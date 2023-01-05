You are here

What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill

Updated 05 January 2023
Updated 05 January 2023
What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill

What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill
What if animals and humans could speak to one another? Tom Mustill — the nature documentarian who went viral when a thirty‑ton humpback whale breached onto his kayak — asks this question in his thrilling investigation into whale science and animal communication.

From seventeenth-century Dutch inventors, to the whaling industry of the nineteenth century, to the cutting edge of Silicon Valley, “How to Speak Whale” examines how scientists and start-ups around the world are decoding animal communications. Whales, with their giant mammalian brains, virtuoso voices, and long, highly social lives, offer one of the most realistic opportunities for this to happen.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Updated 05 January 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Written by Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman, “Thinking, Fast and Slow” discusses the polarity of two systems of thought processing.

The book, published in 2011, describes the fast system as emotion-driven with automatic operations, while system two is slower, more logical, and with controlled operations.

The author has divided his book into five parts, each with an overarching theme of regulating thought processes.

Section one introduces awareness of the two systems, and how to understand and utilize them for ultimate psychological operations. Kahneman notes that an individual’s associative memory dictates how they view the world around them.

In parts two and three, he begins to dissect the pros and cons of both systems, starting by exploring a major difficulty faced by most people: Why do they find it easy to think socially and metaphorically but not statistically with facts and numbers?

The fourth section of the book branches out to the original prospect theory — a psychological theory of choice that can be applied to economics — behind Kahneman’s research with his Israeli cognitive psychologist colleague Amos Tversky, while part five looks at the research and scientific findings of the theory and its possible flaws.

Kahneman is a professor of psychology and public affairs emeritus at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, in the US, and the Eugene Higgins professor of psychology emeritus at Princeton University.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

He is a member of numerous societies including the Philosophical Society, the American Psychological Society, the Society of Experimental Psychologists, and a fellow at the American Psychological Association.

In 1982, Kahneman received the American Psychological Association’s Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award, the Warren Medal of the Society of Experimental Psychologists in 1995, the 2002 Nobel Prize in economic sciences, and in 2007, the Lifetime Contribution Award of the American Psychological Association.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Good-Enough Life

Updated 04 January 2023
Author: Avram Alpert

What We Are Reading Today: The Good-Enough Life
Author: Avram Alpert 

We live in a world oriented toward greatness, one in which we feel compelled to be among the wealthiest, most powerful, and most famous.

This book explains why no one truly benefits from this competitive social order, and reveals how another way of life is possible—a good-enough life for all.

Avram Alpert shows how our obsession with greatness results in stress and anxiety, damage to our relationships, widespread political and economic inequality, and destruction of the natural world.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Review: 'The Turban and the Hat' tackles French invasion of Egypt

Updated 04 January 2023
Manal Shakir
Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt
CHICAGO: Acclaimed Egyptian writer Sonallah Ibrahim’s 2008 historical novel “The Turban and the Hat,” about France’s invasion of Egypt, is remarkably relevant today for its exploration of themes of power, colonialism and conflict.

The experience of the occupation — led by Napoleon Bonaparte from 1798 to 1801 — is told through the eyes of a student, the novel’s unnamed narrator. He records in his diary observations and conversations with people who resisted change and those who welcomed it.

Translated into English by Bruce Fudge, Ibrahim’s novel pays homage to the witnesses who patiently endured a powerful new invader in their lives.

Ibrahim’s narrator is a student of Abd Al-Rahman Al-Jabarti, a fictionalized version of the real-life Egyptian scholar who wrote the only Arab account of the invasion and occupation. The narrator has learnt to speak some French, through an apprenticeship, and gets a job as a translator and researcher at the library of the Institut d’Egypte.

There he is able to communicate with French scientists, scholars, artists, and other researchers, learning everything he can to report back to his teacher. When the French arrive, they displace the Ottomans, who had, according to Fudge’s introduction, never supported the local population.

Although Bonaparte comes to shore with tens of thousands of educated French men and women — scholars, scientists, botanists, geographers and mathematicians —the French massacre the locals and impose harsh taxes.

Like the rest of the populace who struggle to survive, Ibrahim’s narrator is clever and conscientious, and engages both the Egyptians and French so that he can determine how the political landscape will unfold.

The beginning of the end of French rule in Egypt comes when Bonaparte insists on an expedition to Syria. The narrator gets a firsthand account of the horrific journey which brings with it death and destruction.

With English warships nearby and the Turkish vizier on his way, the people of Cairo wait as the tide changes once again. Ibrahim masterfully details this moment in the history of Egypt.

Topics: The Turban and the Hat

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere

Updated 03 January 2023
Edited By Tapio Schneider & Adam H. Sobel

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Circulation of the Atmosphere
Edited By Tapio Schneider & Adam H. Sobel

Despite major advances in the observation and numerical simulation of the atmosphere, basic features of the earth’s climate remain poorly understood. 

Integrating the available data and computational resources to improve our understanding of the global circulation of the atmosphere remains a challenge. Theory must play a critical role in meeting this challenge. 

This book provides an authoritative summary of the state of the art on this front.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Company Fortress

Updated 02 January 2023
Author: Erik Odegard

What We Are Reading Today: The Company Fortress
Author: Erik Odegard

The remains of Dutch East India Company forts are scattered throughout littoral Asia and Africa. But how important were the specific characteristics of European bastion-trace fortifications to Early-Modern European expansion? Was European fortification design as important for early-modern expansion as has been argued? 

This book takes on these questions by studying the system of fortifications built and maintained by the Dutch East India Company in present-day India and Sri Lanka, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

The book uncovers the stories of the forts and their designers, arguing that many of these engineers were in fact amateurs and their creations contained serious flaws. Subsequent engineers were hampered by their disagreement over fortification design: There proved not to be a single “European school” of fortification design. 

The study questions the importance of fortification design for European expansion, shows the relationship between siege and naval warfare, and highlights changing perceptions by the VOC of the capabilities of new polities in India in the late eighteenth century. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

