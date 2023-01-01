What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America

Authors: Tulio Halperin Donghi & John Charles Chasteen

For a quarter of a century, Tulio Halperín Donghi’s “Historia Contemporanea de America Latina” has been the most influential and widely read general history of Latin America in the Spanish-speaking world.

Unparalleled in scope, attentive to the paradoxes of Latin American reality, and known for its fine-grained interpretation, it is now available for the first time in English.

Revised and updated by the author, superbly translated, this landmark of Latin American historiography will be accessible to an entirely new readership.

Beginning with a survey of the late colonial landscape, “The Contemporary History of Latin America” traces the social, economic, and political development of the region to the late twentieth century, with special emphasis on the period since 1930. Chapters are organized chronologically, each beginning with a general description of social and economic developments in Latin America generally, followed by specific attention to political matters in each country, according to a review on goodreads.com