niece had received treatment for dehydration because she had drunk salt water during the journey. They did not eat for 13 days.

According to Hatamonesa, 20 people had died on the boat and were thrown overboard.

“She thought that she would die in the voyage at sea,” Khan said.

“She hoped that if she could leave to Malaysia, there would be a better future for her daughters and for her.”

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military that the UN said amounted to genocide.

For the last five years, refugees have lived in squalid and overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar facing increasing uncertainty. The situation has prompted some to take risky journeys by sea in hopes of finding a better life.
 

UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan

UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Agencies

UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan

UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan
  • UNSC calls on Taliban to reverse policies targeting women and girls
  • Council says female ban on education ‘represents increasing erosion for respect of human rights’
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Agencies

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups.
In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year, on Saturday the hard-line Islamist rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organizations, sparking international outcry.
The Taliban have already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls.
The 15-member UN Security Council said in a statement agreed by consensus it was “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education, calling for “the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.”
It urged the Taliban “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
In its statement, the Council also condemned the ban on women working for NGOs, adding to warnings of the detrimental impact on aid operations in a country where millions rely on them.
“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community,” it said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter on Tuesday that the restrictions were “unjustifiable human rights violations and must be revoked.” He added: “Actions to exclude and silence women and girls continue to cause immense suffering and major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people.”

 

 

The university ban on women was announced as the Security Council in New York met on Afghanistan last week. Girls have been banned from high school since March.
The council said a ban on female humanitarian workers, announced on Saturday, “would have a significant and immediate impact for humanitarian operations in country,” including those of the UN.
“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community,” said the Security Council, which also expressed its full support for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA.
Four major global aid groups, whose humanitarian efforts have reached millions of Afghans, said on Sunday that they were suspending operations because they were unable to run their programs without female staff.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council last week that 97 percent of Afghans live in poverty, two-thirds of the population need aid to survive, 20 million people face acute hunger and 1.1 million teenage girls were banned from school.
The Islamist Taliban seized power in August last year. They had largely banned education of girls when last in power two decades ago but had said their policies had changed. The Taliban-led administration has not been recognized internationally. 
(With Reuters and AFP)

Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river

Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river

Suicide probe opened after Iranian found dead in French river
  • Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the Rhone river that flows through the center of Lyon late on Monday
  • Moradi had posted a video on Instagram saying he was about to drown himself to highlight the crackdown on protesters in Iran
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

LYON: French authorities were Tuesday investigating as suicide the drowning of an Iranian man in the southeastern city of Lyon who had said on social media he was going to kill himself to draw attention to the protest crackdown in Iran.
Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the Rhone river that flows through the center of Lyon late on Monday, a police source, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
Emergency services intervened but were unable to resuscitate him on the river bank, the source added.
Moradi had posted a video on Instagram saying he was about to drown himself to highlight the crackdown on protesters in Iran since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
“When you see this video, I will be dead,” Moradi said, in halting but comprehensible French.
Lyon prosecutors said they had launched a probe to “verify the theory of suicide, in view in particular of the messages posted by the person concerned on social networks announcing his intention” to take his life.
The incident has shocked the city, with a small rally to remember Moradi taking place on the banks of the Rhone on Tuesday.
Mourners placed candles and wreaths on the riverside railings, an AFP correspondent said.
“Mohammad Moradi killed himself to make the voice of revolution heard in Iran. Our voice is not carried by Western media,” said Timothee Amini of the local Iranian community.
According to several members of the Iranian community, Moradi was a history undergraduate and worked in a restaurant.
He lived in Lyon with his wife for three years.
“His heart was beating for Iran, he could no longer bear the regime,” said Amini.
Protests have gripped Iran for over three months.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday 476 protesters have been killed in the crackdown with at least 100 Iranians risking execution over the protests, in addition to two young men already executed.
“The police are attacking people, we have lost a lot of sons and daughters, we have to do something,” Moradi said in the video.
“I decided to commit suicide in the Rhone river. It is a challenge, to show that we, Iranian people, we are very tired of this situation” he added.

