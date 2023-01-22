You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s lavender carpet attracts celebrities to the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s lavender carpet attracts celebrities to the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and several international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and several international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3hhe

Updated 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Arabia’s lavender carpet attracts celebrities to the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
  • Ceremony honors artists and influencers who spread joy in the Arab region and the world, with 15 awards in various fields
Updated 18 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh’s Bakr Al-Sheddi Theater laid out the lavender carpet to welcome some of the biggest stars in entertainment to the third annual Joy Awards on Saturday night.

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebraties, media professionals, and several international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez, Mel Gibson, Sofia Vergara, Michael Bay, and more than 200 Arab stars from various artistic fields.




The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and several international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (@georginagio)

The ceremony honors artists and influencers who spread joy in the Arab region and the world, with 15 awards in fields including television, cinema, social media influencing, sport and music. It also focused on new faces in some categories to support and motivate young talents.

Colombian American actress Vergara accepted the Person of The Year Award, calling it a “beautiful” surprise.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the amazing ladies in the Kingdom and in the Middle East for building a better future,” she added.




Colombian American actress Vergara accepts her Person of The Year Award. (Supplied)

American film director and producer Bay received his Honorary Entertainment Makers Award from the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh.

“In Riyadh, there is true power in entertainment, and it has magic abilities to reach other cultures, and you can give joy back to the world,” he said. “Hopefully tonight I hope I made you smile, so thank you very much.”




American film director Michael Bay receives his Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. (Supplied)

The Joy Awards, part of Riyadh Season, are hosted by the GEA in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The event is billed as the largest celebration of entertainment creators in the Arab world.

American actor and director Gibson also received an Honorary Entertainment Makers Award.

“I want to thank GEA for the award, specially the head of GEA, Turki Al-Sheikh. I’ve never been to Saudi before, I’ve never been in Riyadh for sure, but I was surprised how culturally open (it is) so for me, I’m very proud of you, it’s fantastic.”

Rodriguez, partner of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal, said she felt as if she were in a dream, expressing her love for the Kingdom.

The model walked down the lavender carpet  in a form-fitting gown complete with a veil, alongside her friend Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.




Sofia Vergara opted for a bedazzled look. (Supplied)

The pair turned heads throughout the event, alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.

Mohammed Alshehri, a young Saudi actor, told Arab News that the awards were amazing, comparable with the Emmys and the Academy Awards.

“This event holds all celebrities from the Arab world and worldwide and gathers them in one place, and it’s amazing,” he said.

Madeeha Ahmed, the Syrian actress nominated for Favorite New Face Award for a TV series, expressed her happiness and excitement.

“It feels so good to be appreciated in a country that I call home. I’m really happy that it’s my first time to be invited and hopefully not the last,” she said.

Saudi actor Fahad Albutairi said that the film industry in the Kingdom is witnessing rapid development.

“This is thanks to the facilities that were provided to us in the recent period that contributed to the growth of the sector, especially this award that greatly stimulates creativity and helps us to continue,” he said.

The event also hosted Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Turkish actress Demet Ozdemir and her countryman Engin Akyuarek, and Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

The mechanism for selecting the winners was based on public voting through an application launched by the GEA, and the list included 50 candidates in various categories, carefully selected from specialized committees based on their efforts and work in the past year.

Topics: Joy Awards Riyadh Lavender

Related

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show
Lifestyle
Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Georgina Rodriguez (left) and Sofia Vergara hit the red carpet in Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Georgina Rodriguez shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh on Saturday night, showing off a form-fitting gown complete with a veil. She was joined on the red carpet by Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.

The 28-year-old wore a midnight blue, velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui, gold pumps from Italian luxury shoemakers Le Silla and jewllery from Baharaini jewelers Kooheji. 

Netflix star Rodriguez, who now calls Saudi Arabia home after her partner Cristiano Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Saudi football team Al-Nassr, turned heads at the event alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.

"A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia," she captioned a post on Instagram showcasing her look for the evening. 

The Joy Awards — part of Riyadh Season — is hosted by the GEA, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It is billed as the largest celebration of entertainment creators in the Arab world.

Rodriguez is no stranger to causing a stir and recently set Arab social media alight with her first public appearance in Saudi Arabia, sparking thousands of fans to post makeup and fashion tutorials online in a bid to copy her look.

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Sofia Vergara

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show
Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran created this regal look for Beyonce. (Getty Images)
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show

Beyonce pays tribute to the Middle East with Arab designers, musical choices at Dubai show
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce on Saturday performed her first full-length concert in four years during a private event to celebrate the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Omani label Atelier Zuhra designed this look. (Getty Images)

The superstar requested that all phones be stowed away and photography was strictly prohibited, but Arab News was on hand as she performed some off her fan favorite songs.

 

 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A⃨l⃨a⃨n⃨o⃨u⃨d⃨ B⃨a⃨d⃨r⃨ • العنود بدر (@fozaza)She also performed a number of tributes to the Middle East, including sampling songs by Lebanese icon Fayrouz and Algerian musical legend Warda, from whom she sampled 1992 song "Batwanes Beek."

The Grammy winner’s homage to the region did not end there — she hit the stage alongside Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas and also wore two extravagant costumes designed by talents from the Middle East. She also sampled iconic songs from the Middle East while on stage, including a number by Lebanese icon Fayrouz and “Batwanes Beek” by Algerian superstar Warda.

She first took to the stage in a canary yellow number by Omani label Atelier Zuhra, before stepping out in a show-stopping regal look by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.  

(Getty Images)

 

Topics: Atlantis The Royal Beyonce Dubai

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023. (Getty Images)
Updated 22 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai

Beyonce performs alongside Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas at star-studded Atlantis The Royal hotel opening in Dubai
  • Celebrities from across the world gathered at Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai
  • Beyonce performed at an invite-only event at the hotel
Updated 22 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: US superstar Beyonce on Saturday performed her first full-length concert in four years during a private event to celebrate the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. 

The superstar requested that all phones be stowed away and photography was strictly prohibited, but Arab News was on hand as she performed some off her fan favorite songs including “At Last” and "Flaws and All" while VIP attendees cheered and sang along with the star.  

She also performed alongside "America's Got Talent" winners the Mayyas, a dance troupe from Lebanon.

The backdrop of her show was the “School of Athens” painting by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael. 

Kendall Jenner was spotted at the event. (Getty Images)

The invite-only concert was attended by A-list celebrities, including US model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, British singer Liam Payne, Beyonce’s rapper husband Jay Z, Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi, US model Olivia Culpo, Indian actor Aamir Khan, British actress Michelle Keegan and the “Emily In Paris” star Ashley Park. 

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright was at the event. (Getty Images)

Australian actress Rebel Wilson was also in the well-heeled crowd.  

US reality television personality Jonathan Cheban, influencer Hofit Golan, “Dubai Bling” star Farhana Bodi, Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan, the “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury, Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen and more also attended the eventful event, which kick started on Friday.  

For the first day, Jenner wore a green Victoria Beckham dress that Palestinian Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid debuted on the runway. The dress, from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured flouncy sleeves and was clinched to her waist. 

US singer Halle Bailey was spotted on the blue carpet. (Getty Images)

After Beyonce’s concert, guests were treated to a fireworks show and an afterparty that was headlined by music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. 

Although the multiple-day event was private, fans got their fair share of coverage on social media as celebrities took to Instagram to share pictures and Instagram Stories from the blue carpet, the gala dinner, Beyonce’s show and the afterparty.  

Surging 43 storeys high and spanning 406,000 square meters, Atlantis The Royal is a landmark due to its modern architecture. The mega-structure is 500-metre-long and 178-metre-tall.  

Influencer Alanoud Badr attended the show. (Getty Images)

The resort is located on the outer crescent of The Palm Island – a location which allows the building to have two different types of waterfront views: towards either the Arabian Gulf or the sheltered lagoon of the Palm Island and the Dubai skyline. 

Spread across six towers, the ultra-luxury resort has 795 rooms, 17 celebrity-run restaurants and bars, the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium and a water fountain show that breathes fire and a collection of celebrity chef restaurants. 

In November, Grammy award-winning Dutch DJ Tiesto joined forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae and Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal resort to create a new single, “10:35.” 

“10:35” was inspired by and “encapsulates the essence, energy and electricity of Atlantis The Royal,” a press release said. 

When shown the resort’s architectural plans, Tiesto was reportedly drawn to the duality of the daytime experience of luxury compared with the nighttime’s excitement. This juxtaposition fueled the idea for the time when day turns to night — hence, “10:35.” 

Topics: Atlantis The Royal Beyonce Kendall Jenner

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE

Blackpink thank Saudi fans in Riyadh before heading to the UAE
  • The popular group, who will perform at Coachella in the US this year, sang renditions of their hit songs
  • The concert took place at the Blvd International Festival Site
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: K-Pop supergroup Blackpink hit the stage at a sold-out show in Riyadh on Friday night — and they thanked their Saudi fans for their “absolutely crazy” support.

The popular group, who will perform at Coachella in the US this year, sang renditions of their hit songs “How You Like That,” “Pretty Savage” and “Whistle.”

“Riyadh wins with the crowd, you guys are absolutely crazy,” group member Rose said on stage.

The concert took place at the Blvd International Festival Site and more than 25,000 people attended.

 

The concert site, as well as several key locations in the city, were lit up with the color pink on honor of the show.

The top-charting group will perform in the UAE on Jan. 28.

Topics: K-pop UAE Dubai Blackpink

Related

(Twitter @BLACKPINK)
Saudi Arabia
K-pop sensation BLACKPINK Riyadh concert tickets go on sale from Tuesday
K-pop’s BLACKPINK to perform in UAE for the first time
Lifestyle
K-pop’s BLACKPINK to perform in UAE for the first time

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French luxury brand Louis Vuitton this week presented its menswear fall/winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, with background music featuring the hit Arabic song “Basbousa,” by Lebanese artist Ahmad Music.

Latin Grammy award-winning singer Rosalia performed on the runway, while models danced to the viral TikTok song. 

@naw_sir @rosalia te amo mucho #rosalia #louisvuitton #fashionweek #rosaliamotomami #basboosa #arabmusic original sound - Nasser Al-Rayess

Fans quickly shared their excitement online. “Do you hear that? Rosalia is playing ‘Basbousa’ at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. This is why she is the GOAT,” said one.  

The set, designed by the filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry, featured a series of domestic settings, including a teenage bedroom, a mid-century modern living room and a yellow car. 

@hayekk_ Imagine. #pfw #rosalia #louisvuitton #arabtiktok #fashion #mensfashionweek original sound - Y’

Models filed past clad in long jackets with crisp lapels, clutching shiny bags, and wearing curved bucket hats and baseball caps.

The label emphasized outwear with lengthened silhouettes, ranging from tailored coats to puffed-out bomber jackets, and with artwork and logos added to the mix. 

Rosalia opened the event, emerging from a darkened set wearing a white puffer jacket and loose jogging pants.

Topics: Louis Vuitton Basbousa Rosalia

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 
Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 
Saudi Arabia’s lavender carpet attracts celebrities to the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh
The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
Magpies keen to top up strike rate after draw with Crystal Palace
Magpies keen to top up strike rate after draw with Crystal Palace
Algeria offers visas on arrival to tourists
Algeria offers visas on arrival to tourists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.