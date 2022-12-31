You are here

Iran top court accepts protester's appeal against death sentence

Iran top court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
Reuters

Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property during anti-government demonstrations, and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on Saturday.
Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on Oct. 4, and sentenced to death two months later on the charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting a rubbish bin on fire.
He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.
Iran has already executed two people involved in unrest that erupted in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.
Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what the campaign group has said is a push to intimidate protesters.
Iranian authorities have blamed Iran’s foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the disturbances.
“The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, one of the accused in the recent riots. His case has been sent to the same branch of the Revolutionary Court for review,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said on Twitter.
Last week, the Supreme Court accepted the death sentence appeal of rapper Saman Seydi Yasin but confirmed the same sentence against protester Mohammad Qobadloo.
Earlier this month it suspended the death sentence of protester Mahan Sadrat, who had been charged with various alleged offenses including stabbing a security officer and setting fire to a motorcycle.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, who was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife; and Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing two Basij members to death.
Rahnavard was publicly hanged from a construction crane.
Rights group HRANA said that, as of Friday, 508 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 19,199 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
Iranian officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest.

Iran Protests 2022

  The police official said that 11 of them were "severely injured"
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: At least one person was killed and more than 30 were injured when two busses collided at Iran’s main international airport near the capital Tehran, state media reported.
“Unfortunately, in this incident we had one fatality,” a police official at Imam Khomeini International Airport told state TV.
“Over 30 people were injured in the incident,” the state broadcaster reported without specifying their nationalities.
The police official said that 11 of them were “severely injured.”
Imam Khomeini airport is Tehran’s primary international airport, located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital.

Iran Tehran Imam Khomeini airport

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Updated 31 December 2022
Reuters

  • Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in a 1967 war
  • The Hague-based ICJ is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states
Updated 31 December 2022
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.
“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh said on Twitter that Friday’s vote “reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy.”
Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem — areas the Palestinians want for a state — in a 1967 war. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but, along with neighboring Egypt, controls the enclave’s borders.
The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.
The request for a court opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was made in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor. Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against, while 53 abstained.
“No international body can decide that the Jewish people are ‘occupiers’ in their own homeland. Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said in a statement ahead of the vote.
Israel’s former Prime Minister Yair Lapid — who was replaced on Thursday by Benjamin Netanyahu — last month urged world leaders to oppose the move, saying that bringing the matter to the court would “only play into the hands of extremists.”
The Islamist group Hamas took over Gaza in 2007 after a brief civil war with more moderate Palestinian rivals. Hamas and Israel have since fought three Gaza wars.
Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour noted that the vote came one day after the swearing in of a new hard-right Israeli government that promises to expand Jewish settlements and pursue other policies criticized at home and abroad.
“We trust that, regardless of your vote today, if you believe in international law and peace, you will uphold the opinion of the International Court of Justice when delivered and you will stand up to this Israeli government right now,” Mansour told the General Assembly.
The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”
The UN resolution also asks the ICJ to advise on how those policies and practices “affect the legal status of the occupation” and what legal consequences arise for all countries and the United Nations from this status.
The ICJ last weighed in on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in 2004, when it ruled that an Israeli separation barrier was illegal. Israel rejected that ruling, accusing the court of being politically motivated.

Palestine Israel UN UN General Assembly

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

  • Suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia
  • Reports said that security forces killed one of the attackers
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

CAIRO: Suspected Islamic militants attacked a police checkpoint Friday in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three police officers, officials and state-run media said.
The attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital, according to a casualty tally document at a hospital.
The dead included three police officers and a still unidentified person, the hospital document obtained showed.
The attack took place in late afternoon in Ismailia city, on the western side of the Suez Canal, according to security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media. The media office of Ismailia province described the attack as a terrorist strike.
State-run Al-Qahera New television reported that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was the dead militant.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has been battling the Islamic State extremist group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country, mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.
In May, at least 11 Egyptian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a militant attack on a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal.
The pace of Daesh attacks in Sinai’s main theater and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched a big operation in Sinai as well as parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya.

Egypt

2022 Year in Review: A time of triumph and turmoil for the Middle East and North Africa

2022 Year in Review: A time of triumph and turmoil for the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

  • From a food crisis and political deadlocks to COP27 and the World Cup, 2022 has been a roller coaster year 
  • Post-pandemic optimism has been tempered by conflict, inflation and warning signs of global recession
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Like much of the world, 2022 in the Middle East and North Africa felt like the year when things finally began returning to normal after the lockdowns, closures and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the residual economic effects, coupled with rising inflation in the wake of the outbreak of war in Ukraine, quickly dashed hopes of a strong post-pandemic recovery, bringing many economies to the brink of recession.

These economic challenges have been keenly felt across much of MENA region as the price of food and fuel skyrocketed over the course of the year — in many cases exacerbating existing domestic problems.

There were, however, moments of triumph and excitement for the region in 2022, with major sporting events, diplomatic summits and cultural extravaganzas lighting a path toward a more sustainable and potentially more peaceful 2023.

Houthis attack UAE

The year began on a low note for the Gulf with a dangerous escalation in the long-running war in Yemen when the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched fresh attacks against regional states. The UAE, which announced the withdrawal of its troops from Yemen in 2019 but remains part of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, was hit by a Houthi drone and missile assault on January 17. The attack, which killed three oil workers in the capital Abu Dhabi, was the first deadly assault on the UAE claimed by the Houthis and the first in a series of attacks.

Food insecurity

When Russia launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, the effects were quickly felt around the globe. In the MENA countries, the most obvious effect was the sudden leap in the price of basic foodstuffs, as the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports deprived the markets of grain and fertilizers. Although a UN-brokered deal was reached in July to resume grain exports, supply-chain disruptions caused prices to rise in import-dependent nations like Egypt and Lebanon, and led to outright panic in nations like Yemen on the cusp of famine.

Libya turmoil

After hopeful signs in 2021 that Libya’s warring parties were approaching a political resolution to the decade-old conflict, the country again seemed on the brink of civil war. A UN-brokered ceasefire in October 2020 between the Government of National Accord based in Tripoli and the Libyan National Army in the east paved the way for elections in December 2021, but polls were postponed due to disagreement over their legal basis. In August, deadly clashes rocked Tripoli. The crisis was triggered in March after the eastern parliament selected a new government, but UN-backed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh refused to stand down.

Dubai Expo closes

In late March, Expo 2020 Dubai drew to a close. Delayed by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first World Expo held in the Middle East and the first where each participating nation — 192 in total — had its own pavilion, making it the most inclusive ever. Spread across three thematic districts based on the sub-themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability, the exhibition recorded 22.93 million visits as of March 29. Saudi Arabia’s pavilion won multiple awards, setting it in good stead to host the 2030 expo.

Abu Akleh shooting

Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian American journalist, was killed on May 11 while reporting on an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, sparking global outcry. Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest marked “press” and a blue helmet when she was shot in the head in the Jenin refugee camp, a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli army conceded on September 5 that one of its soldiers had likely shot Abu Akleh after mistaking her for a militant. There are now calls for a US-led investigation.

Lebanon political deadlock

Lebanon has had a caretaker government since elections in May, despite warnings from creditors that reforms are needed to clear the way for billions of dollars in emergency loans. The World Bank has dubbed Lebanon’s economic crisis one of the worst in modern history. Parliament has repeatedly failed to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun. Lawmakers are split between supporters of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and its opponents, neither of whom command a clear majority.

Biden’s Middle East tour

In July, US President Joe Biden traveled to the Middle East to address high oil prices and to encourage further steps towards normalization between Israel and the Arab states. Biden spent two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. Afterward, he took a direct flight from Israel to Jeddah for talks with Saudi officials and Gulf allies. The two sides struck deals covering defense, energy and climate, space exploration, supply chains, travel and business visas, sports, technology and health, as well as an agreement to work toward peace in Yemen.

Al-Qaeda chief killed

Ahead of the US withdrawal from Afganistan last year, the Taliban pledged it would not harbor terrorists as it had prior to the 9/11 attacks on the US. However, the US accused the Taliban of violating its commitment after Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was discovered hiding out in Kabul. In August, Al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike on the Afghan capital.

Iranian drones strike Ukraine

In September, Iranian-made kamikaze drones made their combat debut in Ukraine in the service of the Russian military. Iranian drones supplied to Tehran’s regional proxies have been used to devastating effect against civilian infrastructure in the Gulf and wider Middle East. Given recent Russian setbacks on the battlefield, the new weaponry does not appear to have turned the tide in Ukraine.

FSO Safer

In September, the UN announced it had raised the $75 million required to salvage the stricken FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen to avert a disastrous Red Sea oil spill and potential $20 billion cleanup. The decaying 45-year-old tanker, long used as a floating storage platform and now abandoned off the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, has not been serviced since Yemen plunged into civil war more than seven years ago.

Iran protests

On Sept. 13, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. In the custody of the regime’s notorious morality police, she suffered a catastrophic head injury and, after three days in a coma, died in hospital. Her death triggered nationwide protests, with women openly shunning the hijabs and cutting their hair in public as a gesture of defiance. After a brutal police crackdown, the protesters broadened their demands to the outright removal of the clerical regime. The protests are ongoing.

Iraq’s new government

In October, Iraq’s parliament approved the government of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani after more than a year of political paralysis. Al-Sudani now faces the gargantuan task of delivering on pledges to fight corruption and offer jobs to the country’s disaffected youth. But oil-rich Iraq has for years suffered rampant corruption preventing the adequate distribution of funds, and analysts predict no imminent end to the country’s protracted crises.

Netanyahu returns

Israel’s veteran politician and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured a mandate on Nov. 1 to form a new government, paving the way for his comeback at the helm of what is expected to be the most right-wing administration in the country’s history. After a period of unprecedented political gridlock tested the electorate with five votes in less than four years, November’s election gave Netanyahu and his far-right allies a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament.

COP27 Egypt

The UN Climate Change Conference — COP27 — took place in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh in November, marking the first such summit to take place in the Middle East. Among the most significant takeaways from the conference was a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters. Alongside the summit, Saudi Arabia hosted the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, aimed at promoting afforestation, conservation and emissions reduction across the region. COP28 is due to take place next year in the UAE.

Qatar World Cup

The year concluded with the greatest sporting spectacle on Earth. In another first for the Middle East, Qatar hosted the 2022 football World Cup. The standout performance came from Morocco, which progressed further in the tournament than any Arab or African side in history. Among the highlights of the tournament was Saudi Arabia’s shock 2-1 win over Argentina and one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title. Saudi Arabia is reported to be considering a bid to host the World Cup along with Egypt and Greece in 2030.
 

2022 Year in Review

Results of Palestine census will cause concern for Israel, analyst says

A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
  • Figures show Palestinians now equal to Jews in terms of population
  • There are now 14.3 million Palestinians around the world, it says
Updated 30 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The results of a 2022 census carried out by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics will worry Israel’s leaders, according to a Palestinian political expert.

“Israelis are constantly concerned about Palestinian demographic superiority as they want control over the Palestinians … still, at the same time, they want a pure Jewish society,” Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News.

“The most important fact is that we are equal to the Jews in terms of demography,” he said.

The survey showed a high growth rate among Palestinians and that half of them were part of the diaspora living outside Palestine, he added.

The figures also indicate that Palestinian society is young, with more than a third of its population aged under 15.

Al-Khatib said Israel was unable to give up the West Bank for political reasons but also unable to annex it for demographic reasons, which constituted an embarrassment for Israel.

“There is a great contradiction between demographic aspects and democratic principles in Israel,” he said.

The survey shows that there are now about 14.3 million Palestinians around the world. Of those, 5.4 million are in the West Bank and Gaza Strip — an increase of 2.4 percent from the previous year — while 1.7 million are in Israel, 6.4 million in Arab countries and 761,000 elsewhere in the world.

It is expected that by the end of this year the number of Jews living in Israel and its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem will be 7.1 million, or about the same number as there are Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israel, whose leaders reject the idea of Palestinians establishing an independent state, has always feared their becoming a majority.

A senior official at the statistics bureau, who asked not to be named, told Arab News that the survey’s key revelation was the demographic equality between the number of Jews living in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The most important fact is that we are equal to the Jews in terms of demography and the high growth rate of Palestinians, and that half of Palestinians live in the diaspora outside Palestine,” the person said.

The survey shows that children aged 14 or under account for 38 percent of the population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, while those aged 65 years and above represent just 3 percent in Palestine, 4 percent in the West Bank and 3 percent in the Gaza Strip.

It also shows that the average size of a Palestinian family dropped to five members in 2021, from six in 2010.

The survey also highlights the growing problem of unemployment, especially among young graduates. In the Gaza Strip, 45 percent of people of working age are jobless, with the figure standing at 14 percent in the West Bank.

The unemployment rate is 21 percent among men and 39 percent among women.

The survey shows that Israeli authorities destroyed 1,058 buildings — 353 of them residential properties — in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, the largest proportion of which (29 percent) were in the Jerusalem governorate.

Israel, meanwhile, is building hundreds of settlement units. At the end of 2018, there were more than 700,000 settlers living in 151 settlements on Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as of Monday, 224 Palestinians had been killed in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

According to the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, there were 4,700 Palestinians in Israeli occupation prisons at the end of November, including 34 women and about 150 children.

 

Palestine Israel

