British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options

LONDON: British Airways has unveiled its first new uniform collection in nearly two decades, featuring a tunic and hijab options for women.
The collection, created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, also includes a tailored three-piece suit for men as well as dress, skirt, trouser, and jumpsuit options for women.
From spring this year, it will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s engineers, cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents.
Chief executive officer of British Airways, Sean Doyle, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.”
Boateng, who has been working on the collection since 2018, shadowed a variety of airport roles to understand how the uniform needed to function for each job while maintaining a modern British, stylish appearance.
He said: “Designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking and it went far beyond clothes. It was about creating an energetic shift internally.
“One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues. Something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard.
“Although the airline has a strong heritage, it was imperative to support in creating a fresh narrative of change and transcendence, while remaining timeliness,” Boateng added.
As the airline’s employees receive their new uniforms, their old ones will be donated to charity or recycled to make toys, tablet holders, and other items, with some going for display in the airline’s museum.