What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Syllabus

Authors: JAY PHELAN AND TERRY BURNHAM

“The Secret Syllabus” equips students with the tools they need to succeed, revealing the unwritten rules and cultural norms and expectations not included in the official curriculum.
Left to figure out on their own how the academic world works, students frequently stumble, underperform, and miss opportunities. Without mastery of the secret syllabus, too many miss out on the full, rich experience available to them in college.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Updated 05 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Updated 05 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Written by Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman, “Thinking, Fast and Slow” discusses the polarity of two systems of thought processing.

The book, published in 2011, describes the fast system as emotion-driven with automatic operations, while system two is slower, more logical, and with controlled operations.

The author has divided his book into five parts, each with an overarching theme of regulating thought processes.

Section one introduces awareness of the two systems, and how to understand and utilize them for ultimate psychological operations. Kahneman notes that an individual’s associative memory dictates how they view the world around them.

In parts two and three, he begins to dissect the pros and cons of both systems, starting by exploring a major difficulty faced by most people: Why do they find it easy to think socially and metaphorically but not statistically with facts and numbers?

The fourth section of the book branches out to the original prospect theory — a psychological theory of choice that can be applied to economics — behind Kahneman’s research with his Israeli cognitive psychologist colleague Amos Tversky, while part five looks at the research and scientific findings of the theory and its possible flaws.

Kahneman is a professor of psychology and public affairs emeritus at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, in the US, and the Eugene Higgins professor of psychology emeritus at Princeton University.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

He is a member of numerous societies including the Philosophical Society, the American Psychological Society, the Society of Experimental Psychologists, and a fellow at the American Psychological Association.

In 1982, Kahneman received the American Psychological Association’s Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award, the Warren Medal of the Society of Experimental Psychologists in 1995, the 2002 Nobel Prize in economic sciences, and in 2007, the Lifetime Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Edited By Tapio Schneider & Adam H. Sobel

Despite major advances in the observation and numerical simulation of the atmosphere, basic features of the earth’s climate remain poorly understood. 

Integrating the available data and computational resources to improve our understanding of the global circulation of the atmosphere remains a challenge. Theory must play a critical role in meeting this challenge. 

This book provides an authoritative summary of the state of the art on this front.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

