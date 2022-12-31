You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023

Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023

Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023
Authorities are stimulating the planned privatization of state-owned institutions through IPOs on the Saudi stock exchange. Saudi firms prefer to list IPOs locally rather than on more developed stock exchanges. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ze5v

Updated 15 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023

Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023
  • Intense merger and acquisition activity leads the Kingdom’s market to evolve
Updated 15 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: With the highest growth rate among the G20 countries, continuous efforts to diversify the economy and a healthy inflow of foreign direct investment, Saudi Arabia’s market performance has been resilient.

“Tadawul is by far the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, and it is seeking to become a regional center with cross-listings of companies from other countries in the Gulf,” said Waleed Rasromani, corporate mergers and acquisitions partner of Dubai and Riyadh at Linklaters, a UK-based multinational law firm.

Intense merger and acquisition activity combined with significant growth in initial public offerings have led the Kingdom’s market to evolve and is expected to carry that momentum into 2023.

Geared for market growth

The Kingdom’s oil-led growth, non-oil diversification strategy and governmental frameworks created a strong foundation for its impressive market performance.

Strong liquidity, local investor appetite for Saudi stocks and the pursuit of goals outlined in Vision 2030 have also facilitated the market’s development.




“The IPO market in the Kingdom is expected to remain resilient, and we anticipate increased IPO traction. It doesn’t seem like there would be a slowdown there,” Ali Anwar, Managing director and the Middle East practice leader with Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group in Dubai

A report released by the World Bank in November suggested that growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward. As a result, the economy is expected to grow by 8.3 percent in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia would maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries despite economic headwinds.

As for legislative efforts, the Capital Market Authority is working toward making the financial market more attractive and transparent and raising investors’ awareness.

CMA is focused on raising institutional investor turnover to 41 percent of the total market turnover by the financial year of 2023.

The Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program is another factor that enables and supports Saudi market growth.

Excluding the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. IPO, it aimed to increase the value of the stock market as a percentage of the gross domestic product to 88 percent by 2030 from 66.5 percent in 2019. Saudi Aramco closing share price on Dec. 29 at SR32.10.

Saudi governmental authorities are also stimulating the planned privatization of state-owned institutions through IPOs on the Saudi stock exchange.

In addition, Saudi firms prefer to list IPOs locally rather than on more developed stock exchanges, probably due to disclosure and corporate governance requirements.

“The Saudi government’s push for privatization has prompted more IPOs, and the involvement of key sovereign funds and stakeholders in the capital markets is helping the Kingdom monetize its investments,” said Ibrahim Soumrany, a partner at US-based global law firm White & Case in Dubai.

Soumrany added that more foreign companies are considering listing in the Kingdom. As a result, there is increasing support to permit dual listings in the coming years as more companies seek to list both in their local markets and Saudi Arabia.

Robust performance

The Kingdom was the best performing of all the emerging markets since COVID-19, with the market capitalization of Tadawul up 24 percent year on year to reach $3.19 trillion in the first quarter of 2022.  The market capitalization on Dec.29 was nearly $2.63 trillion.

As of December, the earnings for Saudi-listed companies have grown 22 percent per year over the last three years. In addition, their revenues increased by 19 percent per year, indicating that these firms are generating more sales and their profits are on the rise.

Nevertheless, the owner of the Kingdom’s bourse recently recorded a 23 percent decrease in profit to SR367 million ($98 million) in the first nine months of 2022.

This dip was coupled with a 7 percent decline in revenue to SR849 million, mainly due to the decrease in trading and post-trade services.

Higher salaries and employee-related benefits further weighed on profit between January and September, leading to a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in operating expenses to SR465 million.

At the start of December, the Kingdom’s stock market benchmark index fell 2.5 percent to hit its lowest since April last, pulled down by a 4.9 percent and 4.7 percent dip in Al-Rajhi Bank and Riyadh Bank, respectively.

Why? Since the Saudi riyal is pegged to the US dollar and the Saudi Central Bank follows the US Federal Reserve’s open market operations, the Kingdom takes a hit when the Fed pursues quantitative tightening to reign over inflation.




“Tadawul is by far the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, and it is seeking to become a regional center with cross-listings of companies from other countries in the Gulf,” said Waleed Rasromani, Corporate mergers and acquisitions partner of Dubai and Riyadh at Linklaters.

“However, the market could find some support in solid local fundamentals,” Daniel Takieddine, CEO of the Middle East and North Africa region of Seychelles-based financial institution BDSwiss.

Al-Rajhi Bank and Riyadh Bank share prices closed on Dec.29 at SR75.20 and SR31.80, respectively.

Gulf markets have witnessed a banner year with regard to IPOs, benefiting from a war-driven surge in oil prices, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.

The Kingdom is also leading the way in regional listing activity despite the fall in IPOs in developed markets due to global uncertainties and stock market volatility.

“The IPO market in the Kingdom is expected to remain resilient, and we anticipate increased IPO traction. It doesn’t seem like there would be a slowdown there,” noted Ali Anwar, managing director and the Middle East practice leader with Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group in Dubai.

Saudi Arabia had two IPOs on Tadawul and three on its parallel market Nomu during the third quarter of this year, making $490 million in total proceeds, according to leading professional services firm Ernst & Young.

As for early next year, the Saudi market is expected to see growth in M&A activity propped up by rising corporate enthusiasm to maximize shareholder wealth through strategic partnerships and business alliances, according to a press release by Riyadh-based GIB Capital.

“We are seeing a fundamental maturity in the attitude of the Saudi corporate community toward business combinations and partnerships, which is very promising for our market,” said Khalid AlGhamdi, the acting CEO of GIB Capital.

Anwar further highlighted that despite the possibility of a dip in 2023 compared to the previous year, Saudi Arabia will retain large financial buffers and push ahead with ambitious investment programs in line with Vision 2030.

Future outlook

When asked about the outlook for 2023, Anwar told Arab News: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is brimming with confidence.” On the other hand, Rasromani of Linklaters said, “I am optimistic for the coming year.”

This sentiment is evident in the Riyadh-based brokerage Al Rajhi Capital’s 2023 outlook report.

A survey from the report showed that approximately 60 percent of participants expect the markets to be in the positive range, 23 percent of which expect gains to surpass 5 percent, despite the economic uncertainty and fears of recession.

The report identified the banking sector as the most preferred, where participants anticipate net interest margin expansion and growth in corporate loans to drive the profitability of banks during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the following one.

The petrochemicals sector unexpectedly topped the list of the most appealing industries as the prices weakened in the past on demand concerns due to global instability.

“I expect that the industrial sector will be active in the Kingdom as the drive to localize supply chains continues, and renewable energy will also likely be of key interest as numerous projects are launched,” noted Rasromani.

He added, “I am most excited about venture capital because this form of investing has become increasingly sophisticated in the Kingdom, and it has the potential to transform society and business for the better fundamentally.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Foodics to become the region’s leading food technology company

Foodics to become the region’s leading food technology company
Updated 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Foodics to become the region’s leading food technology company

Foodics to become the region’s leading food technology company
Updated 6 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East have accomplished their 2022 resolutions with funding, expansion and technological achievements.

The region witnessed startups making headlines like never before with a rise in investment, partnerships, and product development in the ecosystem.

Saudi Arabia’s food technology company Foodics topped the list of the region’s most active startups exceeding all expectations and experiencing rapid growth.

Founded in 2014, Foodics is a Saudi-based food and fintech company that offers point-of-sale solutions with hardware and software to boost the food and beverage sector.

Ahmad Al-Zaini, CEO and co-founder of Foodics, told Arab News that the company’s first acquisition and series C funding round were the most notable achievements in 2022.

“This year has been crucial for Foodics,” said Al-Zaini, “In January, we acquired POSRocket and became the dominant restaurant-tech provider in the Middle East and North Africa region.”

“This landmark acquisition was a strategic move and one that enabled Foodics to consolidate the market, as well as take market leadership positions in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan on top of the dominant position it already has in the rest of GCC,” he added.

Established in 2016, POSRocket is a Jordan-based point-of-sale software provider for restaurants that was dubbed the second largest cloud technology provider in the MENA region.

The second most notable achievement for Foodics this year was its mega-funding round which positioned the company on a growth trajectory and made it one of the most funded startups in the region.

“Foodics raised $170 million in the largest software as a service Series C round in the MENA. We have come a long way since our early days, and we were proud to have been able to secure capital from premium international tech investors to further power our journey to better support the F&B entrepreneurs and owners who make up the majority of our client community,” Al-Zaini said.

Raising a total of $198 million since its inception, the company managed to onboard top-notch investment firms like Sanabil Investments, STV, Endeavor Catalyst, Vision Ventures, Prosus and Sequoia Capital India.

This year was full of excitement for Foodics as it announced the launch of its micro-lending products that will greatly support its client base. Moreover, the company doubled down on its fintech side by rolling out new financial products and partnering with one of the largest fintech companies in the region, Paymob.

Paymob’s partnership is just the beginning; Al-Zaini explained that the company managed to seal 15 new strategic agreements with companies across the Middle East and Egypt.

Some of Foodics’s partnerships include Qoot, Sabbar, Alinma Bank, King Abdullah Financial District and Classera, which target Saudi Arabia’s F&B sector.

Foodics has also secured a partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Economy that aims to promote the growth of small and medium enterprises in the F&B sector.

The two entities aim to collaborate on initiatives that include workshops to optimize strategies and business operations, improve supply chain management, boost sales and marketing and adopt technologies.

“Fostering the growth of the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem has always been part of our company’s DNA,” Al-Zaini stated.

“In 2022, we processed over 6 billion transactions on our platforms, launched a new tech stack, grew our marketplace ecosystem to more than 70 companies and launched Foodics Academy,” he added.

Al-Zaini stated that the company currently serves more than 22,000 F&B outlets across 35 countries, helping around 40 percent of the Saudi market adopt the technology by making it 85 percent more affordable.

He added that 2022 had been a year of change for Saudi Arabia, with entrepreneurial talent and startup companies increasing to address consumer needs through innovation.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aims to drive the digital transformation of numerous sectors and inspire new collaborations between the public and private to create a greater impact. The country is building a great foundation of success for the future, during which unprecedented reforms were made in the public sector’s operating model, the economy and society as a whole,” Al-Zaini said.

“One crucial strand of this drive is the championing of startups across the Kingdom. Significant efforts have been put into cultivating the successful incubation of startups,” Al-Zaini added.

The Kingdom’s combination of government facilities and the drive for entrepreneurship have disrupted day-to-day experiences by bringing more ease and convenience to growth in all sectors.

“At Foodics, we are proud to help support this vision. We have brought affordable omnichannel tech and fintech solutions to the F&B industry to help them start and grow their business through innovative tech solutions,” Al-Zaini added.

The company is not stopping here; Al-Zaini shared that Foodics is still ambitious to fulfill much more goals in 2023.

“Our future ambition is to continue to shape the restaurant business, to give restaurant owners the freedom to focus on growing their business while we take care of the rest,” he added.

Al-Zaini explained that the company’s tech stack would empower automation in the F&B sector through self-ordering and payment solutions to create a seamless and efficient industry.

“We constantly listen closely to our customer and ecosystem partners and strive for new ideas to test and implement into new product rollouts. We will also continue to be the government’s partner in accelerating digital transformation in the F&B sector’s micro and small and midsize business segments and help accelerate their growth,”
he explained.

Topics: Foodics

UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News Japan

UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
  • Total oil imports in November amounted to 77.53 million barrels
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: More than three quarters of Japan’s oil imports in November (76.4 percent) came from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with rates of 41.5 percent (32.1 million barrels) and 36.3 percent (28.16 million barrels), respectively, according to data from the Japanese Energy Agency on Friday.

Japan’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia were down from 31.60 million barrels, while imports of UAE crude were down from 33.93 million barrels in the previous month.

Total imports in November amounted to 77.53 million barrels – down from 84.58 million the previous month – at a rate of 2.58 million barrels per day.

From Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the neutral zone (between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait), imports amounted to 9.4percent, 5 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, which means that Arab oil provided Japan with 95.4 percent of its oil needs in November, according to the agency, which is part of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Japan’s exports from Ecuador, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia came to less than 5 percent of its consumption in November.

The ban on buying Russian and Iranian oil imposed by Japanese companies in compliance with US sanctions continued in November, but Japan still imports Russian natural gas from the Russian Sakhalin region for about 8 percent of its LNG needs under bilateral investment and development treaties that are exempt from Japanese sanctions against Russia.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Oil energy UAE Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports
Business & Economy
Arab oil provides nearly 98% of Japan’s July crude imports
Saudi crude supplied a third of Japan’s oil needs in May
Business & Economy
Saudi crude supplied a third of Japan’s oil needs in May

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to become a “global leader” in the mining sector thanks to the Kingdom’s investment incentives, according to a new report issued on the eve of a major industry conference.

The analysis, by The Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School for Mines in the US, states that the Kingdom is on track to play a central role in the supply of precious minerals needed to power the transition to green energy in order to reach the goal of net zero carbon emissions.

The report notes that investments are projected to create roughly 14,000 new jobs in clean energy within the region, and the Kingdom plans to attract $32 billion of investment.

The findings come as Saudi Arabia gears up to host the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, with an estimated 200 speakers from around the world expected to attend the event. 

The summit is set to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

Reflecting on Saudi Arabia’s role in the sector, the report states: “The outlook for Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in building out efficient critical mineral supply chains is promising, in part, due to a welcoming investment climate. 

“By providing incentives for investment and being transparent/open to investors, the Kingdom has started to attract a lot of interest in investment partnerships, with the CEO of Eurasian Resources Group, recently stating that Saudi Arabia has all the ‘ingredients to be successful.’”

Currently, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies, according to the analysis.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Saudi Arabia issued 38 new mining licenses in November, up from the 21 it awarded the previous month as the sector continues to grow in line with the Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, according to official data.

The total mining exploration licenses in the Kingdom now stand at 2,201, up from 2,164 in October.

Of those handed out in November, 24 were for mineral exploration, 13 for the building materials industry and one for raw material production, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Topics: Mining Saudi Arabia Future Minerals Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: World stocks were steady and US stock index futures indicated a lower open on Wall Street on the last trading day of 2022, but equities are on course for a 20 percent drop over a year marred by high inflation and war in Europe.

The dollar, a beneficiary of rising US interest rates, was on track for its best annual performance in seven years.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising rates to fight inflation in the face of supply chain issues and an energy crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This has been very much a Fed-driven equity market throughout the year,” said David Bizer, managing partner at investment manager Global Customized Wealth.

“The market has been trying to anticipate when the Fed is going to hike, how fast and how far.”

S&P 500 futures weakened 0.3 percent after US stocks jumped 1-2.5 percent on Thursday, buoyed by data showing rising US jobless claims.

The data suggested Fed hikes might be starting to cool demand for labor. Markets anticipate the fed funds rate peaking near 5 percent in the middle of next year, from the current 4.25-4.5 percent.

The Fed has raised rates by a total 425 basis points since March.

The Dow Jones index is heading for an 8.5 percent drop on the year, while the S&P 500 is eyeing a 19 percent fall.

European stocks fell 0.6 percent as surging COVID-19 cases in China stoked concerns over global economic growth, and were on course for their worst annual performance since 2018.

Britain’s FTSE 100, which houses several exporters, was down 0.4 percent but was bound for a 1.5 percent rise in 2022.

MSCI’s world equity index was heading for a 20 percent fall, its largest annual drop since the global financial crisis of 2008, when it slid more than 40 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, but is set to end the year down 19 percent, its worst performance since 2008.

Japan’s Nikkei was unchanged on the day, down 11 percent on the year.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.4 percent on the day but down 22 percent on the year, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent on the day but fell 16 percent in 2022.

Chinese leaders have pledged to step up policy adjustments to cushion the impact on businesses and consumers from a surge in COVID-19 infections.

China’s health system has been under stress due to soaring cases since the country started dismantling its “zero-COVID” policy at the start of the month, with Spain and Malaysia on Friday joining countries imposing or considering imposing curbs on travelers from China.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to a two-week low.

The dollar has gained more than 8 percent over the year, but it lost more than 7 percent this quarter on expectations the Fed may not raise rates as high as previously feared.

Sterling was set for its worst performance against the dollar since 2016, when UK voted to leave the EU. It was last at $1.2052, unchanged on the day but down 11 percent on the year.

The Japanese yen strengthened by around 1 percent to a 10-day high of 131.57 per dollar, but for 2022, the Bank of Japan’s ultra-dovish policy has pushed it to its worst performance since 2013.

The euro gained 0.15 percent to $1.0677, but was eyeing a 6 percent fall on the year.

Investors are worried that central banks’ efforts to tame inflation could lead to an economic slowdown.

“Recession, inflation, stagflation will likely dominate headlines next year,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Going into 2023, investors will also be wary of geo-political tensions arising from the war in Ukraine and diplomatic strains over Taiwan, analysts said.

US Treasuries and German bonds, the benchmarks of global borrowing markets, lost 16 percent and 24 percent respectively in dollar terms this year as rates rose.

Ten-year US Treasury yields gained 2 basis point to 3.85 percent on Friday.

Ten-year German Bund yields rose 4 bps to 2.51 percent and two-year yields hit their highest since 2008 after data showing Spanish core inflation rose in December.

US crude fell 0.13 percent to $78.36 per barrel and Brent was flat at $83.49.

Brent looked set to end the year with a gain of 7 percent, after jumping 50.2 percent in 2021. US crude was on track for a 4.1 percent rise in 2022, following a 55 percent gain last year.

Spot gold rose 0.25 percent to $1,819 per ounce, though the non-yielding commodity was heading for a 0.5 percent fall on the year.

Topics: global markets Federal Reserve Bank

Related

World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Business & Economy
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh
  • Global forum being held in the Middle East and North Africa for the very first time
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Preparations are nearing completion ahead of the 44th International Association for Energy Economics Conference, which will be held in Riyadh at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center from Feb. 4-9.

Held in the Middle East and North Africa for the very first time under the theme “Pathways to a Clean, Stable and Sustainable Energy Future,” the conference will bring together policymakers, academics, business leaders and NGO officials, providing a “platform to present, discuss, and debate critical challenges and solutions surrounding the unfolding energy trilemma,” KAPSARC said.

“The need for such dialogue is crucial in light of rising energy costs and increasing pressures to transition from fossil fuel reliance to clean and renewable alternatives. Individuals, businesses, industries and nations require a long-term balance between energy reliability, affordability and sustainability,” it added.

The foundations for successful post-conference outcomes have already been laid with Egypt’s recent hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) last month, KAPSARC said.

The event also has the potential to consolidate the wider region’s climate change leadership credentials ahead of COP28 in the UAE in 2023.

Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, said: “As accelerating the energy transition becomes ever more imperative for achieving net zero and definitively overcoming the evolving climate crisis in due course, the global community has a unique opportunity to work together to realize mutual aspirations.

“The 44th IAEE Conference represents another key chapter in facilitating dialogue and exchanging knowledge and innovation on the local, regional, and international levels and we are proud to be hosting an event of such profile and influence.”

From energy access, security and transition to technology developments, partnership frameworks and pathways of change, the event’s open forum format will enable participants and the wider scientific community to identify opportunities that “unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape, as well as discuss breakthrough research that helps combat climate change and shapes the sustainable and holistic energy policies of tomorrow.”

Dr. Majid Al-Moneef, chairman of the Saudi Association for Energy Economics, said: “This timely conference will address the energy and environmental issues facing the region and the world,” adding: “Saudi Arabia has been an active player in the global energy and climate change fora, launching the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives.”

The event’s program will cover a range of views over 11 plenary sessions and three workshops, beginning with an inaugural speech by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is also KAPSARC’s chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Renowned keynote speakers and panelists taking part in the conference include Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, Jason Bordoff of Columbia University, Javier Blas of Bloomberg, Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs, Roberta Gatti of the World Bank, as well as Ahmed Al-Khowaiter and Ashraf Al-Ghazzawi of Saudi Aramco.

Other confirmed speakers and panelists include Arunabha Ghosh, Council on Energy, Environment and Water; Hoesung Lee, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Rola Dashti, UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia; Bassam Fattouh, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies; Amrita Sen, co-founder and director of research at Energy Aspects, and Kenneth Medlock III, professor at Rice University in the US.

Presentations will be based on independent research and academic findings, providing the basis for data-driven discussions, KAPSARC said.

The program committee of the 44th IAEE Conference has accepted more than 300 papers from authors across 42 countries to present in concurrent panel and daily poster sessions.

The most popular topics submitted included energy and the environment, renewables, the economy, energy modeling and electricity.

“Saudi Arabia is a giant of today’s energy and already investigating a future made of renewables and green hydrogen,” said Jean-Michel Glachant, 2023 president of the IAEE.

“Our IAEE annual conference in Riyadh is an outstanding opportunity to meet the Saudis and discover the Middle East. Missing that is missing the point,” he added.

The conference will also feature an array of social and cultural activities, allowing participants to experience Saudi culture. There will be visits to the historic Diriyah area, home to one of the Kingdom’s UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“This is a significant milestone for the IAEE because the Middle East plays a critical role in world energy markets, and we think it’s important that we have a presence in that region,” said Peter Hartley, IAEE 2022 president and professor of economics at Rice University.

Topics: energy clean energy

Related

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation on clean energy
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation on clean energy
Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea

Latest updates

Madinah museums shed light on Prophet Muhammad’s journey, showcases rare artifacts
Madinah museums shed light on Prophet Muhammad’s journey, showcases rare artifacts
Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023
Saudi market withstands global headwinds, braces for 2023
Saudi camel festival hosts classic car parades
Saudi camel festival hosts classic car parades
What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki
What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki
Foodics to become the region’s leading food technology company
Foodics to become the region’s leading food technology company

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.