Mining activities should be increased to speed up energy transition: BHP CEO

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, CEO Mike Henry said that it is impossible to meet the rising demand for critical minerals if the world continues to move at the current pace. 
Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, CEO Mike Henry said that it is impossible to meet the rising demand for critical minerals if the world continues to move at the current pace. 
Updated 11 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mining activities of critical minerals all around the world should be accelerated to meet the energy transition targets over the next 30 years, as the world dreams of a sustainable future, according to the BHP chief. 

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, CEO Mike Henry said that it is impossible to meet the rising demand for critical minerals if the world continues to move at the current pace. 

“Even at the current pace, we are not going to meet the demands for these critical minerals. But the momentum is building, and I am optimistic that we will get where we need to be in a reasonably short time,” said Henry. 

He added: “Over the next 30 years, in order to meet the needs of the energy transition, the world is going to need two times as much copper, four times as much nickel, two times as much steel, and two times as much iron ore, as was needed over the past 30 years.” 

According to Henry, to extract these huge quantities of minerals, the mining industry should triple or quadruple its activities, as these minerals will be coming from lower-grade deposits. 

“The amount of mining required to unlock those resources is going to be even more significant. You might see three times copper mining needed, and six times nickel mining needed,” he said. 

Henry also added that the time required in the mining sector to produce minerals after the first discovery has significantly increased now. 

“The time to get from the first discovery to first production has gone from 10 years, 20 years ago to now 20 years. So, it is taking a lot more time to get these deposits,” he said. 

Henry further noted that the mining industry as a whole should promote the importance of the industry to the general public, and it should also make sure that the sector is operating at the highest standards by promoting social values.

“Governments should respond to local community concerns. What we are seeing today is a much-enhanced understanding on the part of governments about the importance of the mining sector. I do not think that is yet been matched by the understanding of a person in the street,” he added. 

Topics: Mining exploration Energy transition FMS2023

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia
Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia
  • The partnership could see Saudi investment in the UK’s manufacturing and mining finance sectors
Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government said on Wednesday it had agreed to deepen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia on diversifying sources of critical minerals.
Britain’s Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy department said the partnership could see Saudi investment in the UK’s manufacturing and mining finance sectors, and new opportunities for UK mining firms to do business in Saudi Arabia.
The British government said it was also important “in ensuring the UK’s critical mineral supply chains are not overly reliant on any one country, with supplies currently dominated by China.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Mining

Mining firm Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by 40% following CMA nod to list on Tadawul 

Mining firm Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by 40% following CMA nod to list on Tadawul 
Updated 11 January 2023
REINA TAKLA & REEM WALID 

Mining firm Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by 40% following CMA nod to list on Tadawul 

Mining firm Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by 40% following CMA nod to list on Tadawul 
Updated 11 January 2023
REINA TAKLA & REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Riyadh-based mining company Saudi Lime has announced plans to list its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange just weeks after receiving the Capital Market Authority’s approval to list on the parallel market Nomu, the CEO revealed. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum, Ahmed Elewa revealed that the mining firm will dedicate the coming two years to be part of the Kingdom’s main market. 

“We are the first company in the mining sector related to limestone that went into an IPO and already got the CMA’s approval,” the CEO disclosed. 

In addition to this, Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by an estimated 40 percent in the coming two years, Elewa stressed. 

“We have a very good plan to expand and increase our capacity right now from 1,500 tons per day to be 2000 or 2,200 tons per day,” he elaborated. 

Talking about the company’s strategy for next five years, the CEO revealed that Saudi Lime will also be working on aggressive expansion plans as it is considering setting footprint in another country in the Middle East and North Africa region such as Oman or even the UAE. 

Looking into the future, the executive warned that the mining sector is expected to be exposed to a challenge of scarce raw materials. “Fortunately, Saudi Lime has its own raw materials mining resource which will enable us to secure these resources at least for the coming five to ten years."  

The CEO revealed that the company has spent more than 10 percent of its net income on employees, “to improve their skills and to give them specialized trainings in Saudi Arabia and in Europe.” 

Saudi Lime, which operates as the Kingdom’s sole supplier for sand lime blocks and bricks, closed the year 2022 with revenues that exceeded expectations amid high demand for its products. By the end of the year, the company’s sales stood at over SR110.5 million ($26.7 million) and it achieved more than 10 percent in net income. 

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Lime

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Updated 11 January 2023
  Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Updated 11 January 2023
  Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Comedat Co., one of the leading contractors for open-pit mining in Saudi Arabia, plans to double its capacity, as the Kingdom is showing strong signs of growth in the mining sector, revealed the company’s top official.  

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan.11, Ali Saeed Alqahtani, CEO of Saudi Comedat Co. said that Saudi Arabia is one of the best places for the mining sector due to the Kingdom’s “stability and potential for growth.”  

“We are aiming to double our capacity in five to six years of time. Now, we work around 2.5 million cubic meters per month of operations for Ma’aden. Hopefully, we will double that as Ma’aden and the entire mining business are growing,” Alqahtani told Arab News.  

The CEO revealed that the company tried to go outside Saudi Arabia “but the risk was very high due to unstable laws and unstable politics in the mining sector.”  

“I think Saudi Arabia is the best market so far, in terms of stability and growth. We are concentrating on the Saudi market, and we have Jordanian partners as well.”  

Alqahtani further added that Saudi Comedat has plans to create new partnerships with companies other than Ma’aden, as more firms are entering Saudi Arabia due to positive changes which are happening in the mining sector. 

“We have been working with Ma’aden for 15 years. We are aiming to develop the business for other companies, as you can see, the pipe is full of companies coming to do exploration. Once they get their license, they will need a mining service company like ours to do their work,” he added.  

Saudi Comedat currently has over 300 employees, with 42 percent of them being Saudi nationals, along with seven females working in the administration department.  

Alqahtani also added that the company, along with Ma’aden, has been training Saudi nationals in a dedicated educational facility named Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute, and the first batch from the institute has already been deployed to work.  

Talking about the company’s responsibility to ensure sustainability, Alqahtani said Saudi Comedat is following the guidelines of Ma’aden, as they come under their umbrella as a contractor. “We have strict environmental policies.  What we call it is fugitive dust, because, by nature of the operation, you will have dust. So, we are suppressing that by chemicals and water.”  

Alqahtani said the mining industry is going to have a bright future here, but suggested that companies that enter the mining industry require a lot of patience to become successful in the sector.  

“Anybody who comes to the industry needs to spend money and should be patient for the return. This is not something you build today for one year and take the profits in two years’ time,” said Alqahtani.  

He added: “Mining sector will give you good returns. But you need to work a minimum of six to 10 years until you really know what you are doing.” 

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Mining

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  
Updated 11 January 2023
REEM WALID 

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  
Updated 11 January 2023
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: American technology and mineral exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric aims to help Saudi Arabia "separate the haystack from the needle" as the Kingdom looks deeper into the Earth’s surface to extract mineral deposits, according to the company's founder.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan. 11, Robert Friedland, who is also the co-chairman of the firm, said Ivanhoe’s electric Typhoon system will enable the Kingdom to explore harsher terrains as the mineral deposits closest to the surface have already been discovered. 

He insists that technology has a major role to play as the world goes much deeper to extract minerals to meet the growing demand – while keeping environmental issues such as climate change in mind. 

Earlier in the day, the American firm formed a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, to explore and develop mining projects in the Kingdom. 

The typhoon system is Ivanhoe’s proprietary exploration surveying technology that injects extremely high-powered currents deep underground. 

Explaining more about the technology, Friedland said the system takes a 20-kilometer-long wire putting its two ends into the earth and injecting bolts of electromagnetic energy at the output of a nuclear power plant. “If there's copper or gold or minerals, it lights up like a Christmas tree and we can see it non-invasively without drilling.”  

In addition to this, the founder stressed that the Typhoon system also allows to see water “which will become one of the most valuable commodities of all to human beings because it basically constitutes life as we know it.”  

“While we are surveying for metals, we will also be surveying the Kingdom for water. Together, with Ma’aden, we will work on a minimum of 48,500 sq. km,” the co-chairman disclosed. 

Moreover, Ivanhoe will also offer artificial intelligence software that takes terabits of data and turns it into clear three-dimensional imagery “which is set to further facilitate the process of pinpointing the electric metals.” 

“We are highly confident that this piece of land that was given by the creator to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is as highly endowed in minerals as any location in the world,” Friedland highlighted. 

Taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the FMF discusses a number of topics including developments in the mining sector in the region extending from Africa and West and Central Asia, ways to attract investments, the use of cutting-edge technology in the sector, applying the best standards of sustainability, and more.  

The conference also tackles global bottlenecks that could potentially affect the supply of minerals and energy, the future of mining on a domestic level and worldwide, as well as the contribution of mining projects, and any growth opportunities for the sector.    

With the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, Saudi Arabia expects the value of its current mineral wealth to double from the previously $1.3 trillion, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022. 

Topics: FMS2023 Mining American

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Updated 11 January 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Updated 11 January 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Uranium and titanium have been discovered in “significant quantities” in Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s energy minister as he set out the government’s plans to be a global leader in the mining sector.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman talked up the expansions of Saudi Arabia’s mission in developing renewable energy, as well as the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global hub for green metal industries which will lead to more investment in the sector.

He also stated that the Kingdom has an abundance of metals and minerals now greatly in demand in the world and is developing the structure and partnerships that can exploit them to the best advantage.

“Recent explorations of activities showed a diverse portfolio of uranium in different geological locations within the Kingdom such as Jabal Saeed, Madinah, Jabal Qariah in the north,” said the minister, adding: “Along with uranium, rare minerals such as titanium have been identified in significant quantities in the Kingdom, unlocking even greater investment opportunities.”

During a fireside chat, Prince Abdulaziz discussed his aim of utilizing the second edition of the FMF as a “stage for us as Saudi Arabia to reconfigure the perception of Saudi Arabia.”

He went on: “Saudi Arabia is of course a leading global oil industry and we are well on the way to becoming a global leader in all forms of clean energy encompassing hydrocarbons, renewable and clean hydrogen to complement our artificial skills in oil and gas.”

The minister said the government has set “ambitious targets for its energy mix”, and this will require “a large scale of deployment of solar, wind and battery storage projects across the Kingdom”.

“Manufacturing these components will also create a demand surge for minerals like copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, lithium, and silicon,” he added.

However, extracting these minerals must fit in with the Kingdom’s sustainability and economic diversification plans.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to the development and securing of the key metals and minerals needed for localization of the supply chain and to pursue the goal of cleaner energy,” said the minister..

Prince Abdulaziz concluded his speech by highlighting the efforts of the Saudi people in the Kingdom to the many local and international guests of the forum.

“I ask you not to believe me or any speaker that may come before me or after me. I would ask you to float around, go to the alleys and go to the streets, walk into the office buildings and see the real energy of Saudi Arabia – it is the youth of Saudi Arabia, it is the women and men that are making these things a reality,” he said.

The minister also discussed that all new gas power plants in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 20 in Taiba and Qassim will be carbon capture enabled.

“Clean hydrogen is a focus of our investment with the largest clean hydrogen hub in the world planned in the Kingdom, this ambitious program will make the Kingdom a clean energy industry destination with reduced footprint,” he said.

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Mining

