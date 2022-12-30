Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF

You are here

Mexican journalist Rodolfo Montes delivers a speech during a demonstration held by Mexican journalists to protest against the murder of their colleague Fredid Roman in Mexico City, on August 24, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

  • So far this year 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021
  • Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media
PARIS: Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past 20 years, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders.
The two decades between 2003 and 2022 were “especially deadly decades for those in the service of the right to inform,” said the Paris-based media rights campaigners.
“Behind the figures, there are the faces, personalities, talent and commitment of those who have paid with their lives for their information gathering, their search for the truth and their passion for journalism,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.
Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work as a journalist, accounting for “a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total,” RSF said.
They are followed by Mexico (125 killed), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81) and Somalia (78).
The “darkest years” were 2012 and 2013, “due in large measure to the war in Syria.” There were 144 killings in 2012 and 142 the year after, the report said.
This peak was “followed by a gradual fall and then historically low figures from 2019 onwards.”
But deaths increased again in 2022, in part because of the war in Ukraine. So far this year, 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021.
Eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. This compares to a total of 12 media deaths there over the preceding 19 years.
Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media, after Russia itself, where 25 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.
“Since Vladimir Putin took over, Russia has seen systematic attacks on press freedom — including deadly ones — as RSF has repeatedly reported.
“They include Anna Politkovskaya’s high-profile murder on 7 October 2006,” the rights group said.
Elsewhere in Europe, Turkiye was ranked third most dangerous, followed by France “as a result of the massacre at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in 2015.”
Reporters run the greatest risks worldwide in areas where armed conflict has occurred.
But, RSF stressed, “countries where no war is officially taking place are not necessarily safe for reporters and some of them are near the top of the list of those where killings have occurred.
“In fact, more journalists have been killed in ‘zones at peace’ than in ‘zones at war’ during the past two decades, in most cases because they were investigating organized crime and corruption.”
The Americas accounted for almost half of journalist murders, many in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Honduras.
“America is nowadays clearly the world’s most dangerous continent for the media,” RSF said.

‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport

‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport

‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport
  • The Emirates News Agency’s fourth documentary, released in 13 languages, showcases the tradition of camel racing
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “Camel Race Secrets” showcases the Emirati tradition of one of the UAE’s heritage sports.

The film about camel racing is the Emirates News Agency’s fourth documentary.

The 12-minute program, available in 13 languages, highlights the historical and cultural aspects of the sport of camel racing in the UAE, as well as the connection between camels and Emirati culture and how it shaped national identity.

Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, director-general of the Emirates News Agency, said that the documentary is part of a series of films produced by the agency that aim to spread the UAE’s cultural message to the rest of the world and highlight its achievements.

The documentary spotlights the UAE’s international stature in organizing camel races, becoming the world’s camel racing capital, and the leadership’s commitment to the sport.

It also showcases Emiratis’ love for camels, which are an integral part of the country’s culture and heritage.

The film starts with an interview with Mubarak Al-Hameli, Al Ain Camels farm manager, who pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“The love for camels comes from those memories, because they (that generation) traveled on their backs, ate their meat and drank their milk,” he said.

The film also features both local and international races including a women’s night race in Dubai and the annual camel races in the town of Boulia in Australia.

In addition to camel racing, the documentary also explores topics such as breeding, veterinary care and nutrition.

Through interviews with camel trainers, sports commentators, surgeons, geneticists, nutrition experts, owners and riders, the documentary aims to provide a holistic view of the camel racing scene in the UAE and beyond.

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say
  • El Kadi was arrested on Dec. 24
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24.
Reporters Without Borders, the international media freedom group, condemned El Kadi’s arrest and called on the authorities to “free him and respect the work of the media in the country.”

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
Updated 29 December 2022
Associated Press

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist

Bulgaria summons Russian envoy over warrant for journalist
  • Christo Grozev has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
  • Bulgarian PM said Russia has not officially informed his country about charges against Grozev
Updated 29 December 2022
Associated Press

SOFIA, BULGARIA: The Bulgarian foreign ministry on Thursday summoned Russia’s ambassador to explain why Moscow has placed a Bulgarian journalist working for an international investigative website on a list of wanted persons.
Christo Grozev, the leading Bellingcat researcher on Russia, who carried out investigations into the poisonings of opposition politician Alexey Navalny and former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said Thursday that his country has not been informed through official channels by Russia about any charges brought against Grozev.
“This act is unacceptable … it constitutes an encroachment on the freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen,” he said.
Grozev, who doesn’t share his location for security reasons, said in a tweet on Monday that he had no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put him on its “wanted list” and added: “In a way it doesn’t matter — for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.”
Speaking to local TV channels by video link from an undisclosed location, Grozev expressed fear for his and his family’s life, and said that he expects support from the Bulgarian state.
He said he has already been offered help by several European countries, including Austria, where he has been living in the last decade.
Grozev said that in the last couple of years he and his colleagues from Bellingcat have traveled “with last-minute ticket purchases so that it is not easy to find out where we are going and what we are investigating.” Now, he added, “we have to avoid getting into the territory of a country that might do the Kremlin a favor.”
Thursday’s move to summon the Russian ambassador came after the main parties in Bulgaria’s parliament called for support for Grozev.

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban

Afghan professor rips up diplomas on live TV to protest women university ban
  • Gesture was praised by women online and around the world as an act of bravery and solidarity
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A professor at Kabul University ripped his diplomas apart on live television to protest against the ban on women attending university imposed by the Taliban.

The professor’s gesture, which was described by women on the internet as a “solidarity act,” was first aired on TOLOnews, a news TV channel based out of Kabul.

In the video, the man, identified as Ismail Mashal, says that his country is “no place for an education.”

“If my sister and my mother cannot study, then I do not accept this education,” Mashal continues, before tearing up his diplomas in front of the camera with his voice shaking.

The now-viral video was shared by Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy advisor to the UK government on Afghan resettlement, on her official Twitter account.

 

“Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan,” she said.

The clip quickly took the internet by storm, with many users praising Mashal’s bravery.

“This man just put his life and that of his family on the line through his actions. He uses his privilege to speak for the most underprivileged in his country,” one user said.

 

“You can feel his emotion and despair. So brave but also very depressing,” said another.

 

After its takeover in August 2021, the Taliban claimed that women would continue to be allowed to pursue higher education, but that strict rules and restrictions would be applied.

However, last week the government announced that women would no longer be allowed to attend colleges and universities, prompting international condemnation and despair among young people in the country.

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit

Google, YouTube content providers must face US children’s privacy lawsuit
  • Google and several other companies are accused of tracking activity without parental consent
Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A US appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Alphabet Inc’s Google and several other companies of violating the privacy of children under age 13 by tracking their YouTube activity without parental consent, in order to send them targeted advertising.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle said Congress did not intend to pre-empt state law-based privacy claims by adopting the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.
That law gives the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, but not private plaintiffs, the authority to regulate the online collection of personal data about children under age 13.
The lawsuit alleged that Google’s data collection violated similar state laws, and that YouTube content providers such as Hasbro Inc, Mattel Inc, the Cartoon Network and DreamWorks Animation lured children to their channels, knowing that they would be tracked.
In July 2021, US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit, saying the federal privacy law pre-empted the plaintiffs’ claims under California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Tennessee law.
But in Wednesday’s 3-0 decision, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said the federal law’s wording made it “nonsensical” to assume Congress intended to bar the plaintiffs from invoking state laws targeting the same alleged misconduct.
The case was returned to Freeman to consider other grounds that Google and the content providers might have to dismiss it.
Lawyers for Google and the content providers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The children’s lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.
In October 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle charges by the FTC and New York Attorney General Letitia James that YouTube illegally collected children’s personal data without parental consent.
The plaintiffs in the San Francisco case said Google did not begin complying with COPPA until January 2020.
Their lawsuit sought damages for YouTube users age 16 and younger from July 2013 to April 2020.

