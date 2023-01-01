What We Are Reading Today: The Lego Story

Author: Jens Andersen
Jens Andersen’s “The Lego Story” tells the extraordinary story of a global company and a Danish family who for ninety years have defended children’s right to play — and who believe grown-ups, too, should make the time to nurture their inner child.
The book is built on the author’s unique access to LEGO’s own archives, as well as extensive conversations with Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, former president and CEO of the LEGO group.
The book is also a fascinating case study of how innovation and creativity helped transform LEGO into one of the most beloved brands in the world.