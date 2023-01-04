You are here

Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle in title race after Arsenal draw but coach remains humble

Newcastle in title race after Arsenal draw but coach remains humble
Players from Arsenal and Newcastle United remonstrate with referee Andrew Madley during their Premier League match on Jan. 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle in title race after Arsenal draw but coach remains humble

Newcastle in title race after Arsenal draw but coach remains humble
  • Eddie Howe keeps hubris at bay, focuses on improving
  • Magpies continue incredible run under new owners
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe has refused to be drawn on whether Newcastle United are in a title race despite bloodying the noses of top-of-the-table Arsenal.

The Magpies kept their sixth clean sheet in succession, making it nearly nine hours of football since they conceded a goal — back on Nov. 6, 2021 — which is even more incredible because Premier League leaders Arsenal had scored in all 16 games of this campaign.

United frustrated the Gunners, who could have stretched 10 points clear at the top with a win, but also didn’t produce their best performance, according to Howe.

These latest heroics have led many to continue to talk Newcastle up as possible title contenders, especially having only lost once, and continuing to have the best defense in the league. Howe, though, is still refusing to go there.

Speaking from the Emirates, the head coach said: “There is no race from our perspective. It is just about being the best team that we can be on a continued basis.

Focus on improving

“We need to improve, we are working hard every day to do that with the players that we have. That is our main goal.

“We wanted to attack the game, we wanted to be ourselves. I don’t think we quite were — but I think that is credit to Arsenal. They forced us to play a little deeper than we normally do.

“Sometimes you have to do that in these games, you have to slightly tweak the way you play to stay in the match. We did that and I think the players deserve lots of credit for coming through that test.

“The next step for us is to have some more quality. There were some loose passes and touches that broke those attacks down.

“We are looking to evolve and improve all parts of our game.”

Howe made just one change to the United side, with Callum Wilson restored to the frontline in place of Chris Wood who started the game on the back foot.

While Newcastle had not conceded in the five games prior to the trip to the Emirates, they were cut open at will by a rampant Arsenal side in the opening exchanges.

After some penalty box pinball the ball fell to the man you’d least like it to in Martin Odegaard, however the in-form Norwegian volleyed over the top of Nick Pope’s bar. Pope then had to be sharp to deny Bukayo Saka’s cross-goal effort with his outstretched right leg.

At the other end, Wilson mustered the Magpies’ first effort on goal but England teammate Aaron Ramsdale was more than equal to it.

United got to grips with the pace of the game as the half wore on but were still caused all kinds of problems by the speed of Saka down the Newcastle left and movement of the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Odegaard and others through the middle.

Defense holds against Gunners

However, their resolute defense — the best in the Premier League this season — held firm to go in at the break level, although Joelinton should have put them in front from just over five meters after a Kieran Trippier corner was flicked on by Fabian Schar, only for the Brazilian to somehow head over with the goal at his mercy.

While the first 45 saw United show a limited version of themselves, more keen to keep Arsenal at bay, they came out with renewed vigor, showing greater belief in the final third.

That bravery was almost rewarded when Joelinton closed down Ramsdale in typical fashion, forcing the keeper into an error and while the ball wouldn’t fall kindly for a Miguel Almiron or Sean Longstaff effort, the Paraguayan recycled and pulled back for Wilson, who couldn’t quite connect with a fizzing cross.

As was to be expected, momentum then switched in favor of the hosts as Saka again enjoyed some success down the Arsenal right, despite Joelinton doubling up on the England winger to help struggling Dan Burn out.

Pressure continued to build without any real chances being created until Gabriel Martinelli rose highest at the front post to flick wide with Pope stranded.

Again Pope had to be at his usual sharp best to deny Nketiah a late winner as the ball deflected through into his path but his low finish was turned away by the keeper.

Arsenal had a penalty call turned down in the final minute of added time when the ball hit Jacob Murphy’s arm, but was not deemed to be an infringement. “At that stage of the game you are just thinking ‘please no, the lads have given so much to the game.’ That would’ve been a travesty for us,” Howe said of the late penalty shout.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty, just because of the proximity. But you just never know.” That incident enraged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, which saw Howe uncharacteristically clash with the Spaniard on the touchline.

On the Arteta incident, he added with a smile: “With me and Mikel, yeah it was fine.”

Transfer window

While this stands out as probably United’s best result of the campaign, Howe still sees room for improvement — and what better way to do that than dive into the January transfer market.

Speaking about possible additions, Howe said: “At the moment we are taking it day-by-day. We have got a strong team and a strong group of players who are giving everything. But we will assess what we need as we go through. January is a long month.

“There is certainly no intention to imminently improve the squad, but that could change.”

On the return of Dubravka and the absence of stand-in Loris Karius, Howe said: “Martin’s situation is that he wanted to come back, and we were delighted to welcome him back.

“There was never an issue between me and Martin. He’s a top goalkeeper, and I’m delighted to welcome him back to the squad.”

On ex-Liverpool keeper Karius, he added: “There’s no update on Loris.”

Topics: Newcastle United Arsenal FC

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
  • Pelé was laid to rest in the city where he grew up and became famous.
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

SANTOS, Brazil: Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country.
Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Pelé was laid to rest in the city where he grew up and became famous, and which became a global capital of his sport. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the black casket was driven through the streets of the city of Santos in a firetruck.
It was taken into the cemetery as bands played the Santos team’s official song, and a Catholic hymn. Before the golden-wrapped casket arrived, attendees sang samba songs that Pelé had liked.
Some legends of Pelé’s sport weren’t there.
“Where’s Ronaldo Nazario? Where’s Kaká, where’s Neymar?” asked Claudionor Alves, 67, who works at a bakery next to the stadium. “Do they think they will be remembered like Pelé will? These guys didn’t want to stop their vacations, that’s the problem.”
Another notable absentee was Jair Bolsonaro, whose term as president ended Dec. 31. A day before, he departed capital Brasilia on a flight to Florida, shirking the ceremonial duty of passing the presidential sash to Lula. Bolsonaro is staying in a condominium complex outside Orlando and has been filmed speaking to neighbors.
Geovana Sarmento, 17, waited in the three-hour line to view his body as it lay in repose. She came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name.
“I am not a Santos fan, neither is my father. But this guy invented Brazil’s national team. He made Santos stronger, he made it big, how could you not respect him? He is one of the greatest people ever, we needed to honor him,” she said.
Caio Zalke, 35, an engineer, wore a Brazil shirt as he waited in line. “Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made the sport important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world,” he said.
In the 1960s and 70s, Pelé was perhaps the world’s most famous athlete. He met presidents and queens, and in Nigeria a civil war was put on hold to watch him play. Many Brazilians credit him with putting the country on the world stage for the first time.
Rows of shirts with Pelé’s number 10 were placed behind one of the goals, waving in the city’s summer winds. A section of the stands was filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.
The crowd was mostly local, although some came from far away. Many mourners were too young ever to have seen Pelé play. The mood was light, as people filtered out of the stadium to local bars, wearing Santos FC and Brazil shirts.
Claudio Carrança, 32, a salesman, said: “I never saw him play, but loving Pelé is a tradition that goes from father to son in Santos. I learned his history, saw his goals, and I see how Santos FC is important because he is important. I know some Santos fans have children supporting other teams. But that’s just because they never saw Pelé in action. If they had, they would feel this gratitude I feel now.”
Among those at the stadium was Pelé’s best friend Manoel Maria, also a former Santos player.
“If I had all the wealth in the world I would never be able to repay what this man did for me and my family,” Maria said. “He was as great a man as he was as a player; the best of all time. His legacy will outlive us all. And that can be seen in this long line with people of all ages here.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pelé.
“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”
Another fan and friend in line was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.
“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”
Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.
Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Topics: Pele

Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again

Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again

Man United beats Bournemouth 3-0, Rashford scores again
  • United is in fourth place and tied on points with third-place Newcastle
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game as Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday to cement its place in the top four.
Casemiro and Luke Shaw had already netted for United before Rashford added the third on his return to the team after being dropped against Wolverhampton for oversleeping and missing a meeting.
Rashford came off the bench to score the winner against Wolves and was on target again against Bournemouth in a result that had a routine feel, something which has been missing at Old Trafford in recent times but which is returning as manager Erik ten Hag shifts the mentality of the club.
United was not at its free-flowing best — Casemiro’s goal was the only shot on target in the first half — but did not need to be against an opponent that never looked threatening.
United is in fourth place and tied on points with third-place Newcastle. It was a fourth home league win in a row without conceding for the first time since 2017, a sign of United’s rediscovered resilience.
Ten Hag has certainly altered the mood around the club but the back four came straight from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were both restored at center half while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Shaw were the full backs.
Lisandro Martinez, available again after Argentina’s World Cup victory, was limited to an 88th-minute introduction after parading his winner’s medal before kickoff.
United’s breakthrough came from a set piece after Rashford drew a foul from Adam Smith on the left. Christian Eriksen floated in a ball that Casemiro met at the near post to guide home on the volley.
Donny van de Beek did not finish the first half because he was sent hobbling from the field by a poor challenge from Marcos Senesi.
Alejandro Garnacho was sent on to replace him, and had an assist just four minutes into the second half as United took advantage of the lots of space left by the Bournemouth defense.
Shaw carried the ball from his own half, shifted it to the right, and then arrived to apply the finish as Garnacho rolled the ball back into the box.
Anthony Martial headed straight down the tunnel with a potential injury when he was replaced in the 69th minute, but United kept pushing and Garnacho bent a shot against the outside of the post.
A third goal seemed inevitable and duly arrived in the 86th minute when Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off set up Rashford to sidefoot into an empty net.
United ended the night only one point behind Manchester City, which visits Chelsea on Thursday before coming to Old Trafford on Jan. 14.
 

Topics: Manchester United Bournemouth English Premier League (EPL)

Saudi hockey federation announces 5-a-side tournament in Riyadh

Saudi hockey federation announces 5-a-side tournament in Riyadh
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi hockey federation announces 5-a-side tournament in Riyadh

Saudi hockey federation announces 5-a-side tournament in Riyadh
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Hockey Federation announced it will host the first Arab five-a-side hockey championship in Saudi Arabia at the Green Halls Complex in Riyadh later this week.

The championship will be held from January 5 to 9, and will include seven teams such as Alzamalek Club, Alrayan Club, Oman Pioneers in addition to a number of expatriate teams in the Kingdom.

The tournament will also involve the participation of the first Saudi hockey team.

The Saudi team was developed after recent performance camps set up by SHF.

The championship will have a technical supervision by specialists and experts from the International Hockey Federation.

Mohammed Al-Mandiel, president of the SHF, said the goal of holding Arab and international championships comes within the framework of creating competition among the participating teams, indicating that spreading the game and its culture in the Arab regions comes within future plans that are in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He also added that introducing the game to the masses and the sports community is important for the federation because of its positive aspect in raising the quality of life and sports development in the Kingdom.

Topics: hockey Saudi Arabia Saudi Hockey Federation

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023
Updated 03 January 2023
AP

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023
  • It was the top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018
Updated 03 January 2023
AP

ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International.

It was the top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018.

It was Djokovic’s first singles match of the season after losing in doubles the previous day, and the win keeps him on course for a possible semifinal matchup in Adelaide against seventh-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who earlier beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego was forced to retire with a right arm injury.

Djokovic, whose last loss in Australia was in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open, will face either Jordan Thompson of Australia or Quentin Halys of France for a place in the quarterfinals.

He was again warmly received by the crowd in Adelaide, where he won this tournament at the age of 19.

Djokovic is playing in Australia for the first time since 2021, having missed last year’s Australian Open when he was deported because his unvaccinated status breached the country’s vaccination requirement for in-bound travelers. His ranking has dropped to No. 5 after also being forced to miss other tournaments, including the US Open, last year.

“What you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that’s what I’ll attract, so I don’t want to do that. I don’t hold a grudge,” Djokovic said when asked about his return to Australia. “I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports and spread good energy. To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love.”

Djokovic’s arrival in Australia was much smoother this time around compared with last year.

“Well, I kind of was joking around with my team hoping that I can enter Australia this time, and that’s what happened,” he said. “It was really, I would say, normal. As with any other year coming into Australia except the last year, easy through the passport control, landed well.”

Earlier, Medvedev saved nine set points before taking the first set in a tiebreaker against the 45th-ranked Sonego.

“I didn’t know it was nine (set points),” Medvedev said. “That’s actually crazy. Probably, maybe the first time in my life I’ve saved nine set points.

“What a match to start the year,” he added.

Sonego was playing Medvedev for the first time and often seemed to have the upper hand in the first set. He had six set points on Medvedev’s serve at 5-4 but Medvedev was able to rely on his big serve when he had to, saving all six.

Two games later, Sonego had three more set points at 0-40 on Medvedev’s but Medvedev rallied again, eventually taking the set after 80 minutes.

“To be honest 0-40 was a tough moment,” he said. “I didn’t count but I knew I saved a lot of set points.

Medvedev will meet Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic for a quarterfinal place.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Adelaide International

Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally

Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally

Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally
  • Nasser Al-Attiyah grabs overall lead from Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi before bad weather cuts action short
  • Chicherit’s delight was in stark contrast to that of overnight leader and three-time champion Carlos Sainz, who came to a juddering halt at 213km
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Frenchman Guerlain Chicherit presented Bahrain Raid Xtreme with a brilliant comeback victory in the Dakar Rally on Tuesday as rain and poor visibility cut short the third stage in Saudi Arabia.

Chicherit and Alex Winocq in their Prodrive Hunter recorded a memorable stage win by 3 minutes, 26 seconds from the Toyota of South African Henk Lategan, with Argentinian Orly Terranova a close third on the day in his BRX Prodrive Hunter.

Overnight leader Carlos Sainz dropped to eighth place after his Audi was stopped for 30 minutes, while defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah also lost time before taking a 13:20 outright lead from Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Rain created pools of water from early morning along the 447 km stage from AlUla to Ha’il, resulting in extra challenges along an already demanding route passing through a series of canyons.

With the weather worsening as the leading cars reached the 378 km mark, the race management decided it was no longer possible to guarantee competitor safety. The vehicles were halted and headed back to the bivouac in convoy, with the stage results at that point counting.

It meant a great turnaround in fortunes for Chicherit and Terranova in particular, and for the entire BRX team, following an almost unprecedented series of punctures which had dropped all four Prodrive Hunters from contention the previous day.

Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza, of Portugal, also impressed, despite two punctures, recording the seventh fastest stage time in their Prodrive Hunter.

Sebastien Loeb, the 2022 Dakar runner-up, had set off eagerly looking to secure valuable points in the World Rally-Raid Championship after his puncture problems 24 hours earlier.

The nine-time World Rally Champion had more bad luck when forced to stop for repairs to his BRX Hunter, losing 20 minutes, but was soon making up lost ground before the stage ended prematurely.

Partnered by Winocq, Chicherit repeated the form which brought a historic first victory for the Prodrive Hunter in the Rallye du Maroc in October.

Tackling his 15th Dakar after finishing fourth last year, Terranova produced another stirring recovery alongside Spaniard Alex Haro to underline the power of the Prodrive Hunter.

Chicherit said: “It’s great. We were on a good pace without pushing especially hard; just keeping the same strategy that we had from the start of this rally.

“Sure, it’s upsetting what happened yesterday, but now we’ve proved what we can do so we’ll stay focused and do the rally the way we planned by getting some good times, and some points for the World Rally-Raid Championship.”

Zala said: “That was a good day. We’re really happy with the car. We were trying to be careful in the rocky sections, but after some tweaks overnight we’ve turned a corner.”

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally 2023 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia

