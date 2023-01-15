You are here

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport

Man arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29
  • Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons
LONDON: A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offense on Saturday and was released on bail as part of the investigation, the Police said.
A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29.
Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command said that, despite the arrest, the incident does “not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public.”
Officers attended an address in Cheshire yesterday and the man was taken to a police station in north west England and was today released on bail until a date in April.
Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

  • Paris prosecutors asked for the man suspected in the attack to be detained pending further investigation
PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation Sunday into “attempted murders" after seven people were injured with a sharp metallic hook at a crowded Paris train station on Wednesday.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that her office asked for the man suspected in the attack to be detained pending further investigation. He was shot and wounded by police during the attack at the Gare du Nord train station, authorities have said.
Although six victims, including a police officer, were immediately located, a seventh injured person, a 53-year-old man who left the scene, has since been found, according to the prosecutor's statement.
Beccuau said the identity of the assailant remained to be formally established. Investigators said he presents himself as a 31-year-old Algerian national and was known to French authorities under several identities for home invasion, theft and rebellion in 2019 and 2021, Sunday's statement said.
He received orders to leave French territory in 2020 and in September of last year, the statement detailed.
A preliminary investigation found that the suspect threw himself upon a man in front of the rd train station, stabbing him about 20 times, with no apparent reason. The assailant then entered the station and attacked other civilians and a police officer. Screams alerted two other police officers who intervened.
Beccuau said the judicial investigation would seek to clarify the alleged assailant's exact actions, motives and personality.

  • Nabizada was a “fearless champion for Afghanistan,” former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said
  • “A true trailblazer — strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger,” she said
KABUL: Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday.
Mursal Nabizada had been a member of parliament in the US-backed government that was overthrown by the Taliban in August 2021.
“Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
“The security forces have started a serious investigation into the incident,” he said, adding that a brother of the former lawmaker was also wounded in the attack, which took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday.
Nabizada was a “fearless champion for Afghanistan,” former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said on Twitter.
“A true trailblazer — strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger,” she wrote.
“Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people,” she added.
Nabizada, 32, hailed from the eastern province of Nangarhar, and had been elected as a member of parliament from Kabul in 2018.
“I am sad and angry and want the world to know!” tweeted Hannah Neumann, a member of the European parliament, in response to the killing.
“She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight.”
Women had worked in prominent positions across Afghan society in the two decades since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, with many becoming judges, journalists and politicians.
Many women in such professions have fled the country, however, since the Taliban returned to power.
Taliban authorities have rapidly squeezed women out of almost all areas of public life, banning them from secondary and higher education, public sector work and even from visiting public parks and baths.
They have also ordered women to cover their bodies in public, ideally in an all-encompassing burqa.

  • Philippines president is only ASEAN leader to attend this year’s WEF in Switzerland
  • Southeast Asian nation may also ‘soft launch’ its wealth fund plan at global forum
MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will promote the Philippines as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region at the World Economic Forum, as he departed for the annual event in Davos on Sunday with hopes to attract new investment in the country.

The Swiss town of Davos will host dozens of world leaders and hundreds of CEOs from Jan. 16-20 for the second in-person gathering of the forum after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said that the Philippines will be the focus of a country strategy dialogue at WEF, where he will promote the nation “as leader and driver of growth, and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.”

He described the Philippines as “(a country) that is open for business — ever ready to complement regional and global expansion plans … anchored on the competent and well-educated Filipino workers, the managers and professionals.”

Marcos is the only leader from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, reportedly attending Davos this year, and the only other Asian leader besides South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Filipino leader, accompanied by a delegation of officials and business leaders, said that he will also share his country’s experience “as a model” for managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Marcos may also use the forum to introduce the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which the president had said could spur growth and development in the archipelagic nation.

“The World Economic Forum is simply a great venue to do sort of a soft launch for our sovereign wealth fund given the prominence of the forum itself and the global and business leaders who will be there, and they will hear it directly from the president,” Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta said.

A draft law establishing the wealth fund is still being deliberated by the Philippine Congress.

The plan — which follows similar moves by neighbors Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia — could bring “added investment” to the Philippines, Marcos has said.

Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund was the focus of a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, resulting in the country’s former premier Najib Razak going to prison.

  • Migrants from Balkan country made up half of all people crossing English Channel in summer 2022
  • Winter saw that proportion drop to around 10%, government source tells Times
LONDON: Illegal crossings by Albanians in the English Channel have dropped significantly over the past few months, a UK government source has said.

Albanians averaged around a third of all people attempting to cross into the UK via small boats from France in 2022, with at least 13,000 making the trip, up from just 800 in 2021.

During the height of the crisis in the summer, they represented 42-60 percent of all people making the journey, but that number has since dropped to around 10 percent, the source told The Times.

The drop follows months of proposals from UK government ministers to crack down on Albanian migrants, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging to return “thousands” to their homeland.

Many migrants are also thought to have been put off making the trip following the tragic drowning in December of at least four people in the Channel, with experts suggesting harsher winter conditions were contributing to the reduction in people traveling. 

“We’ve seen a marked drop in the number of Albanians coming across the Channel in small boats in recent months,” the source told The Times.

“It’s not clear exactly why, but nobody’s counting their chickens that they won’t try again — particularly as we move into the new year and spring.”

Dr. Andi Hoxhaj, a law lecturer at University College London, told The Times that the massive surge in Albanians coming to the UK in the summer was down to lower costs, as criminal gangs scaled up operations to facilitate the mass transportation of people — many coming from places such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran — across the Channel, which in some cases reduced the cost of the journey by almost 90 percent, from £20,000 ($24,000) in previous years to just £2,500.

He added that the majority of Albanian migrants were traveling for economic reasons. “In some cases, what you could earn in one day here — say £200 on a construction site — is what someone might earn in one month in Albania,” said Hoxhaj.

Suspected militants have abducted roughly 50 women in a part of northern Burkina Faso that is regularly hit by violence, local officials and residents told AFP.
Roughly 40 were seized about a dozen kilometres (miles) southeast of Arbinda on Thursday and about 20 others were abducted on Friday to the north of the town, with some escaping in the meantime, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

