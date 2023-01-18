You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Forum stresses importance of media in society

Saudi Forum stresses importance of media in society

The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vatkz

Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Forum stresses importance of media in society

The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia today represents an important center for developments in media
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Media Forum is scheduled to take place on Feb. 20-21 in Riyadh under the theme “Media in a Changing World.”

The forum emphasizes the importance of media and communication and encourages cultural and civil dialogue based on positivity and openness.

It aims to be a periodic event that brings together media and cultural leaders, intellectuals and professionals to a single platform to exchange knowledge and engage in discussions relevant to the sector.

Media is a form of soft power that affects change at home and abroad. Whenever media influences for good, it is a reflection of the wider community’s capacity for healthy interaction.

Saudi Arabia today represents an important center for developments in media. Through 400 media companies, 25 local television channels, 80 media production houses and 20 specialized local radio stations, Riyadh is considered an influencer in the Middle East and is the region’s largest media and advertising market.

In conjunction with the forum, the Saudi Media Forum Award recognizes prominent media personalities who served Saudi and Arab media. The award aims to develop media in the Kingdom, stimulate competition and honor creatives.

Individuals can nominate themselves for the award, and Saudi media organizations are also entitled to nominate any of their affiliates, with the exception of the person of the year, who is chosen by the award’s board of directors.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Media Forum (SMF)

Related

Saudi media ministry launches Media Excellence Award for national day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi media ministry launches Media Excellence Award for national day
The Mediathon serves as a collaborative platform for creative solutions that tackle modern-day media. (SPA)
Media
Saudi Mediathon launches workshops to develop ideas and projects

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 
  • His warning came at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, during a panel discussion on the dangers of disinformation
  • Seth Moulton, a congressman, said the principles of a free press are established and accepted for traditional media but we are ‘having trouble translating those to the social media world’
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered natural language processing tool, will exacerbate the global problem of disinformation, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, the chairman of the New York Times, said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

“A lot of this will not be information that is created with the intent to mislead, but based on everything I’ve read, I suspect we are going to see huge amounts of content that is produced, none of which is particularly verified (and) the origins of which are not particularly clear,” he added.

“I think we are getting to a point where tools are going to make it harder and harder to solve this problem.

“We need to address this information crisis but we also need to rebuild an ecosystem that is weaker than ever.”

He added that to tackle the crisis, the media has “to go back to first principles, which is if you do not want bad information, you need to crowd it out with good information.”

Seth Moulton, a member of the US Congress representing Massachusetts, said he believes that “there is a hunger for the truth,” which means “the market will be even bigger for the machine that can identify disinformation than for the machine that makes it easier to write your fourth-grade history paper.”

He added that accountability should be sought and enforced to achieve “some level of public safety,” explaining that the principles of a free press have been “established for traditional media, that we have accepted for a long time, and we are just having trouble translating those to the social media world.”

The panelists, who were discussing the dangers of disinformation, agreed that, to some extent, consumers of news are aware of the existence of what Sulzberger described as a “broader mix of bad information that is corrupting the information ecosystem.”

“There is no doubt that society seems to have, at some level, accepted how much the information ecosystem has been poisoned and I think it is going to require real, sustainable efforts from the platforms, political and business leaders, and consumers themselves, to reject that,” he said.

Jeanne Bourgault, the president and CEO of media organization Internews, said that “people are also getting used to navigating (disinformation) a little bit better.” To illustrate this, she highlighted the “unbelievably complicated information environment” in the Philippines and added: “Yet, people were able to find the information they needed.”

She said one of the “most worrisome” disinformation trends is “gendered disinformation,” and that “these types of stories hit women so much worse — women politicians.”

She added: “It has been proven across the board that women online get harassed, and online harassment becomes offline harassment very, very quickly.”

Vera Jourova, the vice president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, said: “To legislate on how the digital space should look is a pretty daring exercise.”

She explained that this is because legislating bodies must ensure that any rules that are introduced cannot be abused.

Sulzberger agreed that “terms like fake news were greedily gobbled up by autocratic regimes — and aspiring autocratic regimes — who then passed laws that they claimed were banning ‘fake news’ … but were actually banning the scrutiny and accountability provided by an independent press.”

Jourova suggested three main steps that could be taken to address the disinformation crisis, the first of which is to “make sure the disinformers do not find the feeding ground, the society which is willing to get brainwashed.” To achieve this, she stressed the need to make citizens “more resilient through education and the work of professional media.”

The second step, Jourova said, is for the representatives of democratic governments to improve communication strategies, while the third involves proper regulation.

“The content that is illegal offline has to be treated as illegal online, such as terrorism, political extremism and hate speech,” she said, adding that 90 percent of requests to Facebook for the removal of content come from government bodies.

Jourova urged citizens to be more demanding of the truth and to “look into what is promised in political campaigns” because they “are full of lies and unreachable goals.”

Topics: WEF 2023 ChatGPT disinformation

Related

WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse
Media
WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse
Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
Business & Economy
Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Taliban buying Twitter blue ticks, investigation reveals

Taliban buying Twitter blue ticks, investigation reveals
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Taliban buying Twitter blue ticks, investigation reveals

Taliban buying Twitter blue ticks, investigation reveals
  • BBC reported prominent Taliban officials displayed the blue tick
  • Twitter was reported removing the feature from flagged accounts
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter accounts of prominent Taliban members were reported displaying blue ticks, the platform’s paid-for verification feature, a BBC investigation revealed.

According to the report, two top officials and four supporters purchased the blue tick subscription to have their profiles verified.

This includes Hedayatullah Hedayat, the head of the Taliban department for access to information, who has around 187,000 followers, and Abdul Haq Hammad, the head of the media watchdog in the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, who has almost 170,000 followers.

When it was first introduced to Twitter in 2009, the blue tick feature was assigned to distinguish genuine notable account holders, such as celebrities and organizations, from impostors or parodies and could not be purchased. 

However, since Elon Musk’s takeover of the app last October, the platform announced its paid verification tick would be made available at the price of $8 for android users and $11 for people using the app on Apple devices.

Following the announcement, several blue tick users flocked to the platform to impersonate other accounts, including Musk himself, prompting the company to rethink the feature and impose a ban on impersonators.

The news sparked immediate outrage among users who raised their concerns on the platform.

Since the publication of the news, Twitter has removed the paid-for verification feature for Hedayat and Hammad.

Editor Max Goldbart signaled that the incident “may be demonstrative of a flood of newly verified Twitter users who are using the platform to espouse harmful ideologies.”

On Monday, former Taliban official Mohammed Jalal applauded Elon Musk’s management of the platform, saying the billionaire was “making Twitter great again.”

The presence of hardline Islamists on Twitter has been a topic of controversy for some time.

In October 2021, former US President Donald Trump, who was suspended from Twitter in early 2021 but reinstated by Musk late last year, said: “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.

“This is unacceptable.”

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, the app has been at the center of numerous criticisms, with many experts slamming the “free speech at all costs approach” promoted by Musk as “unattainable.”

In December, Musk announced that he would step down as CEO once he found “someone foolish enough to take the job,” after polling site users on whether he should stay at the helm or not.

Topics: Taliban Twitter blue tick BBC

Related

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats
World
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse

WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse

WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse
  • Virtual space will promote ‘more diverse global collaboration and large-scale action’
  • Founding partners include Saudi government, Aramco, Dubai Future Foundation
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The World Economic Forum in collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture on Tuesday announced the launch of the Global Collaboration Village, a metaverse project to help tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The virtual village will “bolster more diverse global collaboration and large-scale action,” the WEF believes.

“We are creating the first public purpose-oriented application of the metaverse technology, building a true global village in the virtual space,” said Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman. 

The village, supported by both private and public partners, will “use the frontier capabilities of the metaverse to find solutions for addressing the big issues of our time in a more open, inclusive and sustained way,” he said.

More than 80 organizations and founding partners are backing the project, which seeks to bridge the physical and digital worlds, and establish new types of work collaboration.

Companies and public institutions, including IBM and Meta, as well as the Saudi government and UN, will meet in the first-ever interactive, multilateral session in the metaverse.

“We believe the metaverse has the potential to fundamentally change the way we communicate and collaborate, overcoming limitations of the physical world to deliver enhanced connections for everyone,” said Brad Smith, vice-chair and president of Microsoft.

The village is “a prime example of how we can use metaverse technology to bring people and communities together in new ways,” he said.

It will feature a town hall, which serves as the forum’s “virtual congress center,” and several virtual collaboration spaces.

Stakeholder campuses will allow partners to shape their presence and the village’s development.

Based on the forum’s guiding principles, the project hopes to further bolster learning, collaboration and partnership, and strengthen and re-energize international cooperation.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Metaverse Saudi Arabia

Related

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
Business & Economy
Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Tech bosses could face jail after UK govt backs down over online harm

Tech bosses could face jail after UK govt backs down over online harm
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

Tech bosses could face jail after UK govt backs down over online harm

Tech bosses could face jail after UK govt backs down over online harm
  • Amendment to Online Safety Bill was supported by Conservative lawmakers
  • Executives could be jailed if they “consent or connive” to ignoring the new rules
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Tech bosses could be jailed if their platforms deliberately fail to protect children from online harm after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government agreed a deal with lawmakers to avoid the prospect of a first parliamentary defeat.
Sunak faced losing a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday after 50 Conservative lawmakers and the main opposition party said they would support an amendment designed to toughen the Online Safety Bill.
The rebels had tabled an amendment proposing jail sentences of up to two years for tech bosses for failing to protect children from content such as child abuse and self-harm.
Michelle Donelan, the culture and digital minister, said in a written statement to parliament that the government agreed to changes to the legislation so executives could be jailed if they “consent or connive” to ignoring the new rules.
“This amendment will not affect those who have acted in good faith,” she said. But it would provide “additional teeth to deliver change and ensure that people are held to account if they fail to properly protect children.”
This is the third time that Sunak, who has a majority of 67, has backed down in the face of similar revolts in parliament since he took office in October. He previously gave in after rebellions in his party on housing targets and restrictions on onshore wind farms.
Britain, like the European Union and other countries, has been grappling to protect social media users, and in particular children, from harmful content without damaging free speech.
The bill, which is being watched closely by tech executives in the United States, was designed to create one of the toughest online regimes for tech companies in the world, but it was watered down in November, when the government removed the requirement to stop “legal but harmful content.”
After days of negotiations between the government and the lawmakers, the two sides reached an agreement with ministers promising to introduce an amendment along similar lines. The rebels will now withdraw their amendment.
Bill Cash, a veteran Conservative lawmaker and one of rebels, told the BBC the agreement with ministers was a “huge step forward” and said that senior managers in the sector “will not want to run the risk of going to jail.”

Topics: online safety bill UK tech Child abuse jail

Related

Online Safety Bill will be tougher on big tech, says British culture secretary
Media
Online Safety Bill will be tougher on big tech, says British culture secretary
Tech giants face hefty fines under UK online safety bill to protect children
Media
Tech giants face hefty fines under UK online safety bill to protect children

TikTok offers concessions in bid to ease US govt concerns

TikTok offers concessions in bid to ease US govt concerns
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

TikTok offers concessions in bid to ease US govt concerns

TikTok offers concessions in bid to ease US govt concerns
  • Proposal hopes to address fears over data privacy, content moderation
  • ‘Complex’ restructuring plan includes third-party monitoring of data traffic, creation of independent subsidy
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok has offered US officials greater transparency into its algorithm-powered video-sharing platform in a bid to soften government concerns and avoid a potential ban in the country.

The Chinese-owned app has pledged to US lawmakers and civil-society organizations to move forward with a “complex” $1.5 billion reshuffle of its operations in the country, a source said.

“We are not waiting for an agreement to be in place. We have made substantial progress on implementing that solution over the past year and look forward to completing that work to put these concerns to rest,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

As well as an organizational restructure, TikTok promised measures to ensure oversight of its content and the functionality of its algorithm.

As part of the measures, third-party monitors will check the platform’s video recommendation algorithms to see whether code had been modified by foreign actors, sources said.

Moreover, TikTok will establish a new wholly independent subsidiary, TikTok US Data Security, which will report directly to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the body negotiating with the social media giant.

TikTok’s proposed plan, which is estimated to cost the company $700 million-$1 billion each year, hopes to address government concerns about user data privacy risks and content recommendations.

Since last summer, TikTok has teamed up with US-based software company Oracle to reroute all traffic data through the latter’s servers.

As part of its proposal, TikTok pledged to go even further and house all of its content-serving technologies with Oracle, as well as set up an audited process to delete backup data.

Proponents of TikTok’s proposal argue that the safeguarding measures would make it impossible for the Chinese government to intervene in the US version of the TikTok app.

TikTok has faced years of criticism for potentially exposing the data of US users to China, where parent company ByteDance is based.

The move aims to ease the skepticism of US lawmakers, who have repeatedly called on the government to crack down on the social media company.

If the deal fails, US officials may try to force ByteDance to sell its TikTok app or could opt to ban the service on US soil entirely.

Late last year, the video platform faced intense scrutiny after ByteDance employees were found to have improperly accessed TikTok data to track journalists in a bid to identify the source of media leaks.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed a law that included a ban on federal employees using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices.

On Friday, Kentucky became the latest US state to ban the popular video app on state government devices, citing cybersecurity concerns.

Topics: TikTok Bytedance US Ban China

Related

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
Media
US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
Special Who is cashing in on TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East?
Media
Who is cashing in on TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East?

Latest updates

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122
Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122
KSrelief continues its efforts to aid the displaced across the region
KSrelief continues its efforts to aid the displaced across the region
Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid
Saudi wins $2.6m ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when PSG play team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players
Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off
Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.