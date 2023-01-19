You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
Short Url

https://arab.news/2yn3j

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Kevin R.C. Gutzman’s “The Jeffersonians” chronicles the consecutive trio of two-term presidencies of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe.

The men, known as The Virginia Dynasty, served as president from 1801 to 1825 and implemented the foreign policy, domestic, and constitutional agenda of the radical wing of the American Revolution, setting guideposts for later American liberals to follow.

Their achievements were many, from the founding of the opposition Republican Party in the 1790s; the Louisiana Purchase; and the call upon Congress in 1806 to use its constitutional power to ban slave imports beginning on Jan. 1, 1808.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
books
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East

What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East

What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Authors: Peter Adriaens, Mars Muusse, Philippe J. Dubious, & Frederic Jiguet

Gulls occupy a particularly important place in the world of birds. But because they are notoriously difficult to identify, they have been relatively neglected in the ornithological literature.

“Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East” offers the most up-to-date guide for gull identification in Europe and beyond.

With a direct and visual approach, and an abundance of beautiful color photographs, this book provides thorough accounts of all species and subspecies of gulls found in the Western Palearctic.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Time: A Literary History
books
What We Are Reading Today: Deep Time: A Literary History
What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Time: A Literary History

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Time: A Literary History
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Time: A Literary History

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Time: A Literary History
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Noah Heringman 

In this interdisciplinary book, Noah Heringman argues that the concept of “deep time”—most often associated with geological epochs—began as a metaphorical language used by philosophers, poets, and naturalists of the 18th and 19th centuries to explore the origins of life beyond the written record.

Their ideas about “the abyss of time” created a way to think about the prehistoric before it was possible to assign dates to the fossil record.

Heringman, examining stories about the deep past by visionary thinkers ranging from William Blake to Charles Darwin, challenges the conventional wisdom that the idea of deep time came forth fully formed from the modern science of geology.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
books
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain

What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain

What We Are Reading Today: The Self-Assembling Brain
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Peter Robin Hiesinger

How does a neural network become a brain? While neurobiologists investigate how nature accomplishes this feat, computer scientists interested in artificial intelligence strive to achieve this through technology.

“The Self-Assembling Brain” tells the stories of both fields, exploring the historical and modern approaches taken by the scientists pursuing answers to the quandary: what information is necessary to make an intelligent neural network?

As Peter Robin Hiesinger argues, “the information problem” underlies both fields, motivating the questions driving forward the frontiers of research.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
books
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
books
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Francesco Guala 

“Understanding Institutions” proposes a new unified theory of social institutions that combines the best insights of philosophers and social scientists who have written on this topic.

Francesco Guala presents a theory that combines the features of three influential views of institutions: as equilibria of strategic games, as regulative rules, and as constitutive rules.

Guala explains key institutions like money, private property, and marriage, and develops a much-needed unification of equilibrium- and rules-based approaches.

Although he uses game theory concepts, the theory is presented in a simple, clear style that is accessible to a wide audience of scholars working in different fields.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
books
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Susan J. Brison

On July 4, 1990, while on a morning walk in southern France, Susan Brison was attacked from behind, severely beaten, sexually assaulted, strangled to unconsciousness, and left for dead. 

She survived, but her world was destroyed. Her training as a philosopher could not help her make sense of things, and many of her fundamental assumptions about the nature of the self and the world it inhabits were shattered. 

At once a personal narrative of recovery and a philosophical exploration of trauma, this bravely and beautifully written book examines the undoing and remaking of a self in the aftermath of violence.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
books
What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM an ‘opportunity to redefine livability,’ deputy CEO tells World Economic Forum 
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM an ‘opportunity to redefine livability,’ deputy CEO tells World Economic Forum 
Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster
Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster
Mummy of King Ramses II to go on show in Jeddah
Mummy of King Ramses II to go on show in Jeddah
Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC
Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.