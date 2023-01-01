You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzr55

Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America

What We Are Reading Today: The Contemporary History of Latin America
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

Authors: Tulio Halperin Donghi & John Charles Chasteen

For a quarter of a century, Tulio Halperín Donghi’s “Historia Contemporanea de America Latina” has been the most influential and widely read general history of Latin America in the Spanish-speaking world. 

Unparalleled in scope, attentive to the paradoxes of Latin American reality, and known for its fine-grained interpretation, it is now available for the first time in English. 

Revised and updated by the author, superbly translated, this landmark of Latin American historiography will be accessible to an entirely new readership.

Beginning with a survey of the late colonial landscape, “The Contemporary History of Latin America” traces the social, economic, and political development of the region to the late twentieth century, with special emphasis on the period since 1930. Chapters are organized chronologically, each beginning with a general description of social and economic developments in Latin America generally, followed by specific attention to political matters in each country, according to a review on goodreads.com

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lego Story
What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki
books
What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki

What We Are Reading Today: The Lego Story

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Lego Story

Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Jens Andersen

Jens Andersen’s “The Lego Story”  tells the extraordinary story of a global company and a Danish family who for ninety years have defended children’s right to play — and who believe grown-ups, too, should make the time to nurture their inner child.
The book is built on the author’s unique access to LEGO’s own archives, as well as extensive conversations with Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, former president and CEO of the LEGO group.
The book is also a fascinating case study of how innovation and creativity helped transform LEGO into one of the most beloved brands in the world.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory

What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki

What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki

What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

Everyone who wants to make the world a better place becomes possessed by a grand idea. But what does it take to turn your idea into action?  Whether you are an entrepreneur, intrapreneur, or not-for-profit crusader, there’s no shortage of advice available on issues such as writing a business plan, recruiting, raising capital, and branding.

In “The Art of the Start,” Guy Kawasaki brings two decades of experience as one of the businesses’ most original and irreverent strategists to offer the essential guide for anyone starting anything, from a multinational corporation to a
church group.

From raising money to hiring the right people, from defining your positioning to creating a brand, from creating buzz to buzzing the competition, from managing a board to fostering a community, this book will guide you through an adventure that’s more art than science — the art of the start, according to a review on goodreads.com

Topics: What We’re Reading

Related

What We’re Reading: Thriving At Work
books
What We’re Reading: Thriving At Work
What We’re Reading Today: Business Adventures
books
What We’re Reading Today: Business Adventures

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

Photo/Supplied
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

Authors: HARVEY GOULD AND JAN TOBOCHNIK

This revised and expanded edition of “Statistical and Thermal Physics” introduces students to the essential ideas and techniques used in many areas of contemporary physics. Ready-to-run programs help make the many abstract concepts concrete.
The text requires only a background in introductory mechanics and some basic ideas of quantum theory, discussing material typically found in undergraduate texts as well as topics such as fluids, critical phenomena, and computational techniques, which serve as a natural bridge to graduate study.

 

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Heather A. Haveman 

Organizations are all around us: government agencies, multinational corporations, social movement organizations, religious congregations, scientific bodies, sports teams, and more. Immensely powerful, they shape all social, economic, political, and cultural life, and are critical for the planning and coordination of every activity from manufacturing cardboard boxes to synthesizing new drugs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To understand our world, we must understand organizations. “The Power of Organizations” defines the features of organizations.

 It examines how they operate, traces their rise over the course of a millennium, and explains how research on organizations has evolved from the mid-19th century to today.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Author: P.A. Lagerstrom 

Fluid mechanics is one of the greatest accomplishments of classical physics. The Navier-Stokes equations, first derived in the 18th century, serve as an accurate mathematical model with which to describe the flow of a broad class of real fluids. 

Not only is the subject of interest to mathematicians and physicists, but it is also indispensable to mechanical, aeronautical, and chemical engineers, who have to apply the equations to real-world examples, such as the flow of air around an aircraft wing or the motion of liquid droplets in a suspension.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 
books
What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 

Latest updates

South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
Iranian dissident journalist released: media
A man checks in the Iranian capital Tehran on October 30, 2022, a copy of the Hammihan newspaper. (AFP)
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2 Syrian soldiers: state media
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2 Syrian soldiers: state media
Saudi FM participates in swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president
Saudi FM participates in swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.