Aramco CEO warns 1bn barrels lost will slow oil market recovery

RIYADH: The world has lost about 1 billion barrels of oil over the past two months and energy markets will take time to stabilize even if ‌flows resume, ‌Saudi Aramco’s CEO said on ‌Sunday, ⁠as shipping disruptions ⁠choke traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our objective is simple: keep energy flowing, even when the system is under strain,” Amin Nasser told Reuters in a statement after Aramco reported a 25 percent ⁠jump in net profit in ‌its first-quarter.

Global energy supplies ‌have been sharply squeezed by Iran’s blockade of ‌the Strait of Hormuz, which ‌has curtailed shipping and driven prices higher following the US-Israeli war.

“Reopening routes is not the same as normalizing a market that has ‌been deprived of about one billion barrels of oil,” Nasser said, ⁠adding ⁠that years of underinvestment have compounded the strain on already-low global inventories.

Aramco has used its East-West Pipeline to bypass Hormuz and transport crude to the Red Sea, an asset Nasser described as a “critical lifeline” to mitigate the global supply crisis.

Despite shifts in shipping routes, Nasser reiterated that Asia remained a key priority for the company and was central to global demand.