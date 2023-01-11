You are here

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December
package that arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29 (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December
  • The amount of material, detected by routine screening, was extremely small
LONDON: A small amount of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29, British police said in a statement, adding that it did not appear to be linked to any direct threat.
The amount of material, detected by routine screening, was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public, Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command said in a statement.
“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat,” Smith said. Police said no arrests had been made.
“We will continue to follow up on all available lines of enquiry to ensure this is definitely the case.”
Heathrow Airport did not respond to a request for comment.
Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
AFP

  • Images show people lying in the snow in the street outside the central Kabul building
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
AFP
KABUL:A suicide bomber detonated a device Wednesday near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities, an AFP staff member said.
Images from the scene show people lying in the snow in the street outside the central Kabul building.
“I don’t know how many of them were dead or injured,” AFP driver Jamshed Karimi said, adding: “I saw the man blow himself up.”
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the explosion “which unfortunately resulted in casualties.”
“Security teams have reached the area,” he tweeted.
The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of DAESHgroup.

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

  • Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each
ANKARA: Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkiye.
Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.
“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.
Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.
She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.
Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, she said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkiye could play an important role.
Separately, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a cease-fire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.
Moskalkova said a cease-fire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkiye, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
Updated 13 min 39 sec ago
Agencies

  • The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System
NEW YORK: US flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates.
The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.
The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.
“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the FAA said on Twitter.
A total of 1,230 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 7.19 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons. Another 103 within, into or out of the country were also canceled.
Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday’s premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4 percent, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1 percent.
A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.
Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.
United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.
Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France both said they were continuing to operate flights to and from the United States, while the French airline said it was monitoring the situation.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter that ground stops across the country were causing delays. A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.
In an earlier advisory on its website, the FAA said its NOTAM system had “failed,” although NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable.
A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows.
American Airlines has the most departures from US airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, Cirium data showed.

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023
  • Danger of inflation, trade wars, spiraling prices, social unrest
  • Collective action urged by world body, ahead of annual meeting
DUBAI: As the world returns to a new normal after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on global supply chains resulting in energy, inflation, food and security crises, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Risks Report.

The impact of these crises will be felt over the next two years exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis, increasing the risk of recession, growing debt distress, and polarizing societies due to disinformation and misinformation.

The report argues that the window for action on the most serious long-term threats is closing rapidly and calls for collective action before the risks reach a tipping point.

The cost-of-living crisis, natural disasters and extreme weather events, and geoeconomic confrontation, are the top three short-term risks, according to the report.

However, environmental concerns are growing rapidly, with the failure to mitigate climate change, the lack of climate change adaptation, and natural disasters and extreme weather ranking as the top three long-term risks over the next 10 years.

“The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt and disasters. Those that are already the most vulnerable are suffering — and in the face of multiple crises, those who qualify as vulnerable are rapidly expanding, in rich and poor countries alike,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

This year’s report also examines how present and future risks can interact with each other to form a “polycrisis,” which is a cluster of related global risks with compounding impacts and unpredictable consequences.

Due to the uncertainty of relationships between global risks, the report suggests foresight exercises, which can help anticipate potential connections in order to set measures that can minimize the scale and scope of polycrises before they arise.

The report also recommends urgent and coordinated climate action, as well as joint efforts between countries and public-private cooperation to strengthen financial stability, technology governance, economic development and investment in research, science, education and health.

“In this already toxic mix of known and rising global risks, a new shock event, from a new military conflict to a new virus, could become unmanageable,” said Zahidi.

She added: “Climate and human development therefore must be at the core of concerns of global leaders to boost resilience against future shocks.”

The Global Risks Report 2023, part of the WEF’s Global Risks Initiative, was produced in partnership with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group and draws on the views of over 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders.

The upcoming 53rd edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, held under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” comes amid tensions rising over several growing crises and the fragmentation of the geopolitical landscape.

Taking place from Jan. 16-20 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the annual meeting will host over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries and will see the highest-ever business participation, with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organizations.

Several injured in knife attack in Paris' Gare du Nord train station
Updated 11 January 2023
Agencies

Several injured in knife attack in Paris' Gare du Nord train station
  • Police officials were not immediately available for comment
PARIS:  A man with a knife attacked six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson added.
The man's motives were not immediately clear, police said. The Paris prosecutor said in a statement that a criminal investigation had been opened.
The station serves as a busy commuter hub which also serves as a departure point for trains to northern France, London and northern Europe
“An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
“He was quickly neutralized. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response.”

 

The incident has cased major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.
Police cordoned off the station, and set up large white curtains around the attack scene.
The Gare du Nord is one of the world’s busiest train stations with 700,000 travelers per day.
The attacker’s motive was not immediately clear. France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals, and others, since 2015.
In December, a suspected gunman killed three Kurds in Paris.
The 69-year old suspect confessed to a “pathological” hatred for foreigners.

