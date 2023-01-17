400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022

You are here

The report quoted the fund’s Director General Turki Al-Jawini as saying that more than 1.49 million Saudis benefitted from training, empowerment and guidance programs and services provided by Hadaf last year. (SPA/File)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund, also known as Hadaf, helped get 400,000 Saudis jobs in the private sector in 2022 through its various program and initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The report quoted the fund’s Director General Turki Al-Jawini as saying that more than 1.49 million Saudis benefitted from training, empowerment and guidance programs and services provided by Hadaf last year.

HADAF runs several initiatives including training programs to drive employability among Saudis while supporting establishments in various activities, sectors and professions, as the Kingdom pursues its localization goals outlined in Vision 2030.

These programs include Tamheer, an on-the-job training program; the 9/10ths startup accelerator, which provides early-stage mentorship and funding; Wusool, which promotes women’s participation in the workplace through subsidized transportation; the child support program Qurrah; and other initiatives to localize sectors in the labor market.

The fund spent SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) on training and support programs in 2022, Al-Jawini said.

The number of establishments that benefited from the fund’s services during the same year exceeded 138,000 across various sectors of the labor market and different areas in the Kingdom, he added.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF
  • World leaders should rethink trade agenda, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urges
  • Deglobalization, fragmentation pose threat to economic growth, inclusion
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DAVOS: Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said that the “future of trade is services, it is digital, it is green, and it should be inclusive,” while addressing the World Economic Forum.

Okonjo-Iweala argued that the challenge surrounding trade was not only slowing global growth, but the different approaches adopted by many countries had led some leaders to question the future of globalization.

She urged world leaders to rethink a new agenda for global growth, and warned against deglobalization, saying it would negatively impact the world and its emerging economies.

With several countries seeking bilateral trade agreements, the WTO has been quick to warn of the dangers of global trade fragmenting into economic blocs.

The conflict in Ukraine, COVID-19, and the fragility of the supply chain has pushed many countries to relocate manufacturing closer to consumers’ demand, Okonjo-Iweala said.

This protectionist trend had been further accelerated when many countries questioned their reliance on specific areas for key goods and services, such as European dependence on Russian energy.

This trajectory, according to Okonjo-Iweala, which prioritizes national security concerns over trade inclusion, risks favoring certain players over others, creating an unequal distribution of income and economic growth.

She said: “When we talk of friend-sharing, I don’t know who is a friend. I don’t ever hear countries in Africa mentioned.”

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said coordination is crucial if the world is serious about hitting environmental targets.

He emphasized how industrial policy has become a major focus for many nations rethinking their approach to trade, and how certain industries have been overhauled due to new pressures to increase resilience and national security.

“Five years ago [industrial policy] was not a very sexy topic. Today it is top of the agenda,” he said.

Topics: WEF 2023 Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala World Trade Organization (WTO) Davos

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As Middle Eastern countries are set to face funding gaps in achieving their energy transition goals, regional regulators, development banks, and financial institutions hold the key to reaching net zero in the region, noted Boston Consulting Group in its latest sustainability report. 

The group said out of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries only Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have made clear decarbonization commitments, but even they face funding gaps as the amount needed to achieve national net-zero goals is “enormous.” 

Giving an example of the UAE, Boston Consulting said the emirate has already committed $163 billion to its net-zero pledges, but independent analysis suggests that the total investment needed is $680 billion, leaving a gap of more than $500 billion. 

Shelly Trench, managing director and partner at BCG and co-author of the report, said: “The Middle East banking sector has an opportunity to benefit significantly from financing the transition of the oil and gas industry and other strategically important sectors to cleaner, more sustainable technologies.”  

Even though the climate crisis poses a significant threat to banks’ portfolios, Boston Consulting said the regulatory pressure in most of the region is not yet strong enough to push banks into taking immediate action.  The comparative lack of regulation of green financial instruments in the Middle East poses a significant challenge in seizing its potential for growth.  

Trench noted that regulators and policymakers could address this challenge by establishing carbon prices that adequately represent the cost of greenhouse gases and are aligned with international carbon price levels. “In addition, they could create financial and other incentives to support decarbonization and develop environmental and industrial policies that align with climate objectives,” she added.  

The report noted that overall issuance of green and sustainability-linked debt in the region quadrupled in 2021 compared to the four years prior and continues to grow despite the lack of regulation of financing instruments in the region.  

Governments in the region drove 97 percent of green bonds in 2020 compared to only 13 percent in 2016, showed the report.  

“With time, as climate finance regulation is rolled out and green projects become more bankable, banks and financial institutions will become the key source of funding for the climate transition,” stated Aytech Pseunokov, project leader at BCG.  

He explained that financial institutions must take the necessary steps toward becoming the key funding sources, or else put their portfolios at risk.  

He added that until they are suited to be the main source of funding, “Middle Eastern banks would benefit from reviewing the impact of transition risk on their portfolios and preparing themselves for the future by declaring portfolio emissions reduction targets and joining global alliances to exchange best practices.”

Topics: Net Zero

China’s economic growth falls to 3%

China’s economic growth falls to 3%
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

China’s economic growth falls to 3%

China’s economic growth falls to 3%
  • Domestic flights seen at more than 80% of pre-COVID levels
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.

The world’s No. 2 economy grew by 3 percent in 2022, less than half of the previous year’s 8.1 percent rate, official data showed on Tuesday. That was the second-lowest annual rate since at least the 1970s after 2020, when growth fell to 2.4 percent at the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

China’s slump has hurt its trading partners by reducing demand for oil, food, consumer goods and other imports. A rebound would be a boost to global suppliers who face a growing risk of recession in Western economies.

Economic growth sank to 2.9 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in December from the previous quarter’s 3.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

Consumer spending started to recover but still was weak in December after the government abruptly ended its “zero-COVID” controls.

Travel

Urban workers crowded train stations across China’s largest cities on Tuesday as travel for Lunar New Year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a plunge due to COVID-19 curbs.

While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of COVID weakens, some see the Lunar New Year as a welcome early consumption boost.

“Peak infections passed in major cities in January, and with the Spring Festival coming, tourism is back, and the signs of a recovery in consumption are obvious,” said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.

But with so many people on the move, health experts fear a deepening of the COVID outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.

The Ministry of Transport has estimated the rush will see a total of 2.1 billion passenger trips nationwide between Jan. 7 and Feb. 15.

The holiday season has also sparked a revival in domestic air travel with more than 70,000 flights across China between Jan. 7-13, according to industry data reported by Shanghai Securities News on Monday. That is equivalent to more than 80 percent of the levels seen before the pandemic. 

Ride-hailing app

Didi Global’s Chinese ride-hailing app returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday, according to Reuters checks and a source with direct knowledge of the matter, signaling its emergence from around 1-1/2 years of regulatory troubles.

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory problems started in mid-2021.

The ride-hailer, launched in Beijing in 2012 and backed by prominent investors including Alibaba, Tencent and SoftBank Group, ran afoul of the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China regulator when in 2021 it pressed ahead with a US stock listing against the regulator’s wishes, sources previously
told Reuters.

Its 25 mobile apps were then ordered to be taken down from app stores, the registration of new users was suspended, and it was fined $1.2 billion over data-security breaches.

Topics: China Economic growth

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept
  • The images in the graphic are intended to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity in its drive for sustainable development
  • Officials said the design also underscores the message that the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a COP for all, bridging the gap between the global North and South
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE has unveiled its official logo and branding for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly known as COP28.
The Emirates holds the presidency of this year’s event, which will take place at Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12.
Inspired by the idea that we are all inhabitants of “One World,” the spherical logo, in shades of light and dark green, is made up of various icons representing people, renewable-energy technologies, wildlife and nature, all encapsulated in one globe, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
It is designed to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity and emphasize the need for innovation in all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development worldwide, it added.
In addition, the logo serves as a reminder to global communities of the need to rally behind the call for climate action and embark on inclusive path toward achieving this, the report said, with iconography that underscores the message that 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a “COP for all” that bridges the gap between the Global North and South, leaves no one behind, and includes the participation of the public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth.
It also promotes the message that COP28 will be a COP of action, raising ambitions and moving from setting goals to achieving environmental results across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.
“We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, the president-designate of COP28.
“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”
The logo and branding will be applied across all COP28 activity, including a newly launched website and on-site at Expo City Dubai. A dynamic, animated version of the logo has also been created that brings its message to life on digital media.

Topics: UAE COP28 UN climate change

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

DAVOS: Scaling down anti-climate finance is a vital part of the world’s sustainability revolution, former US Vice President Al Gore insisted as he hit out at the ongoing subsidies for fossil fuels.

Gore, now chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management LLP, made the comments during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting on Tuesday, as he talked up the speed with which countries are pursuing green energy solutions.

The recent announcement from the world meteorological organization that the first crisis of the global atmosphere is now receding is evidence for progress in the battle against climate change, he added.

“We need to scale up climate finance, but we need desperately to scale down anti-climate finance, and we are still subsidizing fossil fuels globally at a rate 42 times larger than the subsidies for the shift towards renewables and EVs,” said Gore.  

He further identified the need for effective financing, and for the public sector’s role in providing policies that enable the private sector to invest more freely, specifically in developing and emerging markets.  

Gore added: “My partners and I believe very strongly that the world is going through a sustainability revolution that has the scale of the industrial revolution coupled with the pace of the digital revolution.”

He hit out at the funding options available to growing economies, arguing that while some 88 percent of the projected increases in emissions come from the developing countries, “they do not have practical access to private capital today.”  

In the previous year, 90 percent of all the new electricity generation installed globally was renewable, primarily wind and solar, and 86 percent of that financing came through private capital.  

“But if you’re in Nigeria, you have to pay interest rates seven times larger than a European or North American country. It’s absolutely insane.” 

“If we have a global allocation system for capital that deprives the vast majority of people who live in developing countries from any meaningful access then we’re kidding ourselves and we have no credibility,” he added.

Gore concluded that in order to overcome this challenge there had to be reform of multilateral development banks, and he added: “We need new leadership at the world bank, we need them to scale up the leverage and vastly increase the amounts that are committed, and we need to reign in the anti-climate activities of the fossil industries.”  

The former vice president went on to say that the so-called revolution was boosted with the recent technological advances - new levels of hyper efficiency, blockchain, and new information tools like artificial intelligent and machine learning among others.  

“Executive teams are finding a new ability to manage protons, electrons, atoms, molecules, genes, and proteins with the same proficiency that the IT companies have demonstrated in managing bits,” said Gore.

Topics: WEF 2023 Al Gore fossil fuels

