What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst

What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
Updated 08 January 2023
Daniel Akst’s  “We Have Met the Enemy” is an intelligent and irreverent investigation into the age-old problem of self-control finds that, in the modern world, solving it is the most important thing we can do.

This conundrum of self-control has occupied thinkers since the time of Socrates. Philosophers, theologians, psychologists, and lately economists have wrestled with the question of how it is possible for us to act against our own best interest. 

Using self-control as a lens rather than a cudgel, the book combines social insight with history, literature, psychology, and economics to alarm, teach, and empower us.

Photo/Supplied
CHICAGO: Palestinian author Jabra Ibrahim Jabra was acclaimed by Edward Said as a novelist with “artistic prose and drama” and was one of the first to introduce introspective monologue into Arabic novels. His debut novel, which he first wrote in English in 1946 and then went on to publish in Arabic in 1955, was “Cry in a Long Night,” translated by William Tamplin. The novel is about a man called Amin Samaa and takes place over the course of one night as he walks through a city that mimics Jerusalem. He has to meet an aging Ottoman aristocrat but the road to her house is long and Amin begins to remember parts of his life, his childhood, the girl he met in a forest, and the disappearance of his wife, Sumaya.

Written two years before the Palestinian Nakba, this Jerusalem was “an apocalyptic city fraught with random explosions and terrorist violence as the British Mandate over Palestine slowly expired,” according to Tamplin’s introduction. The novel is told through Amin’s eyes, as the 28-year-old grieves his life’s miseries. He grew up in the poorer part of town but slowly moved his way up in society as he became a novelist and journalist. He married Sumaya, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and felt as if his life had been made. But then Sumaya disappeared without a trace and his life fell apart. 

At a difficult place in life, Amin feels like a failure, and society has never been kind to those who have failed. He is ever-reflective, his thoughts moving quickly as he contemplates himself and the city. He writes fiction about characters who are fragmented parts of himself, parts he must flesh out to understand. Once he has written a book, he finds society has opened its doors to him, but he does not understand himself or society any better. He never suffers in his poverty, but suffers the loss of love in unimaginable ways. With each moment, Amin’s life unfolds as he remembers all the lessons he has learned, the relationships that have been made and broken, and his resilience to survive.

Jabra’s English copy of this work was lost in a bombing in Iraq in 2010 as parts of his house and library were destroyed. In 1948, Jabra had escaped to Baghdad. Having traveled the world — from Jerusalem to England, Massachusetts, back to Jerusalem and then Iraq — he was a writer before his time, introducing modern technique and creating relatable stories. In his introspection, Jabra allows room for his readers to come to their own conclusions, despite what happens in the story. 

Photo/Supplied
Updated 06 January 2023
Authors: JAY PHELAN AND TERRY BURNHAM

“The Secret Syllabus” equips students with the tools they need to succeed, revealing the unwritten rules and cultural norms and expectations not included in the official curriculum.
Left to figure out on their own how the academic world works, students frequently stumble, underperform, and miss opportunities. Without mastery of the secret syllabus, too many miss out on the full, rich experience available to them in college.

 

 

Updated 05 January 2023
What if animals and humans could speak to one another? Tom Mustill — the nature documentarian who went viral when a thirty‑ton humpback whale breached onto his kayak — asks this question in his thrilling investigation into whale science and animal communication.

From seventeenth-century Dutch inventors, to the whaling industry of the nineteenth century, to the cutting edge of Silicon Valley, “How to Speak Whale” examines how scientists and start-ups around the world are decoding animal communications. Whales, with their giant mammalian brains, virtuoso voices, and long, highly social lives, offer one of the most realistic opportunities for this to happen.

Updated 05 January 2023
Written by Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman, “Thinking, Fast and Slow” discusses the polarity of two systems of thought processing.

The book, published in 2011, describes the fast system as emotion-driven with automatic operations, while system two is slower, more logical, and with controlled operations.

The author has divided his book into five parts, each with an overarching theme of regulating thought processes.

Section one introduces awareness of the two systems, and how to understand and utilize them for ultimate psychological operations. Kahneman notes that an individual’s associative memory dictates how they view the world around them.

In parts two and three, he begins to dissect the pros and cons of both systems, starting by exploring a major difficulty faced by most people: Why do they find it easy to think socially and metaphorically but not statistically with facts and numbers?

The fourth section of the book branches out to the original prospect theory — a psychological theory of choice that can be applied to economics — behind Kahneman’s research with his Israeli cognitive psychologist colleague Amos Tversky, while part five looks at the research and scientific findings of the theory and its possible flaws.

Kahneman is a professor of psychology and public affairs emeritus at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, in the US, and the Eugene Higgins professor of psychology emeritus at Princeton University.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

He is a member of numerous societies including the Philosophical Society, the American Psychological Society, the Society of Experimental Psychologists, and a fellow at the American Psychological Association.

In 1982, Kahneman received the American Psychological Association’s Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award, the Warren Medal of the Society of Experimental Psychologists in 1995, the 2002 Nobel Prize in economic sciences, and in 2007, the Lifetime Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association.

Updated 04 January 2023
Author: Avram Alpert 

We live in a world oriented toward greatness, one in which we feel compelled to be among the wealthiest, most powerful, and most famous.

This book explains why no one truly benefits from this competitive social order, and reveals how another way of life is possible—a good-enough life for all.

Avram Alpert shows how our obsession with greatness results in stress and anxiety, damage to our relationships, widespread political and economic inequality, and destruction of the natural world.

