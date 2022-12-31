You are here

Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia's 'state of terror,' says Yemeni government

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has carried out a continuous campaign of arrests targeting media professionals, journalists and activists over the past few days, the Yemeni government said on Friday. (Twitter/@ERYANIM)
The Iran-backed Houthi militia has carried out a continuous campaign of arrests targeting media professionals, journalists and activists over the past few days, the Yemeni government said on Friday. (Twitter/@ERYANIM)
Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia's 'state of terror,' says Yemeni government

Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia’s ‘state of terror,’ says Yemeni government
  • Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said that in recent days the Houthis have targeted the media professionals, journalists and activists who expose Houthi crimes
  • He also marked the second anniversary of a bombing at Aden Airport, after the arrival of a plane carrying members of the Yemeni government, that killed 28 people and injured 107
LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has carried out a continuous campaign of arrests targeting media professionals, journalists and activists over the past few days, the Yemeni government said on Friday.

The detention campaigns, carried out in areas under militia control, reflect “the state of terror of the Houthi leaders’ growing state of popular resentment, and maturation of reasons for the upcoming uprising to uproot the Houthis,” said Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the minister continued: “This campaign against voices that expose the Houthis’ crimes, violations and corruption is reminiscent of the (Iranian) mullahs’ regime practices and repression against youth protesters in Iran, which failed to quell their uprising and ignited popular anger in all Iranian provinces.

“We are surprised by the international silence regarding crimes of abduction and enforced disappearance of journalists, media and activists.”

Al-Eryani urged the international community to adopt a clear stance denouncing the Houthi militia’s crimes and violations against the Yemeni people, and to ensure the perpetrators and their leaders are held accountable and face prosecution.

He also marked the second anniversary of the day an explosion targeted Aden International Airport after a plane carrying members of the recently formed Yemeni government landed there. The attack killed 28 people and injured 107.

“On Dec. 30, 2020, we recall the terrorist crime by the Houthi militia, affiliated with Iran, of bombing Aden airport upon the arrival of a plane carrying Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, and members of the government, while the airport was crowded with thousands of state leaders, journalists, citizens and children,” Al-Eryani wrote.

He said the attack “revealed the ugliness, criminality and bloodiness of the militia, and its indifference to the lives of citizens, and confirmed that it is a terrorist organization that is no different than other terrorist organizations.”

Despite this, he said, the international reaction had been limited to statements of condemnation that did not match the severity of the crime, which he described as unprecedented.

“We call on the international community, the UN and the permanent members of the Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities in confronting terrorist activities, designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist group, and prosecute and hold perpetrators accountable,” Al-Eryani said.

“This heinous crime represents a flagrant violation of the rules of international and humanitarian law and amounts to war crimes.”

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began: monitor
  • The conflict has largely abated in the last three years
  • Among those killed in 2022 were 1,627 civilians, including 321 children
BEIRUT: At least 3,825 people have died in Syria’s war in 2022, the lowest yearly toll since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, a war monitor said Saturday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had last year put the death toll at 3,746 throughout 2021, before revising it up to 3,882.
After years of deadly battle and bombardments following the brutal suppression of 2011 anti-government protests, the conflict has largely abated in the last three years.
Sporadic fighting at times breaks out and jihadist attacks continue, mainly in the east of the country.
Among those killed in 2022 were 1,627 civilians, including 321 children, according to the figures from the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria.
Of the civilians killed, 209 people — about half of them children — were killed by mines or other explosive devices.
In addition, 627 government security force personnel were killed along with 217 other fighters loyal to the regime of Bashar Assad, the Observatory said.
Some 387 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and their allies were also among the dead, as well as more than 500 jihadists.
The director of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said a large number of the deaths occurred due to security chaos, dozens of strikes launched by Israel, and attacks by the Daesh group in the Syrian desert.
The war has killed nearly half a million people since it broke out over a decade ago, displacing almost half of Syria’s pre-war population.
Assad has retaken most of the territory initially lost to rebel groups, though the SDF — which the regime maintains a degree of cooperation with — continues to control areas in the north and northeast.
Turkiye, a key player in the war, has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground offensive against the Syrian Kurds in recent months, having already pursued three such offensives previously.
In addition, about half of the northwestern province of Idlib and areas bordering the neighboring provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia are dominated by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and other rebel factions.

Daesh could mount resurgence via 30,000 detained fighters: Report

Daesh could mount resurgence via 30,000 detained fighters: Report
Daesh could mount resurgence via 30,000 detained fighters: Report

Daesh could mount resurgence via 30,000 detained fighters: Report
  • CENTCOM warns 25,000 children in Syria’s Al-Hol camp are ‘prime targets’ for radicalization
  • ‘There is a literal ‘Isis army’ in detention in Iraq and Syria’
LONDON: Daesh has a potential army in waiting inside prison camps across Iraq and Syria, a US Central Command report has warned.

About 30,000 former Daesh fighters are imprisoned or detained in the two countries, with the group still presenting a threat to the region’s security, the military report said, according to The Times.

A further 25,000 children and families in Syria’s northeastern Al-Hol camp also add to the potential for a Daesh resurgence, with fears that radicalization and extremism are growing within detention.

“These children in the camp are prime targets for Isis (Daesh) radicalization,” the report said. “The international community must work together to remove these children from this environment by repatriating them to their countries or communities of origin while improving conditions in the camp. There is a literal ‘Isis army’ in detention in Iraq and Syria.”

An attack staged by Daesh remnants on a prison in January 2022 led to the killing of 400 fighters and 120 Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers.

“The January prison breakout is a reminder of the risk imposed by these prisons,” CENTCOM warned, adding that the fragmented nature of governance in Syria has led to a power vacuum that a weakened Daesh could use to its advantage.

Western troops, including a US and UK presence, remain in an advisory role in northeast Syria but continue to stage select operations against Daesh targets.

The report said US forces had taken part in 313 operations against Daesh this year in both Syria and Iraq, leading to the deaths of 686 fighters.

Iran top court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence

Iran top court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence
Iran top court accepts protester's appeal against death sentence

Iran top court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence
Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property during anti-government demonstrations, and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on Saturday.
Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on Oct. 4, and sentenced to death two months later on the charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting a rubbish bin on fire.
He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.
Iran has already executed two people involved in unrest that erupted in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.
Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what the campaign group has said is a push to intimidate protesters.
Iranian authorities have blamed Iran’s foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the disturbances.
“The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, one of the accused in the recent riots. His case has been sent to the same branch of the Revolutionary Court for review,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said on Twitter.
Last week, the Supreme Court accepted the death sentence appeal of rapper Saman Seydi Yasin but confirmed the same sentence against protester Mohammad Qobadloo.
Earlier this month it suspended the death sentence of protester Mahan Sadrat, who had been charged with various alleged offenses including stabbing a security officer and setting fire to a motorcycle.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, who was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife; and Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing two Basij members to death.
Rahnavard was publicly hanged from a construction crane.
Rights group HRANA said that, as of Friday, 508 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 19,199 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
Iranian officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest.

Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, over 30 injured

Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, over 30 injured
Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, over 30 injured

Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, over 30 injured
  • The police official said that 11 of them were ‘severely injured’
TEHRAN: At least one person was killed and more than 30 were injured when two busses collided at Iran’s main international airport near the capital Tehran, state media reported.
“Unfortunately, in this incident we had one fatality,” a police official at Imam Khomeini International Airport told state TV.
“Over 30 people were injured in the incident,” the state broadcaster reported without specifying their nationalities.
The police official said that 11 of them were “severely injured.”
Imam Khomeini airport is Tehran’s primary international airport, located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital.

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel's occupation 'a victory'

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
  • Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in a 1967 war
  • The Hague-based ICJ is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.
“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh said on Twitter that Friday’s vote “reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy.”
Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem — areas the Palestinians want for a state — in a 1967 war. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but, along with neighboring Egypt, controls the enclave’s borders.
The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.
The request for a court opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was made in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor. Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against, while 53 abstained.
“No international body can decide that the Jewish people are ‘occupiers’ in their own homeland. Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said in a statement ahead of the vote.
Israel’s former Prime Minister Yair Lapid — who was replaced on Thursday by Benjamin Netanyahu — last month urged world leaders to oppose the move, saying that bringing the matter to the court would “only play into the hands of extremists.”
The Islamist group Hamas took over Gaza in 2007 after a brief civil war with more moderate Palestinian rivals. Hamas and Israel have since fought three Gaza wars.
Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour noted that the vote came one day after the swearing in of a new hard-right Israeli government that promises to expand Jewish settlements and pursue other policies criticized at home and abroad.
“We trust that, regardless of your vote today, if you believe in international law and peace, you will uphold the opinion of the International Court of Justice when delivered and you will stand up to this Israeli government right now,” Mansour told the General Assembly.
The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”
The UN resolution also asks the ICJ to advise on how those policies and practices “affect the legal status of the occupation” and what legal consequences arise for all countries and the United Nations from this status.
The ICJ last weighed in on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in 2004, when it ruled that an Israeli separation barrier was illegal. Israel rejected that ruling, accusing the court of being politically motivated.

