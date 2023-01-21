Saudi, Pakistani ministers discuss efforts to curb climate change

You are here

Adel Al-Jubeir hold talks with Sherry Rehman in Davos. (Supplied)
  • Al-Jubeir participated as a panel speaker on accelerating climate action while maintaining energy security on the sidelines of the forum
DAVOS: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir met Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The two ministers discussed bilateral relations, international efforts to curb climate change, and major topics on the agenda of the WEF annual conference, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Al-Jubeir also participated as a panel speaker on accelerating climate action while maintaining energy security on the sidelines of the forum.
During the panel, Al-Jubeir touched on Saudi Arabia’s environmental efforts and initiatives to limit climate change, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, in addition to many programs focusing on renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

 

 

Murals beautify Makkah, depict Saudi heritage and culture for pilgrims

The beautification of Makkah continues with new murals adorning street walls on the way to the Grand Mosque. (SPA photos)
  • Felemban told Arab News that it was important to retain and promote the ancient art of mural painting, as it portrays Saudi culture and aesthetics and links the old world with the modern
MAKKAH: The world’s longest calligraphic mural has been installed on the road leading to Makkah’s Grand Mosque, in the latest beautification of the holy city.

The 75-meter mural, designed by artist Amal Felemban, joins a host of sculptures and installations already adorning Makkah in a project run by local authorities to boost its visual appeal and depict Saudi heritage and culture for pilgrims.

Felemban told Arab News that it was important to retain and promote the ancient art of mural painting, as it portrays Saudi culture and aesthetics and links the old world with the modern.

The murals feature Arabic calligraphy, a pillar of Islamic art. (SPA)

“In the modern era, they brighten up streets and cover some of the ugliness of the gray buildings,” she said, adding that murals and sculptures reflected the true spirit of the city.

“My mural tells the story of the urban heritage in the holy capital, as it received a wonderful echo of this authentic Hijazi art, and it is different from the rest of the murals near large mosques,” she said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Municipality of Makkah installed the longest calligraphic mural in the world on King Abdul Aziz Street, the road that leads to the Grand Mosque.

• Artist Amal Felemban shared that murals are one of the oldest forms of art that can beautify the streets and show local culture and heritage to pilgrims and visitors.

“Mine are not letters or poetic verses, but were rather inspired by the authentic urban culture of this country.

The murals feature Arabic calligraphy, a pillar of Islamic art. (SPA)

“Many pilgrims do not have a sufficient knowledge about Saudi Arabia, nor about our culture and civilization, so we need to show it through arts, murals and sculptures.”

Felemban said that the municipalities in all Saudi regions must pay great attention to this form of art, which reflects Saudi culture and attracts more tourists.

“Millions of visitors from all over the world will flock to our beloved Kingdom, which requires us to show our heritage and culture properly.”

My mural tells the story of urban heritage in the holy capital.

Amal Felemban, Artist

Artist Badr Al-Sulaimani said that the murals and sculptures in the holy city bring joy and pleasure to the hearts of pilgrims from all over the world.

He added that they helped highlight many creative artists from inside and outside the Kingdom in various competitions and bring a historical dimension to contemporary art.

“This proves the importance of employing arts and creating an attractive artistic environment, using all the techniques that contribute to providing a cultural and artistic dose for passers-by,” Al-Sulaimani said.

The Municipality of Makkah organizes competitions for painting murals and drawing Arabic calligraphy, which it describes as one of the most significant written and visual arts which is associated with the Holy Quran.

A team from Umm Al-Qura University’s Department of Visual Arts is also participating in improving the city’s landscape.

 

Riyadh turns pink for BLACKPINK

The four band members took to the stage and thanked their fans for their ongoing love, admiration, and support. (Supplied)
  • Korean girl group shines on historic Middle East debut
JEDDAH: K-pop fans in the Kingdom were treated to a spectacular concert by the wildly popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK on Friday at BLVD International Festival Site in Riyadh.

BLACKPINK are just one of the international bands participating in Riyadh Season 2022. The sold-out show — the group’s first in the Middle East — attracted visitors from across the Kingdom and overseas.

The venue was filled with fans singing along and waving pink light sticks. Following the farewells from the band, the venue was illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display. (Supplied)

Many of the Saudi capital’s prominent landmarks such as Kingdom Tower, King Abdullah Financial District, Al-Faisaliah Tower, Digital City, and Boulevard World, were lit up in pink to celebrate the concert, which was part of the band’s BORN PINK World Tour, which will also include performances in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta, and Bangkok, among other major cities.

The four band members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — took to the stage and thanked their fans for their ongoing love, admiration, and support. The venue was filled with fans singing along and waving pink light sticks.

The venue was filled with fans singing along and waving pink light sticks. Following the farewells from the band, the venue was illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display. (Supplied)

Due to the great demand for tickets, the concert was moved from Mrsool Park to the BLVD International Festival Site. The show was divided into four parts and climaxed with each member of the band putting on a solo performance. Following the farewells from the band, the venue was illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display.

Rose thanked the audience, saying, “Riyadh wins with the crowd. You guys are absolutely crazy.”

The venue was filled with fans singing along and waving pink light sticks. Following the farewells from the band, the venue was illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display. (Supplied)

Sayeda Fatima, a 25-year-old fan, said: “My wish was to watch BLACKPINK perform live and it came true. Even though it was cold, there was a lot of good energy in the crowd and we couldn’t stop chanting and cheering for them.”

Another BLINK — as the band’s fans are known, Mona, shed tears while listening to her favorite band perform. “Their performance was amazing,” she said. “I really wish them the best and hope they shine even brighter in the future.”

 

Tuwaiq Sculpture event turns Riyadh streets into art gallery

  • Sarah Alruwayti, head of Riyadh Art, told Arab News: “Sculpting has been in Saudi throughout history, it’s a traditional artform. What’s amazing about Tuwaiq Sculpture is that it gives you the chance to witness these stones being turned into works of art
RIYADH: Sculptors from across the globe will soon be transforming the streets of Riyadh into a borderless art gallery, using locally sourced stone from Tuwaiq, an area just outside of the capital, for the fourth edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture.

This year’s theme is “Energy of Harmony” and the artworks will be on display in Durrat Al-Riyadh from Feb. 5-10.

Sarah Alruwayti, head of Riyadh Art, told Arab News: “Sculpting has been in Saudi throughout history, it’s a traditional artform. What’s amazing about Tuwaiq Sculpture is that it gives you the chance to witness these stones being turned into works of art.

From 10 am - 5:30 pm until Feb 2, visitors can access guided tours on-site to view the artists at work, live-sculpting raw blocks of granite and sandstone. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)

“I used to see sculptures in museums and galleries as a kid, and I never believed that someone could actually carve these amazing, gigantic art pieces using their hands. I think it’s a great way to encourage the younger generation and to enhance (creativity) and the culture of sculpting as well.”

Curated by London-based Marek Wolynski creative producer, the event will feature bespoke, original designs by the artists and their assisting teams, created specifically for Tuwaiq Sculpture.

“Tuwaiq Sculpture intends to build bridges between tradition and modernity, and it’s a unique platform for people to meet, collaborate, exchange knowledge, and most importantly, create public artworks that will then inform the cityscape of Riyadh for generations to come,” Wolynski told Arab News.

Saudi artist Wafa Alqunibit uses Arabic calligraphy to present the 99 names of God proclaimed in the Islamic religion. In her artwork titled “Harmony,” the word “al-Samī,” meaning the one who listens, stands in curved letters, demanding respect in its mountainous granite form. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)

From 10 a.m until 5:30 p.m. until Feb. 2, visitors can take guided tours to see the artists at work, sculpting raw blocks of granite and sandstone.

The finished large-scale artworks will eventually be distributed across the city, and are part of a venture to beautify Riyadh and enhance creative expression and dialogue under the Riyadh Art program, one of the largest public-art initiatives in the world

“The theme ‘Energy of Harmony’ really inspires artists to create iconic sculptures capturing those manifestations of introducing and witnessing transformative change. It’s all about mutual understanding. It’s all about the balance we all strive for in our lives,” Wolynski said.

In its fourth edition, Tuwaiq Sculpture symposium has hosted visual artists from all corners of the globe under the theme ‘Energy of Harmony,’ soon to present its outputs in an on-site exhibition in Durrat Al Riyadh from Feb 5-10. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)

English artist Rob Good’s “Rain Stone” sculpture attempts to portray natural rainfall by juxtaposing the softness of clouds with the harshness of granite. He has used different hues of beige, purple and gray to symbolize a desert landscape. These are not clouds drifting on a sunny day, but rather ones foreshadowing a rainstorm.

Good has carved three wide stones overlapping each other to mimic the fluffy silhouettes of clouds. People will be able to interact with the sculpture, walking through its gaps, or simply sitting and contemplating the philosophy behind the work.

“This granite is beige, and it can go quite dark when it’s highly polished. But I will leave them quite roughly sanded so that they remain light until the rains come and make them wet. And then they will transform, so it’s kind of that extra kind of push for people to get out and enjoy them,” Good told Arab News.

Curated by London-based Marek Wolynski, the theme inspired bespoke and original designs handmade by the artists and their assisting team specifically for Tuwaiq Sculpture. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)

“I love the idea that people can move through them and children can run around them and play. I suppose I’m into clouds at the moment (because) we attach a lot of symbolism to clouds.”

In her piece, “Harmony,” Saudi artist Wafa Alqunibit is using Arabic calligraphy to present the 99 names of God proclaimed in the Islamic religion. The word “Al-Samī,” meaning ‘the one who listens,’ stands in curved granite letters.

“My aim is to represent religion through art,” Alqunibit explained. “The challenge for this symposium is using granite, which is much tougher than alabaster or marble, but I used the point and empty spaces to create this name.”

“Lockdown Window,” by Italian artist Marino Di Prospero, challenges the idea of infinity through surrealism. Di Prospero’s block of brown granite will soon become a frame overlooking the surrounding environment. Twisting in on itself on such a large scale, the structure will make it impossible to pass through the “window,” just as many people were unable to leave their homes during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Aside from the public art on display, Tuwaiq Sculpture will also include workshops, panel discussions, school visits, and masterclasses ranging from beginner to intermediate levels.

Faris Al-Harmah will run a Traditional Door Art workshop, the Madain Center will stage an intermediate-level Wood Sculpting workshop, and elsewhere, visitors can learn about jewelry-making, sculpting using metal wire, gypsum-sculpting, and more.

Panel discussions will focus on the theme, “Preservation of Culture Through Art.” Guest speakers include Saudi architect Saleh Al-Hathloul, Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s Director of Arts and Culture Dalya Mousa, and Director of Performance Arts at the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Dr. Samir Al Dhamer.

 

Qemam festival promotes Saudi heritage sites in Asir

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)
  • Qemam festival seeks to highlight the rich folklore and heritage of the Kingdom, as well as contributing to the development of the theater and performing arts sector
RIYADH: The second Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts is taking place in seven sites across the Asir region.

The festival, which is organized by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, continues until Jan. 27.

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)

The event includes a lively carnival parade in Art Street in Abha, which showcases costumes, folk performances, and floats beautifully decorated in the colors of participating countries.

The festival features 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups.

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)

Theater and Performing Arts Commission CEO Sultan Al-Bazei said that Qemam is the first global festival to promote heritage sites, in addition to featuring mountain performance arts.

Asir locations in the spotlight include Basta Al-Qabil, Abu Shahra Palace in Al-Masqi, Shamsan Castle, Bin Adwan Heritage Village, Malik Historical Palace, Al-Mushait Palaces, and the Castles of Abu Nuqata Al-Mutahmi.

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)

Al-Bazei added that visitors to the festival will be introduced to young talents through a variety of musical and art performing shows. These include cultural activities that are not usually found in modern cities.

Qemam festival seeks to highlight the rich folklore and heritage of the Kingdom, as well as contributing to the development of the theater and performing arts sector.

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)

It celebrates culture in a distinctive festive atmosphere, while helping to develop the sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the country’s national strategy.

Al-Bazei said that the event aims to build on the success achieved by the first festival. It intends to raise the level of awareness of local and international arts and ancient heritage, and provides an opportunity for visitors to explore local history.

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)

Abha Literary Club has joined with the festival to present a cultural program through seminars and workshops about performing arts, with the participation of Saudi and international experts.

Each festival site hosts a group of events in allocated areas, such as the exhibition of costumes and theater, village folk activities, platforms for live music, a children’s area, craft shops, and a variety of stores selling different goods, gifts, fashionable clothing, and souvenirs.

There are also live cooking shows with the participation of well-known local chefs.

Visitors have the opportunity to participate in activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and camping, which can be arranged with local tourism companies.

 

 

Saudi Culture Ministry discusses scholarship program opportunities

Abdulrahman Al-Asem, CEO Libraries Commission. (SPA)
  • The student’s specialization and educational institution must be within the list of accredited institutions, and the student must be in the country in which the scholarship is provided
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Libraries Commission, recently held a virtual meeting to discuss the opportunities offered to students by the Culture Scholarship Program.

During the meeting, the commission also reviewed its strategy, initiatives, and programs for those interested in continuing their academic journey.

The meeting was held in the presence of the commission’s CEO Abdulrahman Al-Asem, who said: “The program comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the development and social and economic change that the Kingdom is witnessing, and the desire to obtain Saudi cadres in various cultural fields.

“It was launched to create a better future for the country and its people, and it is the first program of its kind in the Kingdom to provide an educational service to citizens who wish to study abroad at the most prestigious and famous universities in the world,” Al-Asem said.

HIGHLIGHT

The Culture Scholarship Program consists of two tracks, the first for those who have obtained unconditional acceptance from the educational institutions listed within the program in one of the approved majors, and the second giving the opportunity to self-financed learners.

The Culture Scholarship Program consists of two tracks, the first for those who have obtained unconditional acceptance from the educational institutions listed within the program in one of the approved majors, and the second giving the opportunity to self-financed learners.

The student’s specialization and educational institution must be within the list of accredited institutions, and the student must be in the country in which the scholarship is provided. Applicants should attach an entry stamp and their academic record.

During the virtual meeting, the Libraries Commission reviewed its initiatives, which revolved around five priority goals, including access to information, cultural participation, self-development, community participation, and national identity.

The Culture Scholarship Program aims to create a distinguished economic and social impact in terms of job creation, educational support, community prosperity, and the enhancement of the international cultural presence.

The Libraries Commission aims to make public libraries cultural hubs that open their doors to all in order to be a beacon of knowledge, a platform for culture and the arts, a space for cultural participation, and a center for society and lifelong learning.

The Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with other cultural bodies, organizes the virtual meetings to raise awareness, introduce programs, measure community interest, address prominent international institutions, and call on the youth who wish to study cultural disciplines.

