Mattias Ekstrom edges Loeb to take opening Dakar Rally prologue

Swedish driver Mattias Ekstrom, with his co-driver Emil Bergkvist of Sweeden, steers his Audi’s Hybrid during the prologue of the Dakar 2023 by the Red Sea in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on December 31, 2022. (AFP)
Swedish driver Mattias Ekstrom, with his co-driver Emil Bergkvist of Sweeden, steers his Audi’s Hybrid during the prologue of the Dakar 2023 by the Red Sea in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on December 31, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 31 December 2022
AFP




  • Ekstrom edged out France’s nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb
  • The prologue acts as a way to determine the order of the top 10 starters in the first stage proper on Sunday
Updated 31 December 2022
AFP

YANBU, Saudi Arabia: Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom drove his Audi hybrid to victory in the 13km-long prologue of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Ekstrom edged out France’s nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second.
“It’s always nice to start in a good way, but, of course, the day is long and the rally is even longer,” said Ekstrom.
“A good end to 2022, but tomorrow is the real start. We’ll have to try and be focused for another two weeks.”
The Swede’s Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel — the Dakar great who has won the event 14 times (eight in a car and six on a bike) — rounded out the opening podium of the 45th edition of the Dakar.
Reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar finished 12sec adrift in fourth in his Toyota.
The prologue acts as a way to determine the order of the top 10 starters in the first stage proper on Sunday, a 603km run including 368km of timed specials.
That was not lost on Ekstrom, who said it was “really good... (as) a junior in the sport, to start from the back so I have some tracks to follow.”
“The race is on,” added Peterhansel, often referred to as ‘Mr Dakar’.
“You put your helmet on at the start and you know you are about to be launched into the thick of it.
“We finished first, third and sixth. Personally, I did better than I expected. The course was more favorable to pure rally or rally-cross drivers, which I’m not, so it was a good result. I’m not used to coming up with strategies, but I’ll be in a good position to pick my starting order for tomorrow.”
Australian KTM rider Toby Price edged compatriot Daniel Sanders (GasGas) in the motorbike section, with Botswana’s Ross Branch (Hero) in third, 9sec behind.
Defending title holder Sam Sunderland (GasGas) came in 10th.
“It’s a really good start,” said Price. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing. For sure, it’s nice to pick your starting spot, but I don’t know if it’s going to be an advantage or a disadvantage.
“Last year, the strategy we had was basically completely the wrong direction of what I needed to do. I’ll just leave my mind open.
“Long stages to go, in 14 days, a lot can happen. It’s nice to win the prologue today, but it’s not goning to guarantee anything. We’ll stay on two wheels, have fun and enjoy the desert.”
This year’s Dakar stretches 8,549 km over 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the as yet unexplored desert dunes of the vast Rub’ Al-Khali, or Empty Quarter.
Some 790 riders, drivers and co-drivers set off in an array of motorcycles, cars, quads, trucks and light vehicles when the race started on the shores of the Red Sea. It finishes in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam on January 15.

Rashford wakes up Man United; Man City held by Everton in EPL

Rashford wakes up Man United; Man City held by Everton in EPL
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
AP




  • Arsenal is cruising against Brighton away
  • Crystal Palace and Fulham registered wins
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
AP

LONDON: After sleeping in late, Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United come awake in the Premier League. Manchester City couldn’t find a similar spark as its title defense took another stumble despite Erling Haaland scoring yet again.
Rashford was dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons after being late for a team meeting but responded by coming off the bench to give a sluggish United side the spark it needed, scoring the only goal in United’s 1-0 win at Wolverhampton on Saturday.
It was enough to lift United into the top four for the first time this season, with Erik ten Hag’s side ending the year on a high after three straight wins.
Another goal from Haaland wasn’t enough to prevent second-place Man City from dropping more points, however, as the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton thanks to a stunning equalizer from Demarai Gray. That gives Arsenal a chance to stretch its lead to seven points when it plays at Brighton in the game, having also seen third-place Newcastle held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds.
Ten Hag’s decision to drop Rashford looked to have backfired as United struggled in attack, but the England forward came on after halftime and scored a well-taken goal in the 76th minute. And, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season, he had no problems with the manager’s decision.
“I was a little bit late for a meeting. I slept in, overslept, but it can happen,” Rashford said. “I’m obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision and I’m happy we managed to win the game anyway. I think we can draw a line under it and move on.”
Ten Hag also seemed ready to move on, having seen once again how important Rashford is to his team’s attack.
“Everyone has to match the standards and rules. We have to have consequences and it is what I expect on the pitch. He gave the right answer,” Ten Hag said of Rashford. “I was not satisfied with the performance in the first half. We have to be more clinical and we know Rashy can score the goals and that’s what he did.”
Rashford netted his 11th goal of the season after he collected the ball on the left before cutting inside and swapping passes with Bruno Fernandes, then dribbled his way past two defenders to sweep it past goalkeeper Jose Sa.
It was a rare bit of quality for United, with striker Anthony Martial and winger Antony both struggling to make an impact. But after a terrible start to the season, United has now lost just one of its last 15 games since a humiliating 6-3 derby loss to Manchester City in October. And with the Ronaldo saga finally concluded — the Portugal star joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Friday after being released by United in November — Ten Hag’s team looks ready to challenge for a Champions League place again.
“It’s the first time we are in the top four,” Ten Hag said. “But it means nothing because it’s a long way to go.”
Fulham climbed to seventh place with a 2-1 win over Southampton, while Crystal Palace earned a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Manchester City held
Haaland seemed to have made the difference for City once again when Riyad Mahrez slalomed his way through the area and pulled back for the Norway striker, who finished clinically on the turn for his 21st league goal.
But Gray responded for Everton when he burst into the area, held the ball up — and nearly slipped in the process — before curling a sublime effort inside the far post just after the hour.
“Dropping points at home is always tough but I’m always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “They made a fantastic goal and when that happens you say congratulations but in general we did really well.”

Results

Wolves 0 - 1 Man Utd

Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 2 - 1 Southampton

Man City 1 - 1 Everton

Newcastle 0 - 0 Leeds

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds
Updated 31 December 2022
Liam Kennedy




  • Despite dominating possession and chances, Newcastle could not find the breakthrough
Updated 31 December 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United ended a remarkable 2022 in frustrating fashion as Jesse Marsch’s Leeds halted the Magpies’ Premier League charge.

Despite dominating possession and chances, Newcastle could not find the breakthrough, as the Whites held on to claim a point at St. James’ Park and put a dent in what had seemed an almost unstoppable rise on Tyneside.

The result does not do too much for the standings, with United still in the top three and Manchester City dropping points, however, it’s advantage top of the table for Arsenal, who have the chance to extend their six-point lead when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion later this evening.

Despite being able to name fit-again Callum Wilson in his matchday squad, Eddie Howe went with the same side that served United so well at Leicester City.

And while United were the better side in the first half, they seemed to lack a little bit of the spark that has seen them climb from 19th at the start of the calendar year to a high of second as recently as last week.

That final ball, the final pass and delivery just seemed to elude Newcastle as a string of half-chances went begging on either side of half-time.

Fabian Schar, one of United’s top performers this season, got a glancing blow on a Kieran Trippier corner but could not divert goalwards as set pieces became Newcastle’s main weapon as their high-pressing, slick football seemed a distant memory.

Another corner soon after, this time Joelinton headed back, and Dan Burn swung and missed a clear-cut chance from six yards.

After the break, Nick Pope had to be sharp to palm away a long-range effort from nine-goal Rodrigo as Leeds had a rare foray forward.

Chris Wood, preferred to Wilson, for the first hour anyway, was smothered by Illan Meslier before the Frenchman produced the save of the match to deny another Schar effort from a Trippier corner.

Sean Longstaff, so often United’s engine in the middle, began to find spaces in the second 45, but at vital times his quality left him. Joelinton set him free just after the hour, but he rifled over the top with the goal and Meslier at his mercy.

The second of his chances to score also saw him hammer into the Gallowgate End as this time Miguel Almiron set him free on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Longstaff’s finishing in many ways epitomized a performance that just didn’t quite reach the levels of recent weeks and months as United signed off on home turf with two points less than they’d expected.

While in the short term this will be a big disappointment to Howe and United, the long-term view should not be lost.

The Howe revolution started with a January win against Leeds and in many ways, it feels like it has been dented somewhat by the same side in December.

A lot can happen in a year, as United have proved, and progress was all that was required after a campaign of pain in 2021/22. This United side have far surpassed that, and the frustration shown in dropping two home points in December is in direct contrast to what would have been viewed as a solid result 12 months previous.

Al-Nassr fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey

Al-Nassr fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey
Updated 31 December 2022
SALEH FAREED




  • Fans flocked to Al-Nassr’s megastore on Friday night hours before the official announcement to purchase thee brand new Cristiano Ronaldo number seven shirt
Updated 31 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: In the wake of Friday night’s announcement by Al-Nassr FC of their signing of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, supporters have rushed out to buy the new shirt.

Fans flocked to Al-Nassr’s megastore on Friday night hours before the official announcement to purchase the brand new Cristiano Ronaldo number seven shirt, according Muath Al-Jandal, legal attorney and journalist who lives few meters from the club’s store in Riyadh.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Jandal said: “The moment the news was announced by reliable international and Saudi newspapers, I was very lucky because I live close to Al-Nasser store. As you know, it was raining in Riyadh on the time of the official announcement, and the movement was slow due to weather conditions. Although, the deal was not officially announced, I noticed a large number of fans queuing in hope to buy Ronaldo’s jersey.

He continued: “The staff of the store were informing the crowd when the jersey will be available and the scheduling the dates of receipt for the coming days.”

Al-Jandal immediately posted his photos online and they went viral. He expressed his happiness to see his own photos were picked up by international media houses.

The early hours of Saturday, even more Al-Nassr fans raced to the club store to purchase the player's shirt.

They shared their photos while they were in one of Al-Nassr club’s stores in Riyadh in order to buy the jersey, which costs SAR 300 ($80). It is expected that the club’s stores throughout the Kingdom will witness heavy traffic during the next few days, in order to buy Ronaldo’s shirt. 

Fans are now counting down the days to Ronaldo's debut, which may come after a week when Al-Nasser faces Al-Tae from Hail.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won more than 16 million likes on the club's Instagram page, which published a picture of the player holding the No. 7 shirt next to the club's president.

While the number of followers of Al-Nassr Club on Instagram doubled to more than 4.4 million in a few hours.

Year in review: Arab football highlights from 2022

Year in review: Arab football highlights from 2022
Updated 31 December 2022
John Duerden




Updated 31 December 2022
John Duerden

It has been an action-packed year for football in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world in general. As 2023 kicks off, we take a look back over the last 12 months.

Saudi Arabia’s game of the year

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina. A game that football fans will never forget. It was the match that set the tone for a World Cup tournament full of upsets and excitement. A dominant Argentina were kicking themselves for only being 1-0 ahead at half-time but were confident that more goals would flow after the break. They did, but for Saudi Arabia. Saleh Al-Shehri equalized, then a beauty from Salem Al-Dawsari quickly put the Green Falcons ahead and, try as they might, Argentina could not get back into the game. Few guessed at the time that the South Americans would go on to lift the trophy, and perhaps this result had something to do with that. It also set the tone for a World Cup of upsets and excitement.

Arab game of the year

Morocco 1-0 Portugal. This well-deserved victory meant the marvelous Moroccans became the first Arab team ever to make the semi-finals of the World Cup, where, ultimately, reigning champions France proved too strong for the injury-hit Atlas Lions. But Morocco were the story of the tournament. They won their group and defeated Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the semis. Their team lit up the World Cup — the players became household names and the fans weren’t bad either.

Special mention should also go to Tunisia for an epic win over France that just wasn’t quite enough to take the team into what would have been the country’s first appearance in the knockout stages.

Saudi Arabia’s player of the year

Salem Al-Dawsari has been consistently good for both club and country. If the 31-year-old winger was just a little younger then he would doubtless be on the shopping list of many European clubs. His wonderful goal against Argentina was one of the best moments of the footballing year — perhaps the best — but there was more besides. Al-Dawsari was excellent throughout the World Cup, also scoring against Mexico. And even though his missed penalty against Poland possibly cost his team a second-round appearance, that could not eclipse the part he had played in getting his country to the finals in the first place. He also helped his club Al-Hilal win an unlikely league title.

Arab player of the year

Achraf Hakimi was already regarded as world-class before the World Cup, having been excellent for Paris Saint-Germain for some time. He was especially impressive for Morocco in Qatar, improving as the tournament progressed — immense in the best defense at the World Cup and at the heart of many good things going forward too. There are few, if any, better right-backs around in world football, and his penalty that eliminated Spain was the epitome of coolness and a thing of beauty. Hakimi’s Morocco teammate Sofyan Amrabat was a very close contender for this prize too.

Saudi Arabia’s coach of the year

It has to be Herve Renard for his major improvement of the national team. It should not be forgotten that the Green Falcons, who struggled to win the group in the preliminary qualifying stages, were the best team in the final round, deservedly finishing above Japan and Australia. The World Cup was a success too, with that historic win over Argentina helped by Renard’s aggressive gameplan, and the team were not far away from reaching the knockout stages. More than that, Saudi Arabia played with confidence and a refreshing belief that they deserved to be playing on the biggest stage of all.

Special mention should go to Saad Al-Shehri who led the U23 team to the Asian title in Uzbekistan.

Arab coach of the year

It has to be another Moroccan — but this is not just about the World Cup. Walid Regragui should be named as world coach of the year in 2022. He not only led Wydad AC to the African title, defeating Al-Ahly of Egypt in the final, but then took over Morocco less than three months before the World Cup kicked off and took the team to the last four. Despite that lack of preparation time, the 47-year-old somehow engineered a club-like atmosphere among the Atlas Lions and the result was an organized and resolute team that counter-attacked in style. If they had reached the final, it would not have been undeserved.

Saudi Arabian disappointment of the year

A strong case could be made for the way in which Al-Ittihad threw away a double-digit lead and the chance to win a first title since 2009, but Al-Hilal’s 4-0 loss to Al-Ahly of Egypt in the FIFA Club World Cup was painful. This game between the two biggest teams in the Arab world saw Al-Hilal, who had pushed Chelsea all the way in their previous game, come out very much second best. Two red cards before the half-hour ended the game as a contest. There was a silver lining, however, as the loss ended Leonardo Jardim’s time at Al-Hilal and brought in Ramon Diaz, who led the Riyadh giants to an unlikely domestic title.

Arab disappointment of the year

Qatar. The pressure was well and truly on the host nation ahead of their first ever World Cup appearance and it did not go well. The Asian champions started badly against Ecuador and never recovered. Subsequent performances against Senegal and the Netherlands were better, but the results were the same. Qatar became just the second World Cup host, after South Africa in 2010, to fall at the first hurdle, and the first to pick up zero points on the way. While the tournament went well for the hosts off the pitch, nobody expected it to go quite so badly on it.

Saudi Arabian story of the year

The national women’s team’s first game was a low-key 2-0 win over the Maldives, but it signaled the start of a new chapter in the country’s football history. With a national league and the ambition of hosting the 2026 Asian Cup, the future looks bright for the women’s game in the Kingdom.

Arab story of the year

While Morocco became the first Arab women’s team to reach the final of the Women’s African Nations Cup and the first to qualify for the World Cup, the biggest story of the year in Arab football was surely Egypt’s multiple near misses. The Pharoahs lost two huge penalty shootouts to Senegal — the first in the final of the African Nations Cup and the second with a place at the World Cup finals on the line. Had things gone just a little differently, Egypt would have been playing in Qatar as champions of Africa. Instead, they had to stay home and watch Senegal do that.

Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr from Manchester United draws huge excitement online

Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr from Manchester United draws huge excitement online
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News




  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal: ‘Happy with the presence of one of the best players in the world to start his new career in Saudi Arabia’
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which the club described as ‘history in the making’, is arguably one of the biggest football news coming from the Kingdom.

Ronaldo’s two-year deal with the Riyadh giants set off a flurry of reactions on social media, particularly among his legion of loyal fans – he has more than 500 million followers on Instagram and 106.5 million followers on Twitter – who applauded his decision to sign up for the Saudi Arabian league.

“History in the making. A very special welcome to Roshn Saudi League for Cristiano Ronaldo! One of football’s greats will be playing at Al-Nassr,” the Saudi Pro League, the Kingdom’s top-flight football league, posted on Twitter in welcoming Ronaldo.

 

 

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, tweeted: “Happy with the presence of one of the best players in the world to start his new career in Saudi Arabia. Welcome @Cristiano to the kingdom. And we will hopefully support the rest of our clubs for deals with international stars soon.”

 

 

Other prominent personalities also chimed in their welcome to Ronaldo, including Chen Weiqing, China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who tweet in Arabic saying “As a fan of Al-Nassr team, I warmly welcome Cristiano Ronaldo to the team.”

 

 

Saudi media personality Abdullah Ben Zanan, posted on Twitter: “The greatest sport deal in the Arab world, the Middle East and Asia. What is happening now is an added value to Saudi sports as a whole. Those with a narrow horizon look at a comprehensive view in order to understand the great event. Congratulations to us as Saudis for having the best striker historically in our league.”

 

 

Salman Aldosary, another Saudi media personality with a huge following, said on Twitter that “You don’t have to be a fan of Al-Nassr team in order to be excited about Cristiano Ronaldo attending to the kingdom, as he is one of the best players in history. I understand very much the repercussions of sports competition, and the welcoming of some and the rejection of others, but between these and those we, as Saudis, have to look at the big picture and we will find that the gains are endless.”

 

 

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, provided some interesting back story on the Portuguese star’s historic move: “Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commercially.”

 

 

“Salary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al-Nassr move,” the renowned journalist posted on Twitter.

Romano also gave hints about superstar’s potential paycheck for the Saudi team: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s guaranteed football salary at Al-Nassr will be close to $90m per year. Commercial/sponsorship deals (already approved by Cristiano’s camp) will be included in the agreement to bring total salary close to $200m.”

But what may sum up the fans’ excitement on Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia was a tweet from Saudi sport journalist Muath Al-Jandal, who posted on Twitter “URGENT: Fans flock stores to print Cristiano Ronaldo shirts before Al Nasr Club’s official announcement.”

 

