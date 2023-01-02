Iranian dissident journalist released: media

A man checks in the Iranian capital Tehran on October 30, 2022, a copy of the Hammihan newspaper, featuring on its cover a headline mentioning the statement by the Tehran journalists' association, criticizing the detention by authorities of two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who according to local media, helped publicise the case of Masha Amini. (AFP)
TEHRAN: Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, jailed in December 2020 for “plotting against national security,” has been released, reformist daily Shargh reported on Sunday.
Samimi, 73, was in December 2020 sentenced to three years in prison and was held in Semnan, nearly 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Tehran.
Shargh did not specify the date of his release.
Samimi had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022.
But he returned to prison in May after being suspected of carrying out activities against national security, the Mehr news agency said.
In December, he issued a message from prison supporting the protest movement following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died after being arrested by the police for an alleged violation of country’s dress code for women.
Samimi has served prison terms both before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Barbara Walters, one of the most visible women on US television as the first female anchor on an American network evening news broadcast and one of TV’s most prominent interviewers, died on Friday at age 93, her longtime ABC News home said.
Walters, who created the popular ABC women’s talk show “The View” in 1997, died at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co. , said in a statement. The circumstances of her death were not given.
Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Muammar Qaddafi, Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein, Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin, and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.
“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger wrote.
“I never thought I’d have this kind of a life,” Walters said in a 2004 Chicago Tribune interview. “I’ve met everyone in the world. I’ve probably met more people, more heads of state, more important people, even almost than any president, because they’ve only had eight years.”
Walters’ critics said she too often asked softball questions and she was long skewered for a 1981 interview in which she asked Hollywood actress Katharine Hepburn what kind of tree she would like to be.
Walters pointed out that she only asked because Hepburn had first compared herself to a tree.
She knew how to ask tough questions, too.
“I asked Yeltsin if he drank too much, and I asked Putin if he killed anybody,” Walters told the New York Times in 2013. Both answered no.
Celebrity interviews also were an important part of Walters’ repertoire, and for 29 years she hosted a pre-Oscars interview program featuring Academy Award nominees. She also had an annual “most fascinating people” show but dropped it when she decided she was weary of celebrity interviews. SPEECH IMPEDIMENT
Walters reached the top of her field despite difficulty pronouncing R’s — a trait that made her the target of a biting “Bawa WaWa” impersonation by Gilda Radner on the “Saturday Night Live” sketch comedy show in the 1970s. Walters said the spoof bothered her, until her daughter told her to lighten up.
Walters was born in Boston. Her father, Lou Walters, worked in show business as a nightclub owner and booking agent, and was credited with discovering such talent as comedian Fred Allen and actor Jack Haley, who would go on to play the Tin Man in the motion picture classic “The Wizard of Oz.”
After graduating from Sarah Lawrence College, she worked in public relations before joining NBC’s “Today” show as a writer and segment producer in 1961. She began getting air time with feature stories — such as a report on her one-day stint as a Playboy bunny — and became a regular on the program.
It was then that she began encountering resistance. “Today” show host Frank McGee resented her presence and tried to limit her role on the show.
After 13 years on “Today,” Walters was given an unprecedented $1 million annual salary to move to rival network ABC in 1976 and make history as the first woman co-anchor on a US evening newscast. Her unwilling partner, Harry Reasoner, made his disdain for Walters obvious even when they were on the air.
“These two men were really quite brutal to me and it was not pleasant,” Walters told the San Francisco Examiner. “For a long time, I couldn’t talk about that time without tears in my eyes. It was so awful to walk into that studio every day where no one would talk to me.”
After her unhappy run on the “ABC Evening News” ended in 1978, Walters established herself on the network’s prime-time news magazine show “20/20” and stayed with the program for 25 years. Being interviewed by Walters on “20/20” or on her numerous specials became a distinction — and guaranteed exposure — for her subjects.
In 1977, she scored a joint interview with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin before they made peace.
Walters became so prominent that her star quality sometimes overshadowed the people she was questioning. The New York Times called her “arguably America’s best-known television personality” but also observed that “what we remember most about a Barbara Walters interview is Barbara Walters.”
Critics sometimes found her cloying, but she also could be blunt, such as in asking Martha Stewart, the lifestyle guru who went to prison in an insider-stock-trading case, “Martha, why do so many people hate you?“
In 1997, Walters launched “The View” on ABC, a popular roundtable discussion show for women that was sometimes riven by disputes with her co-hosts Star Jones and Rosie O’Donnell. She made her final appearance as co-host of the show in 2014 but remained an executive producer of the program and continued to do occasional interviews and specials for ABC News.
Walters’ three marriages — to businessman Robert Katz, theatrical producer Lee Guber and television executive Merv Adelson — ended in divorce. She also had high-profile boyfriends such as Alan Greenspan, former head of the Federal Reserve, and John Warner, who would later become a senator from Virginia.
Her love life made headlines in 2008 when her autobiography, “Audition: A Memoir,” revealed an affair with then-married Edward Brooke of Massachusetts, the first black senator since post-Civil War Reconstruction.
Walters underwent heart surgery in 2010, which provided material for an ABC special in which she and former President Bill Clinton, actor Robin Williams and other high-profile heart surgery patients discussed their conditions.
She earned 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News, the network said.
Al-Nassr FC gains more than 2.5 million Instagram followers in less than 24 hrs of signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: One proof of the former Manchester United player’s magnetic charisma was the surge in followers of Al-Nassr’s followers on Twitter to 3.4 million, from only about 834,000.
In less than 24 hours, around 2.5 million users have started following Al-Nassr’s Instagram account, proving that the loyal fans of The Don will follow him everywhere.
The account is said to have witnessed a 400 percent increase following the announcement.
The club gave a warm welcome to Cristiano Ronaldo on its Instagram account, describing the occasion as “more than history in the making.”
“This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home,” the club posted on Twitter.
Football website @Transfermarkt which focuses on player transfers and market values described it as “biggest Transfer in Saudi Arabia’s history!”
“One of the best players in the world officially joins the Saudi Professional League,” wrote the official account for the AFC Champions League.
Israeli press gives Netanyahu government critical reception
Yediot Aharonot warned that changes to Israel's justice system would take a toll on the state's democracy
Makor Rishon expects a “fight” between the Supreme Court and supporters of the new parliamentary powers
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: The Israeli press gave a tentative, if not cold, reception to Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government on Friday, fearing changes to judicial powers as the prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial proceeds.
After winning the November 1 election, and following weeks of negotiations with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties, Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, heading the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
Of all the ministerial appointments announced, the one receiving the most attention on Friday was the justice portfolio handed to Yariv Levin, a close friend of Netanyahu.
Yediot Aharonot, the country’s top-selling Hebrew daily, said Levin’s appointment “should frighten most” those who fear “drastic change to Israel’s system of government.”
The mooted changes to the justice system “will completely transform Israel’s character as a democratic state,” it added.
“This is why Netanyahu made all the concessions to his partners... to put Yariv Levin in the justice ministry, the man for the job. Netanyahu talks about Iran, but his thoughts are about his trial,” the newspaper said.
Earlier this month, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara warned that the new government’s legislative program threatens to turn Israel into a “democracy in name, but not in essence.”
For the freesheet Israel Hayom, the country’s most-read title and generally supportive toward Netanyahu, Lavin’s appointment is “a clear signal that the prime minister wants to move forward with changes in the judicial system.”
Among the agreements signed between Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and its coalition partners are proposed laws authorizing businesses to refuse service to people on religious grounds, and also allowing gender segregation in public places.
In Israel, which does not have a constitution, the Supreme Court has the authority to repeal laws it considers discriminatory.
But some within the new government consider the judiciary has accumulated too much authority and seek to implement a “derogation clause,” allowing politicians to reinstate laws overturned by the courts.
Makor Rishon, a right-wing daily, sees a “fight” looming between the Supreme Court and supporters of these new parliamentary powers.
“Yariv Levin will not have 100 days of grace, barely 10,” it predicted.
“In a few days, he will have to... clarify his intentions and the government’s legislative program.”
In recent days, lawmakers hastily passed legislation watering down standards required to hold ministerial office — allowing people convicted of crimes, but not sentenced to prison, to serve as ministers.
The move paved the way for the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Aryeh Deri, a long-time Netanyahu ally who was convicted of tax evasion earlier this year, to be appointed to cabinet.
The introduction of a derogation clause would allow lawmakers to maintain the controversial law even if the Supreme Court were to overturn it.
Analysts say such a clause would also allow lawmakers to uphold any annulment of the corruption charges against Netanyahu, should parliament vote to absolve the prime minister and the Supreme Court then rule against it.
For the left-wing Haaretz newspaper, Justice Minister Levin’s mandate is clear: “destroy the rule of law and its institutions, and with them, the entire system” by allowing parliament to “override” the judiciary.
“Fighting a government like this one, which is emptying democracy of all its values, isn’t sedition... it’s a duty incumbent on both the opposition and civil society. This is their great time of trial,” Haaretz said in an editorial.
Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking
The accusation against the influencers include rape and forming a criminal group
Tate and his brother Tristan were detained for an initial 24 hours
Updated 30 December 2022
(AFP)
BUCHAREST: Former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Friday following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.
The move came just days after Tate had a heated Twitter exchange with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg which Internet users speculated helped Romanian police to locate and arrest him.
Tate, who holds British and US nationality, and his brother Tristan were detained for an initial “24 hours,” a spokeswoman for a Romanian body fighting organized crime, Ramona Bolla, told AFP on Friday.
A court hearing in Bucharest to decide whether to put the four suspects — the Tate brothers and two Romanian citizens — in pre-trial detention for 30 days began at 2:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).
Viral Twitter exchanges between Tate and Thunberg this week on subjects ranging from cars with “enormous emissions” to pizza boxes, fueled speculation on social media that the arrests followed Tate’s spats with the Swedish activist.
Internet users speculated that the brand of pizza featured in a video posted by Tate in his angry exchanges with Thunberg helped police confirm Tate’s presence in Romania.
Thunberg quipped on Twitter that “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”
“It’s not related,” spokeswoman Bolla told AFP.
“To determine whether a person is in the country or not, we use a whole range of means,” she added, stressing that “arrest warrants and searches” had already been in place.
Greta Thunberg’s spokesperson confirmed to AFP that her tweet this morning, which garnered about 1.6 million likes so far, was in fact a “joke,” adding that the Romanian authorities “have not been in touch with her.”
Since the beginning of 2021, the prosecution has been investigating the suspects and had already searched Tate’s villa in April.
According to a DIICOT statement issued Thursday, the influencer, his brother and two Romanians are suspected of “organized crimes,” “rape” and “human trafficking” in several countries.
So far six potential victims have been identified.
The suspects recruited and exploited women by coercing them into “forced labor... and pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material” online to “obtain substantial financial benefits.”
Five locations were raided across Romania as part of the investigation.
Tate appeared on the Big Brother television show in 2016, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.
Tate, who moved to Romania several years ago with Tristan, has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic remarks and hate speech, but was allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
So far this year 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021
Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP
PARIS: Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past 20 years, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders.
The two decades between 2003 and 2022 were “especially deadly decades for those in the service of the right to inform,” said the Paris-based media rights campaigners.
“Behind the figures, there are the faces, personalities, talent and commitment of those who have paid with their lives for their information gathering, their search for the truth and their passion for journalism,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.
Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work as a journalist, accounting for “a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total,” RSF said.
They are followed by Mexico (125 killed), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81) and Somalia (78).
The “darkest years” were 2012 and 2013, “due in large measure to the war in Syria.” There were 144 killings in 2012 and 142 the year after, the report said.
This peak was “followed by a gradual fall and then historically low figures from 2019 onwards.”
But deaths increased again in 2022, in part because of the war in Ukraine. So far this year, 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021.
Eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. This compares to a total of 12 media deaths there over the preceding 19 years.
Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media, after Russia itself, where 25 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.
“Since Vladimir Putin took over, Russia has seen systematic attacks on press freedom — including deadly ones — as RSF has repeatedly reported.
“They include Anna Politkovskaya’s high-profile murder on 7 October 2006,” the rights group said.
Elsewhere in Europe, Turkiye was ranked third most dangerous, followed by France “as a result of the massacre at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in 2015.”
Reporters run the greatest risks worldwide in areas where armed conflict has occurred.
But, RSF stressed, “countries where no war is officially taking place are not necessarily safe for reporters and some of them are near the top of the list of those where killings have occurred.
“In fact, more journalists have been killed in ‘zones at peace’ than in ‘zones at war’ during the past two decades, in most cases because they were investigating organized crime and corruption.”
The Americas accounted for almost half of journalist murders, many in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Honduras.
“America is nowadays clearly the world’s most dangerous continent for the media,” RSF said.