Authorities to review fan complaints at Hillsborough match

Authorities to review fan complaints at Hillsborough match
General view of Sheffield Wednesday fans in the stands during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, on Jan. 7, 2023 (Reuters)
  • A number of Newcastle fans have alleged there were congestion issues around the exit to the tunnel
  • Footage on social media appeared to back up those claims
LONDON: Authorities will review complaints made by Newcastle fans that there was overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday this past weekend.
Hillsborough was the scene of Britain’s worst sports disaster when a crush in the lower tier at the Leppings Lane End of the stadium at a 1989 FA Cup semifinal match led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.
A number of Newcastle fans who were in the away end at Saturday’s cup game have alleged there were congestion issues around the exit to the tunnel at the same end of the stadium ahead of the match, which Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1.
Footage on social media appeared to back up those claims.
The Sports Grounds Safety Authority, which is the British government’s adviser on safety at sports venues, announced Tuesday it will review the incident along with Sheffield Wednesday and local city officials in an attempt to ensure secure surroundings for fans.
“We are concerned by reports of overcrowding and crushing at the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United at Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday evening,” the SGSA said.
“The SGSA is now working with the club, Sheffield City Council and the Safety Advisory Group to review the event, learn any lessons and ensure a safe environment for football fans.”
The Football Association will speak to officials from both clubs about the incident.

Madrid open defense of Super Cup title Wednesday in Saudi Arabia

Madrid open defense of Super Cup title Wednesday in Saudi Arabia
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Madrid open defense of Super Cup title Wednesday in Saudi Arabia

Madrid open defense of Super Cup title Wednesday in Saudi Arabia
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

MADRID: The Spanish Super Cup is returning to Saudi Arabia with defending champions Real Madrid and Valencia looking to get back on track and Barcelona and Real Betis hoping to maintain momentum.

The first semifinal game on Wednesday features Madrid and Valencia with both teams coming off weekend losses in the Spanish league. Madrid have dropped three points behind league leader Barcelona after a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal. Valencia lost 1-0 to Cadiz at home — their second straight league loss — and are four points from the relegation zone.

Barcelona and Betis meet on Thursday following victories back home. Barcelona rebounded from recent poor results with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid, while Betis continued their good start to the year with a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano to stay in the Champions League spots.

The final is on Sunday at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

This is the fourth edition of the revamped Super Cup, which used to be played only between the Spanish league champion and the Copa del Rey winner. Now the runners-up in both competitions also participate, forming a Final Four tournament. Madrid clinched the league ahead of Barcelona last season, while Betis won the cup final against Valencia.

Madrid won the revamped Super Cup in 2020 and 2022. Athletic Bilbao won in 2021, when the tournament was played back in Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HIGHLIGHT

Barcelona coach Xavi will be able to count on Robert Lewandowski again after the striker missed the league game against Atletico.

The contract to play in Saudi Arabia was extended through 2024-25.

Real Madrid will be without defender David Alaba and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni because of injuries. The regular starters did not travel with the rest of the squad to Saudi Arabia. Dani Carvajal, who had been sidelined recently because of a muscle problem, will be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona coach Xavi will be able to count on Robert Lewandowski again after the striker missed the league game against Atletico while serving the first of a three-game suspension. He is allowed to play in the Super Cup, though, and is set to start against Betis.

Betis enter the Super Cup boosted by consecutive wins to start the year. The results left the Seville club in fourth place in the Spanish league and with a spot secured in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

“It was important to win going into the Super Cup,” Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said. “We will go with a lot of confidence.”

The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso and led by veteran forward Edinson Cavani arrive in Saudi Arabia having won only one of their last eight league games.

“We are going through a tough moment and I’m the first responsible for it because I’m the coach,” Gattuso said. “We have to keep working hard, it’s the only solution.”

Topics: Spanish Super Cup

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins
  • Nasser Al-Attiyah, the 52-year-old Toyota driver, finished 11min 8sec adrift of the stage winner, nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb
  • The pressure further eased on Al-Attiyah as his closest pursuer overnight, the South African driver Henk Lategan, suffered a mechanical problem and lost 40 minutes
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah’s strategy of playing it safe saw him move a step closer to retaining his Dakar Rally title and his fifth in all following Tuesday’s ninth stage.
The 52-year-old Toyota driver finished 11min 8sec adrift of the stage winner, nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
However, the pressure further eased on Al-Attiyah as his closest pursuer overnight, the South African driver Henk Lategan, suffered a mechanical problem and lost 40 minutes.
Al-Attiyah holds a lead of 1hr 21min over another Toyota driver, Brazil’s Lucas Moraes, with Loeb a further 19min in arrears.
“Today we did a really good job without any mistakes, without any problems,” said Al-Attiyah, bidding to become the first back to back winner since ‘Mr Dakar’ Stephane Peterhansel in 2016/17.
“We need to take it day by day like this without any problems. We have a big gap now and I hope to finish and to win this Dakar.”
Three-time Dakar Rally car champion Carlos Sainz showed gritty determination in ordering a helicopter ambulance to turn around and return him to his stricken car.
The 60-year-old’s Audi came to grief just six kilometers into the stage and as a precaution he and his co-pilot Lucas Cruz were airlifted to hospital.
“The Spaniard wished to have a chance of resuming the race and demanded that the helicopter ambulance turn round and drop him back at his car,” race organizers Amaury Sport Organization said in a statement.
The two-time world rally champion had lost all hope of a fourth title last Friday when a front wheel came off in an accident.
Despite suffering from chest pain as a result of the mishap he insisted on carrying on and started Tuesday’s stage languishing in 100th spot, over 29 hours in arrears of Al-Attiyah.
Earlier Argentinian rider Luciano Benavides, younger brother of title contender Kevin, won the stage in the motorcycling category.
The 27-year-old Husqvarna motorcyclist secured his second stage win of this year’s race as he timed 1min 2sec faster over the 358-kilometer special than Australian Toby Price on a KTM.
Overall leader Skyler Howes of the United States was third, 2min 57sec off the pace set by the stage winner.
Howes retains the overall lead for a fifth successive day but he enjoys a razor-thin advantage over Price of three seconds as the ultimate test of endurance enters its decisive stages with the climax on Sunday.
“It was a demanding stage, for sure, with lots of water,” said Howes.
“It was super crazy. We were going through giant rivers in the middle of the desert.
“So now we head all the way down to the Empty Quarter and I assume it’s going to be the same, with more and more challenges down there.”
Kevin Benavides is not out of the mix either as he sits in third spot, 5min 9sec adrift.
However, there were two big losers on Tuesday — Frenchman Adrien van Beveren and fourth stage winner Joan Barreda of Spain.
Van Beveren finds himself over 15 minutes off Howes, having started the day under three minutes shy of the leader, due to getting lost on the first part of the stage.
For Barreda, though, there is no coming back as the Spaniard was airlifted to hospital with back pain following a crash on his Honda.
Howes said it was a “bummer” to see Barreda lying prone in the sand.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • 2021 winner Ko, golf’s youngest ever World No. 1, returns to Saudi Arabia with other stars to be confirmed shortly
  • Lydia Ko: ‘I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction toward equal prize money’
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: World No. 1 Lydia Ko will play in the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) has confirmed that Ko, the 2021 champion, will lead a high-quality field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from 16 to 19 February 2023 — with other leading golfers set to be announced in January.

The groundbreaking event, the first of the LET season, has already announced a significant prize purse boost to $5 million that will uniquely match the men’s event; the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The New Zealander was the youngest player to be ranked number one in golf when she reached the top of golf’s standings in 2017 — at just 17 years old. She returned to the top of the pile last month, eclipsing Nelly Korda as the No. 1 player in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, jumped back to the top of the world rankings since she last did so in 2017. This is the third time Ko, who notched three LPGA Tour victories and nine other top-five finishes in 2022, has been the best player on the planet.

On returning to Saudi Arabia, Ko expressed her delight and said: “I remember my time at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International very fondly, having won the title here a few years back. I’m looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia in a few months to build on my 2022.”

Ko added: “I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction toward equal prize money — it is something I believe all the ladies on tour have been striving hard for. I’m grateful to those backing the women’s game who have believed in us and are committed to taking the sport to the next level. We’re moving in the right direction, and I believe it’s only going to get much better from here for women’s golf.”

This year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF will occupy the third spot on the LET calendar and will be the first of two visits by the tour to the Kingdom in 2023, with the ever-popular Aramco Team Series event set to take place later this year.

With the event’s significant prize money increase to $5 million, coupled with the Aramco Team Series’ five $1 million events to take place again in 2023, this year will be yet another record-breaking season for the Tour, where players will all be vying for a slice of LET’s largest ever prize money pool.

Majed Al Sorour, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “We are thrilled to have Lydia, the world’s best golfer, join us to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF. We look forward to welcoming them once again to be a part of our iconic event at our world-renowned Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the Kingdom.

“We aspire to continually elevate the game of golf locally and globally to inspire homegrown golfers in Saudi Arabia. The increased prize purse for the upcoming Saudi Ladies International reflects the commitment of Golf Saudi, Aramco, and all the sponsors and partners of the tournament, to advance women’s golf while having a direct impact on the game on the ground here in Saudi Arabia.”

Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on

Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on

Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on
  • The 35-year-old took part in training with his teammates on Tuesday
  • "Leo seems to me to be happy in Paris and I think there is a real desire on behalf of the club to extend Leo's contract," added Galtier
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi is expected to make his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since his World Cup triumph in a Ligue 1 clash at home against Angers on Wednesday, as the Qatar-owned club look to tie the Argentine down to a new contract.
The 35-year-old took part in training with his teammates on Tuesday, a little over three weeks after inspiring Argentina to victory over France on penalties in an epic World Cup final in Qatar.
He was granted a two-week holiday back in his home country following the tournament, before returning to Paris and being given a guard of honor at PSG’s training ground last Wednesday.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who scored 12 goals in 19 games this season for his club prior to the World Cup, did not take part in PSG’s win at third-tier side Chateauroux in the French Cup at the weekend.
But he could start as the Ligue 1 leaders play host to an Angers side who are bottom of the table and have lost their last nine league outings.
How Messi approaches the second half of the campaign in France after a career-defining World Cup will be closely observed, with his initial two-year deal in Paris coming to an end.
However, the Qatar-owned club are in talks to extend his contract with coach Christophe Galtier insisting the former Barcelona star is settled in the French capital.
“I know there are talks and that the club has spoken to Leo but I don’t know where they are at,” Galtier told reporters on Tuesday.
“Leo seems to me to be happy in Paris and I think there is a real desire on behalf of the club to extend Leo’s contract,” added Galtier, who said that Luis Campos, PSG’s football adviser, was in discussions with Messi’s representatives along with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Kylian Mbappe, scorer of a hat-trick for France in the World Cup final, may again be rested for PSG’s midweek game after missing their French Cup victory as he took a holiday in New York along with teammate Achraf Hakimi.
Neymar has been getting treatment on the ankle injury he suffered playing for Brazil at the World Cup, while Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is out for a PSG side who suffered their first defeat of the season in their last league outing at Lens on New Year’s Day.

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023
  • Event will be 1st full-scale Special Olympics World Games since Abu Dhabi 2019
  • UAE delegation of 75 athletes one of biggest from MENA region
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Special Olympics UAE has kicked off its Road to Berlin campaign with the launch of a series of training camps to prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held from June 17 to 25.

The UAE will be participating in 20 different sports, and the Special Olympics UAE delegation will be one of the biggest from the Middle East and North Africa region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 32 unified partners, 46 coaches, medics, and administrative and technical staff.

The first of three major training camps kicked off last December in Al-Ain. Additionally, athletes participated in other unified activities taking place throughout the country, including the ADNOC marathon, national table tennis championship, the roller-skating national team trials, Mubadala world tennis tournament, and the Asian Powerlifting Championships.

Special Olympics UAE athletes will compete in swimming, badminton, bowling, athletics, beach volleyball men’s team, volleyball women’s team, basketball, cycling, equestrian, and powerlifting.

Talal Al-Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “As we prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, we are confident that our athletes can achieve many wins and medals.

“They will set an inspiring example as representatives of the UAE and will build on the legacy of our great success in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

“Before the start of the training camp in Al-Ain in December, athletes were practicing and preparing through many regional and international Special Olympics events, such as the Invitational Games Malta 2022, and the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022.

“We are proud of our athletes’ commitment which was evident during the training,” Al-Hashemi added.

As the UAE hosted the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, it aims to continue the momentum during the Berlin 2023 and to work with various national and international stakeholders toward further inclusion in sports, health, education, and community at large.

Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 was one of the largest global inclusion sport events, with the participation of more than 7,500 male and female athletes from 190 countries.

As part of the World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 legacy, UAE leaders announced 31 legislations, initiatives, and projects to better serve the needs and aspirations of people of determination in sports, education, health, and culture and improve their overall quality of life.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic in the following year, Special Olympics UAE continued its efforts to launch virtual events and activities. As the pandemic receded, Special Olympics UAE organized several sports forums in the UAE to ensure the steady and safe return of athletes to pitches.

Last year, Special Olympics UAE’s athletes were able to record significant international wins including 16 medals in the Invitational Games Malta 2022, 16 medals during their participation in the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022, and second place for the women’s football team at the Unified Cup Detroit 2022.

