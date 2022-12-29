You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban

In the video, the man, identified as Ismail Mashal, says that his country is “no place for an education.” (AFP/File)
In the video, the man, identified as Ismail Mashal, says that his country is “no place for an education.” (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rfd5

Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban
  • Gesture was praised by women online and around the world as an act of bravery and solidarity
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A professor at Kabul University ripped his diplomas apart on live television to protest against the ban on women attending university imposed by the Taliban.

The professor’s gesture, which was described by women on the internet as a “solidarity act,” was first aired on TOLOnews, a news TV channel based out of Kabul.

In the video, the man, identified as Ismail Mashal, says that his country is “no place for an education.”

“If my sister and my mother cannot study, then I do not accept this education,” Mashal continues, before tearing up his diplomas in front of the camera with his voice shaking.

The now-viral video was shared by Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy advisor to the UK government on Afghan resettlement, on her official Twitter account.

 

“Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan,” she said.

The clip quickly took the internet by storm, with many users praising Mashal’s bravery.

“This man just put his life and that of his family on the line through his actions. He uses his privilege to speak for the most underprivileged in his country,” one user said.

 

“You can feel his emotion and despair. So brave but also very depressing,” said another.

 

After its takeover in August 2021, the Taliban claimed that women would continue to be allowed to pursue higher education, but that strict rules and restrictions would be applied.

However, last week the government announced that women would no longer be allowed to attend colleges and universities, prompting international condemnation and despair among young people in the country.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan university women

Related

G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban
World
G7 tells Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban
Special ‘What will she grow up to be?’ Afghan backlash grows over Taliban’s ban on higher education for women
World
‘What will she grow up to be?’ Afghan backlash grows over Taliban’s ban on higher education for women

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
  • El Kadi was arrested on Dec. 24
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24.
Reporters Without Borders, the international media freedom group, condemned El Kadi’s arrest and called on the authorities to “free him and respect the work of the media in the country.”

Related

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
Media
Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
The government has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab terrorists. (AFP)
Media
Journalists in Somalia slam government restrictions, arrests

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
Updated 29 December 2022
Associated Press

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
  • Christo Grozev has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
  • Bulgarian PM said Russia has not officially informed his country about charges against Grozev
Updated 29 December 2022
Associated Press

SOFIA, BULGARIA: The Bulgarian foreign ministry on Thursday summoned Russia’s ambassador to explain why Moscow has placed a Bulgarian journalist working for an international investigative website on a list of wanted persons.
Christo Grozev, the leading Bellingcat researcher on Russia, who carried out investigations into the poisonings of opposition politician Alexey Navalny and former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said Thursday that his country has not been informed through official channels by Russia about any charges brought against Grozev.
“This act is unacceptable … it constitutes an encroachment on the freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen,” he said.
Grozev, who doesn’t share his location for security reasons, said in a tweet on Monday that he had no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put him on its “wanted list” and added: “In a way it doesn’t matter — for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.”
Speaking to local TV channels by video link from an undisclosed location, Grozev expressed fear for his and his family’s life, and said that he expects support from the Bulgarian state.
He said he has already been offered help by several European countries, including Austria, where he has been living in the last decade.
Grozev said that in the last couple of years he and his colleagues from Bellingcat have traveled “with last-minute ticket purchases so that it is not easy to find out where we are going and what we are investigating.” Now, he added, “we have to avoid getting into the territory of a country that might do the Kremlin a favor.”
Thursday’s move to summon the Russian ambassador came after the main parties in Bulgaria’s parliament called for support for Grozev.

Related

Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list
Media
Russia places Bellingcat journalist on wanted list
Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Media
Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit
  • Google and several other companies are accused of tracking activity without parental consent
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A US appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Alphabet Inc’s Google and several other companies of violating the privacy of children under age 13 by tracking their YouTube activity without parental consent, in order to send them targeted advertising.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle said Congress did not intend to pre-empt state law-based privacy claims by adopting the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.
That law gives the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, but not private plaintiffs, the authority to regulate the online collection of personal data about children under age 13.
The lawsuit alleged that Google’s data collection violated similar state laws, and that YouTube content providers such as Hasbro Inc, Mattel Inc, the Cartoon Network and DreamWorks Animation lured children to their channels, knowing that they would be tracked.
In July 2021, US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit, saying the federal privacy law pre-empted the plaintiffs’ claims under California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Tennessee law.
But in Wednesday’s 3-0 decision, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said the federal law’s wording made it “nonsensical” to assume Congress intended to bar the plaintiffs from invoking state laws targeting the same alleged misconduct.
The case was returned to Freeman to consider other grounds that Google and the content providers might have to dismiss it.
Lawyers for Google and the content providers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The children’s lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.
In October 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle charges by the FTC and New York Attorney General Letitia James that YouTube illegally collected children’s personal data without parental consent.
The plaintiffs in the San Francisco case said Google did not begin complying with COPPA until January 2020.
Their lawsuit sought damages for YouTube users age 16 and younger from July 2013 to April 2020.

Topics: Google Youtube US FTC

Related

Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?
Media
Does AI threaten the future of Google Search?

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands

Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
  • Affects more than 10,000 users from the US, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption
  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.
The incident is the social media site's first apparent widespread service disruption since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO in late October.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption.
Most of the reports came from users stating they faced technical issues accessing the social network via web browser.
Reports of Twitter outages fell sharply by Wednesday evening, according to the website, with some users later commenting service had returned to normal.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.
Musk tweeted later on Wednesday that "Significant backend server architecture changes" had been rolled out and that "Twitter should feel faster", but his post did not make any reference to the downtime reported by users.
During the outage, some users said they were unable to log in to their Twitter account via desktops or laptops. A smaller number of users said the issue also affected the mobile app and features including notifications.
Others took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #TwitterDown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.
Some attempts to log in to Twitter from desktops prompted an error message saying: "Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."
Musk tweeted he was still able to use the service.
"Works for me," Musk posted, responding to a user who asked if Twitter was broken.
The outage comes two months after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which has been marked by chaos and controversy.
Hundreds of Twitter employees quit the social media company in November, by some estimates, including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.
Thousands of Twitter users were also hit by a global outages in February and July, before Musk's takeover.
Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages this year. In July, a near 19-hour service outage at Canada's biggest telecom operator Rogers Telecommunications shut banking, transport and government access for millions.

Topics: Twitter

Related

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Media
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Update
Media
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi

Havelock One completes interiors of Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Saudi
  • New cineplex in Taif includes 11 screens
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Havelock One, a turnkey contractor in the Middle East, has completed the interior work at Grand Cinemas’ newest cineplex in Taif, Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.

The full fit-out of the space includes 11 screens with a seating capacity ranging from 40 to 299, the main entrance facade, and two grand lobby areas.

The new space at Park Mall in Taif marks Grand Cinemas’ second location in the Kingdom.

“Havelock One is pleased to showcase once again our ability to deliver superior interior solutions in the entertainment sector,” said Syed Kashif Akhter, managing director of Havelock One.

“Our capacity and multi-skilled workforce ensure we are able to rise to any challenge and can meet and exceed the expectations of our client in both quality and timescale,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the film and entertainment industries has contributed significantly to the growth of cinemas in the Kingdom.

In fact, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world where the box office has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ScreenDaily. In 2021, Saudi was one of the top six markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to analysts at Gower Street.

By 2030, the Kingdom is likely to have box office revenues upwards of $1 billion, putting it in the top 20 of global cinema markets, according to a report by Entertainment Solution Services.

Grand Cinemas is keen to be part of this growth and has recently expressed plans to further expand its network in the country, Akther said.

Topics: Havelock One Grand Cinemas

Related

Cinema industry thrives with collaboration, says Neom's Entertainment and Culture MD
Lifestyle
Cinema industry thrives with collaboration, says Neom's Entertainment and Culture MD

Latest updates

Luberef’s listing to propel company’s growth strategy, says top official
Luberef’s listing to propel company’s growth strategy, says top official
Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands
Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse closes flat on the last trading day of 2022 at 10,478 points 
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse closes flat on the last trading day of 2022 at 10,478 points 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.