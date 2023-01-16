Dubai real estate transactions hit record high in 2022

DUBAI: Dubai recorded real estate transactions worth more than $143 billion in 2022, the official Dubai Media Office said Monday, calling it a “milestone” for the UAE’s main business hub.
“Dubai’s annual real estate transactions have crossed the milestone of half a trillion dirhams for the first time,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.
“The sector witnessed transactions worth a record 528 billion dirhams in 2022, a 76.5 percent increase from 2021.”
The real estate sector accounts for about a third of the economy in Dubai.
It has steadily grown since an easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions saw Dubai open up much earlier than the rest of the world.
Russians were the biggest international buyers of Dubai real estate last year, Bloomberg reported, citing brokerage Betterhomes.
It said that the emirate registered more than 86,000 residential sales transactions in 2022, beating the previous record of 80,000 in 2009.
Dubai’s “real estate sector has demonstrated its ability to sustain its rapid growth and enhance its attractiveness as an investment magnet,” said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of the government’s Dubai Land Department.
“The sector is set to achieve even greater growth in the future,” the Dubai Media Office quoted him as saying.
Davos is the Middle East’s time to shine, says WEF’s head of MENA Maroun Kairouz
Middle East and North Africa region has become a “centerpiece of global geopolitical efforts,” Kairouz tells Arab News
A record number of Arab heads of state are participating in this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DAVOS: With the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting returning to the familiar snow-covered mountains of Davos, many are wondering what the Arab world’s delegations are going to bring to the mix.
“I think, in short, it is their time to shine,” Maroun Kairouz, WEF’s head of the Middle East and North Africa region, told Arab News.
“(This is) the culmination of years of efforts and commitment to reforms that we have seen in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman.
“Now they are harvesting the fruits of seeds that were planted five, six, and, for some countries, 20 years ago, and that puts them in that position.”
This year’s summit follows the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” — a fitting one given the many overlapping crises now plaguing the globe.
Russia and Ukraine’s war is approaching its first anniversary with no signs of abating, contrib
uting to an ongoing inflationary crisis, which has placed a huge strain on households worldwide.
Meanwhile, intensifying geopolitical and geoeconomic competition between world powers, particularly China and the US, is creating further uncertainty and reshaping the global power balance.
With a record number of Arab heads of state descending upon Davos for this year’s summit, it is clear that the region, thanks to its geopolitical and economic positioning, is a strong candidate to act as a mediator amid such crises.
“We have seen a return of the region as a centerpiece of global geopolitical efforts,” Kairouz told Arab News.
Notable examples of this over the course of the past year include US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s hosting of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Arab Summit in December, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in mediating a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.
“It’s a bit of a dose of realism to say, even if you have interests elsewhere, that this region is key to global stability, it’s key to energy stability and to economic stability across the world,” said Kairouz.
“I think many countries have come to that realization given the events of the past year.”
Borge Brende, the president of WEF, also highlighted the importance of the Arab world at the opening of this year’s meeting. “We have six heads of states and governments, and very strong delegations,” he told a press conference.
“The Middle East is also important when it comes to investments, with sovereign wealth funds that are investing all over the world,” he added.
Although Kairouz praised Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar for their recent progress on the economic and diplomatic fronts, he urged them not to take their foot off the accelerator of reform.
“The hope now is that high energy prices, and let me say, a more favorable fiscal environment, does not lead to a relaxation of momentum around reforms to further consolidate that position and further advance on that path of prosperity and economic importance,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s economic importance is evident through the scale and strength of its growth rate. The Kingdom is set to overtake India as the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, driven by the gains of higher energy prices.
According to official data released by India’s Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Saudi Arabia is expected to outpace India with 7.6 percent gross domestic product growth.
“The Gulf Cooperation Council has been one of the strongest subregions in terms of economic growth,” said Kairouz.
“For 2022, Saudi Arabia was one of the fastest-growing large countries with around 8 percent of economic growth. Keep in mind, the S&P is down 20 percent over the last year,” he added, referring to the US stock market index that tracks 500 publicly traded domestic companies.
“If we have a replay of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, which investors have deep patient pools of capital? It’s again the sovereign wealth funds of the Arab world. They played a key role back then to stabilize global markets and to provide liquidity.”
With this in mind, Kairouz predicts that if the world does enter a recession, the Gulf countries will “again be front and center in those efforts.”
According to WEF’s own research, two-thirds of chief economists expect a global recession will occur this year, given continued geopolitical tensions and further monetary belt-tightening in the US and Europe.
“With two-thirds of chief economists expecting a worldwide recession in 2023, the global economy is in a precarious position,” Saadia Zahidi, managing director of WEF, told a press conference ahead of the meeting.
“The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world’s most vulnerable.”
More than 2,700 world leaders and diplomats will take part in this year’s WEF meeting, with a strong representation from all the key regions of the world.
However, Arab delegations who are absent from this year’s summit include the crisis-wracked nations of Lebanon and Yemen. Kairouz says both governments were urged to attend but to no avail.
“We have extended invitations to their governments, and we had at one point positive momentum,” he said.
“But unfortunately, internal dynamics have prevented them from being represented. You know, Lebanon, for example, now has a presidential vacuum, and it’s difficult for ministers or the prime minister to travel under these circumstances.”
Lebanon has been mired in its worst-ever financial crisis since late 2019. Despite the unprecedented crisis, which has thrown millions into poverty, its politicians continue to squabble, leaving the appointment of a new president in deadlock since October last year.
Arab participation in WEF and other such summits has an added urgency as the common threat of man-made climate change leads to evermore extreme weather events and environmental damage across the Middle East region.
“By 2050, we could lose 14 percent of the region’s GDP because of water issues,” said Kairouz. “If there is no action being taken very quickly, this region is one of the ones that will suffer the most because of climate change.”
However, with climate conference COP27 having taken place in Egypt last November, and with COP28 hosted by the UAE later this year, Kairouz says there is “a great opportunity to already set the stage for 2035 for the region to become a leader and pioneer.”
He added: “We have all the tools that we need — the financial tools and the expertise in terms of managing big projects — to really become a global leader in climate action.”
In addition, the Davos meeting will feature its highest-ever business participation, with more than 1,500 private sector leaders registered across 700 organizations, including more than 600 of the world’s top CEOs from WEF Partners.
Over 125 experts and heads of the world’s leading universities, research institutions and think tanks will also join the meeting.
According to organizers, the WEF meeting will also be climate-neutral for the sixth consecutive year.
Misk returns to WEF with Youth Majlis, placing young people at the heart of the global conversation
Under the theme “Generation Transformation,” Misk is hosting the only youth-focused pavilion at the summit
Youth Majlis is providing a platform to explore collaborative solutions to the world’s most pressing issues
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
DAVOS: Youth Majlis are back at this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to offer young people a platform in the global conversation, the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) announced on Monday.
Under the theme “Generation Transformation,” Misk is hosting the only youth-focused pavilion at the WEF Summit with the aim of creating lasting positive change by harnessing the strengths of all generations.
The Youth Majlis will provide a platform to explore collaborative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues — from inclusive economic growth to ambitious climate action.
Omar Najjar, Misk’s chief program officer, told Arab News: “In a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented, it’s more important than ever to find ways to cooperate, work together, and harness the power of youth.
“Our decision to bring the Youth Majlis back to the World Economic Forum is a powerful step in this direction, placing young people at the heart of the global conversation and empowering them to take bold action for a better future.”
More than 35 leaders and decision makers from the US, China, Singapore, South Africa, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia are convening at the Youth Majlis to promote an overhauled, youth-focused approach to global cooperation.
The return of the Youth Majlis is also an important step toward advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future.
During the 2022 WEF Annual Meeting, Misk’s Youth Majlis welcomed more than 1,700 visitors from 42 countries, 14 heads of state and ministers, 200 VIP guests, and 25 speakers.
Since its inception in 2011, Misk has enabled young people to represent the Kingdom in various international forums and programs to solve complex global challenges and actively participate in global citizenry.
More than 280 students graduated from the Misk Fellowship Program to work on more than 40 projects dedicated to solving challenges related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Misk celebrated its sixth edition of the Misk Global Forum in November, where it welcomed more than 28,000 participants from 64 countries.
The foundation invests in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia in education and entrepreneurship, culture, and the creative arts, with science and technology as supporting fields.
It pursues its goals by designing programs and partnering with local and global organizations in diverse fields through an array of incubators.
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for 3rd time
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters
ACCRA: Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday.
The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion rescue package.
“Building consensus is key to a successful economic recovery for Ghana,” Ofori-Atta wrote on Twitter, adding that registration for the debt exchange would be extended “pending further stakeholder engagement.”
The IMF has said its board will approve the deal only if Ghana undergoes comprehensive debt restructuring.
The deadline for the debt swap, initially set for Dec. 19, had previously been extended to Dec. 30 and then to Jan. 16.
Revisions to the initial offer granted exemptions to pensioners after a public outcry but later brought in individual bondholders who were originally exempt.
Unlike previous extensions, Monday’s failed to offer bond holders any additional incentives. Without new terms, investors fear the program could struggle to attract participants.
Meanwhile, repeated extensions and frequent structural changes have done little to encourage participation.
“(Ghana) wants to see voluntary applications and participation in the program, but the sudden and often seemingly unexplained changes in the proposed DDE framework do not build confidence,” said Gergely Urmossy, an emerging market strategist at Societe Generale.
Ghana last week offered to pay holders of its 2023 bond a 2 percent cash fee in exchange for registering for the exchange, but opposition to the program has remained pervasive.
“Ghana spent a lot of money solving the problems it had with its banks from the 2014-2015 crisis, so you want to think very carefully to avoid jeopardizing them,” said Gregory Smith, emerging markets fund manager at London-based M&G Investments.
Ghana last week asked to restructure its bilateral debt under the common framework platform supported by the Group of 20 major economies, Reuters reported.
Germany can fill up gas storage at affordable prices next winter, says minister
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany can reasonably hope to fill up its gas storage facilities at favorable prices for next winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, but cautioned that the energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy is not over yet.
“For the year 2023, and the winter of 2023/24, I think we have a more than justified hope that we will have full storage facilities at the beginning of winter as well, and that we will then have energy security and stability ... also at favorable prices,” he said at an energy summit organized by Handelsblatt newspaper.
Habeck, who is also Germany’s vice-chancellor, said the country now has the infrastructure to import 14 billion cubic meters per year after building three floating liquefied gas terminals since last year.
But 30 bcm were still needed to compensate for the 55 bcm that were pumped from Russia each year through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, he added.
Germany’s storage facilities were 90.47 percent full, data from the Federal Network Agency showed on Monday, thanks to mild temperatures and energy savings.
If temperatures fall below 0 degrees Celsius, Germany would drain 1 percent of its storage per day, meaning the current reserve would be enough, Habeck said.
Berlin’s decision to reactivate and extend the lifespan of its coal-fired power plants was a climate policy “sin” but was a necessary one for energy security, Habeck said, commenting on a week-long protest by climate activists against the expansion of a coal mine in western Germany.
The European Commission aims for EU countries to start jointly buying gas “well before summer,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday, an attempt to help countries refill storage and avoid a supply crunch next winter.
Foreign investors pour $925m into Egypt since Wednesday
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: Foreign investors transferred more than $925 million into the Egyptian foreign exchange market in the three days since its currency sharply depreciated last week, Egypt’s central bank said in a statement on Monday.
The Egyptian pound weakened to about 32 to the dollar from 27.60 at the open on Wednesday before rebounding to 29.61 pounds by the end of Monday.
Additional foreign currency from local sources, remittances from Egyptians working abroad and tourism also flowed into the market over the past three business days, the central bank statement added.
Egypt promised it would shift to a “durably flexible” exchange rate when it reached an agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion financial support package in October.
It turned to the IMF for assistance after Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up its bills for wheat and oil while dealing a blow to tourism from two of its largest markets, Ukraine and Russia, a key source of hard currency.
It has been loosening its dollar peg in jumps, with a view to letting the currency float freely.
Banks were able to fulfill more than $2 billion in requests by Egyptian importers over the past three days, in addition to the requests other clients, the central bank statement added.
Goods began backing up in Egyptian ports after the central bank placed restrictions on imports in February. Last month the central bank removed those restrictions, and importers have been scouring for dollars to get their goods released.
Sales of Egyptian treasury bills of one year or less surged at auctions on Thursday and Sunday as investors continued to flood back after the pound’s depreciation.