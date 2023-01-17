Wipro enters GCC food segment with Nirapara acquisition

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India, has announced its entry into the GCC food market with the acquisition of Nirapara, an Indian traditional food brand. This announcement comes after Wipro’s earlier statement of its foray into the food business in India and international markets. The company aims to become a significant player in the snacks, spices and ready-to-cook industry.

Nirapara is Wipro’s 13th partnership and gives it a clear foothold in the spices and ready-to-cook segment. Wipro has a significant presence in the GCC countries through well-respected brands such as Enchanteur, Yardley of London and Santoor.

To curate a comprehensive portfolio in the FMCG space, Wipro Consumer has joined hands with Nirapara to produce an extensive range of food products, starting with spices and ready-to-cook products.

Nirapara was launched in 1976 and is known for its blended spices, especially sambar powder and chicken masala. It is one of the popular brands used by the Indian diaspora across the globe and keeping this in mind, GCC countries are the primary focus for Nirapara exports.

About 82 percent of Nirapara’s international revenue comes from the GCC countries. Moreover, 40 percent of their GCC business is from the UAE and 30 percent is from Saudi Arabia. The company’s products are also sold in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Anil Chugh, president, food business, Wipro Consumer Care, said: “We are thrilled to enter the food market in the GCC countries with Nirapara, the brand which is trusted by Indians across the world. We recognize that spices are core to Indian style cooking and are slowly being used by more people around the world. There is a huge opportunity in this space for introducing products under a brand that has been loved and trusted by consumers for years and in a market that has a demand for authentic, pure and trusted spice mixes and other ready-to-cook formats.”

He added: “With this partnership, we aspire to be a holistic stop for consumers’ search for flavors that remind them of home, giving them access to everything from spices to ready-to-cook dishes that they relish and love, from back home.”

Priyadarshee Panigrahi, senior general manager, Wipro Consumer Care, Middle East, said: “We are excited to welcome Nirapara in our brand portfolio beyond Enchanteur and Yardley of London and entering a new segment. The ready-to-cook category is an exciting space, and one can give a lot of exciting offerings not only to Indian consumers, but also to consumers from the entire Indian Subcontinent, living outside India. Our strong understanding of the consumer and market, coupled with our robust distribution network will help grow this segment multifold.”