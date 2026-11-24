RIYADH: French company TotalEnergies has confirmed that the “Amiral” petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia is proceeding without delay, despite geopolitical tensions.

The company anticipates making further investments in downstream industries linked to the project, with the results of a relevant feasibility study expected by 2027.

TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President for Refining and Chemicals in Asia and the Middle East, Benoit Decovelaere, made the remarks in an interview with Asharq Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum in Dubai.

With a core investment of around $11 billion, the project stands as one of the largest industrial ventures within the Kingdom’s petrochemical sector. It aims to establish an integrated complex in the Jubail Industrial City, linking refining operations with the production of basic chemicals and their derivatives, thereby enhancing the value-added potential of hydrocarbon resources.

Project implementation continues without delay

Decovelaere stated that the “Amiral” project is progressing according to the established plan.

In the interview, he noted that around 25,000 people are currently working on the initiative.

He added that the company is managing various circumstances, including logistical challenges linked to regional tensions.

Previously, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne announced that the project had reached a 70 percent completion rate as of April 2026. At that time, he indicated that operations were targeted to begin by late 2027 or early 2028, while cautioning that the timeline could be affected should regional tensions escalate.

Confirmation that implementation remains on schedule underscores the company’s commitment to meeting its target timeline, despite challenges facing the undertaking.

Additional investments of $4 billion

Investment in the Amiral project extends beyond the core petrochemical complex. The two companies are also seeking to attract more than $4 billion in additional industrial investments in downstream industries linked to the project.

These investments will focus on the “Value Park,” an industrial complex designed to accommodate facilities producing chemical derivatives and supporting industrial manufacturing.

Decovelaere said studies for the complex are still ongoing, while negotiations with potential investors continue.

He said: “We anticipate an influx of investments into manufacturing industries within this area, as part of the SATORP petrochemical project.”

He added that he expects “good results in 2027,” without disclosing the value of the anticipated investments.

The two companies had previously projected the attraction of additional investments exceeding $4 billion, encompassing sectors such as carbon fiber, lubricants, automotive spare parts, and tires.

As a result, total investment in the complex and its associated industrial ecosystem could reach around $15 billion.

From investment decision to construction

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies reached the final investment decision to execute the “Amiral” project on December 15, 2022.

On June 24, 2023, the two companies announced the signing of engineering, procurement, and construction contracts, marking the commencement of the petrochemical expansion.

The project is being developed through SATORP, which is 62.5 percent owned by Saudi Aramco and 37.5 percent by TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies’ 2025 annual report indicated that the project had reached a 65 percent completion rate by December of that year. This figure subsequently rose to 70 percent in April 2026, according to statements from the company’s CEO.

These indicators point to continued construction progress, with work advancing toward the completion of industrial units, facilities and supporting operational infrastructure.

Amiral complex to produce 1.65 million tonnes of ethylene annually

The initiative includes the construction of one of the largest mixed-feed crackers in the Arabian Gulf region. The unit is designed for an annual production capacity of about 1.65 million tonnes of ethylene and other industrial gases. The project also features two polyethylene production units, each with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year, totaling 1 million tonnes annually.

The complex also includes a butadiene extraction unit and facilities for producing chemical derivatives and specialized industrial materials. These products serve a range of industries, including plastics, packaging, synthetic rubber, and automotive components, as well as consumer goods.

The products serve as raw materials for downstream industries that the two companies aim to localize and attract new investments toward.

Integration with SATORP refinery

“Amiral” represents a petrochemical expansion of the existing SATORP refinery in Jubail Industrial City, in eastern Saudi Arabia. The complex relies on integration with the refinery, utilizing hydrocarbons and by-products generated from refining operations.

Feedstocks include refinery off-gases, naphtha, ethane, and natural gasoline. These materials are processed to produce ethylene, basic chemicals, and their derivatives, thereby increasing the economic value of hydrocarbon resources.

This integration strengthens the link between refining, petrochemicals, and downstream industries within a single industrial ecosystem.

International companies to execute key units

Major project contracts have been awarded to international engineering firms specializing in the construction of production units and industrial facilities.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction is overseeing construction of the steam cracker unit and core utilities, while Maire Tecnimont is responsible for the polyethylene units and associated derivatives.

The involvement of these international companies highlights the project’s engineering and technical complexity, which requires the construction of integrated production facilities.

7,000 direct, indirect jobs

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies anticipate that the project and its associated industrial facilities will contribute to the creation of around 7,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The project also aims to bolster local content, attract foreign investment, and develop national talent within the chemical and petrochemical industries.

The project will further strengthen Jubail’s industrial base by attracting new manufacturing facilities and generating additional demand for engineering, operational and logistics services.

Commercial operations expected between 2027, 2028

The undertaking represents a key pillar in Saudi Aramco’s expansion within the chemicals sector, maximizing the value derived from hydrocarbon resources. It also supports the development of industrial products with higher added value, moving beyond the mere production and export of raw materials.

Investments linked to the project further the Kingdom’s drive toward building an integrated industrial ecosystem that connects refining with petrochemicals and specialized derivatives.

This ecosystem is set to support the localization of downstream industries, attract global investment, and diversify the production base of the Saudi economy.